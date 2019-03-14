Will America Face An Economic Recession In 2019?

Danielle DiMartino Booth, Michael Oliver and Robert Moriarty return as guests this week on the radio program.

Danielle who always provides insightful commentary regarding the Federal Reserve and its monetary policy, especially during times when the Fed decisions and announcements are made, shares her opinion regarding the direction of Fed policy in light of chronic market pathology caused by QE and whether that policy will likely lead to a continuation of asset price inflation or a recession and another deflationary scenario. What are the chances of another 2008 financial crisis? With the Fed damned if it raises rates and damned if it doesn't, what can we expect and what differences will it make in investments we should own.

Robert discusses three of his and your host's favorite junior gold exploration companies that we both think have enormous upside potential and Michael stops by to provide his usual prescient insights into the precious metal markets and more.

Danielle DiMartino Booth is the founder of Money Strong, LLC, an economic consulting firm. She began her career in New York at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Credit Suisse, where she worked fixed income and the public and private equity markets. After working as a financial columnist at the Dallas Morning News, DiMartino Booth spent nine years as an adviser to Richard Fisher at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Ms. DiMartino Booth is also the author of FED UP: An Insider's Take on Why The Federal Reserve is Bad For America (Portfolio; 2/14/17), where she criticizes the Fed for focusing too much on theoretical models and not enough on the actual economic situation in America. She lives in Dallas with her family.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

Robert Moriarty was born in New York in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years, before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single-engine airplanes. He holds 14 international aviation records.

Bob and Barb Moriarty brought 321gold.com to the Internet in 2012. They later added 321energy.com to cover oil, natural gas, gasoline, coal, solar, wind and nuclear energy. Both sites feature articles, editorial opinions, pricing figures and updates on current events affecting both sectors.

