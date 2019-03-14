Vermilion Energy: 8.3% Dividend Yield, Monthly Dividends, And Double-Digit Production Growth

Vermilion has grown its production by 15% per year on average since 2012. It expects to grow its production by 19% this year.

The company has a payout ratio of 35.5% and a healthy balance sheet. As a result, its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Most income-oriented investors include some oil stocks in their portfolios for the generous dividend yields these stocks usually offer. However, Vermilion Energy (VET) passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors. This stock is offering an 8.3% dividend yield, it is paying dividends on a monthly basis, and is growing its production at a double-digit rate. In this article, I will analyze the merits of investing in Vermilion.

Business overview

Vermilion is a producer of oil and gas that is based in Canada. The company generates about 60% of its production in Canada, where it focuses primarily on light oil and liquids-rich natural gas resource plays.

In the fourth quarter, the price of Canadian crude oil collapsed and its discount to WTI reached extremely high levels, around $40 per barrel. Consequently, one would expect Vermilion's results to suffer. However, the company posted remarkably strong results, with its fund flows from operations rising 20% in the full year to a record level of $5.89 per share. The strong performance of Vermilion resulted from the resilience of its Alberta condensate and Saskatchewan light, which proved more resilient than the benchmark crude oil of Alberta.

Growth

Vermilion has high-quality producing assets, which are characterized by high margins and low decline rates. The natural decline of oil fields is paramount, as it can offset the production growth from new fields to a great extent. For instance, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has spent approximately $258B on capital expenses during the last decade but has failed to grow its production throughout this period, as the natural decline of its fields has offset the production growth from its new projects.

Vermilion has grown its production at a 15% average annual rate since 2012. This is undoubtedly an impressive growth rate.

Source: Investor Presentation

To provide a perspective, all the oil majors have grown their output at a low-single digit average annual rate over the same period. Moreover, Vermilion expects to grow its output to 101,000-106,000 barrels per day this year. At the mid-point, this guidance implies 19% production growth for this year.

As the company issues new shares on a regular basis, it is essential to examine the growth of production per share as well. Fortunately, for the shareholders, production per share has grown at an 8% average annual rate while the reserves per share have grown by 11% per year on average in the last six years. Overall, Vermilion is growing its output much faster than all the oil majors and all its Canadian peers.

Dividend

Vermilion is currently offering an 8.3% dividend yield. This yield is much higher than the yields of Exxon Mobil, Chevron (CVX), and BP (BP), which stand at 4.1%, 3.9%, and 5.8%, respectively. Even better, Vermilion is distributing its dividends on a monthly basis and is thus offering a 0.7% dividend per month. This is certainly an attractive feature for income-oriented investors.

In addition, Vermilion has impressively rewarded its shareholders via its dividends since 2003, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Investor Presentation

While the company kept its dividend flat in many years, it never stopped offering an attractive yield. Moreover, the stock has returned $36.87 per share in dividends to its shareholders since 2003. As this amount of dividends is 147% of the current stock price, it is evident that the generous dividends of the stock have greatly rewarded the shareholders.

Furthermore, given the fund flows from operations of $5.89 in 2018, the dividend payout ratio stands at 35.5% (=2.09/5.89). The company also has a healthy balance sheet, as the ratio of net debt to fund flows from operations is only 2.17. As a result, Vermilion covers its dividend with a high margin of safety and hence, it is not likely to cut its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Risk

The main risk of Vermilion is its small scale. To provide a perspective, its production rate is less than 3% of the production rate of Exxon Mobil. This risk factor should not be ignored. Exploration and production of oil and natural gas is a risky business, which requires great diversification so that the successful projects outweigh the failed ones by a wide margin. Consequently, the small scale of Vermilion constitutes a risk factor.

On the other hand, Vermilion operates in three regions, namely North America, Europe, and Australia. Thanks to the stable business environment in these regions, the company does not have to worry about geopolitical headwinds. This fact helps mitigate the risk exposure of Vermilion, though its small scale is still a risk factor to keep in mind.

Final thoughts

While the well-known oil majors have grown their production at a low-single digit average annual rate since 2012, Vermilion has been growing its production by 15% per year on average. Moreover, the company is poised to grow its output by another 19% this year. Furthermore, it is offering an 8.3% dividend yield and is paying its dividends on a monthly basis. Thanks to the low payout ratio and the healthy balance sheet of the company, its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future. Therefore, income-oriented investors should certainly put this stock on their radar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.