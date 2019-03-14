Will Royal Dutch Shell Raise Its Dividend?

While the price of Brent is about 35% lower than it was before the downturn of the energy sector, Royal Dutch Shell is posting record free cash flows.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) is currently offering a 6.1% dividend yield and thus it is a high-yield dividend stock.

While Shell has an exceptional dividend record, it has paid the same dividend for 20 consecutive quarters. This is in sharp contrast to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which have raised their dividends for 36 and 32 consecutive years, respectively.

Therefore, the big question is whether Shell will follow its peers or it will keep its dividend frozen for many more years.

Dividend record

Shell has an exceptional dividend record, as it has not cut its dividend since World War II. It is the only energy company that can boast of such an achievement, as the energy sector is highly cyclical and hence it does not allow the companies of the sector to maintain long dividend streaks. Therefore, the achievement of Shell is a testament to the strength of its business model and its business execution. On the other hand, as its current dividend has remained frozen for 20 quarters in a row, it is only natural to wonder whether the dividend will be raised or it is at risk of being cut at some point in the future.

Shell is currently offering a 6.1% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 4.2% yield of Exxon Mobil and the 3.9% yield of Chevron. At this point, it is critical for investors to realize the main difference between the A and B class of the shares of Shell. The owners of the former are obliged to pay a 15% tax on their dividends whereas the owners of the latter receive tax-free dividends. The two share classes are almost identical and move in tandem so the only essential difference is the tax rate on their dividends.

Free cash flows

Just like the other oil majors, Shell was severely affected by the downturn of the energy sector, which was caused by the collapse of the prices of oil and natural gas from 2014 to 2016. Its earnings per share in 2015 and 2016 were 87% and 75% lower, respectively, compared to 2014. In addition Shell acquired BG Group for $53 B in 2016 and thus increased its debt load to a great extent. Due to the downturn, the free cash flows of the oil major plunged 72% in 2015 and became negative (-$1.5 B) in 2016. When examining the prospects of the dividend of a company, it is paramount to delve into its free cash flows, as these are the ones that fund the dividends.

The prospects of Shell have greatly improved in the last two years. The price of oil, which bottomed in early 2016, has stabilized around a level that is approximately twice as much as the bottom price. Moreover, despite the growth in renewable energy sources, demand for oil continues to grow at a fast pace. In fact, demand for oil is expected to exceed the threshold of 100 M barrels per day this year for the first time in history and will keep rising for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, Shell completed a $30 B divestment program, which helped the company reduce its debt pile. As a result, Shell posted impressive free cash flows last year. It reported free cash flows of $39 B and organic free cash flow (excluding asset divestments) of $31 B in 2018.

As the annual amount of dividends is $15.7 B, the payout ratio stands at 50%. If we use the earnings per share instead of the free cash flows in the calculation of the payout ratio, we calculate a payout ratio of 73% (=3.76/5.16). While this ratio is higher, it is still much lower than 100% and hence it provides a significant safety of margin for the dividend. Moreover, it is preferable to use the free cash flows in the calculation, as these are the ones that fund the dividend. The current dividend payout ratio of 50% shows that the oil giant covers its dividend by a wide margin. While the company could have easily raised its dividend, management has repeatedly stated that its top priority is the reduction of the debt load. To this end, management has reduced the net debt by $26 B since the end of 2016 and has thus reduced gearing from 23.1% in 2016 to 20.3% now.

Thanks to the excessive cash flows, management terminated the scrip dividend policy last year. In addition, it initiated a gigantic $25 B share repurchase program, which is sufficient to reduce the share count by about 10% at the current stock price. The company has repurchased $4.5 B of its shares so far.

It is remarkable that Shell exceeded Exxon Mobil in annual operating cash flows ($35.7 B vs. $30.1 B) in 2017 for the first time in about 20 years. Shell maintained its top position last year, with operating cash flows of $49.6 B (vs. $36.0 B of Exxon Mobil). Even better, Shell expects new projects to enhance cash flows while asset divestments will contribute about $5 B per year over the next two years. Overall, management expects the free cash flows to hover around $30 B per year during 2019-2021. As a result, Shell seems properly positioned to enjoy excessive cash flows for the foreseeable future, much higher than the amounts required for dividend payments.

Growth Prospects

Unlike the other oil majors, which have returned to production growth in recent years, Shell has exhibited lackluster performance in this aspect. More precisely, its total output has remained flat, at 3.67 M barrels per day for two consecutive years. This performance is much worse than that of most of its peers. To provide a perspective, Chevron grew its production by 7% last year and expects to grow it by another 4%-7% this year. Total grew its output by 8% last year and expects to grow it by another 9% thanks to a strong pipeline of new projects. Both oil majors currently produce oil and gas at record rates while BP has similar growth rates.

On the contrary, Shell has reported flat production volumes for two years in a row and expects lackluster performance this year as well. While its management does not provide specific figures, it expects the total production volume to drop marginally in the first quarter of this year due to the extensive asset divestments and the natural decline of its oil fields, which will offset the ramp-up of new projects. Management has not provided specific production guidance for the full year but performance is likely to remain lackluster due to the continuing asset divestments and the natural decline of oil fields.

Nevertheless, the absence of production growth during the current deleveraging phase of the oil giant does not signal trouble for the dividend. In fact, Shell managed to post record free cash flows last year and expects them to remain around $30 B per year for at least the next three years. As the price of Brent is approximately 30% lower than it was before the downturn of the energy sector, the record cash flows of Shell constitute an admirable achievement.

This achievement resulted from the drastic reduction of the operating expenses during the downturn and the focus of Shell on high-quality, low-cost oil reserves, which positioned the company for a strong recovery. To cut a long story short, Shell used the headwind of the downturn of the energy sector in a productive way and positioned itself properly for record results in the subsequent recovery, which is unfolding right now.

Debt

Due to the above mentioned downturn of the energy sector and the acquisition of BG Group, Shell greatly increased its debt load until recently. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) more than doubled, from $87.8 B in 2012 to $205.5 B at the end of 2016. However, the oil giant has changed course in the last two years and has thus drastically reduced its debt load, thanks to its excessive free cash flows and its asset divestments. As a result, it has reduced its net debt to $127.8 B in the most recent quarter. This amount of debt is just four times the annual free cash flows of the company and hence it is easily manageable.

This drastic reduction of the debt load is a testament to the strong results of the company in the last two years. Moreover, management recently stated that it will continue to use the excess cash flow to reduce debt load. Therefore, the debt of Shell is not an issue anymore and certainly does not inhibit the oil major from raising its dividend.

Shareholder policy

Given the above, it is evident that Shell does not have any problem covering its dividend. The company has reduced its payout ratio to 50% thanks to its ample cash flows while its amount of debt has reverted to an easily manageable level.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that management will soon raise the dividend. While the managements of the other oil majors consider dividend hikes as their top priority in their shareholder policy, management of Shell is different in this aspect. It has repeatedly emphasized that its top priority is the reduction of the debt load. Moreover, as shown in the chart below, management intends to use the excess cash flows to reduce debt even further and implement share repurchases over the next three years.

If one looks carefully at the above chart, one sees that management expects an essentially flat annual dividend during 2019-2021. Of course the chart may be for indicative purpose only, i.e., to show how much the company can reduce its debt, so a dividend hike cannot be excluded. Moreover, share repurchases will reduce the share count to some extent so a flat annual dividend amount corresponds to a slightly higher dividend per share. All in all, given the above shareholder policy, investors should expect either a flat dividend in the next three years or a minor dividend hike.

Proved oil reserves

Unfortunately for Shell, the trend of its proved oil reserves in recent years has been negative, primarily due to the unprecedented program of asset divestments. Its reserve replacement ratio has averaged 96% in the last three years while it was 98% in 2018. As a result, the proved reserves of the oil major have decreased from 13.2 B barrels of oil equivalent in 2016 to 11.6 B barrels now. This decline has reduced the duration of the reserves from 9.5 years in 2016 to 8.3 years now. This duration is much shorter than the duration of the reserves of most of its peers, which is around 12-15 years.

As Shell will have to put a stop to this negative trend, it will probably have to raise its capital expenses in the upcoming years. Consequently, the free cash flows will be somewhat negatively affected. However, management does not expect a meaningful impact from the increase in capital expenses. Instead it expects the free cash flows to fluctuate around $30 B per year. Therefore, while the negative trend in proved reserves is a concern, it is not likely to affect the dividend policy of the company.

Final thoughts

Shell is enjoying excessive free cash flows, which are approximately double the amount of annual dividends. As a result, the oil giant can resume growing its dividend. It has not raised its dividend so far because it is reducing its debt load at a fast pace. As the amount of debt has now decreased to an easily manageable level, the company can begin growing its dividend in the near future.

Nevertheless, as management still prefers to keep reducing the debt and implement appreciable share repurchases, Shell will probably maintain an essentially flat dividend for at least another 2-3 years. On the other hand, thanks to its exceptional 6.1% yield and its strong free cash flows, the stock remains one of the best choices for income-oriented investors who seek exposure to the energy sector.

