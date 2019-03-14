Industrials Sector Is The Top Performer So Far This Year, Is It Sustainable?

Some subsectors may continue to perform well going forward, while others have become too expensive and are very vulnerable to worsening economic conditions.

Given that this sector is the most sensitive to economic conditions and business cycle fluctuations, slowing global growth may undermine its performance going forward.

The best-performing sector in the S&P 500 so far this year has been the Industrial sector, with an YTD return of 14.82%, well above the S&P 500’s YTD return of 9.42%. This sector has a 10.52% weighting in the S&P 500, and has been the predominant driver of the broad index rally in 2019. Given that the Industrials sector is one of the most sensitive to economic conditions, it is astonishing to witness it performing so strongly amid slowing global growth. We will assess the reasoning behind its strong performance, and whether investors should buy into the rally or not.

What is the Industrials sector?

The Industrials sector is most linked to industrial production conditions and manufacturing activity. Some of its main subsectors include Aerospace & Defense, Air Freight & Logistics, Construction & Engineering, Electrical Equipment and Machinery. It is one of the most sensitive sectors to fluctuations in the business cycle, and tends to perform strongest during earlier economic growth stages. The chart below demonstrates how this sector is generally expected to perform during the different phases of the business cycle.

Most experts now agree that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle, during which there is no clear pattern for how the Industrials sector is expected to perform, and could therefore go in either direction. That being said, the sector is currently outperforming the broader index even though the global economy is inevitably slowing down. There are several reasons behind this outperformance.

Why has it been outperforming?

Amid the financial market turmoil in Q4 2018 as recession fears spiked, investors rushed into defensive sectors, such as Consumer Staples, Utilities and Health Care. As a result, the defensive sectors had become notably expensive by the end of the fourth quarter, and coming into 2019.

According to Fidelity:

Investors flocked to defensive sectors as volatility rose late in 2018. In fact, consumer staples, health care, and utilities valuations jumped by more than 20% relative to the broader market. Such sharp revaluations of defensive sectors have historically led cyclicals to outperform by 3% on average over the next 12 months, and that average jumped to 10% when defensive relative valuations also neared historic highs (as they have recently).

Therefore, given that cyclical sectors had become more appealing than defensive sectors on a valuation basis, investors began allocating more capital towards sectors like the Industrials sector. In fact, institutional investors are vastly overweight this sector since it had become relatively cheap.

Another major catalyst for the outperformance of this sector has been positive developments from the Federal Reserve and the US-China trade negotiations. After having raised rates four times in 2018, the Fed has made a dovish turn, whereby they are claiming to be ‘patient’ with future rate hikes. This has eased fears of a potential recession being induced by an overly hawkish Fed that raises rates too far.

Furthermore, the US-China trade war over the past year has been a major drag on global economic growth, as the tariffs on each other's goods are hurting foreign sales, raising business costs and weakening manufacturing sectors. The fact that the two largest economies in the world are getting closer to making a deal is a positive development for the global economy and equity markets, particularly the Industrials sector that includes stocks like Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT).

However, the global economy continues to slow even amid the Fed and other central banks turning notably more dovish. Moreover, the end of the US-China trade war does not mean all economic woes are resolved, as the US is also engaged in trade disputes with other major economies such as Europe, Japan, and India. Hence, global economic conditions could remain concerning for an extended period of time, and could also potentially end up witnessing a recession, which does not bode well for the economically-sensitive Industrials sector.

In fact, US industrial production data for January exhibited a contraction of 0.6%, while the ISM manufacturing index for February came in at 54.2, a notable deceleration in growth from the prior month’s 56.6. Both trade uncertainties and deteriorating global growth conditions are hurting manufacturing activity. Hence, given the weaknesses in the industrial segment of the economy, it is peculiar that the industrial sector is the leading outperforming sector in the S&P 500 so far this year.

Though on a slightly positive note, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which is a more forward-looking indicator, showed a slight improvement in February at 8.8, though still very low compared to levels seen in 2017/18, as shown by the chart below.

Another positive factor stems from the fact that stimulative economic policies in other countries are supportive for cyclical sectors (such as the Industrials sector) in the US as well, thanks to the interconnected nature of our economies. Amid deteriorating economic conditions in China, the Chinese government has been attempting to stimulate the economy through tax cuts and reductions in the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) for banks, encouraging them to lend out more. According to research by Fidelity, there is a 78% chance of the Industrials sector outperforming following RRR cuts in China, as exhibited in the chart below.

As a result, investors could be pricing in expectations of a future rebound in industrial production and manufacturing activity following stimulative measures from China, which may also help explain the outperformance of the Industrials sector lately.

Nevertheless, while policy easing in major global economies is certainly a positive, investors should keep in mind that China is currently at a different stage in the business cycle than the US.

China is shown to be in the recession phase, though given the high growth rate of this economy (compared to developed nations), it is not technically in a recession, but rather facing a significant deceleration in its growth rate. Therefore, it makes sense that the Chinese government is prioritizing stimulative measures to drive the economy into a recovery/growth phase.

On the other hand, the US is in the late stages of the business cycle, and a recession is highly anticipated over the next year or two. Regardless of China’s stimulative measures, US cyclical sectors are likely to suffer during a domestic (and potentially global) recession. Therefore, given that the Industrials sector is typically expected to underperform during recessions (as indicated in the first chart earlier in the article), it may not be advisable to overweight this sector presently, especially following the strong rally we have already witnessed this year. Moreover, the Industrials sector currently has a forward Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.38 (at time of writing), which is expensive relative to the S&P 500’s 16.65 level (at time of writing). Economic optimism has mostly been priced in now, thus the sector could struggle to continue rallying amid increasing downside risks.

Which subsectors have led the Industrials sector higher? Are they sustainable?

While the Industrials sector has been the best performing sector so far this year, there are certain underlying subsectors that are predominantly responsible for the outperformance. It is important to address these subsectors to determine whether this outperformance is sustainable. The three top-performing subsectors within the Industrials sector are Building Products, Aerospace & Defense, and Construction & Engineering.

The Building Products subsector has delivered an YTD return of 21.53% so far, and is primarily concerned with home improvement, equipment and components. Increased expenditure on home remodeling and furnishing is supportive for this subsector.

CNBC recently reported that:

Rising equity usually fuels the remodeling market, as people tap that extra cash to do home remodels or upgrades. Home remodeling was very strong last year, not just because of rising equity, but because homebuilders are putting up fewer homes, meaning more people are staying in older homes longer and repairing or upgrading.

In fact, in 2019 this type of home expenditure is anticipated to grow by 5%, which is bullish for the Building Products subsector. However, investors should take into consideration that the subsector currently has a forward PE ratio of 22.24 (at time of writing), which is very expensive relative to the S&P 500’s 16.65. Furthermore, while home expenditure is expected to remain strong this year, the chances of a recession on the horizon are also increasing given that we are already in the late stages of the business cycle. Therefore, investors should tread cautiously when considering increasing exposure to this sector and subsector, as worsening economic conditions could discourage households from engaging in home remodeling and instead focus on strengthening their personal financial conditions and household balance sheets.

The Aerospace & Defense subsector has delivered an YTD return of 20.03%, and constitutes of mainly military defense equipment-related companies. Increased defense spending has been one of the main priorities of the Trump administration. In fact, last year, both parties agreed on a $716 billion military budget, which has helped boost the subsector higher.

However, even though the Trump administration is pushing for even more defense spending, which is bullish for the Aerospace & Defense subsector, it could potentially face hurdles given that Democrats may not continue to be in favor of more and more defense spending, especially given that it is being financed by cuts in non-defense spending, which is unfavorable for Democrats.

In fact, if the economy does enter into an anticipated recession, government spending priorities may shift away from defense spending (bearish for this subsector) and instead towards boosting economic growth (potentially bullish for Industrials sector in general). Nevertheless, this subsector has a forward P/E ratio of 20.27 (at time of writing), which is also expensive relative to the S&P 500 index. Hence investors should be wary of buying into this subsector, and should not expect it to lead to overall Industrials sector much higher from here amid political hurdles.

The Construction & Engineering subsector has delivered an YTD return of 18.59%, making it the third-best performer in the Industrials sector this year. It primarily consists of companies engaged in infrastructure projects such as the building of new roads, bridges and airports. The Republicans as well Democrats are in favor of increased infrastructure spending, which is bullish for this subsector.

The subsector has a forward P/E ratio of 16.85 (at time of writing), which is not too expensive relative to the S&P 500. Moreover, this subsector could potentially continue to perform well even amid the onset of a recession, as the government could decide to boost the economy by increasing its fiscal stimulus through more infrastructure expenditure. Therefore, this particular subsector has the potential to continue supporting the Industrials sector going forward.

Therefore, out of the top three subsectors, only one has bullish potential going forward, while the other two leading subsectors may suffer going forward amid the onset of a recession.

Bottom Line

The Industrials sector has been the top-performing sector so far this year, amid a dovish Fed and increased chances of a trade deal being struck between the US and China. Meanwhile, the global economy continues to slow, which undermines the ability of the sector to continue rallying strongly going forward, given that we are already in the late stages of the business cycle, and that this sector is expected to perform very poorly during recessions due to its sensitivity to economic conditions. While some subsectors may continue to perform well even amid a recession, the overall performance of this sector is likely to suffer, which is why I do not recommend overweighting this sector for the foreseeable future.

