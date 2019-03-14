Wall Street Breakfast: Boeing Grounds Global 737 MAX Fleet

Stocks

GE CEO Larry Culp has a chance to attract more investors today by providing greater clarity on the conglomerate's strategy when he and other GE leaders lay out their 2019 financial forecast. While Culp has cracked open GE's books to more scrutiny, shaken up its board and stationed new leaders in troubled divisions like power and insurance, he still faces many skeptics. Of 19 analysts who cover GE, nine rate the stock at Hold or Strong Sell, while 10 rate it Buy or Strong Buy, according to Refinitiv.

Federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into data deals Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) struck with some of the world’s largest tech companies as the social media giant seeks to rebound from a year of scandal and setbacks, NYT reports. A grand jury in New York has subpoenaed records from at least two prominent makers of smartphones and other devices that gained broad access to the personal information of hundreds of millions of Facebook users. FB -2.3% premarket.

Meanwhile, Instagram is back up after suffering a partial outage, but Facebook's (FB) app still seems to be down for some users for over 17 hours. While the matter was not related to a distributed denial of service, or DDoS attack, Facebook informed users it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The company also told Bloomberg it was investigating the "possibility of refunds for advertisers."

Bringing some life to the sluggish tablet market, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is planning to introduce an inexpensive, kid-friendly tablet computer under its ONN store brand. The device, which will be made by a Chinese supplier and runs on Android, is part of a broader redesign of Walmart's electronics department. It also opens up the door to more tablets from the the retail giant, assuming the effort ends up being successful.

A 5% pay raise (to $18.4M) Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) gave CEO Tim Sloan for 2018 has prompted the Fed to release an unusual statement that it does not sign off on executive pay. "The Federal Reserve does not approve pay packages. We expect boards of directors to hold management accountable," a spokesperson declared. Wells Fargo shares dropped 25% in 2018, underperforming its biggest rivals.

Johnson & Johnson -1.5% premarket after a California jury awarded $29M to a woman who said that asbestos in the company's talcum-powder-based products caused her cancer. The verdict marks the latest defeat for the healthcare conglomerate facing more than 13,000 talc-related lawsuits nationwide. J&J (NYSE:JNJ) said it would appeal, citing "serious procedural and evidentiary errors."

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 865,000 vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards, after settling claims that it manufactured cars that emitted more pollution than legally allowed. Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) said testing of vehicles on the road showed a deterioration in the performance of the catalytic converters, but declined to estimate the cost of the recall, only to say it had accounted for the costs in Q4 of 2018.

A group of investors led by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) is reportedly in talks to invest $1B or more into Uber's (UBER) self-driving vehicle division, which would value the unit at $5B-$10B. The investment would provide a cash injection for the money-losing startup and could help underscore Uber's value as the ride-hailing firm prepares for its stock market debut.

Tesla will unveil its hotly anticipated crossover tonight, called the Model Y, during a special event that can be live-streamed starting at 8 p.m. PT. While the Model 3 has tested Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) mettle to build an affordable electric car, it's targeting a broader range of buyers with an SUV, the fastest-growing vehicle segment in the U.S. and China. "The question is can they get it there, can it be affordable, can you get volume - and I would question all of those things," said Jeff Schuster, an analyst at LMC Automotive.