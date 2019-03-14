Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

'Your Complete Guide To A Secure And Successful Retirement' (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Larry Swedroe, a prolific writer on investing topics and Director of Research of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, discusses his latest book, “Your Complete Guide To A Secure And Successful Retirement.”.

Among topics discussed: the importance of retirement planning – beyond the numbers;

Why financing one’s post-work life is inherently different and indeed more challenging than saving and investing ahead of this life phase;

The relative merits of a pot of money and a stream of income; Social Security; Medicare; professional financial advice; the difficulty of planning ahead; and the perils of taking on too much risk.

In this brief podcast interview (19:42), Swedroe shares a poignant anecdote about the perils of taking on too much risk. (The case concerns a couple whose $13 million nest egg was more than adequate for their needs, but declined to $3 million just prior to retirement as a result of a highly aggressive investment allocation.)

