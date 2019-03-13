March Outlook For Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) price action continues to trade within the downward channel that has been in play since September 2018. SGMO has continued to feel the effects of the poor performance in the MPS clinical trials of its proposed medication for the treatment of Hunter's syndrome. We examine the latest price movements in order to get some idea of its performance for the next few weeks.

Fundamental Outlook

On March 8, 2019, Sangamo announced an improvement to its critical zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) platform technology; a change which is expected to improve the genome-editing precision of its technology.

The full-year earnings report for the company was released on February 28, 2019. It came with mixed results. The report showed an increase in revenues to slightly above $84 million, an improvement over the 2017 figures of $36.6 million. However, operational losses increased and earnings per share stagnated at $0.80. Even though slow but steady progress is being made in the developments of its genome-editing technology, this has not yet translated into significant earnings and some investors are growing impatient. This may explain the lack of buying enthusiasm for this stock since the latest announcements were made.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart shown below displays the long-term outlook on the SGMO stock as of March 11, 2019. The price pattern on the chart continues to remain within the boundaries of the descending channel. Within the channel borders, we have a key level of horizontal resistance at a price zone that is as low as $9.79 and as high as $10.22.

SGMO Weekly Chart: March 11, 2019

Price had found resistance at this price level in June/July 2018. A role reversal had occurred in December 2019 before sharp selling forced prices through that level. As prices rise once more from the lower channel border, it will have to contend with this price level once more as it tries to access the upper channel border.

The daily chart shows a clearer picture, with the price stall at the resistance zone shown clearly. Trade volumes are, however, quite low and something more dramatic needs to happen in terms of buying volume for prices to be able to shoot up to the upper channel boundary.

SGMO Daily Chart: March 11, 2019

Armed with information from the two charts, what are the expected price scenarios?

Trade Scenario 1

When trading within channels, the price is expected to trade from one border to the other until pressure from a segment of the market is able to force price through one of the borders. At this time, the price is located in the middle of the channel, having stalled at an area where price had found resistance historically. To be able to continue its ascent, the price must break above this area, and such a move should see a bit of a rise in the buying volume; something that is lacking at the moment. We may see a lot of tests of this area as the current week progresses.

Trade Scenario 2

Failure to surmount the resistance zone may see prices retreating back to the lower border of the channel, where the price may bounce once more (as it has done all these months) or may just break below this border and cause SGMO to really do some tanking.

Market Sentiment:

The long-term and mid-term outlook of SGMO is:

Long-Term - bearish

Mid-term - neutral

The long-term market sentiment as seen on the weekly chart is bearish, due to the presence of the descending channel and the lack of any real buying pressure. Mid-term, the price may continue to be stuck in the channel for several weeks to come, but things again may change rapidly. It is best to watch the behavior of the price at the resistance zone located around the $10 mark to get an idea of what lies ahead for SGMO.

Please note: This analysis was done on a weekly chart as well as daily chart. It takes a whole week for a candle to form, so the price moves described above may take several weeks to play out.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA The future may look like a scary place, but there's plenty of investments to keep your capital safe. At Coin Agora, our main focus is cryptocurrency - where to find value especially now that the market has busted. We also talk biotech, gaming, AI, and more! Join using the free trial to see what ideas are floating around the AGORA!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.