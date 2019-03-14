Will The Model Y Bankrupt Tesla?

All in all, the company will have to prove it can ramp up production of multiple vehicles simultaneously, keep cost and margins on the right track and approach capital raising with respect to shareholders for me to regain my bullish stance on the company's price action.

As I dissect both the industry's demand for crossovers and SUVs and the company's recent 10-K filing, I remain optimistic about the company's production future but wary of competitive headwinds.

Given new market penetrations and a ramp up in its Model 3 production, this new unveil has investors slightly weary of what this means for the company's long-term prospects.

I've been bullish on Tesla (TSLA) from the early days of my short but sweet investing career with the company. There were few other companies that were working at meaningful changes to the automotive industry from a technological point of view and the longer-term view showed a profitable one, which were the critics' main concerns, with good reason.

As I gave an overview of Tesla in one of my first articles titled What Tesla Bears Just Don't Get, I believed that their technological superiority and sheer fanboy status should continue and drive demand well into the future and that as long as demand outpaces supply (in the long-term view) I'll remain a bull. Another factor for me was its status as an emerging tech giant, since what tends to happen is cross-industry consolidation (especially with automated driving and ride-sharing applications pushing vehicle demand to their limits), so Tesla potentially merging with its founder's other businesses like SpaceX and others was further potential upside in the long, long term. You can read a more expansive view with more details in my other article Tesla Investors Have Another Thing Going For Them.

Then the long-erm prospects slightly changed. Even as companies like Ford (F), Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and others were ramping up EV and AV production and research, not to mention Toyota's (NYSE:TM) massive plug-in hybrid presence, it became a certain prospect that big luxury-vehicle companies will be ramping up EV production and now it seems that they'll be introducing actual competitors to the company's models in the next 24 months, beyond what already exists.

Given that the market is forward-looking, some of that has already been priced in. However, recent shifts in consumer spending habits in the vehicle space can produce a hope for Tesla's future beyond 2020 as it prepares to unveil their SUV Model Y on March 14th, 2019 in a show in LA.

Tesla: The Model Y

Tesla still has a rocky road ahead of it. Elon Musk once admitted that the company was nearing bankruptcy as it was ramping up production for its Model 3 and that the last minute push was what saved it. Can that be true for additional products? A Model Y release is likely in late 2020 as they expect to add a third production line in the company's GF1 facility in the United States and expect to have some production capacity in their Shanghai plant once it is operational sometime late this year. (Source: 10-K)

The larger question for me is what type of cash can the company continue generating once their $35,000 Model 3 vehicle begins shipping, with expected margins to be under pressure, even as a continued push for efficiency might create a sustainable cash flow for their continued production. But can that help sustain the production of the Model Y and their other initiatives?

That's a financial question which I believe can be met with two options. One, which seems to be the most dreaded one, is to tap the public markets for ~$5 billion to get these vehicles out the door fast. As I touch upon later, crossover SUVs are becoming a thing of the present in the US and abroad and the appeal for a luxury version which can be inline with other companies from a price point of view, will likely pay for itself and most long-term bulls will likely stomach the ~10% dilution in return for a new sales and cash flow stream from the Model Y and others given the sales declines of their S and X models.

The second option is private debt raising. As the company recently paid back $920 million of convertible notes in cash, its credit rating saw no action after minor production delays of the Model 3 caused Moody's to downgrade the company to a b3 rating. I don't expect meaningful upgrades any time soon but we should see some in the not-too-distant future among rating agencies.

All in all, the company is focusing on long-term consumer spending and preferences and has decided to launch the new crossover at a pivotal moment in the industry and not wait until it completes orders for its Model 3 or revamps their older models, which is expected to be announced alongside the Model Y unveil and which have been selling less as time goes by and the Model 3 appeal grows.

Even as some bears think that this premature launch of a new model whilst only getting started in the European Union is sign of trouble in the region, I see it as neutral and more technology-oriented than sales-oriented. The fact that the Model Y won't be available yet should push the expected 100,000 Model 3 orders from the region to remain on track for 2019 and provide a good base of profits to fund either interest expense on debt or the company's continued US and China operations for the new models. (Figures according to Professor Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer from the Center for Automotive Research at the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany)

The Death Of The Sedan

'Way back when in a galaxy far, far away' in 2012, sedans accounted for over 50% of car sales in North America. The air was thinner and gasoline prices were higher and the shift from expensive pickups and SUVs after the global financial crisis was favoring sedans. Since then, however, the share of sedans in the North American market has fallen to the low 30s in 2018 and based on research from LMC Automotive is expected to drop to around 21.5% by the year 2025. Even if this may be a mixed blessing for Tesla given its product mix, the shift was primarily driven by the fluctuating price of gasoline which averaged under $50.00 a barrel through the last couple of years.

Although anticipations for the price of gasoline fluctuates wildly based on who you ask, the general consensus is that it won't be reaching $100 a barrel in the near future as production continues at sky-high levels in the United States alongside a massive reduction in exports by OPEC countries, supporting the higher price of Oil. As soon as these countries, some of which rely heavily on Oil to fund their governments, begin producing again, there's little room for demand to outpace supply given the fact that fuel efficiency, environmental protection measures for non-vehicle fuel uses and a shift to electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles are keeping growth and demand below historical levels.

This shift does both a psychological and practical justice to Tesla. On the psychological side, the shift from sedans to crossovers might generate more appeal for their Model Y and Model X as other manufacturers focus on better mileage sedans and it does so on a practical level in which the price of Oil surprises to the upside and Tesla enjoys the larger shift to the EV and hybrid markets.

Tesla's OTHER Segment

Unlike Apple's iPhone (AAPL), which I've written about in recent weeks, Tesla's other potential business segments are not entirely reliant on core sales of its core product - any one of their model vehicles.

Even though the company is selling less of their first Model S and Model X vehicles with every passing quarter (3,240 fewer in 2018 than in 2017, according to their 10K), they're replacing them with other models and keeping innovation at a high level, at least compared to other traditional auto manufacturers, similar to Apple if you will.

Another plus for Tesla for the entirety of the EV market is their charging and supercharging infrastructure. They've recently opened up charging capabilities for the Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) and the BMW i3 (OTCPK:BMWYY), which has the potential to generate a nice chunk of change for the company in the long run. Similar companies like General Motors (GM) charging infrastructure project and Blink Charging (BLNK), which I've written about in extreme detail, are generating millions of dollars in sales from charging fees with high gross profit margins and Tesla can soon utilize these stations to generate revenues to cover costs and capitalize on other EV manufacturers who lack the infrastructure.

Where We Go From Here

All in all, Tesla should have very little reason to be insolvent in the next few quarters as it has the ability to tap multiple funding markets alongside demand remaining well ahead of supply as they ramp up such-said supply with the production of the Model 3.

However, the introduction of new models by competitors has me uneasy on the performance of the company heading into the 2020 product cycle. There are a few companies which are set to rival Tesla's existing models alongside other plug-in hybrid vehicles being released by affordable giants like Toyota and Nissan and I believe that their competitive advantage will stagnate slightly in the coming years.

When it comes to the company's valuation and expected financial performance, I believe it's important to look at a couple of figures from their latest report.

First is the company's revenue streams. Their core vehicles sales grew 107% in 2018, up from a 53% growth rate from the previous year as Model 3 production increased 152% Y/Y.

Tesla's other interesting revenue stream, energy storage (batteries) and generation (solar panels), showed impressive growth as well. Sales for batteries were up nearly 300% to 1.04 GWh, although with a shift in pricing margins, and they sold 326 megawatts in solar power generation.

Analysts currently have a very conservative 31% sales increase projection for 2019 to around $28 billion. Given that the company will likely improve on their 2018 automotive revenue figures and ramp up production slightly and are expecting (from view of orders and industry trends) to double sales in their energy storage segment to 2 GWh, it's highly likely we'll see the company beat this figure. (Noteworthy is the high-end projection for 2019 of $33.3 billion, a 55% growth rate).

A look at the cost of revenues shows the profit margins for their automotive and energy storage and generation segments averaging at around 19%. Their automotive profit margin stands at 22.4% and their energy storage and generation stands at 12.2%.

If we take a look at the company's expenses over the last couple of years, we get a clear picture of projected profitability given revenue expectations for the upcoming year. Given that the $35,000 model is cheaper than the average sales price in 2018 even though some sales still prefer the higher cost, longer range models, it's justified to lower the profit margin to around 21% if we assume sales to come in on the higher end of expectations.

In addition, the company should be paying around $700 million in interest expense for the year, slightly higher than 2018's $663 million, given the potential of new debt and rising rates for any remaining floating rate debt.

These expenses of R&D, SG&A and interest expense (excluding income tax provision) totals just under $5 billion, which we can assume around a 10% growth rate for the sake of the bears and ramp up for their Shanghai plant, other models R&D and neutral headcount as they cut some workforce and hire more production engineers and workers.

The Bottom Line

This means that Tesla will need to report $5.4 billion in gross profits (or $1 over that figure, rather) to begin making a profit. I am aware that these numbers have a rather wide margin of error, but the company's likely cost cuts in management headcount as well as production margins continuing to increase as they work out kinks and other inefficiencies, should aid the continued expansion of automotive margins.

This means that the company's expected $33.3 billion in revenues with a 19% profit margin result in a profit of around $925 million. For every 100 bps increase in efficiency in the form of margin expansion, an additional ~$376 million of profit will be accumulated. This presents an in-line view with what analysts expect from the company to report in the form of EPS ($5.96 in 2019 and $10.26 in 2020) as margins continue to improve.

These numbers present a price to forward earnings multiple of under 50x, which considering the company is expected to grow sales 30% to 50% and EPS at near a triple-digit rate, is well within fair value range for 2019. Even so, enough headwinds remain for me to consider this price range of $250.00 per share to $300.00 per share to be the company's fair value for the time being.

However, if the company shows meaningful production capacity from the Shanghai plant without much delay, a successful sentimental and pre-order flow from their Model Y and a continued push into the semi-truck and pickup models, which I wrote about in my article titled From Tesla To YRC Worldwide: The Road To Autonomous Truck Investments, I will regain my bullish stance (from a price point of view) for the medium and longer run, even if competition takes a slice of the industry's pie.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.