A Perfect Brexit Does Not Exist

Unfortunately, the "remainers" where too confident in victory and failed to realize that the existing system needed to be changed in order to respond to the needs of the "discontented."

The vote to "leave" the European Union was a vote of discontent and little or no thought was ever really given to what a "good" Brexit might be.

No one seems to be happy with the Brexit plan Prime Minister May has presented to Parliament, but, then, there never will be a perfect Brexit.

Robert Shrimsley has got it right. Writing in Thursday’s Financial Times, Mr. Shrimsley puts it bluntly: the reason why so many in the British Parliament hate the deal that Prime Minister May has put together is that “it shows that their perfect Brexit does not exist.”

And, it never did.

As I have written before, the people leading the initial vote to leave the European Union had no real plan on what “leaving” would mean.

First of all, no one really expected the “leavers” to win the election.

So, why take the time and resources to construct a coherent and meaningful program if you felt you were going to have no chance to implement it?

Certainly David Cameron, the Conservative Prime Minister who imposed the referendum on the British voters, had no thought about losing the vote.

When the “leavers” won the referendum, Mr. Cameron left the Prime Minister’s position.

And, the British got Mr. Theresa May to create and then execute the “leaving.”

To say that the efforts to achieve a “leaving” have been nothing but disastrous.

But, at present, there is no alternative to the plan stapled together by Mr. May.

Mr. Shrimsley writes, “This is why even the second defeat for her pan is still not the end of it. The deal cannot be buried until something else replaces it and her control of parliamentary time allows her to keep trying.”

“Incredibly, Ms. May, the least politically agile premier in modern time is still in office…She is still a long way from victory but hers remains the only currently viable plan and on e behind which Tories can ultimately just about unite.”

However, as mentioned above, there in no perfect Brexit.

The “leavers” won the Brexit vote because of the fact that many people were against many things, in this case primarily immigration and Brussels. These individuals voted their fear and voted their discontent with things as they were.

People felt “left out” of the modern world and they used their vote to voice this alienation. It is a mood and reaction that has bee felt in many places, like Italy, and Germany, and the United States.

But, being against something does not translate into a coherent program. This seems to be what Ms. May is demonstrating. There is no perfect Brexit.

Right now, more and more evidence is piling up that points to the vast impact a “leaving” will have on the economy and on the culture. “Leaving” is going to be very, very painful.

The problem is, as I see it, where are positive, coherent ideas going to come from? There seems to be little or no leadership forthcoming to replace the current proposal.

There is talk about postponing the exit from its March 29th execution date.

This, however, while it may be welcome, just kicks the can down the path a little more. It contains no real solution to the problem.

And, Ms. May’s strategy could be built on just this point. With time running out, either now or in a couple of months, if there is no alternative, there is still no alternative.

Then there is the alternative to have another referendum. The “leavers” would still have no alternative program to that of Ms. May. But, the “remainers” would have a program and that would be to keep things as they are. There is still no indication that “remainers” would come up with anything more corrective.

This gets us down to a crucial point. If the “remainers’ don’t come up with anything new, the battle will just continue. Those who are discontented because of the situation in the world that has created the issues they believe to have caused them to feel “left out,” will retain their discontent.

If the “remainers” are to get another chance because Parliament decides to stage another referendum, they must come up with something more than just the promise of “remaining” in the European Union. They must come up with some ideas that would address the cause of the discontent felt among the “leavers” and must work to allow them to become more a part of the modern world.

This is the hard part, but it is an issue that is facing more countries than just the UK. All “remainers” to current economic system must make an effort to justify why the “leavers” should stay within the current system and come to feel a part of the current system.

Time is running out.

There is no reason to have another referendum in the UK if the “remainers” have no plan to bring the “leavers” back into the system and work to address their issues.

Furthermore, it is not enough for the “remainers” to say that executing a “Brexit” or a no-deal Brexit would cause an economic disaster, although it could.

Even though times have been relatively good over the past forty years or so, there still are enough problems around for “leavers” to feel “left out” and “discontented.”

A perfect Brexit may not exist, but hopefully May’s Brexit will not be the default solution.

Where is the leadership needed to produce the ideas that will achieve innovation, economic growth, and greater participation? It is not going to come from those that just criticize what now exists.

It is going to come from those who see what works but also appreciate that the system needs to be “tweaked” to make it better. This can be done!

