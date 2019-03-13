Solium Capital Inc. (SIUMF) CEO Marcos Lopez on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solium Capital Inc. (OTCPK:SIUMF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 5:30 PM ET

Marcos Lopez - President & CEO

Kelly Schmitt - CFO

Sujeet Kini - Interim CFO

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today for our fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 results conference call. On the line with me today is Sujeet Kini, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results shortly. Before that, I'd like to take a few moments to provide an overview of the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018. Sujeet will review the financial results and I will then provide comments regarding events subsequent to the quarter and yearend.

We made steady progress through the fourth quarter on organic growth and client migrations. We continue to work closely with our white label partners enhancing the Shareworks platform and now have sort of a larger, more complex clients migrated on the platform.

As we project future migrations, we expect some migrations to now be completed in 2020 to allow for the desire of some of our white label partners and their clients. We remain focused on continued migrations of clients as well as on boarding additional new clients that our white label partners have been successful securing.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased by 18% to $27.1 million and annual increased by 26% to $108.3 million. Driving revenue was an increase in participants to our platform from while label partners and from organic growth in all of our core businesses.

Per participant activity was 2% higher in 2018 when compared to 2017 and 6% higher than the five year average. Organic growth of our direct business resulted in an increase in the number of participants and thus transaction based revenue increased by $3.4 million or 13% compared to 2017.

We also continue to see successful tenure customers as they transition from private companies through their IPOs into public companies. We've now completed over 80 private to public transitions for our client to date.

License revenue increased 29% or $16.5 million for the year compared to 2017. The growth in license and subscription fees was largely driven by white label agreements or organic growth from new client sales in all of our regions and revenue from new businesses captured in Advanced-HR.

We added staff in support of the growth we are experiencing with 781 full time employees at the end of 2018 compared to 677 at the end of 2017. Hiring with the primary driver behind the increase in operating expenses for the year seeing an increase of $23 million or 28% compared to 2017. Also adding to the increase were cost associated with our new businesses and the resulting incremental system and infrastructure cost.

With that, I'll pass the call over to Sujeet to discuss our financial results.

Sujeet Kini

Thank you, Marcos. Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 18% to $27.1 million from $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and by 26% to $108.3 million for fiscal 2018 from $86.1 million in 2017. Gains in revenue were largely a result of growth in license revenue related to the U.S. while label agreement, organic growth from new sales in all regions and the additional revenue from the acquisition that we completed during the year.

Consolidated revenue also benefited from an increase in transaction-based revenue driven by greater per participant trading activity for the year compared to 2017. Looking at our results by geographic region, Canada revenue decreased very slightly to $7.5 million compared to $7.7 million in Q4 2017 and for fiscal 2018 increased to $33.1 million compared to $29.7 million in 2017.

Revenue growth in Canada for the year was primarily a result of organic growth in license and subscription fees and higher transaction-based revenue. U.S. was revenue was $15.8 million in the fourth quarter up from $11.3 million from the fourth quarter in 2017. For fiscal 2018 US revenue increased $58.1 million from $41.7 million for the previous year. Increases are attributed to higher license and subscription fees, largely as a result of the Morgan Stanley and UBS agreements, revenue from acquired businesses along with onetime revenue associated with our valuation services.

International revenue, which includes our Europe and Asia-Pacific operations decreased marginally to $3.8 million for the fourth quarter from $3.9 million for the same period last year and for fiscal 2018 increased to $17.1 million from $14.7 million for fiscal 2017. Now again, the increase in revenue for the year was a result of growth in license and subscription fees along with higher transaction-based revenue.

Operating expenses were $25.6 million in the fourth quarter up from $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $104.2 million for fiscal 2018 up from $79.9 million in the previous year. Operating expenses increased throughout 2018 due to planned hiring to support the Morgan Stanley and UBS partnerships, additional headcount from acquisitions and the growth of [indiscernible].

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.2 million from fourth quarter from $1.8 million in the fourth quarter in 2017. For fiscal 2018, adjusted EBITDA increased to $15.3 million from $12.5 million during fiscal 2017. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 15% versus 8% in the fourth quarter of last year and for the fiscal year it was 14% similar to 2017.

Net earnings increased from a net loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to net earnings of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year, net earnings were $4.9 million compared to $3.4 million in 2018. CapEx for the year was $3.2 million compared to $7.6 million in 2017. The majority of the CapEx went towards computer hardware and software, additional leasehold improvements for the expansion of our Calgary office and office furniture for our facilities in the UK and in some U.S. based offices.

Turning to the balance sheet, at December 31, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $97.0 million compared to $100.2 million at December 31, 2017. Cash flow from operations for the year was $13.1 million compared to $15.0 million in 2017.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Marcos.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, Sujeet. As many shareholders will be aware we announced on February 11, 2019 that Solium had entered into a definitive agreement with Morgan Stanley that [indiscernible] had acquired Solium for total value of approximately $1.1 billion Canadian. The acquisition represents an exciting moment for Solium staff, clients and shareholders.

We have worked with Morgan Stanley for the past two years and have a very strong partnership with them already. Working together will combined Solium's world-class software and services, Shareworks, with Morgan Stanley's leading workplace Wealth business to create a global leader in our space and allow us to bring a richer offering to our clients.

Post acquisition we will continue to deliver industry-leading service and technology from our headquarters in Calgary and maintain regional offices with Shareworks at the core of our business. A special meeting of the shareholders is scheduled for April 15, 2019 for shareholders to vote on the acquisition either in person on by proxy. Our proxy circular will be released very shortly to shareholders. In the meantime, it is business as usual for Solium.

That concludes my prepared remarks for today operator. We would now be happy to take questions.

Marcos Lopez

That concludes my prepared remarks for today operator. We thank everyone for joining the call.

