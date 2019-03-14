Commercial Vehicle Performing Well In A Plateauing Market

2019 will likely be the peak of the cycle for CVGI, though truck and off-road vehicle electrification can help drive above-market growth over the long-term.

Taken in isolation, things are going well for Commercial Vehicle (CVGI), as the company’s management has executed pretty successfully on cost-optimization and business restructuring efforts. The company also has some future growth opportunities that could drive long-term revenue growth above build rates, as truck and off-road vehicle manufactures add more electrical components and systems to their vehicles. The “but” is that Commercial Vehicle’s primary markets appear to be plateauing and it may be hard for the shares to get ahead as near-term revenue growth prospects diminish.

Holding cyclical stocks through cyclical declines can be a painful test of patience. I do believe Commercial Vehicle remains undervalued, but it’s tough to say how much of the impending decline in truck production is already priced into the shares. Investors with a longer term orientation may not care, but the next year or so could be more challenging for the stock.

Closing On A High Note

As truck OEMs like Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), and PACCAR (PCAR) continue to deliver trucks out of their record backlogs, business is booming for Commercial Vehicle. Overall, revenue rose 20% in the fourth quarter, with 16% growth in the Electrical Systems business and 24% growth in the Global Seating business.

Between volume-based operating leverage and improvements to the manufacturing and sourcing operations, gross margin improved 150bp from the prior year, and management actually built on that with good operating cost leverage, leading to 80% growth in operating income and 220bp of operating margin improvement. The Electrical Systems business saw the biggest improvement, with over 56% segment-level profit growth driving a nearly three-point improvement in margin, while the seating business saw 32% profit growth and more modest 40bp margin expansion. Full-year corporate SG&A spending rose less than 4% on 19% revenue growth, which I believe is a strong testament to the efforts management has taken to manage expenses.

The Backlog Won’t Last Forever

While Class 8 truck manufacturers have seen a very strong order cycle, and those order backlogs should support production growth through 2019, the cycle is ending. After greater than 26% growth in North American Class 8 truck production in 2018, growth is likely to slow to something more on the order of 3% to 5% in 2019 (somewhere around 28K units/month) before a steep expected decline in 2020.

To illustrate that a little better, February NA Class 8 truck orders were down 58% year-over year (to 16,700 units), after a 69% drop in January (to 15,642 units) and a 43% drop in December of 2018 (to 21,000 units).

Although there aren’t such convenient numbers tracking the construction industry, commentary from companies like Caterpillar (CAT), Deere (DE), and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) suggests slowing demand there too, with the health of the Chinese construction market a major unknown at this point. Commercial Vehicle is more leveraged to the North American and European construction markets, but I believe we’re past the peak in both of those markets, even if the decline won’t likely be quite as sharp as for HD trucks. I’d also note that Commercial Vehicle is not well-placed in either the agriculture or mining end-markets – two off-highway vehicle markets that have relatively stronger outlooks over the next year or two.

Electrification Can Still Be A Positive Driver

One of the primary issues I’ve long seen with Commercial Vehicle is where they sit in the value chain for truck and construction vehicle OEMs. While seating, cab interiors, trim, and so on are all must-haves, they’re not really value-driving components. Companies like Allison (ALSN), Cummins (CMI), and so on can all point to real-world value-add for their major products, whether that’s through better mileage, reduced labor costs, or what have you. That’s not really so true with seating and related cab components, and I believe it limits Commercial Vehicle’s ability to grow market share and upgrade its mix.

The exception is in the wire harness business, which presently contributes about 15% of total revenue. Although truck electrification isn’t as strong of a trend today as passenger vehicle electrification, it is still happening and is likely to accelerate in the coming years, particularly if electric drivetrains become more commercially viable in heavy-duty vehicles (something that companies like Volvo are actively engaged in). On a related note, companies like Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Volvo have been investing in off-road vehicle automation for the construction, mining, and ag industries, and this too is a long-term growth opportunity for Commercial Vehicle, as these vehicles require more electrical wiring than conventional systems.

The Outlook

Management is looking to Asia as a growth driver for the seating business, and I consider that a mixed blessing – while the potential volumes in China and India are large (and CVGI just announced two wins in China with Dayun and Foton-Daimler), I’m worried about what the margins for that volume may look like; expanding production in lower-cost countries like Thailand will help, but I think the Electrical Systems business is more likely to be the better value-add business in the future.

My basic expectations for CVGI haven’t really changed; I expect mid-single-digit growth in 2019, a double-digit revenue decline in 2020, and the next peak in the 2023-2024 timeframe. I do believe the company can and will outgrow underlying vehicle units, as I do expect the company to win business in new markets (trucks in China/India, and maybe some mining/ag) and to grow the wiring harness business. I expect a near-term gross margin peak next year, and I see a risk of operating margins falling toward the low/mid-single digits in 2020/2021 before climbing back into the high single digits toward the next peak. Longer term, I expect EBITDA margins in the mid-to-high single digits and FCF margins in the low-to-mid single digits.

The Bottom Line

Looking at discounted cash flow and margins (which tends to drive EV/EBITDA and EV/revenue multiples for auto/truck component stocks), I believe you can argue for a fair value in the $10-$11 range. The problem is that component suppliers often underperform when build rates fall (as seen recently with auto parts suppliers), and so CVGI shares could remain undervalued for a longer period of time. I chose to sell out my position into strength and I’m more interested in some beaten-down auto parts suppliers now. Although I don’t dismiss the undervaluation at CVGI, nor the possibility of some value-added M&A, I’m not excited enough by the valuation to buy the shares into peaking production levels.

