Intrepid Potash: Legacy Business Back To Growth And Water Sales Is Here To Stay

Valuation of Intrepid Potash is now simpler, and despite the recent rally, the stock is still undervalued.

As water and by-products sales became significant, they will now be presented as 'Oilfield Solutions' segment instead of as a credit to COGS, thus, providing clarity to investors.

Potash and Trio prices recovered from the lows in 2017 and water sales guidance was upgraded quarter by quarter.

Investment thesis

Intrepid Potash (IPI) investors had not enjoyed much success this year. Despite apparent progress, the stock price barely changed YTD. The previous two quarters saw small EPS misses, and irrationally, the stock sold off wildly afterward. We took the opportunity to add substantially to our position (read our previous report here). Today, the company released its Q4 2018 earnings result. The picture is now a lot clearer. Potash and Trio are both profitable for the first time since 2016, and water sales delivered the $30M cash it promised, just below the mid-point of the $28-35M cash guidance from Q3. However, it looks like the management decided to be conservative and gave rather flat guidance for 2019. Investors will need to be patient on this one and keep an eye on the new acquisition Dinwiddie Ranch.

Oilfield Solutions cash delivered

The cash from the water business has been a revelation to the investment in IPI. It is no longer tucked under COGS, but a segment in its own right - 'Oilfield Solutions'. FY2018 delivered $30.2M, three times that of the legacy segments. There was one blemish though:

Total cash received related to water sales was $30.2 million inclusive of $11.9 million in cash received for future water deliveries, which is reflected as a contract liability at year-end. Joseph Montoya, Q4'18 CC

Nevertheless, the market valuation is still turning a blind eye to it. Granted, 2019 and beyond may look uncertain as water sales outlook is flat, however, the recent agreement to acquire a 51% undivided interest in the Dinwiddie Jal Ranch and related assets for $33.2M in cash will add hidden upside.

While we may have gotten ahead of ourselves by stating that this segment alone should be valued at 20x FCF, or $600M. Now, if we lower it to 10x FCF, investors are getting its legacy business for just under $200M. Historically, in normal times of potash prices, IPI was valued at $500M sans water. Thus, without any vivid imagination, IPI is undervalued by at least $300M here.

Legacy business is back to growth

With two price increases in 2018, the latest being November 2018, Trio had some pullback in sales volume. Apart from that, both Potash and Trio segments improved tremendously.

Source: IPI, 8-K, 2018

Average potash price was up 9% to $270 per ton, combined with improved sales volume, sales increased by almost 50% in Q4. Gross margin also improved to 31% from 18%.

Source: IPI, 8-K, 2018

Trio's sales price increase was offset by lower sales volume. Again, the international market didn't live up to the hype that Bob was hoping for in 2017 and during 2018 due to lower price alternatives and higher freight cost. The headwinds are likely to lower average net realized sales price per ton in 2019, however, in 2018, the net improvement yielded in a positive gross margin, a first since 2016.

With pricing driving growth and improving margins, the legacy businesses are now free cash flow generative, $17M in 2018. As Potash and Trio prices continue to improve, we can be hopeful of more progress in 2019 and 2020.

Clearer value of IPI

As alluded in our previous reports, we value IPI simply as:

IPI = Legacy IPI* + Water** + byproducts***

* Legacy IPI, as alluded earlier in the report, historically, this segment has been valued at $500M or $4/share, but since we are just escaping the trough of the potash cycle, we can conservatively put a $2/share valuation here.

* Using the FY2018 of $30M in cash and a 20x cash valuation, this segment is worth at least $600M or $4.60 with the current share count of 130M.

** Byproducts include Brine, Salt, Magnesium Chloride, and mixing services. In 2018, they made $17M. As they are still small, we shall not put a value on the segment, but they are high margin businesses and have the potential to grow.

Combined we have:

IPI = $2 + $4.60

IPI = $6.60

Conservative and straightforward valuation above tells us that IPI should be valued at least $6.60. IPI remains an asset-light business compared to Potash-concentrated peers, spending roughly $17M on CAPEX against operating cash flow of $64.2M. As a result, the liquidity position of the company has turned 180 degrees in the last 12 months, from single-digit cash amount to now holding $33.2M. It also has only $50M remaining in long-term debts, of which, $20M is due in 2020 and then nothing again until 2023 and 2025.

Risks

Trio segment recorded profit in Q4'18 since 2016, however, it is not guaranteed to continue. Pricing pressure, freight costs, and cost of production are only starting to stabilize.

Additionally, as much as Robert Jornayvaz and his team have done a remarkable job of turning the company around from the brink of bankruptcy, he has been wrong before. His bullishness with the Trio segment and the international segment has been wrong thus far.

Lastly, the accompanied S-3 filings to offer up to $300M of stock or debt securities can catch investors off-guard. The company has great liquidity, improving performance in three segments, and strong insider ownership, however, we can never rule this risk out.

Takeaway

At $6.60+ valuation, a $47M FCF business and growing, an investor today can invest knowing there is a massive margin of safety. The recently announced agreement to acquire a 51% undivided interest in the Dinwiddie Jal Ranch and related assets for $33.2M in cash also shows that the company sees obvious potential in the water business.

2018 marks a clear emergence from distress to a diversified and growing company. Its strong liquidity and financial position also allow investors to ponder exciting capital allocation possibility far into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.