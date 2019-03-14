Updegrove, The Blockchain Revolution

"The Blockchain Revolution..." is not only a good read as a thriller, it's also a thoroughly enjoyable way to learn more about blockchain systems and cryptocurrency.

This time, cybersecurity expert Frank Adversego is hired by First Manhattan Bank to be its chief risk officer for blockchain technologies.

Andrew Updegrove's fifth novel in the series, "The Blockchain Revolution: A Tale of Insanity and Anarchy."

Those who have been following the exploits of cybersecurity expert Frank Adversego will welcome Andrew Updegrove's fifth novel in the series, The Blockchain Revolution: A Tale of Insanity and Anarchy. This time, Frank is hired by First Manhattan Bank to be its chief risk officer for blockchain technologies. The bank is moving all its financial processes onto a global financial blockchain system, which it refers to as "BankCoin," and it can't afford to be hacked. Naturally, the hacker is lying in wait.

And it isn't only the Western banking system that is in potential jeopardy. The Russian government's cryptocurrency, designed to circumvent Western sanctions, is a second target of the hacker. And, of course, on the radar of the U.S. government. And in the portfolio of a not-so-upright hedge fund manager.

The Blockchain Revolution... is not only a good read as a thriller, it's also a thoroughly enjoyable way to learn more about blockchain systems and cryptocurrency. And, the kicker, the e-book is currently only $0.99 on Amazon.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.