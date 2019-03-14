The Tech Sector Has Become Too Expensive

The cyclical tech sector has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, regardless of the fact that we are in the late stages of the business cycle.

The tech sector has rallied by about 14.73% since the start of the year, outperforming the S&P 500’s 11.03% YTD return. This sector has a 20.59% weighting in the S&P 500, and has been the second best-performing sector so far this year (after the Industrials sector). Given that the tech sector is a cyclical sector (sensitive to fluctuations in the business cycle), it is surprising to witness it rallying so strongly amid fears of a recession on the horizon. While it had become cheap during Q4 2018, it has now become too expensive again.

Source: Fidelity

How does the tech sector perform during the different stages of the business cycle?

The tech sector is considered a cyclical sector, which means it performs well during the growth stages of the business cycle, but is likely to perform very poorly during economic downturns. This is because consumers/businesses are more likely to spend on new technology when incomes/profits are growing. Businesses for example spend on new technology to constantly enhance their efficiency and competitiveness.

Though during times of economic downturns/ recessions, their priorities usually shift towards survival/cost cutting, which translates into lower spending on new technology, making the tech sector vulnerable to unfavorable changes in the business cycle. The chart below from Fidelity research exhibits how the tech sector is likely to perform during the different stages of the business cycle.

Source: Fidelity

Given that we are currently in the late stages of the business cycle, it is odd to witness the tech sector outperforming so strongly, since it is highly expected to underperform at this stage, as per the chart above. There are several reasons behind this outperformance.

Why has the tech sector outperformed?

Firstly, one major macro factor that has driven the overall S&P 500 index higher has also greatly boosted cyclical sectors, like the tech sector, higher. The Fed has turned increasingly dovish this year, emphasizing the need to be patient with rate hikes this year after having raised the fed funds rate four times last year. This dovishness has helped ease concerns of the Fed hiking too far to the extent they end up driving the economy into a recession. As a result, cyclical sectors such as the tech sector have been outperforming defensive sectors amid an improved economic outlook (compared to Q4 2018).

Secondly, the fundamentals of the tech sector are very strong. According to research from Fidelity, the tech sector is able to deliver the strongest Free Cash Flow (FCF) margins, as indicated by the chart below.

Source: Fidelity

FCF is an important fundamental measure as it is used as an alternative profitability measure, and is a good indicator for how well the company is able to service its debts, maintain/grow dividend distributions to shareholders, and engage in R&D and large-scale expenditures to drive future growth and remain competitive. Moreover, amid a weakening economy (and a potential upcoming recession), sufficient FCF is even more essential in order to ensure it is able to repay debt effectively and maintain healthy financials. Hence the fact that the tech sector offers the best FCF margins is a bullish and supportive factor for the sector amid increasing economic uncertainty.

Furthermore, the tech sector also offers the second highest Return On Equity (ROE) out of all the sectors, currently at 28.63% (at the time of writing).

Source: Fidelity

ROE is a measure of how efficiently corporations are using shareholders’ equity to generate profits for investors. Hence a high ROE makes the tech sector a compelling investment choice due to investors’ capital being used effectively by corporations.

However, earnings season was certainly not completely positive for the tech sector, as out of all sectors, it delivered one of the weakest earnings growth rates, and delivered the weakest revenue growth rate, as shown by the charts below.

Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet

Not only was recent earnings growth dull, but it also offered one of the worst earnings outlooks. The tech sector’s earnings growth estimate for Q1 2019 is -10.6%, making it the third worst among all sectors, after Energy and Materials. Even amid this deteriorating earnings outlook, the tech sector has rallied strongly since the start of this year. As a result, this sector has become one of the most expensive in the S&P 500, with a forward Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.64 (at time of writing).

This suggests that the rally may have gone too far, as investors are now paying too much for deteriorating future earnings. Keep in mind that the tech sector is highly sensitive to business cycle fluctuations, and that the onset of a recession will inevitably hurt its performance and turn it into an underperformer relative to the broader index. Therefore, as global economic conditions continue to weaken, it is not advisable to buy into this rally in the tech sector.

Not all areas of the tech sector are expensive

While the valuation of the tech sector overall has become rich again, some industries within the sector still remain inexpensive. The two cheapest industries within the tech sector are Semiconductors and Technology Hardware, with forward P/E ratios of 16.37 and 12.07, respectively (at time of writing). While the former may not appear that cheap, it is not too expensive either relative to the overall tech sector (forward P/E of 23.64) and the S&P 500 index, which has a forward P/E of 16.65 (at the time of writing).

However, investors should be wary of buying exposure to these industries based solely on valuation, given that out of all industries within the tech sector, these two industries are also expected to deliver the worst earnings contractions in Q1 2019, with Semiconductors estimated to deliver -24% earnings growth, while Technology Hardware is expected to deliver -22% earnings growth. Moreover, while the current multiples for these two industries may reflect that investors are not overpaying for future earnings yet, keep in mind that the earnings outlook could continue to deteriorate for future quarters, amid a weakening economic outlook and the cyclical nature of the industries/sector. Therefore, investors should be cautious about buying into these industries and the tech sector overall.

Bottom Line

The tech sector has rallied strongly since the start of the year, regardless of the fact that we are in the late stages of the business cycle and that it is a cyclical sector that usually doesn’t perform strongly during economic weakness. While certain robust fundamentals are certainly supportive for the tech sector, the rally has resulted in lofty valuations, with a forward P/E ratio of 23.64. This comes amid a negative earnings outlook, which could even translate into an earnings recession for the tech sector. I do not recommend buying into the tech sector rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.