Ultra Petroleum: Near-Term Situation Looks Fine, But Long-Term Risks Remain

Ultra may also not be able to increase production without incurring cash burn based on 2019 to 2021 strip prices.

Ultra Petroleum is in stable shape for now, after its credit facility covenant amendment and with no debt due until 2022.

Ultra Petroleum (UPL) remains a long-term restructuring candidate although its situation isn't critical at the moment. It received an amendment to its credit facility, relaxing the leverage covenant. It also has no debt due until its January 2022 credit facility maturity and has been working to reduce its outstanding 2022 unsecured notes.

However, Ultra is also in a situation where it expects slightly declining production during 2019 along with a modest amount of cash burn at strip prices. Strip prices for 2020 and 2021 are also a bit below what it needs to be able to maintain production levels without incurring cash burn, based on what it mentions as a maintenance capex number.

On Realised Prices For Q4 2018

Despite periodic spikes in Opal Hub prices during Q4 2018, Ultra didn't end up realising that great a price for its production during the quarter. This was due to both its Henry Hub swaps and its NW Rockies basis swaps. I estimated that Ultra would realise approximately $2.97 per Mcfe for its production in Q4 2018 (after hedges and including the effect of oil and condensate production) and it ended up realising $2.92 per Mcfe. Without hedges it would have realised $4.20 per Mcfe for its production, as its hedges had roughly $82 million in negative impact during the quarter.

Similarly, Ultra is only going to see a partial benefit from the strong Opal hub prices in Q1 2019. It estimated that it would realise (as part of its production tax assumptions) $4.25 per Mcf for its natural gas in Q1 2019 before hedges. After hedges, it will probably realise less than $3.00 per Mcf for its natural gas and less than $3.25 per Mcfe for its total production.

2019 Outlook

Ultra's guidance calls for it to produce approximately 245 Bcfe during 2019 (around 671 Mcfe per day). It may end up with around $836 million in oil and gas revenue during 2019 based on that production and current strip prices. However, its hedges (mainly its Q1 2019 NW Rockies basis swaps) have a large amount of negative value, so it may end up with approximately $716 million in revenue after hedges.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 232,750,000 $3.10 $722 Oil [BBLS] 2,041,667 $57.50 $117 Hedge Value -$120 Total Revenue $719

Ultra's guidance midpoint calls for a $335 million capital expenditure budget. That would lead to estimated cash expenditures of $754 million during 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $83 Facility Lease Expense $27 Production Taxes $91 Net Gathering Fees $71 Cash G&A $7 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $335 Total Cash Expenses $754

In this scenario, Ultra would burn around $35 million during 2019, while its average 2019 production declines by around 4% compared to Q4 2018 levels.

Outlook In Future Years

Ultra Petroleum mentioned that it would expect to keep production approximately flat with $325 million to $350 million of D&C capex (with total capex a bit higher). This may go down a bit as its base decline rate slows with reduced activity and it makes additional progress with reducing its vertical well costs. Thus, Ultra's unhedged break-even point for natural gas may involve a realised price of around $2.75 per Mcf (or Henry Hub at around $2.95 per Mcf, with a near negative $0.40 Rockies differential).

With natural gas strip prices below that mark for 2020 and 2021 (around $0.15 below for 2020 and $0.45 below for 2021 due to wider Rockies differentials), Ultra Petroleum would need an improvement in natural gas prices to be able to maintain 2019 production levels while spending within cash flow.

Leverage

Based on Ultra's comments about its February credit facility borrowings and recent exchange transactions, it may have around $1.957 billion in net debt at the moment. This may increase to nearly $2 billion by the end of the year. At strip prices, Ultra's EBITDA may be around $456 million in 2020 and $393 million in 2021.

This would put its leverage at around 4.4x at the end of 2020 if we assume that Ultra maintains its production at 245 Bcfe per year and has around $2 billion in net debt. Ultra's leverage could rise to near 5.2x based on 2021 strip prices and cash burn, although that is a long way off still.

Those results would keep it in compliance with its amended credit facility leverage covenant until the end of 2020.

Conclusion

Ultra Petroleum appears to be in stable shape for now, but needs either a significant increase in natural gas prices (compared to strip) and/or significantly better well level results in order to reduce its high long-term restructuring risk. Absent those catalysts, Ultra Petroleum is likely to drift along for now, unable to meaningfully increase production or reduce its debt.

If natural gas prices don't crash, Ultra can probably at least make it to the end of 2020 (when it may need another covenant amendment). After that it has its 2022 debt maturities to deal with. While Ultra Petroleum likely has some time, it probably needs closer to $3.25 Henry Hub natural gas (assuming a typical negative $0.40 to $0.50 Rockies differential) to be truly competitive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.