Bonterra Energy: Why I'm Happy To Keep My Shares

The market values the company at a 52% discount to my estimation of fair value with prudent assumptions.

I estimate the company generates profits, while keeping the production flat with WTI prices above US$47/bbl.

In the context of depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) generated negative total netbacks. But thanks to the limited capex, the net debt stayed stable.

As uncertainties around the Canadian oil prices remain, management planned a flexible capital program for 2019 to sustain the production.

I estimate the company needs WTI prices above US$47/bbl to generate profits while keeping the production flat.

With prudent assumptions, the current stock price at C$5.74/share represents a 52% discount to my estimation of fair value.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Negative total netbacks during Q4

During Q4, the production decreased by 1.9% year over year due to the reduced capex to mitigate the low Canadian oil prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But for FY 2018, the production increased by 2.6% to reach 13,206 boe/d.

The table below shows the price differences of the Canadian oil prices the company is exposed to compared with the past two years.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The WTI to MSW differential amounted to US$26.3/bbl during Q4 against a range of US1.14/bbl to US$6.83/bbl during 2017 and the rest of 2018.

As a result, the Q4 realized prices dropped to C$29.74/boe compared with C$53.18/boe during the previous quarter.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The consequence is a drop in revenue from crude oil production to C$27.8 million against C$56.5 million during Q3.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

I explained in my previous article, the operating costs were higher during the previous quarter due to some one-time events. Thus, as expected, the operating costs and G&A costs diminished during Q4. And with the drop in oil prices, royalties costs also decreased.

As a result, the total per-unit cash costs dropped to C$21.67/boe, from C$26.87 the quarter before.

Source: Author, based on company reports

About the DD&A costs (or replacement costs), the 2018 reserves report shows the three-year average proved FD&A costs amount to C$13.22/boe.

Source: 2018 Reserves report

But the top range of the guidance indicates the company plans to spend C$77 million to keep the production flat at 13,200 boe/d. This forecast corresponds to per-unit replacement costs of C$77 million / (13,200 boe/d * 365 days) = C$16.0/boe.

Thus, to be conservative, I estimate the DD&A costs amount to C$16/boe instead of the lower FD&A costs listed in the 2018 reserves report.

Despite the lower total per-unit costs, the total netbacks turned negative during this quarter due to the lower realized prices.

With no surprise, the funds flow amounted to C$10.6 million only against C$31 million during the previous quarter. But with the limited capex at about C$4.8 million, the net debt stayed stable. The net debt-to-TTM funds flow ratio at 3.1 is high, though.

With this context, the 2019 budget has been set within a range of C$57-77 million, depending on the oil prices. This capital program implies a slightly reduced-to-flat production volume.

Profitable at WTI prices above US$47/bbl

The total costs amounted to about C$37.67/boe during Q4, with a conservative estimation of the replacement costs. Considering the Q4 2018 production mix, the table below shows the company operates at a profit with a realized oil price above C$54/boe.

Source: Author

Assuming the Edmonton Par differential at C$9/bbl, as per the 2019 guidance, the company operates at a profit, while keeping the production flat with a WTI price above US$47/bbl.

Taking into account the current Edmonton oil prices at C$69/bbl and keeping the same assumptions for the gas and NGL prices, the realized prices amount to C$46.9/boe.

Source: Author

Thus, with the Edmonton Par at C$69/bbl, the company generates a total netback of about C$7/boe (C$46.9/boe estimated realized prices - C$37.67/boe Q4 costs - C$2.0/boe estimated royalties).

An important discount to my estimation of fair value

For the valuation, I compare Bonterra with Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTC:TNEYF). Tamarack's production is geographically more diversified, but producers operate a similar production mix.

Source: Author, based on company reports

From a flowing barrel valuation perspective, and based on the mid-point of the 2019 estimated production, Bonterra is more expensive.

Source: Author, based on company reports

This result is surprising, as Bonterra realized lower netbacks over the previous quarters. But I was very conservative with the company's replacement costs.

If we compare the reserves, Bonterra appears much safer, with proved reserves representing 17.13 years of production against only 6.35 years for Tamarack Valley.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Also, Tamarack's EV/PDP and EV/proved reserves ratios are about twice as high as Bonterra's ratios. The better netbacks from Tamarack's production explain a part of this difference, but it doesn't justify such a gap.

For my estimation of intrinsic value, I assume Bonterra will generate total netbacks of about C$7/boe over the long term.

I apply a 12x multiple to the profits a flat production at the mid-point of the estimated 2019 production would generate.

Source: Author, based on company reports

With a current stock price at C$5.74, the market offers a 52% discount to my estimation of fair value with conservative assumptions.

If the company generates, over the long term, the same netbacks as during Q2 2018, thanks to higher Canadian oil prices, the estimation of fair value exceeds C$23/share.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, considering the discount, I'm happy to keep my shares and wait for the stock price to improve. I'm not buying more shares, as Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) still represents a better opportunity.

Conclusion

With the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, Bonterra generated negative total netbacks. But as management reduced the capex, the net debt stayed stable.

With the uncertainties around the Canadian oil prices, management planned a flexible 2019 capital program for the production to slightly diminish or stay stable.

I calculated the company generates profits at a WTI price above US$47/bbl, while keeping the production flat. And the current stock price represents a 52% discount to my estimation of fair value with prudent assumptions.

