British American Tobacco: $40 Per Share Still Attractive

Our portfolio is long British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) since around the $33 level. The share price is up over 25% year to date. The strong rally in the share price this year has decreased the dividend yield to around 6.75%. This yield though still should look compelling for dividend investors as it is still well ahead of the 5.6% average dividend yield in this industry. Furthermore (as we will discuss), we feel British American Tobacco's dividend (due to its sizable cash flows) is much safer than other large caps in this industry.

When shares of British American Tobacco were trading below book value, we stated that long-term dividend growth investors prefer when their stocks are trading below their average valuations. Compounding is able to take place at a much faster clip when one can reinvest increasing dividends to buy more stock on the cheap. This is exactly the situation we have had in British American Tobacco this past while and we still believe there is significant upside.

For example, the firm's cash flow multiple of 6.8 and sales multiple of 2.8 are still well behind the industry averages of 13.8 and 4.0. We are expecting a gradual rise in the valuation of British American Tobacco which should at least bring the share price back into the 50s.

With a cash flow multiple of under 7, investors even at $40 a share can pick up a company with plenty of cash. This cash flow, obviously, affects the performance and stability of the dividend. Let's explain why.

Many investors due to the timing of their purchase are still underwater on their positions. Now though is not the time to bail. One can as mentioned reinvest those generous increasing dividends to increase the cost basis of the respective shares over time.

2017 gives us an insight into how this company runs its cash flow statement. Irrespective of the sizable acquisition in that year or the billions of debt that were issued, the company still ensured its cash position was strong. Many companies when they spend a sizable amount of capital in a given time-frame don't give the "cash position" or balance sheet its due worth.

For example, let's say there was a downturn in the economy or industry tomorrow. The almost $3 billion in cash, the firm has on its balance sheet would protect against having to dilute shares, sell off assets, or even take on more debt. In fact, we have seen in many industries how the strongest companies invariably buy assets from competitors who desperately need to raise cash. As stated, BTI's cash flow multiple is well below its competitors. If the unforeseen were to happen, this company should be one of the last companies standing in this industry.

Furthermore, over the past decade, BTI's free cash flow has remained very consistent and has always covered the dividend. Free cash flow is operational cash flow minus capex allocation. In fact, despite the high yield at present and the 10%+ annual average growth rate the dividend has enjoyed over the past decade, the cash flow payout ratio comes in at approximately 52% at present which is very attractive.

Nobody can predict the future. The advantage though of investing in a dividend growth stock is that one can still make handsome gains if the dividend remains intact. With respect to British American Tobacco, the firm has a debt to equity ratio of 0.69, an interest coverage ratio of 20+ and a cash flow multiple of under 7. All of these key metrics are trending in the direction we would like. This gives the dividend a solid foundation from which to grow from.

7% is the expected average annual growth number analysts have earmarked for this stock going forward. These projections may not come to pass if the FDA's proposed measures gain traction over time. This is one of the reasons why tobacco investors are reluctant to invest in this sector for the time being. However, this company's high margins and strong diversification is why we have decided to embrace the fear in the industry. This industry is undergoing massive change at present but it will survive and we expect BTI to be at the forefront. Remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.