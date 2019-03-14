City Office REIT: Danger Ahead

City Office REIT (CIO) has become relatively popular on SA for a small-cap REIT. Bulls have published article after article proclaiming the upside potential as CIO acquires office properties with below-market rents and often below market occupancy. The REIT hopes to add value through positive lease spreads and improving occupancy.

As far as stories go, it is a good one. Office space never really fully recovered after the recession. The idea that the market is undervaluing the positive aspects of office space is one that I have spoken out about.

Fundamentally, investing in office space requires a long-term outlook. Office leases tend to be quite long and require significant capital expenditures upfront. It is not uncommon for an office REIT to spend tens, or even hundreds, of millions on investments that will not be fully realized for 5-10 years. One of my favorite office investments right now is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), with the full expectation that the real payoff will not happen until the mid-2020s.

With young REITs, it is not enough to just have a good plan. Many of the decisions that they make in the early years will impact them for decades. In addition to a good strategy, they need good capital allocation, a solid balance sheet, and good risk management. These are the kinds of things that separate between REITs that develop into a strong business with growing dividends and those that are perpetually repositioning, deleveraging and cutting their dividend while long-term investors hold hoping to get back to even.

CIO has a lot of warning signs that should cause investors to be wary.

Warning Sign #1: Flawed Metrics

One of the first observations to make when evaluating a REIT is its chosen reporting measure. Some use NAREIT FFO, which is calculated along set guidelines and is comparable across different companies. However, many companies choose to use a modified version of FFO. It might be called "Core FFO", "Adjusted FFO", "FFO as Adjusted", etc.

Using an adjusted version of FFO is not an issue - in some cases, an adjusted FFO can provide more clarity to investors. On the other hand, we need to remember that earnings are an opportunity for management to sell their company, and they can be expected to try to cast it in the best light possible. It is up to us to look at the adjustments and determine if they are reasonable.

CIO uses "Core FFO", and the adjustment details are available in the company's quarterly supplemental.

(Source)

Currently, Core FFO is FFO + stock-based compensation. Stock-based compensation is always going to be an upward adjustment. Does this metric somehow provide more clarity to shareholders than FFO?

It is worth noting that historically CIO adjusted for other expenses like acquisition costs and the cost of acquiring its external advisor. Again, adjustments that were always upward adjustments. In the company's history of CFFO, there is only one downward adjustment for "change in fair value of contingent consideration" in Q2 2017.

When a REIT chooses a metric that includes predominantly upward adjustments, that should raise a red flag. The vast majority of REITs also have some share-based compensation, and most of them do not report CFFO. The practical impact is that when investors see the headline earnings number, they need to realize that it is artificially inflated relative to peers. An adjustment designed to provide clarity for investors should have both upward and downward adjustments.

CFFO as CIO calculates it is a useless number and it only adds to confusion, making it more difficult to compare CIO to its peers, because if you want to look at FFO vs. FFO, you have to calculate manually.

The difference was not particularly large for 2018.

Quarter CFFO FFO Q1 $0.28 $0.27 Q2 $0.26 $0.25 Q3 $0.28 $0.27 Q4 $0.26 $0.25

It averaged $0.01/quarter. By year end, FFO was $1.04 compared to CFFO of $1.08. The difference is small enough now that it likely does not make a material difference to an investment decision for most investors, but when comparing CIO to other REITs, it is important to remember to use FFO, not CFFO.

The difference was much larger in 2014-2016. For example, in 2016, FFO adjusted for the one-time expense of the advisor acquisition was $0.87/share, while CFFO was $1.04/share.

Another metric that CIO management loves is "debt to enterprise value", which takes the total debt divided by the enterprise value. The problem is that enterprise value equals:

Debt + Market Capitalization

So, Debt/EV counts debt on both sides. Additionally, market capitalization can be volatile and arbitrary. The metric provides absolutely no information on what debt is related to cash flows or what debt is related to the value of the underlying assets. For serious investors, the metric is next to worthless.

Warning Sign #2: Oversized Dividend

Since the IPO, CIO has repeatedly failed to cover its dividend with cash flow.

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's)

Using "Core FFO", the company has managed some level of dividend coverage, but that is a flawed metric. Leasing office space is cap-ex intensive. It is a sector where free rent, significant tenant improvements (TI), and routine maintenance are significant and recurring expenses for the landlord. Therefore, when considering dividend safety, it is important to use a metric that includes those expenses.

This is why most office REITs maintain payout ratios in the 40-60% of FFO range, which translates to payout ratios of 60-80% of AFFO/CAD/FAD.

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's)

Even if CIO achieves 100% dividend coverage with AFFO, its dividend will still be at a high risk relative to its peers. If CIO were to right-size its dividend to match its peers, the company would pay approximately $0.60/year, a 36% cut from the current dividend.

Today's investors might appreciate the higher dividend, but the excessive payout is creating a drag on the company. The current dividend is unsustainable, and the more debt the company racks up paying it, the more pain will be experienced in the future.

Since 2016, bulls on Seeking Alpha have made excuses for CIO, proclaiming that dividend coverage was right around the corner. It wasn't - even as revenues have grown substantially, AFFO/share has failed to have meaningful growth. Shareholder dilution, high debt, capital expenditures, and a high dividend have kept per share metrics depressed.

Warning Sign #3: Extreme Leverage

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's)

CIO's leverage is at an eye-popping 7.9x EBITDAre. Leverage levels for CIO can be expected to be above average, since the company are in an acquisition phase; however, its peers use 4-6x leverage. A healthy, expanding office REIT that is investing in new development might push up around 6.5x.

The main reason that most office REITs are so conservative is the intensive cap-ex involved with moving in new tenants. They need to know they have the liquidity available to deal with a major tenant moving out and that they can quickly renovate, modernize, and customize the space for a new quality tenant.

Additionally, there is a much larger downtime associated with office space when a tenant leaves than other sectors. It takes longer to find a new tenant, and once found, it usually takes a long time for the tenant to be prepared to move from their old location to their new location. The landlord is not getting paid for that downtime.

High leverage means that there is less room for error; if anything happens that lowers cash flow, the interest due does not change. The impact will be felt most strongly by equityholders. CIO does not have the cash flow to manage unexpected surprises.

Warning Sign #4: Short Lease Terms

Not only does CIO utilize high leverage, but it also buys assets that are at high risk and have short average lease terms.

(Source: Company Filings, Chart Author's)

When office leases expire, that is the time when funds for cap-ex are needed most. CIO has an aggressive expiration schedule for the next 5 years, in addition to attempting to lease up its already vacant space. While it is very possible that new rents will be higher, the only way the company is going to get those higher rents is upfront cap-ex.

CIO has an oversized dividend that is using up its cash flow. The company already has sky-high leverage, and it has several years that can reasonably be expected to have elevated cap-ex demands.

If CIO were coming into this situation with low leverage, solid dividend coverage, and the ability to issue equity, it would be a fantastic opportunity. Instead, it is going into it with high leverage, an uncovered dividend, and it cannot issue equity at attractive prices.

Conclusion

When a company is using useless metrics like a Core FFO that only includes positive adjustments, or using "debt-to-enterprise value" instead of the more common (and meaningful) Debt/EBITDA or Debt/Assets, it raises red flags.

While the use of such metrics does not immediately suggest trouble, there are reasons why most publicly traded REITs report similar metrics even though they are not required to. CIO's choice of metrics creates more confusion, less clarity, and makes it harder to make head-to-head comparisons with its competitors.

Then, when you look at the dividend, CIO is yielding over 8% only because it is willing to pay a dividend that is not covered by cash flow. If the dividend were right-sized, it would be approximately $0.60. Not only is this supported by comparing CIO to other office REITs, but in the company's tax treatment we can see that over 55% of the dividend is "Return of Capital".

(Source)

CIO is issuing shares and paying shareholders back with their own money. It is a terribly inefficient capital allocation decision.

Compared to its peers, CIO uses substantially more leverage. This situation is aggravated by having a much shorter average lease-term than its peers. When leases expire is when office REITs need cash for capital expenditures the most. CIO is going to need to use even more leverage, issue equity at unattractive levels, and/or cut the dividend to fund its cap-ex needs.

Investing in quality high-dividend REITs can be very rewarding, but be careful not to confuse a low-quality REIT with one that is underpriced. CIO is not a high-quality REIT - its fundamentals are substantially worse than those of its peers.

Do not be lured in by the high dividend - in the long run, it is going to come out of the share price. At best, CIO is a swing-trading opportunity, taking advantage of greed for yield.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees

We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2000 members. We recently launched our all-preferred stock portfolio for conservative income investors.

Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Due to high demand, our membership rates will increase soon. Beat the price increase and take advantage of our 2-week free trial to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019"

SIGN UP HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.