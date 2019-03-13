Seadrill: New Contract, 2025 Noteholders Consent To Proposed Amendments

The situation with Seadrill Partners continues to pressure Seadrill while fleet utilization on the semi-sub side deserves to be much better.

In recent days, Seadrill (SDRL) had several important developments. Offshore Energy Today reported that jackup AOD I received a new contract with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), while Seadrill itself reported that it received consent solicitations from the holders of 12.0% senior secured notes due 2025. Let's look at this news in more detail.

Jackup AOD I got a job that will keep the rig busy from July 2019 through June 2022 at an estimated dayrate of $75,000. Previously, the rig has been on contract with Saudi Aramco from July 2016 to June 2019 at a dayrate of $102,900.

Seadrill also has two other jackups, AOD II and AOD III, on contract with Saudi Arabia. AOD II is scheduled to work until June 2019 while the contract of AOD III ends in December 2019. In my opinion, both rigs have good chances to get follow-on work since Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily on the jackup side and is clearly willing to lock current low rates for a few more years.

While the news on AOD I is positive from the utilization point of view, Seadrill still has a number of modern jackups to put to work: West Ariel, West Freedom, West Leda, West Prospero. It also has two cold-stacked jackups, West Vigilant and West Epsilon, which are unlikely to return to work anytime soon (and the fate of the older harsh-environment jackup West Epsilon is clearly under big question).

It will be very interesting to see how Seadrill manages to put its modern rigs to work at the time when a major competitor, Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF), is gradually putting its armada of rigs to work. In my opinion, the fact that Seadrill did little work (in comparison to peers) on the fleet utilization side during bankruptcy and certain problems, especially on the semi-sub side, put material long-term pressure on the company's shares.

In separate news, holders of 2025 notes provided their consent to a number of amendments. Most notably, they agreed to allow Seadrill to use $340 million currently held as security for the notes to be used to fund the tender offer for these notes. Seadrill's desire to get rid of the notes that carry an interest rate of 12.0% is understandable, especially given the fact that it has more than enough liquidity with $1.5 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter (I wrote about Q4 report here).

Seadrill's $6.9 million of long-term debt (plus $222 million of debt due to related parties) remains a key negative factor for the company, and the deal with the 2025 notes won't change the big picture here. Seadrill exited restructuring with a very significant leverage and needs a robust offshore drilling recovery on all fronts.

Speaking about the share price performance, Seadrill shares remain stuck in a rather wide $7.70-9.30 range. The recent unit price performance of Seadrill Partners (SDLP) is obviously not helping Seadrill shares to leave this range. In my opinion, Seadrill will need a material influx of speculative money into offshore drilling space to rebound from current lows and head closer to $10.00. At this point, the key threat in the coming months is Seadrill Partners' negotiations with creditors which may lead to material negative consequences for Seadrill's stake in the company if the situation develops negatively. Longer term, I'm most concerned about the company's debt and the fate of its semi-subs.

