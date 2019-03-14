Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for our shareholder update conference call. Joining me on today's call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Noonan, Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this call, we may make statements related to our overall business outlook, future financial operating results, outcomes of pending and future litigations, accounting matters and future prospects of our operating subsidiaries. These are forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in our most recent filings with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at finjan.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would like to officially announce that our 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting is set for Wednesday, June 19, 2019. In addition, Finjan management will be presenting at the MicroCap Conference in New York on April 02, the B.Riley Conference on May 22 and 23 in Los Angeles, and the LD Micro Conference on June 04, also in Los Angeles; where we hope we'll get the opportunity to touch base with many of you in person.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and CEO. Phil?

Philip Hartstein

Good afternoon and thanks to everyone for joining today's call. Right out of the gate, I'd like to start off with the fact that we enjoyed another profitable year in 2018. Also within the year we redeemed and retired the last of our preferred shares with our financial partners, continued our investments and innovation with JVC, expanded our development efforts in our mobile division, and blew through all of our remaining NOL. I've been told that we need to get comfortable with paying taxes, Mike likes reminding me that you have to make it to pay it.

We ended the fiscal year 2018 with $82.3 million in revenue, up 63% year-over-year and net income of $19.8 million. While we did have a quiet second half in terms of revenue generation, we continue to have productive licensing discussions with a number of companies. As we've discussed on previous calls, licensing discussions can take on in unpredictable timeline with some experiencing month upon month of delays or in more extreme cases of stalled negotiation requiring a transition to litigation. On a litigation front, we've had several recent meaningful successes that have once again confirmed and bolstered the intrinsic value of our patent portfolio. Operationally, I would like to highlight our first full quarter with our rebranded consumer VPN product, InvinciBull, into which we have now completed the integration of the Anonymizer customer base, a plan we announced during our last call.

So we're now going to move into some more detailed discussions about our primary line of business but I'd like to first deliver management's confidence that we continue to be on-track to complete our mandate of monetizing Finjan's patented inventions through our licensing program.

I want to introduce three key themes that influenced Finjan's day-to-day operations and have shaped the operational direction of the company over the past four quarters. First theme; I suspect this one will not be news to anyone that follows businesses where licensing and enforcement of patents is core component of value. In this line of Finjan's business there is one variable for which we cannot influence, no matter how much strategic thinking or management attention we throw at it, and that is time. The challenges of managing timelines and licensing and enforcement schedules are not unique to Finjan, and are experienced by every company engaged in similar business activities. We've seen the least of couple of incidences where the timeline's extended beyond our best efforts in planning throughout 2018. Those included at least two trial dates being postponed or removed from core calendars, neither doing of either the planar for the defense making a request.

Additionally, we've seen extended timelines on official orders from various courts for critical case milestones such as Markman decisions, and of course, the every looming impact of Federal Circuit and Supreme Court rulings requiring lower courts to reconsider, in some cases issues already decided given new case law. We strive to stay out in front of these challenges and are focused on managing through them.

In our licensing program, we remain engaged with approximately 20 prospective licensee. While we would love to hit the throttle on many of these ongoing discussions, we have to take into account operating schedules and timeline of each of these companies. I will repeat statements I have made previously that we continue to enjoy our presumption of Finjan's patents being valid, and we are no longer willing to allow timelines to endlessly persist. To that end, we initiated three new cases in the fourth quarter alone which brings us upto 12 active litigations, the most active docket we have managed.

After drawn out in mostly unproductive discussions, Finjan made the decision to turn to the courts for help us complaints against Rapid7 and Fortinet in October, and the complaint against Qualys in November. Due to the lack of engagement by prospective licensees and the disregard for reasonable negotiation timelines, we've enforced into this path. While we do have some understanding of how courts manage their schedules, we have no guarantees that cases will move faster given the unyielding delay tactics such as IPRs and phase-related thereto extensive -- dare I say abusive motions practice, and inevitable appeals. In all of our cases, we strive to meet the expectations set forth in our best practices and focus on the merit in each of these cases.

Second theme; for those that have been following Finjan for the past several years, the fourth quarter has been historically strong with revenues coming in before December closes and business break for the New Year. The close to 2018 was expected to be no different, but prospective licensees negotiate for the best license fee available for their respective use of the Finjan patent. Where the value disconnect presents itself, it's the timing of an individual negotiation approaches the end of a fiscal year. This year, and for a number of reasons, we declined a number of offers to license our settled cases with our belief that the office did not rise to the level of fair value; a phrase we have discussed in-depth on prior calls.

Our posture of being flexible while working through our licensing discussions has not changed but this program has endured too much scrutiny to grant licenses at arbitrarily discounted rate. We must prioritize the importance of our proven patent portfolio to the cyber security market, and preserve the value of future licenses.

Third theme I'd like to address is that we're at a point in our program where we must vigorously protect and defend our IP. Finjan's patents have successfully prevailed in over 80 administrative challenges, appeared in front of the Federal Circuit numerous time, and continue to be actively engaged in the docket of a dozen cases. Our focus is firmly on licensing Finjan's patent, maintaining the established value to existing licensees, and continuing to generate license fees at fair value.

Given that, I will now turn to our litigation update. The start of 2019 has confirmed the strength of our portfolio as we have received some recent positive orders in several key cases. New trial dates are being set, Markman orders are rolling in, we are hopefully reaching an end to the administrative challenges. Our longest running case, Palo Alto Networks, has been stayed for several years pending IPRs they've filed challenging multiple claims in Finjan's 154, 494 and 408 patent. The PTAB examines selected claim of each patent and decided that Palo Alto Networks failed to establish that these claims were unpatentable. Palo Alto Networks appealed to the Federal Circuit.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that the challenged claims of the 154 and the 408 patent were not unpatentable. And in the 154 case, remanded back to the PTAB to comply with the recent Supreme Court decision from April 24, 2018 FAS Institute which now requires the PTAB to institute as to all challenged claims or none. The 494 case remains before the Federal Circuit where we await a decision.

Turning to our case against Cisco, Judge Freeman has entered two serial claim construction orders in response to Cisco's request to have additional claim terms constituted by the court, largely adopting Finjan's interpretations of the claim. The trial is scheduled to begin June 1, 2020. In bid defender, the court issued a claim construction order on the heels of Cisco's recent claim construction, also largely adopting Finjan's proposed interpretation and citing Cisco and other northern district court finding. The case management conference took place yesterday, March 12, 2019, and we are preliminarily expecting a trial date early in 2Q 2020.

In ESET, we are still awaiting the final order in our Germany Nullity Action from November. In our southern district case, we are scheduled to begin trial on October 29, 2019. An IPR has been filed on one of the patents in the case. While that individual IPR is pending before the PTAB, that portion of our case against ESET has stayed, while the remaining patents will proceed to trial.

Turning to our Juniper case; both parties filed post-trial motion, JMOL following our December shootout trial where the jury found no infringement in Finjan's patent. Earlier this week, the judge released an order denying Finjan request for a new trial. The decision on how the remaining cases will playout in future trials is still under review but some options have been introduced including; one, replacing the current series of shootout trials with an omnibus trial for the end of 2019. Two, continue with the current schedule of shootouts. Three, a motion for appeal only on a few issues by which all other claims will be withdrawn, and a settlement payment that contemplates each party's outcome on appealed issues. The process towards a second shootout is well underway and we are in the middle of summary judgment briefing now with our next hearing set for May 2, 2019.

In April of 2018, we filed a breach of contract case against Trustwave for unpaid royalties as a result of their acquisition by Singapore Telecom, also known as Singtel. In February of this year, after Trustwave filed a motion to dismiss Finjan's complaint, Judge William Carpenter of the Superior Court of Delaware denied the motion ruling that Finjan's breach of contract dispute could proceed.

I'm going to quickly through some pertinent updates for several of our newer cases. For SonicWall, the Markman Hearing took place on March 1, 2019 and the trial is scheduled for May 3, 2021. For Zscaler, the case is moving quickly with a Markman Hearing scheduled for May 28, 2019. Techpoint [ph] is also moving at a fast pace with a Markman scheduled for June 21, 2019, and a trial scheduled for January 25, 2021. For Rapid7, the case is in the District Court of Delaware; parties have agreed to mediation before a magistrate judge sometime in August. The Markman will be on October 18, 2019 with a trial set to commence on February 22, 2021. In Fortinet, before Judge Dinato [ph] and Qualys before Judge Gonzales Rogers, case schedules have not yet been set. Both judges have requested the parties to provide list of claims overlapping in other cases, and an effort to streamline the cases and better manage judicial efficiency.

As always, we are open to and engaged in settlement discussions with a number of defendants, both as part of our licensing best practices and increasingly imposed by court orders in several of our cases. Still open is a $10 million share buyback program of which we have brought back approximately $2 million of stock to-date. We are not currently in the market buying our shares as our windows are restricted due to the nature of our business but we regularly evaluate our options to do so recognizing that it would suit shareholder interest.

Before handing the call over to Mike, I would like to briefly review and summarize Finjan's strategic options process. As we announced on August 2, 2018 and updated on November 13, 2018, Finjan hired Atlas Technology Group to engage in exploring strategic options for our business. At this time, Finjan and our board, in coordination with Atlas and other advisors has reviewed various strategic options that have been presented to Finjan. These options have included but not been limited to a merger of the company, a sale of the company, and joint ventures to manage third-party IP. As of now, Finjan has not consummated a transaction.

While we continue to explore opportunities to enhance shareholder value, there are no current discussions that are expected to lead to a transaction in the near-term. If things change and Finjan were to enter into a transaction, or the board decides to conclude the exploration of strategic option, then Finjan will announce that promptly consistent with our obligations to report any material event under SEC reporting rules.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael Noonan.

Michael Noonan

Well, thank you Phil and hello everybody. I'd like to begin with a brief overview of our financials followed by an update on our other businesses. Please note, that all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless stated otherwise.

Revenue for the fiscal year 2018 increased by 63% to $82.3 million compared to $50.5 million for 2017, primarily due to a first quarter settlement with Symantec, and second quarter agreements with Carbon Black and Trend Micro. Net income was $19.8 million or $0.72 per share compared to $17.9 million or $0.71 cents per share. Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 was nil compared to $23.4 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017.

The net loss for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million or $0.28 per share compared to net income of $13.9 million or $0.50 per share for the same period a year ago. We received the final $1.3 million Carbon Black payment in the fourth quarter. As a reminder, on January 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue recognition guidance ASC606. Under the guidance, revenues recognized upon execution of a licensing agreement including any future dated payments, which can often be spread over several quarters or years. For example, Carbon Black's $3.9 million license was recognized in the second quarter with subsequent payments in the third and fourth quarters impacting accounts receivables. For further detail on ASC606 please review Note # 2 on 10-K filed today.

Turning to expenses; SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $9.8 million, which was above our targeted range of $6 million to $7 million that we expect in periods of trials and upcoming litigation activity. The increased expenses can be attributed to our ongoing trials with ESET and Juniper which are both scheduled to continue in 2019, as well as expenses related to the strategic options processed and the mobile app relaunch. We ended the year with approximately $43.3 million in cash compared to $41.2 million at the end of fiscal 2017. Please note, that $11.3 million of the cash is in short-term investments and further details can be found in Note # 2 of the 10-K.

As of the prior year-end or December 31, 2017, we had $12.7 million in federal and state net operating losses or NOLs. As a result of our 2018 success, we used all of our outstanding NOLs and began making estimated federal and state income tax payments. We overestimated the payments which resulted in an overpayment of approximately $5 million. We are in the process of requesting refunds from the appropriate agency.

Now I'd like to turn Finjan Mobile and specifically, our recent launch of our new and improved VPN rebranded InvinciBull. As you are all aware, we have launched InvinciBull and now have our promotion engine in place which allowed us to take part in a successful holiday offering. Currently, we are targeting self-by-self [ph] west festival which is happening right now. The offering gives self-by-self west attendees' pre-VPN access during the show and then offers them the ability to buy at a lower price. This promotion engine will not only help engage our current customer base and broaden our reach, but allow us to shift some of our advertising spend to less expensive in-app conversion. Also, during the fourth quarter we acquired and seamlessly integrated the Anonymizer user base as [indiscernible] corporation. The VPN service promises to be faster and provides an improved user interface. Anonymizer currently has an estimated 4,000 customers, all of them will be encouraged to move over to the InvinciBull consumer VPN platform.

We just recently joined an elite group of select VPNs to declare our signals of trust led by the center for democracy and technology. The declaration demonstrates the InvinciBull's commitment to ensure a safe and secure user experience. Late last year the CDT launched an initiative aimed at helping consumers better understand VPN and assess their trustworthiness. The Privacy Advocacy Group developed a series of questions and recommendations for VPN providers that when addressed completely serve as a strong signal that the VPN can be trusted with users personal browsing information and web traffic.

With respect to our investment in Jerusalem Venture Partners or JVP we made payments to the JVP fund in 2018 totaling $900,000 reducing the outstanding commitment to $1.8 million. There are currently 11 portfolio companies in JVP who have received investment financing through the fund along with two exits by acquisitions from PayPal and Huawei.

Finally, as referenced in our 10-K filing, we have exited the Cyber Risk business.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Vanessa to help coordinate the Q&A.

Our first question comes from Mike Crawford with B Riley.

Mike Crawford

Given at the end of the year you declined a number of offers -- licensed settlement offers versus accepting them in overly discounted rate. That message I presume has been received by prospective licensees and I'm wondering if you're seeing any potential changes in their behavior cadence of progress on those discussions since then?

Philip Hartstein

I actually would probably back up a little bit even before the fourth quarter. 2018 I would say, our licensing team recognized a much more dramatic rate of interaction with prospective licensees; doesn't mean that they move any faster to contractually obligate a deal so that we arrive at an expected fair value price any sooner. But I would say that the year was much more full with scheduled interactions with all of those prospective licensees. The fourth quarter as I alluded to in my comments, really is just sort of the enforced net timing of the close of fiscal year-end. I think we've been historically operating under not giving guidance for the very reason that we don't want to succumb to the pressures that that sort of come at the end of the quarters. Here we are now in early March, I think it's safe to recognize that the first couple of months into the start of any year are somewhat lost. But I would suggest that the cadence of those licensing discussions across a number of companies is continuing, much to the pace that we saw in 2018.

So I think that you've got a combination of a lot of -- unfortunately, our cases have now moved to litigation. You've got a lot of positive outcomes on the IPRs, you've got a growing list of licensees including settlements. And as all of those things mount together, I think it's got a good cadence this year as well. I guess my summary in short would be, there is less head in the sand than we've seen and sort of the earlier years of our program.

Mike Crawford

And then, that risk of getting -- asking something you can't respond to very well. Given that you're not -- you don't give guidance, but there is a company three years in a row has reported increased theme licensing revenue. Last year you were very vocal in asserting that that would be the case in 2018 and it turned out indeed to be the case. Are there any kind of parameters you want to put on around what you would consider to be -- what kind of expectations people should have towards potential licensing revenue in 2019?

Philip Hartstein

It's a fair question. So just for other callers on the line, Finjan enjoyed 100% year-over-year growth in it's licensing revenue base for 3 years running. Last year curtailed about 64%, I believe, with the $82.3 million; so really the question is about are you expecting that same level, are you expecting a more increased level or maybe even something on the shyer [ph] side of that. Mike, in all candor [ph] I just think it's too early to tell. I think if we've got a call and that alter maybe even third quarter, I might have a better sense of that but we do think about this business on an annual basis as opposed to on a quarterly basis but yes, our confidence is there generally that the business is going to continue to grow in it's licensing and settlement revenues.

Mike Crawford

Two more, if you don't mind. One, just same question, different tax. So in the past you have talked about $200 million to $400 million of other -- kind of very visible addressable licensing opportunities that you can see plus potential others beyond that. Have those numbers changed as far as your analysis go?

Philip Hartstein

Fair question. So, again, for everyone else on the call, what Mike is referring to is a slide that lives or I believe up until last year lived in our Investor Relations presentation that was just freely available to anyone. And the intention of that slide was to show the progress that the company has made in terms of number of licenses and revenue before becoming a public company and the first 4 years of becoming a public company. And then, generally just try to give some indication to our shareholders based of -- of what sort of a minimum expected value would be over, say the next 4 years of our public operation and that's the $200 million to $400 million number that Mike is referring to.

So yes, I would answer that our confidence is certainly still there on the $200 million to $400 million. I would highlight that on that slide, there is another category in the end which is sort of the remaining 20% -- I can't remember exactly what the percentage number was. And the reason why I highlight that Mike is because -- in our agreements we've built in a lot of pricing protections, and what that means is that there is follow-on income events based on the acquisitive nature of the industry, specifically companies for which we've granted licenses to make a lot themselves and make acquisitions, make Finjan additional royalties under the existing license agreements, as well as just general market expansion.

So on the $200 million to $400 million; yes, confidence is there, I would not attenuate that in anyway but I would suggest that it could far exceed that given pricing protections and just natural expansion in the market.

Mike Crawford

Last question, it moves away from licensing but into operating. So would you expect that we will see VPN via security InvinciBull revenue on the revenue line in the income statement in 2019?

Philip Hartstein

I might hand that one over to Mike.

Michael Noonan

So while we're seeing nice growth in the VPN product and InvinciBull, it really comes down to a materiality issue, we'll see what happens. I certainly hope we'll see that in 2019. We are seeing again a lot of good progress in it and as long as we see those numbers coming in, I think there is a good shot at doing that.

The next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Could you share with us if you have any plans for return of cash to shareholders? Your return-on-investment, return-on-equity, and just sheer cash generation over the last 3 to 4 years significantly dwarfs the appreciation of the share price. And perhaps return of shareholders of a regularly quarterly dividend plus special dividends on the occasion that you get some big wins and the courts might help stimulate interest in the shares? Thank you.

Philip Hartstein

I think you might get a two-part answer, first from myself, and then I think Mike might have some more tangible information for you. I guess I would start with; one of challenges that I think is uncommon in this business is the capital expenditures required just to pursue the programs. I mean, I think as you can see from my sort of outlay of just the fourth quarter, we encourage somewhere between $2 million and $3 million of additional expenses. The other thing that may not be readily apparent is that we've actually seen indications that our licensing activity slowed down as the balance sheet cash comes down. The unfortunate presumption there that prospective licensees take is, hey, this is great; all I have to do is wait for three, maybe four quarters, at which point Finjan won't be able to pursue this license any longer and in which case I won't have to pay anything.

So there are some challenges I think that we have here in terms of minimum amounts of cash on the balance sheet. We have shared previously that our board likes us to have on average 2x our operating expense, just given all of those uncertainties and unpredictabilities of the business. And that has been at least for the last several years the threshold that we've been maintaining here just from a balance sheet perspective. And Mike, I don't know if you had anything to add to that?

Michael Noonan

Other than when the company was private, we did dividends in the past, so it's certainly something that we would definitely look at. We do have the share buyback program right now, albeit we're a little stalled right now just due to some open windows. So given that we do require certain amounts of cash balances, if there were significant cash sitting on the balance sheet and we would certainly return it to shareholders either through a buyback program or a dividend.

Unidentified Analyst

Next question is with respect to the business model; all the introductory remarks that are of course, knowing with the fact that we do have a business model that is in fact lumpy and unpredictable. Are there any things within your power to increase visibility; whether it be trying to convert some of the licenses that you're doing, in term longer term licenses versus onetime payments in the event that you do in settlements to create higher visibility of cash flow which of course generates higher PEs for the stock? Thanks.

Philip Hartstein

Yes. So, it's -- your question really centers around the various different business models that exist around the licensing of intellectual property, just as one component of our business. Our licensed agreements are generally constructive from a perspective of understanding what the use of technology is based on that company's revenue. And then applying a royalty rate to that for which we arrive at basically a fixed value, right. So it's constructed based on a royalty model but paid generally at onetime payments, of course, with the exception of pricing protections. So, we in some instances are willing to spread those payments overtime, we don't have any royalty bearing models per say where we have actually identified a rate to some amount of usage or volume usage by prospective licensees or existing licensees. It's one-off, you know, one of the types of models for us; so one of the challenges you have is that if you have a royalty bearing model, you're expense to manage those licenses actually goes up dramatically, and that's something that we decided on very early and this business is that we didn't -- now really want to be in the audit business because to pursue those royalty deals every year you've got to go through in higher accounting firms and you can imagine now 20-plus licensees in, we'd be conducting 20-plus audits annually and then going through the dispute resolution process or the remediation process with all of those.

So certainly there are advantages to spreading it overtime, there are operational benefits I think to bringing in all that cash in at one time. But we still maintain our flexibility, if that's the model that suits a prospective licensee, we're not here to impede anybody from operating in their respective business line, all we're seeking is a fair value for what we've contributed to the industry and it's covered by our patents. And Mike, I don't know if you have anything that you want to add to that?

Michael Noonan

No, I think that sums it up nicely. Certainly, being an open…

Unidentified Analyst

One last question would be; to-date it appears that most of your work has been in enforcing your intellectual property against security specific companies, but we all know that some of the larger tech companies have built-in security platforms as part of what they do, in fact all of the largest tech companies tend to have their own in-house security software. Has any research been done on whether there are opportunities to enforce your patents against those divisions within those larger tech companies?

Philip Hartstein

Might the first time I've been asked that question, and I appreciate it. I may not be able to answer it with the level of depth for which I think you would like to hear it but it is a wise question to ask about the broader applications of Finjan's patents as it might relate to an individual companies independent use as opposed to acquiring or consuming someone else's technology. Let me give you just an example that -- and I don't mean to steer too far away from your question but -- in certain industries when you contemplate the licensing program, you can license the companies that make the components, you can license the companies that put all those components together and resell the product, you also are entitled to seek a licensing fee from people who end up using those products, like an end user. From the strategy that we put in place 6 years ago was that we did not want to pursue end users.

So if you can imagine an example where you take a flashlight, you could say I want us to all the people, or license all the people who make the components for that flashlight or I can sue or license Home Depot because they sell flashlights or I could stand at the front door of Home Depot and take a license from everyone who just bought a flashlight. So you can see the negative connotations of the latter, and as part of our best practices, we identify that the most logical place for us to seek licenses for what Finjan contributed was really at that component and the provider levels and not really at the individual user levels. And so that's where we have maintained our business to-date.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I was thinking more, for example, if Amazon Cloud or Microsoft Azure or Google or anybody else who -- or Apple, they all have their own internal process for securing technology and whether any of those internal processes that they have in purpose from somewhere else or exactly infringing on your patents.

Philip Hartstein

So I'll try to not steer too far away either from the repeat of the question. So we are always looking at what makes the most sense to approach in terms of licensing our patents. The question or just the challenge that would be presented by any of those companies individually who are using their own technology internally, whether does or does not utilize Finjan's patented technologies. As it becomes quite a challenge to scribe a value to that, right. So, for example, if you take any one of our existing licensees, industry players who sell their products in the market, I can look at the average selling price, I can look at the numbers of unit sold, I can look at the rate at which I would apply to that. The construct by which you could seek a fair value license is somewhat outlined and you can fill in the variables in the equation to arrive at a number.

When you're looking internal to a company, your options on how you define or scribe value to that usage; some of those constructs just aren't available to you. In other words, you'd have to be looking at or what would it cost you in the event that, for example, you weren't able to do it yourself and you had to buy it outside. And some of those methodologies that make quite a lot of sense in certain context. But what would happen, I would imagine is if you initiated some of those cases, you're going to be presented with information that says, 'well, it only cost me the amount of 2 or 3 engineers and my server room and some off-the-shelf components' and you'd have a heck of a fight on your hands to try and identify how you would establish a fee to license your patents to them. So it's not that it's impossible, it's not that we have or have not looked at it, it's that identifying a way in which you could generate value from that is challenged.

The next question comes from Ken [ph] with Open Door Venture Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

I noticed that in the quarter Symantec had purchased Luminous Security, and I was wondering if that was material enough to potentially trigger some of the deferred revenues that Symantec would be on the hope for [ph]? And then I also wanted to follow-up and ask about that there has been any later -- latest developments with our Blue portfolio and how we should think about that over the next couple of years? Thank you.

Philip Hartstein

So I guess there are two questions; the first is on Symantec, the second is on Finjan Blue. For the first part; so basically in the fourth quarter and as recently as I think a week ago Symantec has actually made 3 acquisitions in the security space, some smaller, some larger, of course. It may seem that now is the time to ask whether or not that would trigger additional income events to Finjan based on the license that we granted to Symantec in the first quarter of last year. However, what I'm about to say will make a little bit more sense, those transactions first have to close, and then the details from those transactions then have to be made available prior to us being able to evaluate. So the answer to your question is it's too soon because we can't seek a license fee or a follow-on income event based on these reports, we have to wait till the actual deals go through. So we are evaluating that, it's not lost on us and we continue to monitor; that would be number one.

Number two, which is Finjan Blue; what we've said historically is that there is really a longer term development partnership that we have with IBM. Yes, Finjan Blue is a subsidiary that we've created to house all of those dealings. Yes, it's true that a number of patents have been assigned in from IBM, and in fact, some patents that we got from Trend Micro and that license have also been assigned in the Finjan Blue. Funny enough, they are also IBM patent. So that program what exists in Finjan Blue is at least incremental to what we're doing in our Finjan licensing program, but in terms of the full scale of the development efforts and the extent of that partnership, we still are not at a point where we have announced that.

One, I guess the other point that I would make that maybe would go back several calls ago is that; we actually are not seeing an increase in expenses at the top line related to Blue. It turns out that our infrastructure that we have in place is more than capable of interacting with and doing and conducting the analysis of those assets without really adding any incremental expense. And the reason through that is because we understand the security markets with a great intimacy, including segments for which it may not be obvious that we're currently licensing our patents into. So, I guess to conclude on that, there would be more to come on Finjan Blue.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one more quick follow-up. Regarding the strategic review that have been going on for the last 8 months; is it possible to kind of qualify a little bit was the lack of success or the [indiscernible] deal really a function of other companies not realizing our full long-term potential? Was it something that we were close to on price that we couldn't get there? Was it just the function of not getting enough synergies and potential mergers? Is there any additional color you can give us on the overall strategic review on kind of what came out of it over the past 8 months? And also on that, should we -- based on your earlier comments, should we consider it kind of a closed situation at this point and not to think of it as a possibility of something to come because nothing came out of it in the past 8 months? Thank you.

Philip Hartstein

Let's see what I can unwrap and what I can answer there. I would not consider it a closed process. When we entered into the process, Finjan was exploring it's own options on expanding and diversifying it's operations, so we would have been considering that independently. At that time it made sense to expand that to consider external opportunities as well, so that inbound into Finjan. So the strategic options process and then the engagement with Atlas was to really manage and evaluate all of those simultaneously. It was -- at least at the start, it was absolutely a federal process that management participated in in terms of understanding our business and scalability and growth potential. We interacted with a number of parties and I would say at the point where the board was involved in considering all of that; much like we choose to not take licenses based on an arbitrary value. The board made a decision at least on the process as it was at the close of the fourth quarter that it was not the right time.

And for a number of reasons which I don't believe I'm authorized to explicitly state, we did not conclude the transaction. So the process is still open, Finjan is still exploring it's own diversification options, we haven't really talked a lot about that since maybe a year ago but we need to look at that. And other opportunities that may themselves come through the strategic options process would again be considered by the board.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Vanessa Winter for any closing remarks.

I just want to thank everyone for taking the opportunity to join us this afternoon. As always, we're available to answer any questions you have in the meantime and we look forward to catching up with you soon.

