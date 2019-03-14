Seadrill Partners Drops Below $1.00, What's Going On?

In my previous article on Seadrill Partners (SDLP), I stated that the tight range in which the units were trading since late January opened the possibilities for momentum traders both on the long side and the short side. It took no catalyst for the company’s units to break through the $1.00 support level and dive into the penny stock territory. There were no press releases issued, oil was at the high end of the current range on the back of never-ending problems in Venezuela, and the peer group generally saw some upside in its shares. Yet, Seadrill Partners’ units tanked, and did so on material trading volume:

What are the possible reasons for this move and what fate awaits Seadrill Partners’ units in the coming months?

The only new information that was revealed in the last couple of weeks were Seadrill’s comments regarding the joint venture with Sonangol. Originally, I (in an article published on February 7) and Bassoe Offshore (in an article published on February 8) assumed from the words of Seadrill’s press release that the four rigs (2 from Seadrill, 2 from Sonangol) will be provided with 5-year contracts.

However, as shown by the comments in Seadrill’s earnings call, the rigs in the joint venture will compete against other drillers for any jobs that may emerge in Angola. In my article on the joint venture announcement, I stated that giving Seadrill Partners’ drillship West Polaris a place in the joint venture would have been an elegant way for Seadrill to support Seadrill Partners at times of negotiations with creditors. Obviously, Seadrill Partners wants to secure a place for West Polaris in the joint venture as highlighted by the comments during the recent earnings call:

[…] it’s early days in the JV with Sonangol in terms of actual rig selection. We certainly believe that from a Seadrill Partners’ perspective, the West Polaris is a good potential fit […] it will be one of the rigs that’s being marketed to and offered up for the joint venture.”

There’s another thing to consider since Seadrill Partners has 2 cold stacked semi-subs, West Sirius and West Leo. Here’s a slide from Seadrill presentation that was published just a few days ago:

Source: Seadrill presentation

Note that the company is basing its estimates on a $75-million reactivation cost for cold stacked units, way above the rosy $25–35 million estimates provided by Transocean (RIG). Another important data point is that Seadrill believes that day rates of more than $300,000 are required to make the unstacking operation worth the initial investment.

I believe that Seadrill is perhaps too aggressive on the day rate part, and that drillers will start reactivating (read: saving from rusting to death) their rigs at lower day rates in hope for future day rate upside, but the difference between the “required” day rate (even it’s materially lower than $300,000) and the current rates for 6th generation semi-subs is startling:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

I’d also speculate that for units that will spend multiple years in the cold stacked state, the true reactivation cost may easily rise to $100 million. By the way, such a cost led Transocean to scrap semi-sub Eirik Raude (how a company can state that it will scrap a semi because it costs $100 million to reactivate it, and at the same time tell investors that unstacking cold stacked drillship will cost just $25-35 million is beyond the scope of this article).

This type of mathematics puts the future of West Leo and West Sirius under big question since these rigs will be stacked for months and likely years to come – the day rates are low, and the company’s creditors won’t be pleased with $75+ million spent on rig reactivation at the time when Seadrill Partners needs to extend the maturities of its debt.

At this point, the question is how the creditors view Seadrill Partners’ chances to service the debt load, especially after West Capricorn ends its contract with BP in July 2019 (the day rate is $543,000; current semi-sub day rates do not exceed $150,000 according to Bassoe Offshore estimates shown above).

Unless a rapid rebound in the ultra-deepwater segment of the offshore drilling market presents itself, the logical solution for creditors will be to partially equitize debt while pushing maturities into the future. In my opinion, similar worries led some players to give up on the company’s units – the high trading volume of the last few days suggests that the move below $1.00 was caused by unloading a material position rather than by mom and pop protective stops triggered below the support level.

Fundamentally, nothing changed since the time Seadrill Partners’ units were stuck just above $1.00, so technically the units became more “attractive.” However, I’d reiterate that any bet on favorable resolution of Seadrill Partners’ negotiations with creditors comes with a material risk of losing the whole investment (or a very big part of it). I’ll continue to watch catalysts in hope of seeing speculative moves – at this point, Seadrill Partners still has plenty of time for negotiations, and I do not think that Seadrill Partners units will simply fall in a straight line.

