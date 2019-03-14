Centennial Resource Development Caught In A Difficult Situation

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) is well-positioned to withstand weak oil prices, thanks in large part to a rock solid balance sheet. That being said, the company will continue to outspend cash flows in the near term which is something Mr. Market will likely punish, particularly as other oil producers either report strong levels of cash flows or get closer to achieving cash flow neutrality in 2020.

Back in October, it seemed like crude oil had finally recovered from the slump as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude breached the $75 a barrel mark. But the rally was short-lived as prices plunged to annual lows of $43 by December. Since then, prices have recovered by 30% to $55.90 at the time of this writing but they are still well below the recent highs. The growing US oil supply and mounting concerns of an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe will put pressure on oil prices. The US Energy Information Administration believes the US oil will average ~$55 a barrel in 2019, down from $65 last year. On the other hand, analysts at Raymond James are more optimistic and expect an average price of $62 a barrel for 2019. The industry’s consensus is that the average price of oil will be lower in 2019 as compared to last year.

Centennial originally planned to increase drilling activity from seven rigs by YE-2018 to 10 rigs by July-2019. The company also planned to increase its oil production to 50,000 bpd in 2019 from 34,700 in 2018. That growth would have come on the back of an increase in capital expenditure. But now, Centennial has started reducing drilling activity. The company has already dropped one rig and plans to run a six-rig program this year, which is considerably lower than the previous estimate. Consequently, the company now expects to increase its oil production by 12.3% to 39,000 bpd in 2019 (guidance 36,500-41,500bpd). The reduction came as the company slashed this year's capital budget in order to preserve its financial health. Centennial plans to spend 15.3% less capital in 2019 of $845 million (guidance $765Mn-$925Mn) as compared to $997.2 million in 2018. This includes drilling and completion capital of $675 million (guidance $625-$725Mn) planned for 2019, down from $766.1 million in 2018.

I believe this is a sensible decision since, in a $55 a barrel oil price environment, investors may not reward strong production growth. On the other hand, if the company manages to protect its balance sheet by reducing its capital expenditure which will help the company in preserving cash flows, then this could please Mr. Market. That being said, Centennial has found itself in a difficult spot. That’s because the company will still likely continue burning cash through 2020 if oil prices fail to recover.

Centennial’s original plan was to achieve cash flow neutrality (whereby cash from operations equals capital expenditure) by the end of 2020 on the back of strong production growth and improvement in oil prices to $70 a barrel. But now, “that plan is out the window” as per the company’s legendary founder and CEO Mark Papa. If oil eventually climbs to $70, then Centennial believes it can increase oil output to 65,000 bpd and balance cash flows by 2022. But until then, the company will continue to face a cash flow deficit. Last year, the company generated $637.52 million of cash from operations (ex. changes in working capital) but spent $997.2 million as capital expenditure. As a result, the company outspent cash flows by almost $360 million ($537.5Mn-$997.2Mn).

In 2019, if Centennial’s operating cash flows decline by 10% to $573.8 million due to the weakness in oil prices, then it could face a cash flow deficit of $271 million, with $845 million of capital expenditure. This could be followed by additional deficits in the subsequent quarters if oil prices fail to improve to $70.

By comparison, a number of other small and medium independent oil producers seem well positioned to achieve cash flow neutrality in 2020, even if oil fails to recover to $70. Jagged Peak Energy (JAG), for instance, is a Permian Basin oil producer which faced a cash flow deficit last year but I believe it will likely achieve cash flow neutrality by the end of next year. Callon Petroleum (CPE), another Permian Basin operator, expects to deliver strong levels of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure in 2020 in a weak oil price environment of just $52.50 per barrel. Meanwhile, some large-cap oil producers, such as Marathon Oil (MRO), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Devon Energy (DVN) whom I’ve recently covered here, here, and here, will likely deliver strong levels of cash flows well in excess of capital expenditure in 2019.

The good thing, however, is that Centennial has a rock solid balance sheet which can easily absorb a large cash flow deficit. At the end of last year, the company had $700 million of total debt outstanding which translates into a net debt to capitalization ratio of 17%. That’s one of the lowest among all Permian Basin oil producers whose average leverage ratio is 34% (as of Q3 2018). The company also has no debt maturities through 2022. On top of this, it has ample liquidity of $517 million, including $499 million available under the revolving credit facility, which can cover any short-term funding needs.

If, for instance, Centennial faces a significant cash flow deficit of around $1 billion until it hits cash flow neutrality in 2022 and raises additional debt to fund the deficit, then even this won’t significantly damage its financial health. In this scenario, the company’s leverage will climb to 34% as its net debt more than doubles to $1.68 billion. But a leverage ratio of mid-30% will still likely be in-line with the industry’s average. Therefore, I don’t see Centennial becoming a high debt company even as it consistently outspends cash flows in the near term.

That being said, the investors in the energy industry are following cash flows more closely than ever before. The market has grown frustrated with the oil producers who have been consistently outspending cash. On this backdrop, I expect Centennial’s shares to underperform this year, particularly as some other small- to mid-cap oil producers get closer to achieving cash flow neutrality in late-2020 or early-2021 and a number of large-cap oil producers report strong levels of free cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.