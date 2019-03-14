General Mills Puts Dividend Growth On Back Burner

We think a focus on deleveraging is not only prudent but also likely necessary to ensure the long-term health of the company and its dividend.

Image source: General Mills Inc.'s website

By Callum Turcan

General Mills Inc. (GIS) sells everything from Lucky Charms cereal to Annie's pasta to Yoplait yogurt to Blue Buffalo pet food. As a major consumer staples company facing challenging growth prospects, a key draw for investors is General Mills' sizable 4.2% dividend yield as of this writing. While General Mills generates plenty of free cash flow, its hefty debt burden, in part a product of its $8 billion all-cash purchase of Blue Buffalo, has put dividend growth on the back burner as it focuses on its ongoing deleveraging program. In order to allocate free cash flow to debt reduction, management plans to hold General Mills' quarterly payout flat and suspended share buybacks at least through fiscal 2020.

Why Buy Blue Buffalo

The reasoning behind the Blue Buffalo purchase rests on expectations for the US pet food market continuing to grow at a decent pace going forward, which is largely a product of the ongoing trend of the "humanization of pets." Keep in mind that different entities may define the parameters of the US pet food market differently, making direct comparisons not necessarily applicable.

Statista reported that the US pet food market was worth $24.6 billion in 2016 and forecasted that this market will increase by 22% to $30.0 billion by 2022. Inkwood Research published a report that forecasted the North American pet food market will grow by 2.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. This narrative is reinforced by data from the American Pet Products Association which has recorded strong growth in total US pet expenditures since 1994. The APPA noted that the US pet food market was worth $29.1 billion in 2017, which the group estimates grew by 3% to $29.9 billion in 2018.

Mars Inc., a privately-held company that is better known as the maker of Skittles and Uncle Ben's Rice, also has a slate of pet food brands including Pedigree, Wiskas, and Royal Canin under its roof. Arguably, the pet food market offers relatively solid growth prospects for an established consumer staples company to be in, but General Mills needs to assure its financial position is on solid footing before the firm's upside could become appealing once again.

Debt and the Dividend

Here is a quote from management during a recent presentation highlighting how the company plans to proceed going forward (emphasis added):

In total, we returned 109% of cash to shareholders through dividends and net share repurchases between fiscal '15 and fiscal '17. Having increased our leverage last year to help on the Blue Buffalo acquisition, we've adjusted our near-term capital allocation plans to prioritize de-leverage with the goal of returning to a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3 times. Specifically, we plan to maintain our quarterly dividend rate at $0.49 per share. At this rate, our yield remains strong at close to 4.4%, which is among the highest of our global CPG peers. Additionally, we put share repurchases and large-scale M&A on hold and will apply this cash toward debt reduction. We closed 2018 with a pro forma leverage ratio of 4.2 times and we expect to de-lever to 3.5 times by the end of fiscal '20. We have a solid track record of delivering the final three levers of our model and as we continue our progress on returning to consistent top line growth and driving all four levers of the model, we believe the result will be strong value creation for our shareholders."

Note that the deleveraging process appears set to at least run through the end of General Mills' 2020 fiscal year if not longer, putting any potential dividend increase off the table over the next 18 months or so. Keep in mind that there is a big difference between General Mills' fiscal year and the normal calendar year as its 2018 fiscal year ended in May 2018. As an aside, the company is getting ready to report its third quarter results for its 2019 fiscal year on March 20. After covering General Mills' fiscal 2018 financial status, we will dig into how the company has fared since then.

General Mills generated $2.8 billion in net operating cash flow during its 2018 fiscal year, up ~18% from fiscal 2017 levels. In fiscal 2018, management allocated $0.6 billion towards capital expenditures enabling General Mills to generate $2.2 billion in free cash flow under our preferred definition of free cash flow (net operating cash flow minus capital expenditures). The company posted $2.0 billion and $1.7 billion in free cash flow in 2016 and 2017, respectively, highlighting its ability to consistently generate free cash flow.

The company spent $1.1 billion on dividend payments in fiscal 2018 along with $0.6 billion on share buybacks. Going forward, the company's total dividend payout shouldn't change much as management is keeping the quarterly payout flat, but a rising share count in light of its suspended share repurchasing program may push those cash outlays up marginally. Using its first half results as a benchmark, General Mills is on track to spend nearly $1.2 billion on dividend payments during its 2019 fiscal year.

At the end of fiscal 2018, General Mills had a net debt load (defined as the sum of short-term debt, notes payable, and long-term debt minus cash and cash equivalents) of $15.4 billion. Keep in mind roughly $8.0 billion in net debt (addition of debt and use of cash on hand) was taken on to fund the all-cash Blue Buffalo purchase, highlighting how much of a game changer that was in regards to its financial leverage.

We use our Dividend Cushion ratio to highlight the sustainability and strength of a company's ability to keep making good on its dividend payments. The ratio is built around our projected free cash flows over the next five years minus the firm's net debt load, or vice versa for net cash, divided by the firm's projected dividend payments over the next five years. Having a high net debt load is worrisome, but due to General Mills' resilient free cash flow generation, that burden should be viewed more so as a hindrance to future dividend increases than representing an existential threat to its payout in the medium term. We give General Mills a poor Dividend Growth and Dividend Safety rating, but we also are very cognizant of the fact that management is doing something about that. The firm's Dividend Cushion Ratio of 0.1 needs to be viewed with that in mind.

Image shown: A deconstruction of General Mills' Dividend Cushion ratio

Monitoring the Deleveraging Process

At the end of the first half of General Mills' 2019 fiscal year, which ended in November 2018, the company's net debt load (defined the same as above) improved to $14.7 billion. Over the course of half a year, management was able to shave General Mills' onerous net debt burden down by $0.7 billion. Just as importantly, management lived up to their deleveraging commitment. This is something that can often get lost during transformative periods like this. Simply because a company pledges to do something doesn't mean that it will actually do it. Talk is cheap, debt reduction isn't, so it's good to see General Mills delivering real results right away.

General Mills generated $1.4 billion in net operating cash flow during the first half of fiscal 2019, which was down 10% from the year-ago period. Capital expenditures came in at $254 million, enabling the company to generate over $1.1 billion in free cash flow and that free cash flow was put to good use. After covering $589 million in dividend payments, $483 million was allocated towards paying down notes payable and long-term debt. It is worth noting that share repurchases were essentially nil in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to just over $600 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2018. We will soon get a look at how General Mills performed against its deleveraging initiative during the third quarter of its fiscal 2019.

Attempting to Preserve Margins

Using free cash flow to pay down debt is just part of this transformation. General Mills' holistic margin management strategy involves targeting cost savings across the entire business to capitalize on every incremental improvement possible. That involves shutting down operations when those assets no longer fit in with the company-wide strategy. In a recent 8-K filing General Mills' notes:

On February 13, 2019, we approved restructuring actions to drive efficiencies in targeted areas of our global supply chain by consolidating production and optimizing our labor, logistics and manufacturing platforms, including the closure of our Carson, California yogurt manufacturing facility. We expect to incur approximately $130 million of net expenses related to these actions, including approximately $25 million of severance and approximately $105 million of other exit costs and project-related costs, primarily asset write-offs. We expect to pay approximately $30 million of net cash related to these actions. We expect these actions to be completed by the end of fiscal 2021."

Ultimately, the purpose of this program is to improve General Mills' profitability, which could drive net operating cash flow growth over the long term. This has been an uneven process, as General Mills' GAAP gross margin dropped by more than 100 basis points in fiscal 2018 from fiscal 2017 levels due to input cost inflation (indicating General Mills was unable or unwilling to pass on cost inflation to consumers via price increases). Operating cost control measures, particularly concerning SG&A expenses, and slightly lower restructuring, impairment, and other exit costs limited the drop in General Mills' GAAP operating margin to ~50 basis points year-over-year in fiscal 2018.

Concluding Thoughts

Whether or not buying Blue Buffalo was the right call in the long-term remains to be seen, but it's clear that the amount of debt General Mills took on to fund the purchase came at the expense of near-term dividend growth potential. Its consistent free cash flow generation indicates that a payout cut may not be likely, as the company is fully capable of both maintaining its dividend while paying down a substantial amount of debt, and General Mills' performance during the first half of its 2019 fiscal year is proof of that. For now, we are staying on the sidelines as we monitor General Mills' deleveraging process. As of this writing, General Mills is trading above the midpoint of our fair value range for shares, which is derived via our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis.

Image shown: General Mills is trading in the upper half of our fair value range as depicted by the red dot.

