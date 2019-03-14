Earnings Recession Talk Is Overblown

The R-word is being used with greater frequency these days, as analysts and investors alike widely expect an earnings recession. Some even foresee an earnings slowdown morphing into an outright economic recession. But as we'll discuss here, talk of a recession - earnings-related or otherwise - is premature and exaggerated. I'll also make the case that Q1 earnings are likely to exceed expectations and help fuel another stock market rally this spring.

It's no secret that there's a growing belief on Wall Street that an earnings recession will soon begin or has otherwise already begun. But regardless of whether or not an earnings recession will become a reality, there's no denying that earnings growth in recent quarters has markedly slowed. For the first quarter of 2019, S&P 500 earnings are estimated to decline 3.4%. If this forecast is realized, it would be the first year-over-year S&P earnings decline since Q2 2016, according to FactSet. For companies that generate less than 50% of sales inside the U.S., Q1 2019 earnings are expected to decline by -11.2%.

Source: FactSet

Even if an earnings recession is in full swing, investors should also be careful not to conflate an earnings recession with an economic recession. As Goldman Sachs' economic research team recently argued, it's not likely that an earnings slowdown will lead to an actual recession. Goldman's research found that in more than 50% of cases, S&P 500 earnings recessions weren't followed by economic recessions within two years. Moreover, the profit slowdown of recent quarters is largely a result of the diminution of the late 2017 tax cut. This resulted in approximately 20% of the growth in S&P earnings for 2018, and the fadeout effect of this one-time factor was widely expected by analysts and investors.

There is also a very real possibility that there will be some positive earnings surprises in the first quarter of 2019. That's the conclusion by one of the Wall Street's top analysts, Tobias Levkovich, who is Citi's chief U.S. equity strategist. Levkovich told CNBC that earnings revision trends have bottomed out, which he called a "positive dynamic for the market." If he's correct, there's a reason to expect a vibrant spring season ahead for equities since Wall Street's expectations are extremely low. In other words, it won't take much for companies to beat consensus estimates and thereby generate a buying panic.

Beyond earnings considerations, there are other reasons for believing that bull market conditions prevail and that recession isn't likely anytime soon. One such factor is that the yield spread on U.S. high-yield corporate bonds versus the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond is currently near a 22-year low. Historically, past recessions (and bear markets) have only commenced when the yield spread rose above the longer-term average for several months. That usually meant a move to the 800 level or above. As of March 11, the yield spread was just under the 400 level.

Source: Yardeni Research

Indeed, the high-yield debt market is one of the most sensitive leading indicators for anticipating a coming economic slowdown or major stock market correction. One excellent reflection of the trend of "junk" bond prices is the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). JNK moves inversely to junk bond yields with the implication that a rising trend in JNK is generally good news for the financial market. This is based on the truism that any financial climate that's healthy enough to support rising junk bond prices is good enough to support rising stock prices. Here, you can see that JNK is well above its late December correction lows and has almost completely erased its losses since last October when the stock market plunge first began. If there were a market-threatening earnings recession on the horizon, it would almost certainly be reflected in JNK - as was the case prior to the previous year-over-year decline in S&P 500 earnings in 2016.

Source: BigCharts

There is plenty of circumstantial evidence to support the notion that the market has already discounted the potential negative impacts of an earnings growth slowdown on stock prices. Moreover, a case can be made that last year's stock market correction was overdone in the face of the strong growth of 2018, in which earnings were up nearly 25%. This would give stocks an additional pretext for ignoring Wall Street's fears over an earnings recession and allow the major averages to continue rising in the coming months. And if earnings in the first two quarters of 2019 are above expectations - which isn't inconceivable given the Street's ultra-low expectations - investors can expect even more upside potential for stocks. The bottom line is that there are more than enough reasons for leaning bullish and expect better things to come in the months ahead.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest using an intraday stop-loss slightly under the $30.00 level for this ETF on an intraday basis. In the event that the $30.00 level is violated in the coming days, I'll move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and tech sectors. As previously mentioned, I expect the broad rally to continue once the market's consolidative pause has ended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.