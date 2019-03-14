Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/12/19

|
Includes: AMRX, ATEC, RIBT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/12/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies' open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • RiceBran Technologies (RIBT).
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Six Flags Entertainment (SIX).
  • Diamondback Energy (FANG).
  • Enstar (ESGR).
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE).
  • Camping World (CWH).
  • Arconic (ARNC).
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS).
  • Pluralsight (PS).
  • Planet Fitness (PLNT).
  • Omnicell (OMCL).
  • MongoDB (MDB).
  • IQVIA (IQV).
  • Installed Building Products (IBP).
  • Funko (FNKO).
  • CarGurus (CARG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Continental Grain

BO

Ricebran Technologies

RIBT

JB*

$2,000,001

2

Goldentree Asset Mgt

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$1,985,283

3

Plant John C

CB, CEO

Arconic

ARNC

AB

$1,960,298

4

Hollis Michael L

PR, COO, DIR

Diamondback Energy

FANG

B

$505,352

5

Abrams Capital

BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$357,033

6

Edick Paul R

DIR

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

XERS

B

$273,585

7

Howell Kelli Mari

VP

Alphatec

ATEC

B

$258,930

8

Nabi Usman

DIR

Six Flags Entertainment

SIX

B

$253,830

9

Bowker Guy Thomas Anthony

CFO

Enstar

ESGR

B

$240,780

10

Bisaro Paul

CB, DIR

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

AMRX

B

$203,490

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

TPG Group

DIR

IQVIA

IQV

JS*

$569,462,784

2

Insight Group

BO

Pluralsight

PS

JS*

$330,539,632

3

Connaughton John

DIR

IQVIA

IQV

JS*

$122,310,704

4

Sanofi

BO

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGN

S

$54,041,316

5

Fundamental Capital

BO

Funko

FNKO

S

$6,636,374

6

Lively Dorvin D

PR, CFO

Planet Fitness

PLNT

S

$6,351,624

7

Edwards Jeffrey W

CEO, CB, BO

Installed Building Products

IBP

S

$4,598,191

8

Ryan Kevin P

DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$2,503,107

9

Seim Robin Gene

PR

Omnicell

OMCL

AS

$2,410,528

10

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,360,100

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B=Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S=Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.