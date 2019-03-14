Jumia Technologies Files For U.S. IPO

JMIA has grown quickly but is burning through an equally high amount of cash in its quest to become the Amazon of Africa.

The firm operates an online marketplace and logistics service in several countries in Africa.

Jumia Technologies aims to sell ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of ADSs, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a pan-African eCommerce marketplace.

JMIA has grown quickly but is burning through cash and generating losses at an equally high rate.

Company & Technology

Berlin, Germany-based Jumia was founded in 2012 to create an online marketplace for African consumers to buy and sell goods.

Management is headed by Co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, who both co-founded the firm originally known as Africa Internet Group.

Investors include AXA Africa, Millicom International Cellular, Mobile Telephone Networks Holdings, Pernod Ricard Deutschland, and Rocket Internet.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s operations in Nigeria:

Source: Jumia Nigeria

Customer Acquisition

As of the end of 2018, JMIA counted 81,000 active merchants and over 4 million active consumers.

Approximately 90% of the items sold were offered by third-party sellers and 10% were held in inventory by the company.

Jumia has a logistics service that contains a number of warehouses and related services for consumers to pick up items or third-party logistics firms to deliver items.

The firm also has a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, in markets including Nigeria and Egypt.

Management advertises via online portals and sees significant demand from younger demographics using mobile phones.

In addition, there are an estimated 17 million SME businesses in Africa that Jumia is targeting for inclusion on its network.

Sales and advertising expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Advertising Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 36.4% 2017 40.3%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2013 research report by consulting firm McKinsey, for the ecommerce sector in Africa,

E‑commerce will open up a new shopping experience for Africa’s growing middle class. By 2025, it could account for 10 percent of retail sales in the continent’s largest economies, which will translate into some $75 billion in annual revenue.

Key elements driving this expected growth include greater availability of smartphones at lower price points, increased mobile network coverage and reliability, and the increased adoption by younger demographics of new technologies.

Management cites two statistics, one, that Africa has the world’s youngest population of 19.4 years median age and, two, it expects mobile Internet penetration to reach 73% by 2022.

The continent is comprised of 54 countries with over 1.2 billion people; Jumia currently operates in a coverage area of 55%, or 660 million people.

Financial Performance

JMIA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Sharply increasing gross profit

Growing gross margin

Large and increasing negative EBITDA

High and growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $147,542,970 38.9% 2017 $106,260,680 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $51,663,600 62.1% 2017 $31,878,430 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 35.02% 2017 30.00% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$189,080,640 -128.2% 2017 -$172,923,900 -162.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 -$157,083,560 2017 -$132,182,880

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $113.7 million in cash and $104.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($161 million).

IPO Details

Jumia intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal reasons for this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, increase our public profile and awareness, create a public market for our ADSs and facilitate our future access to public equity markets. We have not quantified or allocated any specific portion or range of the net proceeds to us for any particular purpose.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Berenberg, RBC Capital Markets, Raymond James, Stifel, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

