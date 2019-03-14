Weekly Edge: New Round Of Economic Data Inches Stocks Higher

Economists around the globe are diligently watching key events and dates to piece together the outlook for 2019.

The "doom and gloom" rhetoric has subsided for now. However, economic slowdown across the globe and tensions caused by Brexit and the trade wars continue to darken the market outlook.

Shares have risen in each of the three trading days of this week as faith in U.S. economic growth and the patient approach to interest rate hikes have caused stocks to rebound from December lows.

By Ansh Chaudhary

Following the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday, Boeing (BA) investors have lost approximately $26.6 billion in market capitalization over the first two trading days this week, according to CNBC. Shares have drawn down by more than 10% over the same period. Sunday's disaster comes only five months after the Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, market investors across the globe are reacting to a fresh round of economic data. Shares have risen in each of the three trading days of this week as faith in U.S. economic growth and the patient approach to interest rate hikes have caused stocks to rebound from December lows. The S&P is now up 12% for the year and within 4.5% of its all-time record in September, says The Wall Street Journal.

The Commerce Department's report Wednesday showed durable goods orders rose in January by about 0.4% from the prior month. Economists polled by MarketWatch predicted a 0.1% decrease for January. Business investment also rose in January, after falling off during the previous two months, states MarketWatch. Core capital orders rose by 0.8% in January. The Commerce Department also released the cost of wholesale goods, which increased by 0.1% in February, and U.S. construction spending, which increased around 1.3% in January, the largest increase since April 2018.

These new economic reports show some signs of stability, and investors don't appear to be as worried as they were last quarter. The "doom and gloom" rhetoric has subsided for now. However, economic slowdown across the globe and tensions caused by Brexit and the trade wars continue to darken the market outlook. After Theresa May failed to secure parliamentary approval for her proposed Brexit deal, British lawmakers are expected to vote again today for what would likely be a delay of the country's departure from the European Union, the Journal reports.

Economists around the globe are diligently watching key events and dates to piece together the outlook for 2019.

Sectors: The average momentum score for the Sector Benchmark ETFs decreased from 20.82 to 16.45. Momentum fell for seven of the 11 sectors last week. Energy's score fell the most, decreasing by 12 points, which moved the sector to last place. Utilities had the largest increase in momentum score, which boosted it from third to second in the ranks. Real Estate overtook Industrials for the third spot.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 22.42 to 16.17. Momentum fell for all of the factors last week. The score for Small Size fell the most, decreasing by 13. Quality and Yield remain in the top two spots, and Low Volatility made a big jump from the seventh spot to third. Fundamental and Value remain the two laggards.

Global: The average Global Benchmark ETF momentum score decreased from 21.27 to 15.36 for the week. Momentum in the global sector decreased in all regions except Latin America, which gained only 1 point. China and Pacific x-Japan remain in the top two spots, and Canada overtook the UK for third place. EAFE, Latin America, and Japan continue to be the laggards.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.