'Your Complete Guide To A Secure And Successful Retirement' (Podcast)

Larry Swedroe, a prolific writer on investing topics and Director of Research of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, discusses his latest book, “Your Complete Guide To A Secure And Successful Retirement.” Among topics discussed: the importance of retirement planning – beyond the numbers; why financing one’s post-work life is different and more challenging than saving and investing ahead of this life phase; the relative merits of a pot of money vs. a stream of income; Social Security, Medicare and professional financial advice.
In this brief podcast interview (19:42), Swedroe shares a poignant anecdote about the perils of taking on too much risk. (The case concerns a couple whose $13 million nest egg was more than adequate for their needs, but declined to $3 million just prior to retirement as a result of a highly aggressive investment allocation.)