Chartwell Should Be Able To Overcome The Challenge Of Oversupply

The REIT should be able to overcome the challenge of oversupply in some of its markets with its employee engagement and customer satisfaction initiatives.

Investment Thesis

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) (TSX:CSH.UN) reported another solid quarter of top and bottom lines growth in Q4 2018. Despite elevated supply in some of its markets, Chartwell should be able to overcome this challenge with its employee engagement and customer satisfaction initiatives. In addition, long-term demand remains favorable due to the growing ageing population in its major markets. The company is currently trading at a premium valuation to its peers. We believe this is warranted as it has a good track record of growth and better portfolio mix than its peers. It also pays an attractive 3.9%-yielding dividend. We believe the REIT is well-suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments: Another quarter of SPNOI growth

Chartwell delivered another quarter of good growth in Q4 2018. The company saw its adjusted resident revenue increased to C$244.5 million. This was a growth of 6.6% year over year. Similarly, Chartwell’s adjusted net operating income increased to C$77.1 million or 5.4% year over year. Its same property NOI increased by 2.2% year over year.

(C$000s, except occupancy rates) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change (%) Adjusted resident revenue 244,501 229,446 6.6% Adjusted Same Property NOI 69,660 68,183 2.2% Adjusted NOI 77,093 73,127 5.4% Weighted average occupancy rate (same property portfolio) 92.0% 92.9% 90 bps

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Oversupply in some markets

Despite good Q4 2018 result, Chartwell’s same property occupancy ratio declined to 92% in Q4 2018 from 92.9% in Q4 2017. Management indicated in the conference call that the decline in its same property occupancy ratio was due to oversupply in several of its markets such as Ottawa, Durham Region, and Calgary. In fact, there are 7,225 competitive suits within 5KM of Chartwell’s top 15 markets that are expected to reach completion in the next few years.

Chartwell should be able to overcome the oversupply issue

Despite oversupply in many of its major markets, we think Chartwell will overcome this challenge for the following reasons:

New supply only accounts for 5% of existing inventory

Despite 7,225 competitive suites being built in Chartwell’s top 15 markets, we are not as concerned. These suites in construction will only add about 5% to the existing inventory of nearly 139 thousand suites. In addition, the newly constructed suites will not reach completion all in the same year. Some might reach completion in 2019 while others might reach completion in 2020 or even later.

Below is a table provided by Chartwell on the demographic trend in its top 15 markets. As can be seen from the table, seniors that are over 75 years old in these markets are expected to grow by 50.1% in the next 10 years. With a penetration rate of 9.2%, there will be a need of about 66 thousand additional retirement suites. If we spread this over 10 years, the demand is about 6,600 suites per year. Therefore, the current 7,225 competitive suites being built should not result in material occupancy pressure.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Focus on employee engagement and customer satisfaction

In the earnings release, Chartwell also outlined its 5-year objectives. The company hopes to increase employee engagement so that 55% of its employees are highly engaged employees by 2023. This will be a significant improvement from the current level of 47%. On top of its existing employee engagement program, Chartwell hopes to achieve this through a newly implemented profit-sharing plan. Management believes that highly engaged employees are very important to the long-term success of its business, as highly engaged employees will lead to higher resident satisfaction. This is important because majority of Chartwell’s move-ins come from referrals of its existing residents and their families. Therefore, highly satisfied residents will be much more willing to recommend their residences to their friends. Through its new initiatives, management hopes that same property occupancy ratio will gradually improve to 95% by 2023.

Valuation Analysis

Chartwell is currently trading at a premium to its Canadian peers. Its price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 17.6x is significantly higher than Extendicare’s (OTCPK:EXETF) 11.9x and Sienna Senior Living’s (OTCPK:LWSCF) 12.3x. We believe this is warranted because of its excellent track record of growth and about 80% of its portfolio of properties is consisted of higher margin retirement residences. In addition, it also has a robust development pipeline that will provide a long runway of growth.

A growing 3.9%-yielding dividend

Chartwell currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.05 per unit. This is equivalent to a distribution yield of about 3.9%. The company just increased its dividend by about 2%. In fact, Chartwell has increased its dividend for five consecutive years since 2014. We expect modest dividend growth (probably around 2%) in the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Elevated supply risk

Despite favourable demographic trend in the long-term, investors should keep in mind that Chartwell’s retirement residence segment can be impacted by elevated supply.

Rising construction costs

The company faces the risk of rising construction expenses for many of its development projects. Rising material costs and a tight labor market may result in much higher construction expenses than anticipated. A shortage of labor may delay some of its projects as well.

Flu season

Like many other senior housings, Chartwell’s occupancy ratio can be impacted by flu season. This may result in lower occupancy ratio.

Investor Takeaway

Chartwell Retirement Residences should be able to overcome the challenge of elevated supply in some of its markets. Although it is trading at a premium valuation to its peers, we believe this is warranted because of the company’s better portfolio mix and its excellent track record of growth. We believe the company is well-suited for investors seeking both capital gain and dividend growth.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LWSCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.