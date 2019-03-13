Harvest Health: Acquiring Verano In The Largest U.S. Pot Deal

On Monday, Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) announced an $850 million transformational acquisition of the privately-held cannabis Verano, creating one of the two largest cannabis companies in the U.S. by market cap. We initiated our coverage of Harvest in January 2019 through "Started From Arizona Now We're Here", whereby we praised the stock for its execution and growing footprint but also voiced our concerns around its elevated valuation. The market cheered the deal and sent Harvest shares up 11% on Monday. We also liked the deal but there is very little financial information provided on the target for us to assess the deal from a valuation point of view.

Verano Acquisition

Harvest announced that it is acquiring Verano in an all-stock transaction that is valued at $850 million based on a deemed share price of C$8.79 (implies total stock issuance of around 130 million shares). Verano is a privately-held cannabis operator in the U.S. holding 37 retail licenses, 9 open stores under the Zen Leaf brand, and 7 existing cultivation and production facilities. The footprint of Verano is complementary to Harvest's existing footprint and the transaction would add a few new markets for Harvest in Illinois, Oklahoma, and New Jersey. We think the most attractive asset for Harvest is its presence in Illinois, Maryland, and Nevada where it already has a strong footprint. The company is actively looking to begin operations in several markets such as Massachusetts, Ohio, Michigan, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.

It is also important to mention that Verano's newly acquired asset in Florida is not included as part of this transaction. Verano acquired one of the 14 licenses in Florida from SOL Global (OTCQB:SOLCF) in October 2018 but management clarified on the conference call that the Florida license is not included in this deal. It is unclear what the plan is for the Florida license and it's possible that the Florida operation will spin out into a separate entity post this deal. The current regulation in Florida does not allow one entity to hold two or more licenses which would preclude Harvest from acquiring the Florida license anyways. Harvest should be able to leverage its internal capabilities to develop its own license in Florida where we are seeing heightening competition from MSOs (Curaleaf, iAnthus, MedMen) and local operations.

Our Take

Harvest has historically been growing primarily through organic growth and most of its licenses were awarded through government applications rather than acquisitions. The company has been incredibly efficient with capital and has kept a very tight capital structure due to its minimum needs for outside capital previously. The largest capital raise Harvest has done was when it completed its RTO in November 2018 while concurrently selling 33 million shares at C$8.67 per share raising a total of C$289 million.

After this transaction, Harvest and Verano shareholders will each own 68% and 32% of the combined entity, respectively. The combined entity will have an estimated 405 million basic shares outstanding. Based on Monday's closing share price of C$9.50, the pro forma market cap for Harvest would be C$3.8 billion. The addition of Verano and Monday's rally together pushed Harvest to become one of the two largest cannabis stocks by market cap in the U.S. In fact, Harvest is only slightly smaller than Curaleaf based on Monday's closing prices which means either stock could become the number one depending on the share prices used. There is no question that Harvest has amassed one of the largest asset bases and market values after the Verano which should help elevate its profile among cannabis investors. Most investors are still way more familiar with the Canadian names like Canopy, Aurora, Cronos, whereby the U.S. companies have been quietly bulking up. Almost all ten of the top U.S. cannabis stocks have a market value of at least C$1 billion which is more than what Canadian companies have achieved (only 8 Canadian cannabis stocks are larger than $1 billion in market value).

We liked the deal because it further solidifies Harvest's leadership position within the U.S. market. The inclusion of Verano's existing assets in Illinois, Nevada, and Maryland will help boost Harvest's revenue and profitability. Management expects immediate accretion and promised guidance on pro forma EBITDA once the deal is closed. The combined company will operate in 15 states with 123 retail and 37 cultivation licenses - only Acreage will operate in more states with its footprint in 18. Once the deal closes, the combined company will operate 30 dispensaries with plans to operate 70 stores by the end of 2019 based on the current schedule of store openings. In the CNBC interview with Harvest CEO, he said that the two main attributes that made Verano attractive are its ability to win licenses organically and its historically profitable and cash flow positive operation.

Looking Ahead

Harvest's acquisition of Verano is a prudent move to further consolidate and scale up within the fragmented U.S. cannabis market. The acquisition brings to Harvest several new markets that would otherwise be hard to penetrate due to the limited number of licenses that are both available and for sale. In the consolidation phase of the U.S. market, we think scale and first-mover advantage could yield huge benefits as consumers have yet to develop brand awareness and loyalty. However, Harvest remains in the early stage of its expansion and we think its ambition to operate 70 stores by the end of 2019 is an ambitious target that requires precise execution. Furthermore, we think the stock was fully valued before this deal and it is difficult to assess current valuation without any financials on Verano. We will provide an updated view on valuation once management discloses more financial information on the deal. Overall, we think Harvest definitely deserves a place in anyone's U.S. cannabis portfolio. We remain of the view that the best way to invest in the U.S. cannabis sector is to hold a basket of promising names rather than trying to bet on a singular winner at this early stage of the game.

