Hexo Leapfrogs Aurora And Tilray: Purchasing Newstrike Propels Hexo To Top-Tier Status

Hexo improves its reach from eighth to fourth in the Canadian recreational cannabis market, surpassing Tilray and Aurora.

This deal expands Hexo's market and brand portfolio, potentially moving Hexo into the ranks of the Big Five.

All currencies herein are Canadian dollars. All images are from Newstrike's investor presentation.

Summary

Hexo (HEXO) has agreed to acquire Newstrike Brands (OTCPK:NWKRF) in a C$263 million all-stock deal. This is a win-win deal that helps both Newstrike and Hexo shareholders as shown by strong gains for both companies on the announcement of the deal:

Data by YCharts

Newstrike management had long been eyeing an exit, and they found a great partner in Hexo. Meanwhile, the deal helps Hexo leapfrog competitors like Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Tilray (TLRY) in distribution reach, placing Hexo in fourth place in distribution agreements for the Canadian recreational market, by percentage of Canadians covered by those deals. Given Hexo's limited reach in British Columbia and Ontario to-date (with only sprays for sale in both provinces as of this writing), Newstrike's supply deals with Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island may help Hexo enter the top-tier of Canadian cannabis producers, joining the likes of Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and Aphria (OTC:APHA).

Perhaps because of this announcement, Hexo's management felt confident enough to predict that Hexo will hit $400 million in net revenue in 2020. Last quarter, Hexo's net revenue was only $5.6 million. Hexo will announce its January 2019 earnings on the morning of March 14th, before market hours. Analysts expect revenue of $14.6 million. I will cover those earnings next week (as this is being written on March 13th).

With this move, Hexo looks to be moving from a regional cannabis company, with 90% of its revenue in Quebec, and turning into a national cannabis competitor.

Investment Thesis

I have owned Hexo shares for over a year now, including writing positive coverage of Hexo on this platform numerous times, most recently after October earnings. My investment was initially based on the strength of Hexo's supply deal with its home province of Quebec. Hexo's sweetheart deal with la belle province remains the best cannabis supply deal in Canada. Under that deal, Hexo will garner significant market share in Quebec and find an outlet for much of its Quebec-based cannabis production.

That thesis was further bolstered when Hexo was able to sign a 42.5%/57.5% joint venture with Molson Coors (TAP). That deal potentially provides another valuable avenue for Hexo to sell its cannabis: as an ingredient for drinks from Truss, when edibles are legalized in the fall. Truss doesn't yet produce any products - they aren't legal - but given Molson Coors' size and marketing muscle, they have a good chance for success in Canada's future THC- and CBD-beverage markets.

That said, despite these strengths, Hexo remains a regional player in cannabis. Their products are largely only available in Quebec. While Hexo also has supply deals in British Columbia and Ontario, in both provinces, Hexo has largely only been selling oral sprays rather than more popular products like pre-rolls and dry flower.

These supply deals are vitally important. In every province except Saskatchewan, recreational cannabis is sold to cannabis stores by one central distributor: The government. Hexo and others can only sell recreational cannabis in provinces where they have market access, and these supply deals provide that access.

Hexo's status as a regional player may be changing.

Newstrike Acquisition Is A Win-Win

On March 13th, Hexo announced they were purchasing Newstrike Brands in an all-stock deal worth C$263 million. Under the deal, Newstrike shareholders will receive 0.06332 Hexo shares for each Newstrike share they own. At closing prices yesterday, this represented a 4% premium to closing prices and that gap, as traded now, has narrowed to 0%.

Among other benefits, Hexo's press release offered deal benefits including:

Capacity boost with state-of-the-art cultivation infrastructure: The Transaction gives HEXO the capacity to produce approximately 150,000 kg of high-quality cannabis annually. The Transaction also provides HEXO access to four cutting-edge production campuses totalling close to 1.8 million sq. ft. of near-term cultivation space and diversified growing and production techniques. This is in addition to HEXO’s 579,000 sq. ft. facility for a manufacturing and product development centre of excellence in Belleville, Ontario.

The Transaction gives HEXO the capacity to produce approximately 150,000 kg of high-quality cannabis annually. The Transaction also provides HEXO access to four cutting-edge production campuses totalling close to 1.8 million sq. ft. of near-term cultivation space and diversified growing and production techniques. This is in addition to HEXO’s 579,000 sq. ft. facility for a manufacturing and product development centre of excellence in Belleville, Ontario. Diversified domestic market penetration: Combined, HEXO and Newstrike have established distribution agreements in 8 provinces including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, allowing broad consumer access to HEXO’s products across Canada.

Combined, HEXO and Newstrike have established distribution agreements in 8 provinces including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, allowing broad consumer access to HEXO’s products across Canada. Premium indoor facility: Newstrike’s licensed indoor facility provide HEXO with access to diversified growing techniques and positions HEXO for flexibility for international exports as global cannabis markets continue to open.

Newstrike’s licensed indoor facility provide HEXO with access to diversified growing techniques and positions HEXO for flexibility for international exports as global cannabis markets continue to open. Accretive synergies: The combined entity is estimated to realize annual synergies of $10 million, allowing HEXO to operate more efficiently with a commitment to continued excellence. Hexo Press Release, March 13, 2019

Hexo also stated their goal of having over $400 million in net revenue in 2020:

“We're thrilled to welcome the Newstrike team into the HEXO family. Jay Wilgar (CEO of Newstrike) and his team have built incredible relationships, including teaming up with The Tragically Hip, and they share HEXO’s vision of bringing exceptional branded cannabis experiences to adults everywhere,” said Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of HEXO Corp “With Newstrike, we're adding talented employees and infrastructure to take HEXO to the next level on our journey to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. We're extremely proud of our record of execution, and today are committing to achieving over $400 million in net revenue in 2020.”

For comparison, Hexo generated $5.6 million in net revenue in their October quarter, although that figure includes only a partial quarter of recreational cannabis sales.

The market loves the deal. As of this writing, intra-day on March 13th, Hexo shares are up 7% and Newstrike shares are up 11%.

Hexo Leapfrogs Aurora, Tilray, and Others

This deal looks great for Hexo and for Newstrike alike.

Newstrike had long been looking for a sale, with a BNN Bloomberg report in Sept 2018 that Newstrike had "approached several other marijuana companies about a possible tie-up." In Hexo, Newstrike has found an excellent partner with great long-term potential.

This deal also looks great for Hexo. Hexo scarcely pays any premium in this deal, with only a 4% premium based on the closing prices of March 12th. Hexo also adds Newstrike's production capacity and their catalog of brands like Up Cannabis. Hexo's current branding strategy looks a bit anemic compared to peers, so gaining access to other brands should benefit Hexo.

Hexo also adds cash in the deal: Hexo is paying in stock while Newstrike had $108 million in cash on their books as of Sep 30th with no debt.

Most importantly, Hexo dramatically expands their reach through this deal. Prior to this deal, Hexo had a great supply deal with Quebec and limited deals with British Columbia and Ontario. In total, those deals gave Hexo access to 75% of the Canadian market, although the BC deal was sprays-only, and sprays are only a small subset of the cannabis market. Last quarter, Hexo made 90% of its revenue from Quebec, suggesting relatively minimal reach outside Quebec.

With the acquisition of Newstrike, Hexo has added supply deals with each of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. Newstrike also offers dried flower products in Ontario, augmenting Hexo's reach in Canada's largest province.

With this deal, Hexo moves from three supply deals covering 75% of Canadians up to eight supply deals covering 96% of Canadians. With one acquisition, Hexo leapfrogs other major cannabis companies including Tilray, Aurora, CannTrust (OTC:CTST), and Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF).

Thoughts

This looks like a great deal for Hexo. In the deal, Hexo is gaining cash, cultivation capacity, the Up Cannabis brand, and five additional supply deals that will propel Hexo near the front of the pack of Canadian cannabis companies.

In exchange, Hexo is giving up C$263 million worth of stock, but at a very fair price with little premium. While Newstrike shareholders will not receive a hefty acquisition premium, they will receive shares in a growing national powerhouse brand in Hexo. With the very small M&A premium, there may be some risk that Newstrike shareholders do not ratify this deal. However, given the strong run-up in Newstrike shares today, the market's reaction to this deal looks very positive for both Hexo and Newstrike - suggesting that the market believes these two companies will be stronger together than apart.

I agree with that assessment and will continue holding Hexo as one of my largest cannabis holdings.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO, CGC, OGRMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short Cronos via puts.