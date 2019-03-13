E.ON's (ENAKF) CEO Johannes Teyssen on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE (OTCPK:ENAKF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 7:00 AM ET

As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Stephan Schönefuß

Thank you, operator. Dear analysts and investors, hello and welcome to E.ON’s full year 2018 results call. My name is Stephan Schönefuß. And I am here today with our CEO Johannes Teyssen; and our CFO, Marc Spieker. After the two presentations, we are looking forward to your questions. Johannes, so please over to you.

Johannes Teyssen

Yes, dear analysts and investors welcome to our 2018 results calls and sorry for this slight delay, journalists were too curious. I’m very pleased to present to you another year of strong operational delivery and that emits the well progressing preparations for the energy integration. In a year with a lot of challenges like very weak wind yields and unfavorable CapEx developments, E.ON managed to achieve that EBIT and adjusted net income came in at the very top end of our guidance range for 2018. Thus we obviously confirm our 2018 dividend proposal of €0.43 per share payable in May of this year. And to provide you only today with a high degree of visibility, we commit to next year’s dividend.

We intend to raise the 2019 dividends by 7% compared to this year, i.e., we intend to propose a fixed dividend or €0.46 per share for the fiscal year 2019 to be paid in spring 2020. This commitment is based on our unchanged mid-term guidance, which we also reconfirmed today. We continue to expect a 3% to 4% compound annual growth rate for our EBIT translating into a 5 to 10 compound annual growth rate for our EPS. And all this, despite the high starting point in 2018 and despite the SVT price cap that has a significant impact on our UK EBIT. In a nutshell, we continue to deliver in terms of predictability and reliability. This statement is underpinned by the next chart.

Here on Page 3, I would like to highlight that we are about to build a continuous track record of high quality delivery. Since the reset of the E.ON in 2016, we have without any exception reached our earnings target at the upper end of the respective guidance range. Additionally, we have massively reduced our economic net debt by around €10 billion. The same kind of reliable track record is emerging for the dividend, which is shown on the next chart. Since 2016, we increased the dividend per share every year and we are clearly committed to continue to do so also in the years to come.

With an executive remuneration scheme that is based on the achievement of EPS targets and E.ON’s relative TSR performance, together with the obligation to own a sizable amount of E.ON’s shares, we can assure you that your interests and the interests of our top leadership group are fully aligned. With the reset of E.ON in 2016, we promised you to create a company that allows you to sleep well at night. As I have shown you, we are continuously delivering on this pledge. Back in late 2010, when I had taken over as CEO, it was our target to move away from single performance programs to a permanent and sustainable performance culture.

When I look at the operational performance of our businesses, it’s obvious that we have been successful. Performance culture is by now deeply enshrined into our corporate DNA. This culture will be also the basis for the new and large E.ON after the integration of energy. And with these statements, I’m coming to an update on recent development in our core businesses. Operational excellence in the sense of a sustainable performance culture is common theme across all the segments. Let’s start with the energy networks on the next chart.

With only a slight delay, the regulatory review for electricity networks in Germany has been essentially concluded. It makes me – and actually we mean that extremely proud that our network operators managed to achieve an even better result than the already excellent results from the last regulatory review five years ago. This time all – all of our four DSOs in Germany achieved the efficiency score of 100%, really outstanding achievement.

The industry average stands at 94% and even better two of our DSOs will receive that’s so called super efficiency bonus that only the very best few network operators were awarded with. Super efficiency means that these network operators are even more than 100% efficient and receive an annual bonus of 1% of controller cost additionally to the calculated allowed revenue. In our case, we are talking about roughly €10 million per annum. The so called general efficiency factor that applies to all network operators, even to 100% efficient ones has been already set at the end of December. The factor has been significantly reduced from formally 1.5%, 2.9% per annum. However, the general efficiency factor for guests has been set at 0.49 at an earlier stage of the year. We have filed a PUs against those decisions.

From our point of view, there are no valid indication that input prices and productivity increases should differ between network operators and the overall economy in the next period. From our point of view, it should be set precisely at 0%. The third component of the regulatory review, the regulatory cost audit has been concluded already in June last year. The constructive tone in the hearings was also reflected in the results. What we are still missing as a final decision about the allowed return on equity? As you know, the industry suit against the initial return of equity of 6.91 and 1 in the first instance of the courts back in March. As the regulator appealed this decision we are now awaiting a final court decision, which we hope to receive still this year.

Both these things, the each [indiscernible] only offer upside potential. All in all an excellent operational achievement by our German network colleagues coupled with some further upside potential from those cases.

Now I would like to move to another country and another court case. End of February we received a very positive court decision in Sweden. The Administrative Court of Appeal has ruled in our favor regarding the so called carry over of the unutilized revenue allowance from the previous regulatory periods into the next month starting in 2020. This is the final decision on the topic.

Although we were confident about our legal position, the decision clearly represents a significant de-risking in terms of the earnings outlook for our Swedish networks for 2020 and beyond. With this, I’m coming to our CapEx plans for energy networks.

On Page 6, you see that our network CapEx plan is growth oriented to not only capitalize on an increasing level of replacement investments and renewable connections. We also want to fully seize the opportunities from network expansions due to a strong general economic growth, quality improvements and megatrends like digitalization and decentralization that significantly strengthened the role, especially a power distribution network.

Last year in March, we told you that we expect to gradually ramp-up our overall network CapEx from a 2017 level of $1.4 billion to a new normal of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion beyond 2020. In 2018, we achieved already a level of $1.6 billion and we now plan to further increase the new normal level by another $100 million per annum to $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. This significant ramp-up in CapEx will lead to a highly predictable long term growth of our regulated asset base, which we will show you on the next chart.

Our German power hub we now foresee a growth trajectory at the upper end of the previously announced 6% to 10% rough growth outlook for the years, 2017 to 2020. The growing investment levels are mainly driven by the catch-up on replacement CapEx. It continues the high level of renewable connections and the ongoing smartification of these networks.

Beyond 2020 an acceleration in the role of e-mobility or electrical heat could further increase power up growth rates to a level of 3% to 5% per annum. For Sweden, we now expect a rapid growth of 25% to 30% from 2017 to 2020 versus our previous estimate of 11% to 15%. Main drivers are the higher level of investments for the obligatory program demanded by the regulator for whether securing the networks and increasing number of new connections for wind parks and the next generation of the smart meter roll out.

The change in the growth range is to a large extent attributable to the change in the regulatory asset lifetime, which leads to a lower regulatory depreciation of the – and thus higher growth.

For the Czech Republic we foresee an impressive 2020 to 25% power up grows. But it’s fed by the extensive network modernization and smartification program to provide service quality improvements for our customers and special projects like the project ACON.

This project will modernize the grid in the border region between Czech Republic and Slovakia, a country where we also plan to significantly step-up our long-term CapEx level based on an economic boom with mid-single digit growth rates. After this quite encouraging messages regarding our network business, let us move on to customer solutions.

We are progressing well on our journey to restore the strength of our customer solutions business and to put it on a stronger and much more sustainable footing except for the UK we have been successful in growing our customer numbers over the course of 2018. In our core market Germany, we gained more than 100,000 customers.

In Sweden and Italy combined we managed to increase our customer numbers by roughly 9,000. Absolutely decisive is that this growth is profitable growth. EBIT in customer solutions outside of the UK improved by nearly 20%. We are repeating it. Performance matters, relentless customer focus and progress excellence matter. And other crucial success factors in a very competitive market environment like the energy sales business.

Our ongoing operational excellence efforts are especially targeted at massively reducing internal complexity via the extensive digitization of our processes. It’s about reinventing the business. The prime example for this is our so called digital attacker, which is an entirely new IT platform for our customers.

During 2018 we have been successful in building a solid foundation and in delivering a new end-to-end system across our two biggest markets UK and Germany. Currently we have a double-digit customer number already on this new system and for the remainder of 2018 we target to significantly scale up and to start to migrate meaningful numbers of existing customers into the system.

In the end, our cost to serve would be reduced considerably. Further, more, we are continuously optimizing our sales channels. We are transforming our service functions, increasing the entire sale engines via using every customer touch point as a sales opportunity. This approach leads to a significant reduction of our cost to acquire via vacation of artificial intelligence and robotics for smart tariff offerings and predictive churn analysis will make the business future proof.

In Germany, our performance program is in full swing and we’ll deliver a positive EBIT impact of roughly 120 million the next year. In the UK the overall and especially the regulatory situation remains unsatisfactory, but our teams keep fighting hard. Compared to our competitors we are keeping up considerably well.

In terms of customer numbers, we are the best performer among the so called big six. Customer losses were relatively limited compared to our peers. The main topic, however, remains the SVT price cap. We continue to estimate the negative EBIT impact for 2019 to be a low triple-digit million euro amount. However, we are confident that EBIT will stay clearly positive.

We have extended our far reaching efficiency program called SWAT using a zero based budgeting methodology to further increase the impact to combined £150 million. These and potential further metals should support rebound to the profitability of our UK businesses over the midterm.

Let me now give you on the next slide a quick update on the progress in our Renewables business. We have delivered very strongly on the project side. Our two offshore wind farms, Arkona and Rampion were both completed ahead of schedule and below budget. Arkona started full operation early and was already commissioned in December 2018. We are also fully on trek to deliver on our pipeline. In November we announced the decision to build one of the largest onshore wind farms in Europe. The project is called Nysäter, located in Sweden and has a capacity of 475 megawatt. At this early stage, we have already involved a financial partner and we’re able to record a very substrate substantial booking.

In addition, we continue to grow our asset base in the U.S. with several onshore wind and solar projects, as well as re-powering activities. Operationally, the year with very low wind yields, our renewable colleagues have turned every stone to achieve their budget and to deliver on promises, another impressive example for E.ON’s performance culture. As a result, Climate & Renewables stands at a record high of over €500 million in 2018. I’m very proud to hand over such a performance and success-oriented business to RWE as part of the transaction.

Let me now on Page 10 give you a short update on the innogy transaction. Last week we have received the decision of the EU Commission on Phase I after having filed the documents end of January. As we anticipated the EU Commission initiated Phase II of the approval process. The commission will now investigate the case further to allow for in depth analysis that is necessary for such a complex transaction. Phase II can take up to 90 working days, plus possible extension. We remain confident that the transaction will be approved by the EU Commission within our expected time line. We confirm our expectation for closing of the transaction during the second half of 2019.

The joint project to curtail the integration of innogy is running at full steam. The work for defining the future operating model of the new enlarged E.ON is to a large extent completed and the selection process for executive positions has started. With the preparation of the integration, we will be in a position to act quickly, once we receive the approval of the antitrust authorities. I would also like to reiterate, the synergy target of €600 million to €800 million by 2022. We’re talking about net synergies in 2022, money that will become EBIT accretive.

And with this, I’ve come to my final chart. After having talked about many operational achievements in our businesses, and with regard to innogy transaction, I’d like to draw your attention to a big picture. When we decide to split our group back in 2014, we started to work with full determination to create a leading group for the customer-led new energy world. For five years, we have been working towards this ambition without compromise. With the takeover of innogy, we will make a step change in the execution of this long-term strategy.

We will successfully conclude our transformation journey, a very – from a commodity exposure to unity conglomerate, towards a highly focused leader in the new energy world, with the unique strategic position and regulated networks and infrastructure like in pacesetting customer solutions.

As I highlighted to you throughout my presentation, E.ON’s deeply performance culture, will remain a cornerstone for our success.

Thank you very much for your attention. I’ll now hand it over to Mark who will guide you through the details of our financials last year.

Marc Spieker

Thank you, Johannes. Dear analysts and investors, a warm welcome also from my side to our full year 2018 results call. Let me start with the details of our financial performance. 2018 full year EBIT is down by only 3% compared to 2017. I constantly use the word only. As in March last year, we initially guided for a stronger decrease.

Now, as Johannes already mentioned, we closed the year at the top end of our guidance and are doing so, despite of weak wind yields and an unfavorable FX development. If we adjust for these items, EBIT is in line with the year before.

I will explain the key drivers of our strong operating earnings in more detail. EBIT and Energy Networks is down by 9% compared to previous year. In our German network operations, the white reflects pension cost pass-through effect, the disposal of the gas network in Hamburg, and the new regulatory period for gas had a negative effect on EBIT. These effects were partly compensated by two positive nonrecurring items in Q2 and Q3, which we already select at the Q2 and Q3 stage, respectively.

Our Swedish networks continue to benefit from tariff increases, which were partly offset by the adverse development of the Swedish krona and lower earnings because of the divestment of our gas networks in early 2018. Earnings in our central Eastern European and Turkey segment were predominantly impacted by lower results from our Turkish joint venture Enerjisa, lower regulatory returns in Romania also weight on the results.

EBIT in Customer Solutions is down 14%, over the same period last year. Earnings in Germany increased by roughly €60 million year-over-year, mainly driven by the price increases enacted in Q2 2017 already. This was partly compensated by costs of our Germany sales specific performance program.

EBIT in the UK is down by roughly €100 million year-over-year. The positive impact from price increases in Q2 of the prior year was more than offset by adverse operational effects. These include implementation costs for UK specific programs, increased wholesale costs, and ongoing competitive dynamics, in competitive dynamics, in addition to regulatory effects by price caps on payment meter and vulnerable customers.

The Customer Solutions other segments down by roughly €20 million year-over-year. This is mainly due to temporarily higher gas procurement costs in Romania as well as the unavailability of the cogeneration unit that we operate for our customers.

EBIT in renewables improved by 15% over last year, benefiting from the positive contributions from the newly commissioned offshore wind farms developing in Arkona as well as two U.S. onshore wind farms. The success with partnering approach for the development of the 475 megawatts Swedish wind project, Nysäter, plus capital management of our OpEx also contributed to the positive earnings development.

The effect of onshore wind assets coming to the end of attractive support schemes or power purchase agreements as well as worst offshore wind conditions especially in the last part of the year had a partly offsetting effect.

The corporate functions and other line improved by more than €120 million year-over-year, this result was largely driven by our cost savings program Phoenix that we completed by the end of last year.

Earnings of our non-core nuclear business were down roughly 20%, on the back of lower hedged prices and the non-reoccurrence of positive one-off effects from the previous year. The negative impact was partly compensated by higher volumes due to the full availability of the nuclear power plant, Brokdorf, which was suffering an extended outage in the first half of 2017.

The result of our Turkish generation business improved on the back of the non-reoccurrence of a one-off book loss from the sale of our hydro asset in Q1 2017 coupled with a better operational performance.

Let’s move on to the next chart and take a look at the bottom line. Our adjusted net income came in at €1.5 billion for 2018 and is up more than 5% over 2017. The net income line benefited from low interest expenses, mainly on the back of lower financial liabilities. Our tax rate ended up at 24% well in line with our general guidance for a 25% tax rate for the group.

Our economic net debt improved by roughly €2.7 billion over the end of 2017, key driver for the improvement is the receipt of the proceeds of roughly €3.8 billion from the sale of our remaining Uniper stake, which we reported already in the half of 2018. Pension provisions were down year-over-year but increased compared to the nine months stage of 2018. This increase during Q4 is due to the combination of lower discount rates and a weak performance of our pension assets reflecting the general developments of financial markets in the last month of 2018.

Let me add that in the early months of 2019, we have already seen a significant recovery of our asset performance, so that the deterioration in our non-economic net debt due to this reason at the stage has been more or less fully offset. Let us now take a look at that CapEx budget for 2019 and 2020. Please be aware that the CapEx outlook refers to E. ON’s stand-alone. Over the midterm, we expect our investments to increase by almost €100 million each year. This is mainly attributable to the higher spend in our networks that Johannes has elaborated.

Energy Networks continue to account for the largest share of our CapEx budget, even before closing of the transaction. Especially in Germany, with readily stepping up the network’s CapEx over the years to a level of roughly €1 billion by 2020. This reflects essentially increase in replacement CapEx. The lion’s share of our CapEx budget for Customer Solutions will go to our infrastructure like heating operations and our asset backed B2B solutions business.

Together, these businesses are expected to invest roughly 60% of the overall Customer Solutions CapEx. The remaining CapEx is to a certain extent driven by more temporary sectors, like the smart meter rollout in the UK, which implies roughly €200 million of CapEx over the next two years.

The renewables budget is essentially driven by the delivery of our onshore wind and solar pipeline, aiming for gross capacity additions of 1.5 gigawatts until 2020. In addition, we are pursuing repowering projects in the U.S., totaling 300 megawatts. I would like to take the opportunity to, again, highlight our strict adherence to capital discipline. All projects must contribute to our capital return targets. For that reason, our group ROCE target of 8% to 10% translates into hurdle rates for individual projects. We refrain from spending capital on projects that are not contributing to our capital return targets.

With that, let’s turn to the result outlook. Please be, again, aware that the outlook were first E. ON stand-alone without reflecting the changes that results from the planned transaction. For 2019, we expect our earnings to remain flattish versus 2018 and guide for a range of between €2.9 billion and €3.1 billion for EBIT and €1.4 billion to €1.6 billion for adjusted net income.

Furthermore, we commit already today to our dividend for 2019. We intend to propose a fixed dividend of €0.46 per share for the fiscal year 2019, the 7% increase versus the €0.43 dividend for the fiscal year 2018.

I would also like to spend a few words on a change in accounting standards. Many of you are certainly aware of the new reporting standard IFRS 16, the new leases standard that has to be applied from 2019 onwards.

According to this standard, E. ON has to recognize assets and liabilities on its balance sheets that arise from operating leases with a term of more than 12 months. Accordingly, lease assets are recognized on our accounts, and at the same time, we must record the financial liability. As a consequence, financial liabilities will increase and economic net debt will decrease. The effect of the reclassification of leases on our economic net debt according to our calculations will be roughly €800 million in 2019.

From a ratings perspective though and this is very important, this has no effect, absolutely, no effect as the rating agencies already today regard to all leases, as financial liabilities. So the change does not have any impact on our debt bearing capacity. The new accounting standard will have only minor effect on our earnings metrics. For EBIT, it translates into a very low double-digit million improvement, as the leases will be treated as financial liability or financial expenses, the corresponding EBIT is affected slightly negatively. All in all, essentially awash on adjusted net income level.

After this short tutorial on IFRS, let me now turn to the more exciting stuff, again, our EBIT outlook for the individual segments. As I mentioned already in our nine-month call, the main reason for the overall rather flattish outlook for 2019 is the triple-digit million impact of the UK SVT price cap. As a consequence, our Customer Solutions segment is expected to turn out significantly below prior year. For all other segments, we expect a higher or at least stable EBIT for 2019 over 2018.

Now let’s take a look at one by one. In Energy Networks, we expect EBIT to be slightly above prior year. In our German network operations, the positive effects from a higher regulated asset base as well as from the excellent efficiency scores will more than overcompensate for the lower return on equity for the new regulatory period. In Sweden, we will continue to benefit from already implemented power tariff increases, while higher revenues in Czech Republic and Slovakia on the deck of high investment levels will not fully compensate the level – the lower level returns in Romania.

In Customer Solutions, we expect EBIT to come in significantly below prior year, driven by the already mentioned adverse developments in the UK. We continued to estimate negative EBIT impact for 2019 to be a low triple-digit million euro amount. Our UK management team is doing a terrific job and this is why we are confident that the UK EBIT will stay clearly positive, backed up by many self help measures on the cost plan.

We expect earnings in renewables to come in above prior year as the full year contribution of the offshore wind farms range in that corner, plus additions in onshore, will overcompensate for the exploration of attractive support schemes or power purchase agreements, especially in onshore. We expect the non-core segment, including our German nuclear operations, our Turkish generation, to generate operating earnings on prior year’s level.

Generation in Turkey will benefit from further operational improvements, importantly plant; higher achieved prices will compensate the full year negative impact for the increase in the annual depreciation charges, triggered by the change cost escalation rate for our nuclear provisions. As I mentioned earlier, the guidance reflects the outlook for E.ON as it is today.

I’d also like to mention that in the guidance, we do not foresee any either positive or negative specific one-offs. So this is a true operating outlook. After closing the transaction, we will provide the market with a revised guidance for 2019, that will include the contribution then of Energy’s business.

Let me finish with our group-wide midterm outlook for E.ON’s standalone. As Johannes said, with the reset of E.ON in 2016, we had the clear vision to create a company, which you can rely upon. This midterm outlook is unchanged compared to a year ago. I’ll reconfirm the midterm outlook of 3% to 4% compound annual growth rate for our EBIT translating into a 5% to 10% compound annual growth rate for EPS, despite now higher starting point in 2018. We expect EBIT in 2019 to be rather flattish versus 2018. Growth will accelerate in 2020, on the basis of strong networks earnings and the contribution from our restructuring efforts in the Customer Solutions segment.

I also confirm our commitment to stronger triple BBB rating target, 8% to 10% group ROCE target as well as the minimum of 80% cash conversion target. Furthermore, we provide you with the high degree of visibility and commit already today to our dividend for 2019. We intend to propose a fixed dividend of €0.46 per share for fiscal year 2019, a 7% increase versus the €0.43 dividend for fiscal year 2018. We also confirm our commitment to deliver annual dividend per share growth beyond 2019.

With that, I’d like to thank you very much for your attention, and hand it over to Stephan for the Q&A session.

Stephan Schönefuß

Mark, thank you very much. Operator, please start the Q&A session.

So we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Deepa Venkateswaran from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. So my two questions, first one is on Npower. I think last time when we had your nine-month result, you said it was a hypothetical situation. Now that you need to take over this asset; could you maybe explain how you’re thinking about Npower and how you might turn it around or what other options there maybe, as you’re aware, Energy is guided to a €250 million loss for that business for 2019.

My second question is just on the antitrust process. I think, in your annual report, you say that you’re firmly convinced that it raises no antitrust issues. However, I think there’s some of your smaller competitors in Germany have been creating a bit of noise. Would you be able to comment on how you see that evolving? Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

I think for the – Deepa, for the Npower business, it’s clearly premature to speculate on which venue we will take. First and foremost, today the business of our colleagues at Energy, we have no deep insight and all in the configuration of contract numbers and what else. But the only thing I can tell you, we had never entertained for longer term loss-making business. And we will do our utmost to turn around as quickly as possible. But it’s quite obviously from the outside, is nothing to be done overnight. More I can’t tell you today.

On the antitrust, I think you rightfully pointed out that the noise does not come from customers, it comes from competitors. But as highly renowned legal professor on non-competitive law and German you said competition law protects customers and not competitors. And we have not heard much criticism from any customers here in Germany or in any other country. It shows also the growth of customer numbers shows that there’s high trust in us. The commission obviously you need to take – undertake and deep analysis space some other medical models on the question whether E.ON would have the ability to raise prices. Ms. Bisztyga defined the hurdle and she will do this analysis with our team. We are ready to support it. We deliver all data. I would not overestimate the noise level from Germany.

Deepa Venkateswaran

All right, thank you.

The next question is from [indiscernible] of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Two questions, please. The first one is on the hedging. If I go to Slide 25, on non-core business, in other words, nuclear in Germany. I know it’s majority, the answer is in the documents, but three companies reported at the same time this morning. But the level of hedging price seems to be below the level of prices at the time, you seem to have been hedging your volumes. So my question is pretty obviously, why do I have or do we have this impression in the market? And can you actually get closer to the prevailing market price at the time of hedging in the future in the last few months.

And the second question – so it’s probably a question for you, Marc, and the second question is to Mr. Teyssen is in the many years I’ve been listening to you on calls, I’ve never heard you being so incredibly positive on the development for the next two years. And my question is, what do you see as the biggest risk on the scenario you presented in particular on regulated assets when slide number seven, for example, it points to fairly spectacular development in RAB and therefore in earnings. Thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

Yes, [indiscernible] welcome, and I will take up the first question on the hedging resource. So in general, as you’re aware of in the past, we started our hedging from production about three years in advance. And the €26 is basically reflection of the hedging process for 2018. We did not have act upon a very specific or deviating hedging line. In fact, it’s given where commodity prices are today, if you’d like very low. But it reminds of a commodity prices if it were up until 18 months ago.

If you look then at the outlook, the hedge ratios for the years going forward so far 2019, 86% hedge ratio to 31, again specifically 2020, 50% hedged at 45, what you will recognize is that the pickup in commodity prices is reflected in those achieve prices enhance to your question, we’ll be able to translate the higher commodity prices, our liquidity prices into our result, yes.

According to the hedge ratios, which we depict. But bear in mind however, as we always say, this is also been true for our 2019 guidance and the 2020 outlook. That was a topic of nuclear production rights as to open that we would remind investors and analysts like to be cautious on the calculation of earnings impact from that. So you should stay away from just mark to marketing those numbers without any specific assumption on the input cost for that.

Johannes Teyssen

Well, so if I come to your second question, I think my high comfort level comes from three years now since we split Uniper away. Every year, we ended up at the high end of our outlook. And we delivered strong operational numbers. And even in the midst of this turbulent integration ahead of us, E.ON stays focus, our operational team stayed totally focus, for local on the progress, on the network side, on the regulatory side, on the asset side that creates that level of confidence that I entertain.

What is the biggest risk? I think a lot of the mega trends we are profiting from is obviously the continues unfolding of the energy transformation. That has a price and burden on customers. And we always raise our voice on that. If politics over does it and breaks the camel’s back, and the general support across the populations in Europe would vanish, that put up it could create an issue. This is why we were behind the scene, critical on some of the outcome of this call commissioner in Germany where we worried that additional burdens might be put on our customer’s back. But then takes away from the ability to really do transforming issues, which is not retiring a plan three years earlier, then naturally could be done anyhow. So the political landscape and that the priorities are being put right and not to the detriment of our customers. So that is the one thing that I would probably have in my mind.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

The next question is from Alberto Gandolfi of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Alberto Gandolfi

Yes. Thank you, and good morning. Two on my side as well. The first one is on retail and a bit more in general here. So what would be your contingency plan if suddenly the trends has seen in the UK where to expanded to other regions? I know it’s not the moment right now. It’s not the case right now, but we have seen new entrants entering and taking market share from the incumbent. So how would you plan to defend the margins and customers over the longer-term? Is it new services? Is it cost cutting? Is it both? Could you maybe elaborate on the size of the cost cutting? I mean, it strikes me that in the UK pro forma, if I’m not mistaken, you have like 16,000 employees, so it’s quite hefty.

The second point is about RAB growth. It’s very helpful Slide 7, I found for power RAB, couldn’t agree more. However, could you maybe talk about gas RAB growth and if gas RAB growth where to be much less exciting? Is gas eventually as core as power RAB for you or could you maybe captured the interest rate environment to recycle capital out of gas networks into power networks perhaps in another new region. Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes, Alberto, this is Marc here, welcome. On the first question, retail a contingency plan for me always sounds like a glen which you only put out of the cupboard if something happens. That is not our thinking on our retail business, we are working and intermittently executing things as we speak in order to continue to make our business future proof. And it means, as we’ve been talking off for two years about this specific cost efficiency programs in the UK, in Germany that you proactively and continuously need to address the cost space.

Secondly, you always in parallel needs to look on the attractiveness of your offerings. As we said, also ensuring that the processes which are leading to delivering those offerings. And positive or not, sounds like a lot of buzz for us, but if you look at our numbers, you can see that this is turning into reality already. I’m pointing to the customer increases, which we are increasing in most of our markets already in 2018. And it’s also with the UK business, which even in a distressed market is able to stay profitable. And so there is no contingency plan, there’s a continuous development, which makes us very confident that we are able to compete in those markets on a profitable level.

Johannes Teyssen

On the second question, you rightfully pointed the fact that, the gas networks don’t grow at comparable rates. Actually, if I look on the overall, they are roughly stable as far as we look. I think there are reasons why we regularly would hold on to them. In many nations, it’s a question of all licensed to operate. In Germany for example, where you need concessions, you can’t go to a city and says, I do your profitable growth power, but I don’t help you on the gas side that just doesn’t work.

And in some nations, the role of gas in the transition is important and may last for at least one, two decades. If you look at Germany was a higher cold part in the landscape, gas will play an important role in transition. Therefore yes, we are not – I would not say we are as excited on the gas side as we are on the power side, but we also not on the skeptical side that gas is going to sunset or something. So we play it from case to case. In Sweden, we sold it because it’s not well embedded. In other nations like in Germany, we would not challenge it. And we look from nation to nation and environment to environment. Obviously we tried to get some growth, but we will not likely elaborate much on that because it would be limited.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

The next question is from Peter Bisztyga of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Peter Bisztyga

Yes. Hi. First question, can you discuss net debt please? It seems that both yourselves and energy actually reported net debt close to €1 billion a piece above consensus. So in the back of the envelope, it looks like on a pro forma basis you’re going to be above the €33 billion to €35 billion net debt. And I think you’ve indicated before and clearly over 4.5 times net debt to EBITDA. Is that something that you feel comfortable with given your BBB rating target and how do you intend to manage that going forwards. Then my second question, just on the additional network CapEx. You are ramping up CapEx by €0.5 billion per annum versus 2017. How much of that is already kind of pre-agreed in your regulatory agreements? And is there any risk that some of our investment is stranded or doesn’t get an allowed return?

Marc Spieker

Yes. Peter, this is Marc here. Let me take all the two questions. On the debt side, as I said in my introductory speech, we have seen a deterioration in Q4, which is largely driven by the development of all pending provisions and that is to a large extent driven by the asset performance, and as speak is already recovered on the back of the market that’s developed since year end. So against that background, I think, nothing peculiar or strange at this stage. What I would like to highlight that overall is that, as you see in Q4 actually a slight reduction in interest rates. What I would like to stress is the very positive gearing which E.ON has to rising interest rates on the balance sheet, which is true for the nuclear provisions, but as well then for pension side.

So, generally, when it comes to interest rates and our exposure and our pension provisions, I’m actually rather positive. On the CapEx side, in the markets where we operate, there are no regulatory schemes in place where we kind of pre agree CapEx plans. The return frameworks are being set for the various regulatory periods. And we do see a trick this regime since this is why we continue to step up investments there and the risk of stranded assets, we do not see. We are always also when ramping up CapEx we are always cautious and would actually, staying away from investing. For example, we see that investments into digitalization and so on, so forth, which means less CapEx. But a better outcome for our net working capital going forward they sold.

Peter Bisztyga

Marc, sorry, just sort of follow-up on that. So in that context, why are you ramping up CapEx so aggressively in Sweden for example, whether it’s turn is going to be cut then 3% later this year?

Marc Spieker

Well, again, for Swedish regulatory system, the 3% is the current proposal by the regulator, and it’s in the past really two periods. Then subsequently seeing significant uplifts by courts. And also be reminded that the 3% WACC is a very specific and isolated number, you need to look at how the regulated asset base is being calculated and accounted for, you need to look at outperformance potential and so on and so forth. So the sectors economic return is even on the 3% normal level is significantly higher or face value is significantly higher. And while we also for the Swedish network business stay positive.

Peter Bisztyga

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is Sam Arie of UBS. Please go ahead.

Sam Arie

Hi, good morning, good afternoon and thanks for your presentation. I’m just got a quick follow-up question on the net debt. And then one on the transaction coming up, if that’s okay? So on the net debt, I think, I’m understanding sort of two different moving parts here. The first is, on the asset valuation, which was maybe at a low point in December and it’s probably improved. The other is on the sort of sensitivity to discount rates and long term yields, which would probably got worse since the end of December. So I just wanted it on that, if you take the end of December figure €16.6 billion, they haven’t applied today and you kind of updated for asset values and discount rates today, do you have a sense of where we would end up and whether we would been about the same place or a slightly higher number? And that’s my question on the net debt.

The second question on the transaction is, it’s just a technical one and its kind of follow some of your success in the last year. But part of the payment to RWE obviously that you said they will come in the form of E.ON shares and the value of those shares has gone up since, the deal times will set out a year ago by a good amount. So I’m just wondering, does this mean in the end the total compensation to RWE will be a bit higher than anticipated a year ago? Or should we assume there’s some kind of mechanism in your agreement with RWE that would ensure they only received the equivalent of the €40 offer that you made to the minorities? Sort of technical question, I’d be interested if you can give us a bit more understanding how that part of the deal works. Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

No, the upside is actually with RWE. And it’s obviously, reason why they wanted to also shaken us because they saw the upside potential, we just made sure that the market regulator doesn’t translate it into risks that we have to pay higher prices to the other shareholders and if that would occur, it’s up to RWE to see into that. So there is no downside to us. But the upside is left with RWE. And to the other question…

Marc Spieker

Yes. Sam, on the economics, unfortunately, I do not provide all kind of monthly mark-to-market updates on our economic net debts. But what I can tell you is that on the pension, asset management side of it. We covered back spot of loss for the Q4 at this stage. And for the sensitivity of our pension obligation relatives to interest rate movement, I would actually refer you to Page 178. Unfortunately, our annual reporting, so many pages, 178, where we disclose all the details for the Germany and UK pension schemes and with that you can do the math on your own.

Sam Arie

Okay. We’ll do that. Thank you. Can I just quickly clarify on the first answer that on the other side, I’m not sure a 100% understood that the upside is with RWE, but you said if they were apply, if there was an obligation to top-up the minorities to the same level that would fall on RWE, did you say or did you say there is no such obligation?

Johannes Teyssen

We don’t see that will happen. We outlined with some other regulatory that we don’t see that risk. If it theoretically would happen, would not be on to us or we don’t see that risk. I just said for the hypothetical case, we found solution there.

Sam Arie

Very clear, all right. Thank you for your answers. Very helpful.

The next question is from Lueder Schumacher with SocGen. Please go ahead.

Lueder Schumacher

Good morning or good afternoon. Most of my questions have been answered, but just a few on timelines really, you had regulatory ruling in your favor in Sweden, one of the timeline therefore the actual return i.e., you mentioned the 3%, but then you go through the usual cat and mouse game of actually getting this up and then recovering. What are the main steps there and when can we expect some news on this. And also on the big antitrust approvals for the asset swap. If you take the 90 working days, so it gets you to mid-July, yet you say that it’s probably more likely to come at the end of August, September. Why do you think that the clock will be stopped and there will be the demands for further data?

Johannes Teyssen

Well, we only can tell you how the rules are. We’re not speculating on stopping the clock. It’s regularly in 90 days, but I think they have the right to extend it by another 25 days and they can do that unilaterally. And there is just history that sometimes the commission almost uses up the time. Is it necessary? No. And you also almost calculated to the spot when the first day is, I think it was 23rd of July or something. But I – we cannot tell you because it’s totally in the hand of the commission and we can only tell you the formal days. It can be anywhere from that day to let’s say late September, but I would not speculate at this time that they will stop the clock. And on the three-ish side, first and foremost, it is just a general rule set, how to calculate the return rate and Vattenfall translated into 3%. It’s yet still open what the regulator really makes out of that. It could and the decision is expected, I believe in Q4, so early Q4 make if who knows? So in Q4, the regulator in Sweden will first and foremost say is it three point isn’t whatever. Definitely look below, but when we said it, we don’t know.

And then if it would be whatever we think it’s an improper and unfair, then we and probably hundreds of others will go to court, and how long will that take, regularly I would say before the first hearing after a year or something. But the good part is, it will be retroactively priced. So if we then later win, we either can still build the customers all we carry it forward again. So we will not lose it. It’s not that the regulator can sit and use up the time and not pay. Whatever is being ruled out in the end will be applied for the full period.

Lueder Schumacher

Very clear. Thank you.

The next question is from Chris Laybutt of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Chris Laybutt

Good afternoon, thank you very much. Two questions for me please. In terms of your 2020 growth targets, you previously provided that core EBIT growth expectation of 5% to 6%. I couldn’t see it today, and I’m just wondering whether you could give us an idea of whether you, you still think that’s achievable or not? And secondly, just on synergies, you now have empowered to contend with, but synergies, your expectations are unchanged. Do you that there is some upside risk to your expectations now that you have another business to migrate into the group?

Marc Spieker

Chris, this is Marc here. On, the 2020 growth part. We consciously decided not to not split it up because the subsequent question then would be, what is the contribution of renewables versus networks and customer solutions, and its also – that it is a growth commitment and capital least mentally with the commitment which we made in the context of a transaction that the transaction will have to beat the growth outlook which we see standalone. And we also highlighted that the transaction with from a financial point of view kind of also be more than just a mitigation of the earnings which will fall away on the nuclear side by 2022.

And so make our earnings growth and development much more robust. I think this is what you should take away. But mostly provided on Npower, I would just like to reiterate what Johannes. said that. We would not accept a business making losses for a sustained period of time. And so I’m not really looking in that context and when we look at options. I wouldn’t have the mindset, is there an upside risk on increasing the synergy. The message is, we wouldn’t take whatever action necessary in order to make sure that the loss situation will end. And with that, we’re also telling investors that they should not worry about our capacity for example, to deliver on our growth commitment with regard to the dividend, because anything from NPower will only have temporary impact on our financials.

Chris Laybutt

Thank you very much. Why we’re on guidance, would you mind if I just ask also, you mentioned that you’re going to or planning to provide some guidance on the pro forma expectations for the group. Can you decide of when you might expect that, or the timing, which would be very useful for us to get ready for them?

Marc Spieker

Yes, so definitely upon the first quarter and then closing after the transaction closing, we will update the guidance for the current running year, so for 2019, because obviously transaction will already have some impact on the 2019 outlook. I guess you are then referring to midterm outlook on that basis and for that you will have to give us a time to really look into Energy’s books when we really own them. Now there’s a lot of joint preparatory work ongoing between the E. ON and Energy, but from a antitrust perspective of course, we cannot now take a privilege view into their records and make a full assessment around their budgets and mid term plans. That we will do and expect that we would take some months for that and depending on closing, we will come with

the financial update, midterm update in 2020, probably with the March full year closing, but this really identity on the time of the transaction close.

Chris Laybutt

Okay. That’s very useful. Thank you very much.

Johannes Teyssen

That’s been three case sense.

The next question is from Nick Ashworth of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Nick Ashworth

Hi, morning everybody. A couple of questions. Firstly, just on the – on retail in the UK, actually retail and across the whole piece actually, just like I’m creating what I think you said Marc, am I right in thinking that the delta year-over-year is a low triple digit million, and that is broadly all coming from the UK and that is including the benefits of the cost cutting program from last year coming through, but obviously the bigger drag comes from the tariff cap. And so therefore other regions expect to be stable year-over-year. I just wanted to make sure that I understood that correctly.

And then secondly, just on the last question and the 2020 guidance that you’re currently giving, which is a standalone E.ON guidance. All that mechanical reasons why that guidance should be different pro forma as you bring energy in and I guess my question really is around dividend because you’re committing, it seems like you’re committing in the statements today to a growing DPS in time. Is that what you’re doing, so does the energy consolidation – does that mean that you will still grow the dividend regardless where it is going in the near term because you feel like the longer term when synergies come through and the rest of you should still be making this 5% to 10% EPS growth. So yes, those are my two questions.

Marc Spieker

Yes. So on retail UK, principally you are right. So the low triple digit million also guidance for the UK specifically. And I will expect for – this is on the basis of the cost reduction program, which can backup on already and again, month ago. And we also reminded that we in the UK applied really zero based budgeting mentality and depending approach. And that means that we have a number of measures from that exercise, which we then can pull flexibly throughout 2019 as well.

For the remainder of our Customer Solutions business, we would expect it to be flattish development in 2019. Well, the standalone guidance, I’m not sure whether I understood everything of what you said, the end, then thought I got it again when it comes to the dividend. Our commitment is what you said, it’s a growling the dividends on an absolute basis. Our growth rates, commitment for earnings per share the 5% to 10% up to 2020 and how our mid-term guidance then for growth for example, it looks like, that we were, as I said, when answering question of Chris that we will answer next year, but this does not change our commitment to any absolute growth of the dividend. So just a question of how much and then we will then give guidance next year.

Stephan Schönefuß

And Nick, I step on here, I want to reemphasize the DPS, dividend per share growth.

Nick Ashworth

Yes, absolutely. So basically if I’m clear then that will be anticipation today is that the DPS will still increase in 2020 regardless of what happens to EPF? Because obviously you will look 2020 is not currently 2020 is new year so…

Marc Spieker

I would phrase it a bit different. The point that we are making that commitment at this stage just underscores and the confidence which we have on the back of the transaction to have a sustainable – sustainably growing businesses is sustainably growing earnings per share, that is the confidence which we have.

Nick Ashworth

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Ahmed Farman of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ahmed Farman

Yes. Hi, thank you everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. I like to actually go back to your medium term EBIT guidance of 3% to 4%. I mean, if I compare that with the mid-point of your 2019 EBIT guidance that’s almost at least 5% growth you’re expecting that’s what it implies in 2020, which obviously stands out quite a lot when you look at it it’s in the context of the EBIT profile since 2016. So I mean, I completely appreciate that you don’t want to go into the core versus non-core or any more details at this stage. But could you at least comment on how much of this relates to maybe the benefit from the power prices that you see in the nuclear business?

And then my second question is actually on the net debt, more from a fee cash flow perspective. If I look at your sort of free cash to this year, I mean before dividend you have €700 million negative and with the dividends and almost €1.6 billion and seems like maybe similar for 2019. Is it a sort of free cash flow equation you are comfortable with given the credit rating and where the debt is? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Yes. On the EBIT guidance, I think the only point, which I would add is the following that when we articulated the growth target, we did this back in March last year. Since then, we have delivered on 20 relative to 18 and we have now delivered at the top end of our 2018 guidance and we are still reiterating the same growth rates is just what I want to leave with you and so that you understand the quality of the commitment. With regard to net debt and specifically, the free cash flow on a standalone basis, the negative free cash flow clearly is a reflection of our high CapEx, not only in networks, but at the same point in time in renewables and also keeping in mind that asset rotation for us on a standalone basis would have really been and has already – always been flat as a core element in order to manage the cash balance if you want them to attain actually too strong CapEx in terms of growth businesses.

Obviously, with the asset swap with RWE, we have also decided the whole case equation from the renewables business will be compensated by RWE to us. We’re going to stop doing as rotation on a standalone basis, what actually comfortable with such a free negative free cash flow, no, but it would also not happen, because we would then execute asset rotation over time in doing new this year in order to bring this into more balance. find a comment if it’s important for the future setup of the portfolio of course, and you have a largely regulated portfolio – growing the regulated asset base. Then of course, the capacity to consume negative free cash flows depends on the quality of the investments, which you do. And so with growing asset base, you all say is theoretically and practically, a growing capacity automatic debt.

Ahmed Farman

Okay. Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

And clearly, we’re not afraid of negative free cash flows, but the dimension of negativity in what we are showing standalone would not be tolerable for the midterm, but it will look completely different after the transaction.

Ahmed Farman

Okay. Thanks.

The last question is from Ingo Becker of Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Ingo Becker

Yes. Good afternoon. The first question would be on your network CapEx chart, page six and seven, I think chart looks a bit more dramatic than it is as is the scale, but nonetheless, the fact that you are upping the CapEx and therefore, growing the recs, is this incremental CapEx or earnings effective or you will lead to new earnings or is it largely as you call it additional replacement to be the main driver, is it largely replacing existing asset earnings in the networks? And just checking, it significantly did not have any add-on effect on your midterm growth target, I suspect that you’ve shown chart 18. And my second question would be much more general, but very big sector scheme, your view on the CO2 system and CO2 prices, we know you benefit from high CO2 prices in your nuclear business, but that is over in three years from here and I’m just wondering from a wider system perspective, what’s your views are now that you become less dependent on it? Thank you.

Johannes Teyssen

On the CO2, obviously, we’re not dependent on it. But I’ve spoken that we need a sustainable CO2 price to really guide money properly in the annual transmission. Otherwise, it’s also just always misused and abused in subsystems of regulatory and clarity. And in a lot of our customer businesses, where we help customers to become more energy efficient or to produce more sustainably locally, higher CO2 price also helps to show the profitability of that undertaking.

So overall, I would still say to be slightly profit from the more profit CO2 price formation, but we don’t have – let’s say the traders view on where it will go. So, we need to take where it is and live with it. And the first question, would you…

Marc Spieker

Yes, Ingo. This is Mark. CapEx in networks is net accretive to earnings and this is also true for replacement CapEx as we are replacing assets, which have come technically end of life time. And this will almost always means out of the remuneration by various regulatory schemes. And so in that sense, they are also net accretive.

Ingo Becker

Right. Thank you. And the impact on your midterm target maybe.

Marc Spieker

Yes. The impact on the midterm target is always a balance of growing regulatory asset base, where we are stressing that much and actually, I think the growth rates, which we are showing just like a sacrament advantage for a regulatory business quite meaningful growth rate. I think it is actually a great growth. And so the important message is that the asset base is aligned with this, sustained to the earnings approval. We have – as we highlighted now for several years, we have regulatory peers and new regulatory peers ahead of us, just look at the German, and I guess, in power regulatory peer, where returns have come down about 200 basis points.

So, growth in earnings is always in a balance of growing asset base, which for me is the long-term growth indicator and a temporary pressure from lower regulatory returns finally to make that equation complete. you always and also need to take into account the benefits, which we are seeing on the refinancing side. So, as the regulators lower their returns, we are also then looking into achieve interest rates on the refinancing side. And all in all, that leads for us in midterm to growing net income.

Ingo Becker

Great. Thank you.

Stephan Schönefuß

Thank you very much, Mark. Thank you, the analysts and investors. Thank you very much for your questions. Thank you very much for your interest. And yes, we will head off to London this afternoon and we will see many of you tomorrow afternoon and then later in the coming weeks on the road. Thank you very much. Have a nice day.

