Is Whirlpool Corporation A Value Trap?

One of the world's leading home appliance manufacturers in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) continues to trade at a modest earnings multiple of just 9.6X expected 2019 earnings. While a stock with a single-digit PE ratio and a dividend that sports a yield of more than 3.3% may seem like an attractive investment opportunity, Whirlpool may represent a classic "value trap". The company has already rebounded strongly from its recent lows, and there are some notable points of emphasis that investors should heed before taking action on the appliance giant. Whirlpool is ultimately an average company that we don't find to be worth chasing as a long-term holding. As Warren Buffett once quipped - it's better to look for a good company trading at a fair price, than a fair company trading at a good price.

#1: Slowing Growth In A Strong Economy

Whirlpool manufactures large home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, and laundry machines under a handful of brands. The expensive nature of these items makes them cyclical - people buy more of them when they are making more money, and less when times are tight.

While Whirlpool's revenues have decently tracked consumer sentiment (when consumers are confident, they open their wallets), sales have really stagnated over the past three years. With a three-year revenue CAGR of just 0.23%, what will happen if the economic climate worsens? For the most part, we have been in an extended economic uptrend since the recession a decade ago. The current run is becoming more stretched by the year. While we cannot predict when the next recession will hit, it isn't a stretch to deduct that we are closer than not to our next recessionary event.

Mediocre Profitability And FCF Generation

Aside from Whirlpool's revenue trend (many companies see their top line stall out from time to time), what is perhaps more worrying is Whirlpool's suboptimal financial performance. When we evaluate any company, we look at a number of criteria. These include margin, FCF conversion rate, and the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). In short, we look at three benchmarks:

Operating margins that are consistent or expanding over time.

A company converting at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow.

A company that realizes at least an 11-13% return on invested capital.

These benchmarks allow for profitable, well-run companies with competitive advantages to shine over time.

Unfortunately, for Whirlpool, the company fails to meet any of the three benchmarks that we look for. Operating margins have actually contracted over the past five years in a long-term downtrend. The company is very tight on FCF generation, converting just 3% of revenues (not ideal when your top line is stagnant). Whirlpool's CROCI also falls well short and has also trended lower over the past five years. These metrics combine to imply that Whirlpool is lacking strong management, is not profitable enough, and lacks a distinct competitive advantage.

Eroding Balance Sheet

When your operational/financial performance is suboptimal, it can result in more pressure being placed on the balance sheet as shareholders want cash returned to them in the form of dividends and buybacks. Whirlpool has raised its dividend each of the past eight years and increased its share buybacks over the past three years.

While this has helped alleviate the sting of stagnant revenue growth, the balance sheet has had to take the brunt of the fallout from these actions. Debt has steadily climbed over the past five years and now stands at just over $6 billion.

To be more clear, the current state of the balance sheet isn't as bad as it looks at first. EBITDA was skewed by special items and will rebound bringing the leverage ratio back to normal. It was around 3X EBITDA prior. When you factor in the cash balance that Whirlpool has, the company is operating on a stable (although less than ideal) financial ground.

What we are more wary of is a balance sheet that will continue to swell over time. Leverage has steadily increased over time, and a company that continually borrows rather than fund itself organically will not achieve long-term success. When you factor in the possibility of continued share buybacks and what could happen if the economic environment turns negative, we see the direction the balance sheet is trending in as a risk factor.

Short-Term Upside Diminished

With so-so fundamentals, it takes a discounted valuation to really offer investors an attractive mix of upside and margin of safety. While shares of Whirlpool approached $101 per share just before the end of the year, the stock has shot up to $141 since then, a move of 32% since the beginning of the year. With such a large move higher in less than three months, we question the short-term upside of Whirlpool. As we look further out into the future to look for upside, the fundamentals become increasingly important (when a trade becomes an investment), and Whirlpool's fundamentals deter us from viewing the stock as such. We can get onboard with Whirlpool as a deep value, short-term trade, but would need shares to fall back under $110 per share to feel that "the odds" of a successful trade are tilted in our favor.

Wrapping Up

Companies can differ in quality and, therefore, can sometimes require different approaches from an investor standpoint. We view Whirlpool as a company with "so-so" fundamentals and, therefore, would not be interested in the name as anything other than a short-term trade. Considering the stock's recent surge, that trade appears to have come and gone. While the stock may still appear cheap on its own merit, we don't see the fundamentals required to drive long-term appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.