Yangarra Resources: High Netbacks At A Discount

Yet, the market values the company at a discount compared to peers. And the discount to my estimation of fair value exceeds 60%.

Despite the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4, the company generated positive total netbacks, before and after hedges.

And with conservative assumptions, I have yet to find another Canadian oil and gas producer that matches Yangarra's netbacks.

Image source: Yangarra Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Positive total netbacks during Q4

The production grew by 82% during Q4 to reach 12,238 boe/d. Of course, the depressed Canadian oil prices impacted the company. Yangarra's realized oil prices amounted to C$44.46/bbl compared to C$74.84/bbl during the previous quarter.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

The company depends on the Edmonton Par prices for its oil production. And, as shown in the table below, the WTI to Edmonton Par differential reached US$28.77/bbl against US$6.83/bbl the previous quarter and US$0.04/bbl the year before.

Source: Q4 2018 press release

But even with such low oil prices, the company generated total positive netbacks, before and after hedges.

Source: author, based on company reports

Considering the Q4 total costs at about C$23.1/boe, the table below shows the prices the company needs to realize to generate positive netbacks, based on the Q4 production mix.

Source: author

I have yet to find another Canadian producer that will generate positive total netbacks at the oil and gas prices listed in the table above.

And my calculation of total costs includes a conservative estimation of the DD&A costs (replacement costs). The company doesn't communicate the sustaining capital. But the Q4 press release reports DD&A costs of C$7.61/boe and proved F&D costs of C$6.63/boe. I prefer to approximate the replacement costs with the higher PDP FD&A costs at C$10.15/boe to be more prudent.

During Q4, the capex corresponding to the strong production growth exceeded the funds flow. But the net debt to TTM funds from operations stays reasonable at 1.9.

With a capital program that won't exceed the expected cash flow, the net debt won't increase in 2019. Yet, despite the reduced capex, management plans to grow the 2019 production by 43% year over year.

A buying opportunity

With these impressive results, the market valuation is surprising.

I compare Yangarra with Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) and Tamarack Valley (OTC:TNEYF). The three companies operate a similar production mix.

Source: author, based on company reports

From a flowing barrel valuation perspective, the market values Yangarra at a discount compared with the two other producers. I didn't expect this result as Yangarra generates higher netbacks due to its lower costs (see the table listing the costs and netbacks above).

Source: author, based on company reports

Also, the valuation of the reserves highlights Yangarra's discount.

Source: author, based on company reports

The difference with Tamarack Valley is obvious. The market values the PDP, Proved, and 2P reserves at a discount to Tamarack Valley's reserves despite the higher netbacks Yangarra generates. We can also note the higher RLIs (Reserve Life Index) for Yangarra.

Compared with Bonterra, Yangarra's EV/PDP reserves ratio is higher, due to the smaller part of the PDP reserves to the total reserves. But if we consider the proved and 2P reserves, the market still values Yangarra at a discount to Bonterra.

Focusing on the intrinsic value, I estimate the total netbacks the company will generate over the long term. Then, I apply a 12x multiple to these profits, assuming the production stays flat.

With these assumptions, the current stock price at C$2.87 corresponds to a total netback of about C$4.6/boe.

Source: author

As a coincidence, C$4.6/boe also corresponds to the total netbacks after hedges the company generated during Q4. It means the market assumes the company will realize the same netbacks as during Q4 depressed Canadian oil prices over the long term.

With a more realistic scenario, I assume the company will generate a total netback of C$12/boe. Taking into account the Q4 production mix, the table below lists the oil and gas prices the company needs to realize to match this forecast. The oil and gas price at C$1.75/mcf and C$65/bbl correspond to the assumptions listed in the 2019 guidance. I've added a conservative price for the NGL at C$28/boe.

Source: author

The C$36.17/boe realized price minus the Q4 cost of C$23.1/boe implies a total netback of about C$12/boe if we add C$1/boe for royalties corresponding to higher oil prices.

With these assumptions, the table below shows my estimation of fair value amounts to C$7.58/share.

Source: author

I can't find any explanation for the discounts compared to the other producers and compared with my estimation of fair value. The current stock price at C$2.87 represents a 62% discount to this estimation. Thus, I keep on accumulating shares.

Conclusion

The total Q4 netback of C$3.7/boe before hedges, with conservative assumptions, and in the context of depressed Canadian oil prices, is impressive.

Yet, the market values the company at a discount compared with similar producers like Bonterra Energy and Tamarack Valley. Also, the discount to my estimation of fair value exceeds 60%.

Yangarra is still a buying opportunity and I continue accumulating shares.

