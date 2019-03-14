Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) CEO Earl Reynolds on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Good morning day. My name is Jason and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chaparral Energy year-end 2018 financial and operational results conference call.

Patrick Graham, Senior Director of Corporate Finance, you may begin your conference.

Patrick Graham

Thank you operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Chaparral Energy's fourth quarter and full year 2018 conference call. Participating on the call today are Chaparral's Chief Executive Officer, Earl Reynolds and Chief Financial Officer, Joe Evans.

Before we begin, I would like to encourage you to download our 10-K and corresponding earnings release as well as our updated company presentation, which were filed this morning and are currently available on the Investors section of our website. You can also sign up to automatically receive updates about Chaparral through the RSS feed on our Investors page.

Please be aware that during the call, we will discuss certain topics that contain forward-looking statements based on our beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to our management team. Although, we believe expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There are numerous factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from what is discussed. You can read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and the risk factors associated with our business in our most recent 10-K.

In addition, we will also present certain non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation to which can be found in our 10-K.

With that said, I will now turn the call over to Earl.

Earl Reynolds

Thank you Patrick and good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I am very pleased to report that Chaparral continued to achieve strong operational and financial results during the fourth quarter. But before I go into detail about a result, I would like to take a few minutes to discuss the truly historic year Chaparral had.

Throughout 2018, we strategically added to our premier STACK acreage position, uplisted to the New York Stock Exchange, successfully completed a $300 million senior notes offering and increased our borrowing base to $325 million. Operationally, we grew our STACK production and reserves by 50% on a year-over-year basis, while significantly driving down operating cost and generating $125 million of adjusted EBITDA for the year. As a result, we have continue to build a solid foundation for success and increased the value of our assets while strengthening our balance sheet and expanding our financial flexibility.

Total company production grew 13% year-over-year on a pro forma basis for our divested EOR assets to 20,500 BOE per day during 2018 while STACK production increased 52% during the same period to 14,500 BOE per day. Both were at the midpoint of our previously issued guidance. As you may remember, we increased our production guidance during our last conference call.

For the fourth quarter, total company production was 21,700 BOE per day and STACK production was 16,600 BOE per day. Overall, total company production mix for the year was 36% oil, 25% NGLs and 39% natural gas. Our production performance has been driven by excellent results we have realized from our STACK and Merge capital program, along with lower PDP decline from our proactive artificial lift optimization efforts.

For full year 2019, we expect total company production to be between 25,000 and 27,000 BOE per day, which marks a 22% to 32% year-over-year growth rate. Total STACK production is expected to increase to 21,000 to 23,000 BOE per day or an estimated 45% to 59% growth on a year-over-year basis. For the first quarter of 2019, I would like to point out that production will be impacted by the timing of first sales associated with our spacing test and remaining joint venture wells we plan to bring online.

As mentioned in our guidance release, only about 10% of our operated net wells are estimated to record first sales during the first quarter. All 11 wells of our Canadian County Merge for spacing test are slated to come online during the second quarter. With this in mind, we expect first quarter total production to be at or slightly below the previous quarter with a significant ramp up in the second quarter and beyond.

Along with our tremendous production growth, we also realized a 35% year-over-year increase, adjusted for divestitures, in our year-end SEC 2018 proved reserves to 94.8 million BOE. In addition, the PV-10 value of our reserves also grew considerably to approximately $686 million, which is a 38% increase on a year-over-year basis. 59% of our reserves were classified as proved developed with 34% oil, 27% NGLs and 39% natural gas. The estimated PV-10 value of our proved reserves as of February 28 strip pricing is approximately $502 million.

For our STACK assets, year-end 2018 reserves increased 50% compared to 2017 from 49.4 million BOE to 74.1 million BOE. The PV-10 value of our STACK assets increased to $516 million or 66% compared to 2017. In the STACK, we replaced 519% of 2018 STACK production with a drillbit finding and development cost of $7.80 per BOE. As a reminder, our 2018 year-end reserve estimates were prepared by a third-party reserve consultant Cawley, Gillespie and Associates.

Now, one of our key goals in 2018 was to derisk much of our Garfield County and Canadian County Merge assets and began conducting spacing tests across our acreage. In the fourth quarter, we added a fourth operated drilling rig to expand our ability to conduct these spacing tests. During the fourth quarter, we brought 13 gross new operated STACK wells online, two of which were part of our joint venture drilling program. For full year 2018, we brought online 48 gross operated STACK wells, of which 18 were in Canadian County, 10 in Kingfisher County and 20 in Garfield County. Now this included 19 joint venture wells.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, we began drilling our first full Meramec section spacing test in our Canadian County Merge position. The 11-well Foraker test includes a full section nine-well Meramec test and a partial section two-well Woodford test. Drilling of the Foraker test has finished and completion activities are currently underway with all 11 wells slated to be online in the second quarter. As a reminder, our first partial spacing test in Canadian County, the Denalis, came online in the third quarter of 2018 and the results were well above our type curve expectations. Our decision to move forward with a Foraker full section Meramec test was in large part due to the success of this test.

Of the 13 new gross operated wells brought online in the fourth quarter, there were several notable Canadian County Merge wells. The Fairweather 1207 and Alverstone 1206, both joint venture wells, recorded average three-phase, 30-day initial production rates of 1,435 BOE per day and 1,357 BOE per day, of which 31% and 45% was oil. Additionally, the two well Andes Pad recorded an average three-phase, 30-day IP rate of 1,048 BOE per day, of which 55% was oil.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we brought online our first operated partial spacing test in Kingfisher County. The five-well King Koopa test included three Meramec and two Osage wells and was drilled in a section with an original Meramec parent well. We did not see any hydraulic communication between the infill wells, which is a good sign that our frac was contained to near wellbore as per our design. Another sign of the frac design effectiveness is the fact that the parent well has successfully returned to its pre-infill production rate.

Now both of these aspects give us confidence in our frac design will be effective as we move to full section development. However, our nearest child wells to the parent ditzy lower frac efficiency due to parent-child influence during the frac job which negatively impacted the initial flow rate of that well.

Separately, we experienced a casing issue at one of our three Meramec wells, which resulted in a constrained flow rate and an inconclusive test on that well. The two constrained Meramec wells recorded an average three-phase, 30-day IP rate of 484 BOE per day, of which 36% was oil and 30% was NGLs. This was below our expectations due to the lower rate of the nearest child well. The two Osage wells recorded an average three-phase, 30-day IP rate of 661 BOE per day, of which 45% was oil and 27% was NGLs. And this result exceeded our expectations.

Overall, when we look at our unconstrained well results, we consider our first Kingfisher spacing test successful and believe our frac design will prove to be effective for full section development. We also learned a tremendous amount about spacing and parent-child influence. As we have discussed in the past, we approach any technical challenge with a systematic continuous learning mentality and we do development spacing is a good example of this approach. You will see us apply these learnings to subsequent spacing tests throughout 2019.

As of year-end 2018, we have brought online a total of 22 joint venture wells and expect to finish our 30-well joint venture program early this year. Based on the results of our joint venture and our drilling program, we believe we have effectively derisked more than 50% of our Garfield County acreage and more than 80% of our Canadian County Merge position. In 2018, we recorded first sales from 44 Meramec and Osage wells, which on average have outperformed our expectations. On average, these wells recorded a three-phase, 30-day IP rate of 750 BOE per day, of which 47% was oil and 26% was NGLs.

And a further build on our successful operational results, we continued to acquire acreage in and around our core Garfield, Kingfisher and Canadian County positions throughout 2018. In addition to our 7,000 net acre bolt-on Kingfisher County acquisition, which was completed in the first quarter of 2018, we acquired additional acreage in the STACK, primarily through additional leasing, pooling and non-cash acreage trades. These non-cash acreage trades increased our recorded capital expenditures by $11 million, which allowed us to increase our footprint in our core development areas. In total, for 2018 we added an incremental 24,600 net acres to our existing STACK and Merge positions and ultimately ended the year with approximately 131,000 net acres in the STACK and Merge.

In 2018, we successfully divested a vessel portion of our non-core assets and realized approximately $51 million in sale proceeds. At the time of sale, these properties collectively accounted for approximately 1,900 BOE per day of production. Now these non-core asset sales have had a positive impact on decreasing our total company LOE as they had a much higher expense per BOE compared to our STACK assets. Additionally, these sales were the primary driver of the $13 million reduction of our asset retirement obligations in 2018 as compared to 2017.

Now you can expect us to continue to rationalize our portfolio where it makes sense and for 2019, you should anticipate non-core asset sales to be less than 2018 and in the range of $5 million to $10 million. While we continue to monitor market conditions and plan to be flexible with our capital expenditures, our current plan for 2019 is to invest between $275 million and $300 million in capital, of which $228 million to $248 million is dedicated to the STACK and Merge D&C activities. We plan to drill and complete approximately 60 to 70 gross operated STACK wells during the year, including our eight remaining joint venture program wells. At this time, we intend allocate approximately 60% of operated D&C capital in our Canadian County Merge assets, 20% in Kingfisher County and 20% in Garfield County.

Now, we entered the year with four rigs and plan to decrease our rig count to three rigs during the second quarter once we work through our current spacing test projects. This strategic reduction will allow us to lower our capital budget while still competitively growing production. From a drilling and completion standpoint, we have more than 50% of our 2019 cost structure locked in and are confident we will be able to lower our average well cost through proactive procurement measures and increased efficiencies. Now to that end, we are beginning to see aspects of deflation in the service sector as overall basin activity has declined from 2018. You can rest assured we will pursue this extensively as we continue to deliver good well results at the lowest cost.

Now lastly, before I turn the call over to Joe, I want take a moment to thank him for his dedication, commitment and immeasurable contributions he has made to Chaparral over the past 14 years. Joe has been an integral part of Chaparral's leadership team since he joined the company as our Chief Financial Officer in 2005. He has helped to grow into the company we are today and has mentored and built an outstanding financial staff. And on behalf of the Board and all the staff, we thank you for your tremendous service and wish you well in the future.

With that, I will turn the call over to him for him to discuss our 2018 financial results. Joe?

Joe Evans

Thank you Earl and I appreciate those kind words and good morning everyone. As Earl mentioned, our operational execution and impressive STACK growth translated to another strong financial quarter.

Chaparral reported net income of $79 million or $1.73 per diluted share for the fourth quarter. For the full year 2018, we reported net income of $33.4 million or $0.73 per diluted share. Both the fourth quarter and full year earnings were impacted by a $94 million and $38 million non-cash change in the fair value of our hedging derivative instruments.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $34.4 million, which was virtually flat compared to the third quarter. Full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $125 million which is down compared to the previous year, primarily due to the sale of our EOR assets in late 2017 as well as the other non-core asset sales.

Revenues for the fourth quarter before the effects of transportation and processing deductions and hedging activities were $65.1 million. For the full year, we recorded $258.8 million in revenue with $171.7 million and $45.6 million coming from oil and NGLs. Despite increased production, revenues decreased 7% in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous quarter due to a lowering of overall commodity prices.

Crude oil realization and NGL realizations were down quarter-over-quarter to $58.06 and $22.84 per barrel. This was slightly offset by improved natural gas realization in the fourth quarter of $2.95 per Mcf. For the full year of 2018, our realized crude oil prices increased 31% year-over-year to $63.99 per barrel and our realized NGL price of $24.24 per barrel was up 7% year-over-year. Our realized natural gas price was down 11% year-over-year to $2.37 per Mcf in 2018. This was primarily a result of an increase in our basis differential compared to 2017.

As we have mentioned previously, because of our proximity to Cushing and ample trucking and pipeline capacity, we are not experiencing any of the large WTI differentials similar to other basins. We continue to realize very strong STACK oil netbacks which, for 2018, were less than $1 per barrel compared to the average NYMEX settle.

Looking at our operating costs for the quarter. LOE continued to decrease on a total company basis as a greater percentage of our production was associated with our lower cost STACK assets. Our STACK LOE per BOE for the fourth quarter was up slightly to $4.64 and also increased on a full year basis from $4.31 in 2017 to $4.86 in 2018. This year-over-year increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with produced water disposal. We sold a portion of our saltwater disposal system in mid-2018 and have entered into long-term produced water handling arrangements for our core STACK acreage to address these rising costs.

As a result of these agreements and our projected increase in production, we expect our STACK LOE per BOE to decrease in 2019 as evidenced by our 2019 guidance. Our total LOE per BOE is expected to be between $5 and $5.50 in 2019 with our STACK LOE per BOE in the range of $3.75 to $4.25.

For the fourth quarter, our net G&A expense was $10.1 million or $5.05 per BOE and $38.8 million or $5.18 per BOE for the full year 2018. This was essentially flat on a quarter-over-quarter per BOE basis. When adjusted for our non-cash compensation, our net G&A expense per BOE during the fourth quarter was $3.91 and for the full year was $3.73. For the full year of 2019, we expect our net cash G&A expense per BOE to decrease and to be between $2.85 and $3.35 per BOE.

Now in total for full year 2018, we invested $341 million in our oil and gas CapEx. Of that, we invested $194.7 million on our STACK D&C activity, $111.4 million in acquisitions, $11.1 million in capital workovers and $23.9 million in other costs, which are primarily capitalized G&A and capitalized interest. Of the $194.7 million of the STACK D&C, $38 million was nonoperated, $13.2 million was joint venture CapEx primarily driven by some inflation with another $17.2 million associated with additional working interests acquired in several joint venture wells.

Of the operated STACK D&C, $92.1 million of the capital was associated with 24 gross operated wells which were both drilled and completed in 2018 with an average working interest of 83%. In total for 2018, we drilled or participated in 165 gross or 37 net horizontal STACK wells.

Of the $111.4 million in acquisition capital for 2018, $10.9 million was associated with non-cash acreage trades. As where possible, we look to trade acreage to block up our operated positions in certain sections. Also included in the acreage acquisitions was $54.8 million of costs associated with our 7,000 acre bolt-on acquisition in Kingfisher County in early 2018 as well as an additional $7.7 million in some 3D seismic acquisitions.

In 2019, we expect our operated D&C capital to be in the range of $210 million to $225 million. We anticipate our nonoperated capital will be between $17.5 million and $22.5 million with our acquisition capital to be between $12.5 million and $17.5 million. Total company expenditures for 2019 are expected to be between $275 million and $300 million which is a reduction from our 2018 capital spend of $341 million.

Relating to hedges, since finalizing our 2018 fall borrowing base redetermination, we have been continuing to layer in additional hedges to protect our cash flow and capital program. A detailed summary of our total hedge positions can be found in this morning's 10-K filing and our March investor presentation, both of which are available on our website.

Commodity derivative contracts for the quarter decreased our average realized oil price from $58.06 to $57.48 per barrel. Including the impact of derivatives, our average realized gas price decreased from $2.95 to $2.50 per Mcf and our average realized NGL price increased from $22.84 to $24.50 per BOE for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, our average realized oil price decreased from $63.99 to $57.92 after taking into account the impact of derivatives. For 2018, our average realized gas price decreased from $2.37 to $2.21 per Mcf and our average realized NGL price increased from $24.24 to $24.47 per BOE after taking into account the impact of derivatives.

As of December 31, 2018, we had approximately $37.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and had no borrowings under our $325 million borrowing base. As we previously reported, our borrowing base was increased from $265 million to $325 million during our regularly scheduled fall redetermination process driven by the value of our premier high return STACK and Merge assets. As of March 8, 2018 we had approximately $29 million in cash and cash equivalents and $30 million of borrowings on our credit facility. We did have a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $20.1 million associated with our non-core leaseholds outside of the STACK in 2018. These properties had no production and we do not plan to develop any of this acreage.

Overall, our balance sheet remains strong with no significant debt maturities until 2022. We will continue to execute on our STACK and Merge focused, low-cost strategy as we build on our recent successes. With a strong growth profile and disciplined cost control efforts, we are well positioned to profitably grow and unlock the vast potential of our highly economic assets as we strive to deliver value to our shareholders now and into the future. I am very proud of the accomplishments that we have had during my 14 years at Chaparral and will like to thank everyone I have worked with for making this such a memorable chapter in my career.

And with that, operator, we will open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield from Stifel. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Good morning all.

Earl Reynolds

Good morning Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

Regarding the King Koopa pilot, thanks for the detailed comments on well performance. Really looking beyond the well results themselves, could you speak to your learnings from the pilot? And how you have adjusted spacing and/or well design for the Jester pilot?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. Derrick, thanks for that question. I am happy to do that. Look, I think that from our perspective, it was a key step for us. If you remember, it was a five-well test. We had three in the Meramec and two in the Lower Osage. And our goal was going into it were really to see if we could really establish that our frac design was going to stay near well bore, because that's really what you try to accomplish when you move from, what I would call, a derisking phase or delineation phase and say drilling the first well in a section till you start drilling infield wells. And so we clearly accomplished that.

Our frac design is really set up to be able to create near-wellbore complexity. It's different than when we drilled our first well in the section and you are basically drilling just to assess the commerciality of the wells. So we accomplished that. And so that gave us a lot of confidence with our frac design going forward. So you will see a similar design. We will modify it slightly a little bit with what we have learned in the Jesters and beyond.

And then, the next thing really was this question of parent-child and we did see some communication, as I mentioned, between our frac intensity or frac efficiency of our well closest to the parent. And so what that told us a lot about how we had to alter our targeting and potentially our frac design as well with subsequent wells. So a combination of those two things really was how we thought about it and as far as total, we looked at that result as well as what we have done with our Denali test down in Canadian County as well as other companies' spacing tests.

We have seen companies really over-drill sections and materially over-capitalize it. And so we have seen that not work. We feel like where we are right now is kind of six to eight wells, so kind of three per bench or four per bench and we have at least two benches on most all of our acreage. So that's kind of where our head is right now, Derrick.

And so clearly, what I am going to tell you is, this process is a continuing learning thing. And that's one of the things we pride ourselves on at Chaparral. We don't want to get ahead of our skis. And we really focus on learning from every one of our investments and trying to incorporate those learnings into subsequent investments such that we could be more efficient and that's our primary goal.

And so I think you will see us apply those learnings in our Jester program and we will learn from Jester and we will apply those to the next one. But that's kind of where our head is right now, kind of six to eight. And I think that's probably in the order of magnitude of what most companies are seeing in the basin proximal to our acreage that have similar geologies. So that's kind of how we are thinking about it and hopefully that gave you more color.

Derrick Whitfield

That's great. Very helpful, guys. And then as my follow-up, I want to first congratulate you guys on a capital disciplined 2019 outlook. As we look beyond 2019, how do you think about balancing your scale and free cash neutrality objectives assuming a relatively static commodity price environment?

Earl Reynolds

Derrick, it's a great question. I would tell you, just to be crystal clear, our goals are very, very, we are very open with our perspective here. We want to be a cash flow neutral business. At our size and scale, this is a challenge, as you can appreciate, with a little over 20,000 BOE a day and our EBITDA last year of $125 million, to be cash flow neutral and still grow the company into what I would call a sizable scale, especially with our inventory.

But as we think about the future, we are going to be very, very flexible. Our capital program is really designed to have limited long-term commitments. That's why we were able to easily flex down to three rigs in 2019 as we saw the commodity kind of get very volatile. You will see us have that same approach, very, very little, limited, if any, long-term commitments and ability to flex our program up and down accordingly.

But our primary goal, just to be crystal clear, is to take this company to a cash flow neutral position. We believe we can do that with our assets. Our execution has been solid. We believe that's, as we have stated in the past, it's an 18 to 24 month window before we get there. But that's really our primary objective. And remember, we will be flexible accordingly depending upon commodity prices. Right now, our plans are to run three rigs after the Q2 through the end of the year. If something were to change and we saw something we didn't like for whatever reason in the commodity, we could flex that down, if need be.

Derrick Whitfield

Great update. Thanks for your time, guys.

Earl Reynolds

Thanks Derrick.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ron Mills from Johnson Rice. Your line is open.

Ron Mills

Good morning. Just to follow up on Derrick's first question. In terms of the communication you saw on the child wells, was that communication between just the child wells? It didn't sound like, given that the parent well returned back to its prior levels that there was any impact on that. Just curious if you could, from a technical standpoint, explain what you think happened and how the change in lateral targeting or what potential frac design changes given that you seem pleased with the near wellbore concentration of your frac.

Earl Reynolds

Yes. Ron, it probably warrants a face-to-face to give you much more color on our view technically but I will do the best I can over the phone. Look, I mean I think the thing we saw was, to your point, you said it well, was our parent came back up to its pre-drill rates. That's a key thing, right. You have seen these with these parent-child issues in the past with other companies and the parent just gets completely, basically impacts their production materially or they decline materially. We just hadn't seen that.

So what that told us through all of our diagnostic work we did post-frac and the frac as we were fracing the well, that our frac stayed near wellbore across all of our infill wells. And I will tell you, that's another key piece. All of our five wells, I would like to say it this way, it's simple for me to say it, they really didn't talk to each other very much. In other words, they are not communicating and that's what you want to see there.

So we saw that with our frac design. When we were fracing, though, the child well that was nearest the parent, okay, that particular well, when we were fracing that well, we obviously had some communication with our frac fluids with that well. And as a result, when we did our diagnostic work post the frac, that particular well had the poorest frac efficiency of all. And as a result, its initial rates were lower than we had expected, okay. Now we didn't see that in the other wells. And so that told us with confidence, that really was impacted from the parent-child.

So what are we doing post and what are we learning from that? So what we have done, we can alter our landing zone a little bit, we think, on the subsequent wells to try to address direct communication, all right. That's the one thing. The second thing we can do is alter our frac design somewhat to try to maybe not get quite as far of a half-link and maybe more of a height growth.

So those are things we would possibly do and we will do. And then, obviously, we will continue to just look at that option of how far away we can be from our parent. But the combination of those things, Ron, is how we think about the next phase. We are incorporating those learnings into Jester and you will see us apply those in other tests as we go forward.

Ron Mills

Okay. Great. And then as it relates to the well performance versus type curve, particularly on the Osage with a little bit more production history, it seems like that outperformance has kind of grown a little bit relative to your prior presentations. Are you still seeing continued improvements on both the Meramec and Osage relative to type curve? Or is that just a function of having a larger dataset of some of the later wells that are performing better?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. I think it's probably a function of the larger dataset. I don't know if I would say they will materially continue to outperform. We have been pretty good. I think our presentation this morning frames a fairly lengthy dataset of wells as well as time of how we performed versus our type curve. And so I would say, I have got quite a bit of confidence with those type curves today.

The one exception would be the Merge MISS. That's clearly outperformed our type curve expectations and we are looking really hard at whether we should do something with that particular type curve. But what I really want to do there is get the Foraker full-section development online and get more data on the full-section development because those parent wells clearly have done very well, materially exceeded our expectations and had great returns.

But overall, I don't know that I would say as a broad statement that we have seen and continue to creep up in type curve results. We have seen good, consistent results and that's really what you want. Our capital program, our capital executions has been solid as well. And we really expect that to continue in 2019. I mentioned a little bit in my words about deflation and our costs coming down. The guys are executing really well.

We are seeing that in our Foraker spacing tests. Our operations team is executing. We have actually drilled. Our wells have been drilled faster than we planned. And our fracs are going off really well. So that should manifest itself in lower costs as well as service sector deflation that's happening as well. So a combination of all those things, I think what you will see the step change happen in 2019 is relative to our overall economics associated with cost.

Ron Mills

And then last one on the spacing test, the Foraker you just mentioned. From a spacing standpoint, schematically it looks like you are really kind of four wells to five wells on the lower Meramec. Am I reading the schematic right? Or thoughts on that spacing design versus what you talked about in terms of the King Koopa results?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. So it's kind of give or take, the Foraker has actually got a little different mode to it. We saw such good results in our Denali test. All of our diagnostic post and all of the well results post the drilling of those wells, the things have hung in there and we not really see any kind of crazy decline that would concern us. So we actually have a little bit of a hybrid there on the Foraker.

We have got, if you think about this, remember this is a section with no parent wells. And so there is no wells have been drilled in this section. So we have got half a section, effectively four wells and the other half and I am talking about the Meramec only now, I will talk about Woodford in a second.

So the Meramec or Mississippian section is a separate target than, say, the Woodford. So over half the section, there's like four wells that are effectively, if you will, eight wells per bench type approach. The other half are five wells. And so we have actually added another well to the other half of that section. And so that's why you get nine wells total.

What I am saying though, Ron, is I am saying right now, six to eight total. We really want to see the results of Foraker before we really go out and say we could drill more down in the Merge. And so six to eight wells total is our current thinking. Let's get that well result. Let's get the Foraker. Get plenty of history behind us. And we have got several more to do in 2019. But that's kind of how you think about it in the Mississippian or the Meramec.

And you add to the Woodford, we are really early in our stage there. If you remember last year, we had some wells early in the year that didn't work very well for us in the Woodford. And so we think we have come back. We feel real good about our targeting now. We feel good about our frac design. And so these are the first two wells we have tested post that learning. And so the jury is out for me right now on what the ultimate spacing test will be on the Woodford. But when I talk about it, I am talking about mainly the Meramec and the Osage in the Mississippian section.

Ron Mills

Okay. Great. Thanks very much. And Joe, best wishes in the future.

Joe Evans

Thanks Ron.

Earl Reynolds

Thanks Ron. I appreciate it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Jason Wangler from Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Jason Wangler

Hi. Good morning guys.

Earl Reynolds

Hi Jason.

Jason Wangler

I wanted to ask a little on the, you talked in the release about the derisking in Garfield and Canadian. Obviously you are starting to do quite a bit of the spacing tests and things and more development aspects. But how do you see some of the program set up this year for derisking the rest of that or where your head's at in terms of that?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. Great question. Well, look, we acquired last year. Sorry, are you speaking in terms of Garfield question, Jason?

Jason Wangler

Yes. Garfield and Canadian is what I was thinking about specifically.

Earl Reynolds

Yes. So let's take Canadian first. Canadian, really, the 80% or call it 20% unrisk, if you will, would be principally the Woodford, you can think of it in those terms. So I think the first step with drilling our two Woodford wells and the Foraker test and then you will see us drill a few more Woodfords in 2019, will give us a lot of good comfort about where we move that derisking phase. I fully expect that to increase over the year in terms of above its 80% level with our work on the Woodford.

When I go to Garfield, about half of it derisks in 2018. You will see less capital in Garfield this year. Not because we don't like the results, but because we really like what we are seeing in the Merge MISS and we want to accelerate our understanding on spacing in that context. And we have got some well sections that really don't have parents in them as well down there.

But as far as Garfield, we shot our 3D on the whole acreage of the block last year. We are in the interpretation phase of that. We are using that 3D to delineate and derisk it. So you will see a few more wells drilled in Garfield this year based on that 3D and to help us derisk it and I expect that number to go up in 2019. I can't really quantify how much, but it's a function of how much capital we put there. Right now, we are suggesting around 20% of our capital program to be in Garfield this year and that's going to be on the heels of our 3D seismic interpretation and incorporating that into our program.

Jason Wangler

Okay. That's helpful. And then, just, obviously you still have a couple positions outside the STACK and you guys have talked about divestitures in the past and becoming more pure play, if you will. Just where your thoughts are as far as those positions? Obviously you have the $5 million or $10 million divestiture plan, so to speak. But just kind of what you think about maybe some larger divestitures as the year goes on or even further in the future?

Earl Reynolds

Jason, I would tell you and I have been real open with my shareholders and investors alike, that our focus is STACK and Merge and that's where we want to be. The rest of our asset base is non-core. It provides a real, we have focused our business down on areas that have a higher margin. That's what's remaining. We do have some other areas we will be moving out of. That's where you get the $5 million to $10 million number. It's just really higher-cost, non-core assets.

So the question is, would we sell the rest? Or can we sell the rest? Or will we sell the rest? The short answer is yes, yes, yes. But the problem right now is the market for PDP in general is not that strong. I think everybody could testify to that. And so really, it's just a balancing act for us, our borrowing base impact and our collateral value for our borrowing base for these non-core assets versus selling them on the open market.

You will see us continue to assess the market interest and appetite for those assets over the course of this year and next. And to the extent we see some bids that make sense to us, you will see us execute on those. But right now, we have just assumed a fairly conservative divestiture assumption in 2019 of this $5 million to $10 million. You will see that happen for sure and those are just areas where we can clean up the portfolio, maybe help the operations to be more efficient, all those things.

Jason Wangler

Okay. I appreciate the color. Thank you.

Earl Reynolds

Thank you for the question.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Dustin Tillman from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Dustin Tillman

Hi guys. Thanks for taking the call. Just a couple of questions.

Earl Reynolds

Good morning Dustin.

Dustin Tillman

It seems like oil cuts has continued to come down. I didn't see 2019 oil guidance. What is that going to look like?

Earl Reynolds

I don't know that, Joe, did we provide it?

Joe Evans

Yes. What we have said is and you are right, it's probably a little bit lower over time, but a lot that is, remember, we were selling the assets. Both the EOR and the asset sales during 2018 were primarily oil. So that's probably what's caused it. One of the ways I thought about it, if you look at the oil cut in Q3 and Q4, it's probably going to be consistent with what we would expect to have going forward, which is probably in that 33%, 34% oil range.

Dustin Tillman

Okay. That's helpful. It seems like STACK oil cuts have come down a little bit. Does that have to do with mix between shelf and Merge? What explains the STACK oil cuts coming down?

Joe Evans

It probably has just slightly, but I think that's probably more to do with we had some really high gas wells that have actually exceeded expectations on the gas side. So I think our oil has been right on our type curves and our gas has actually been slightly above.

Earl Reynolds

Yes. And the other thing, just to build on that, we have a pretty active OBO program across our acreage. And so we have participated with a couple of larger companies in the deeper part of the basin. Those are very gassy wells. And so we had, give or take, 15% to 20% working interest in a well. And even because of our smaller production base, you will see that impact in OBO.

And so, yes, the short answer is a combination of what Joe talked about. We actually sold some assets that were oilier. And as it relates to the STACK, I think you are starting to see basically the numbers that we are getting in terms of our oil cuts. Our Canadian County position tends to be a little more gas as well as our northeastern Garfield. Got great returns, phenomenal returns, just a little more gas. And then, our Kingfisher position is a higher oil position. That's just what mother nature made it for us.

Joe Evans

And then, remember, we spent most of our capital in 2018 in Garfield and Canadian County, which was at the end of the year was when we started drilling in Kingfisher.

Earl Reynolds

That's correct, Joe. Good point.

Dustin Tillman

Okay. I appreciate that. You guys talk about the capital discipline. There's still a pretty healthy outspend in 2019. You have bonds that are trading sub-$60 right now. How does it make sense to continue to outspend rather than looking to repurchase debt at such a deep discount?

Joe Evans

Yes. That's an age-old question. The real answer to start with is there's a window, I believe it's 12 months, that we are not able to do any repurchasing under the way our indenture was done. And so subsequent to that, it becomes an alternative to look at. And I am sure that Chaparral will continue to look at that. But right now, that's not in the plans as a debt repurchase but certainly if the bonds continue to trade where they are, that's something you continue to look at, as that's the right use of your capital?

Earl Reynolds

Yes. We look at all those options, including the share repurchase bonds. We will evaluate those once we have the ability to do it. But as we thought about our program for 2019, as we thought about our asset base and clearly our position, our results and execution have been so strong, we felt like it made a lot of sense to bring our value forward as best we can with our capital program. And that's the design of this program, balancing that with capital discipline where appropriate and specifically, you saw us go from four rigs to three rigs, as an example.

As I mentioned in my comments that we will remain flexible accordingly depending upon any kind of change in the commodity relative to that. Our view is that our execution has been strong. We have seen strong, good results. We are delivering great returns that we should outspend this year for 2019. That was the design of our program.

Our bond deal, as you mentioned, last year, allowed us to help with the liquidities. Well, our liquidity is in a great place. No concerns about that. And so look, I think a combination of flexibility and results drive those decisions. But ultimately, our vision and our goal is to be cash flow neutral, as I mentioned in the earlier questions on this call.

So that's rally our goal. But in terms of whether we would allocate capital to buy back our debt, clearly, it's an option. And myself and our Board will look at those options when we have the ability at that time.

Dustin Tillman

Okay. Just as a credit guy looking at it, with all of your peers in the area under significant distress, having a clean balance sheet provides optionality that drilling through the inventory may not provide today. One last question, if it's okay. You talked about six to eight wells a section based on the two zones. Is that what's implied in the reserve report? Or what does the reserve report use as spacing assumptions?

Earl Reynolds

Reserve reports can be proved only. And so now you are talking about basically, our auditor is pretty conservative and so we may only get two wells offset each one of our PDP wells. And so you may only have two wells in that particular section. It just depends. It's very much individual to actual PDP wells. But we are not booked that way from a proved reserve perspective. That number I am quoting would be more of a 3P kind of a number.

Dustin Tillman

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Korina Markou from Carlyon AG. Your line is open.

Philip Higson

Yes. Hi. Good afternoon guys. It's actually Philip Higson at Carlyon AG in Zurich. Thank you very much. Interesting call. My question is on the same discussion about the free cash flow neutral. And I totally get the trade-off between your different decisions. But just referring back to your call in November, I think you equally had the 24 months as your likely timeline before you could become more cash flow neutral. When I look at what the market assumes for the overspend, it's about $150 million in 2019 and about $90 million in 2020. Do you have a different view as you approach either the revolver timeline or you get further out nearer to the bond getting near to 2023 that you really could have cash flow neutral? Or is this something that the 24 months out is more of a regular answer? How determined are you to try and get the share price away from being $5? Because I think when I am coming from a completely outside view, I see that the JPMorgan revolver was really displacing some of the bondholders, which is why they are trading at $60 and both of those groups are displacing the equity holders, which is why it's trading at $5. So somehow or other, the outspend needs to be lower to try and bring back those two groups onsite. So just a bit more color on that. I know it's a question you have already had twice.

Joe Evans

I guess the long-term answer is, I am not 100% sure I understand exactly why our stock trades at where it is. I would say that we are a small company. We have been fairly consistent that we think at our size, we are going to need to have an outspend in order to develop the assets and show what we believe the spacing really can be. I believe there are basin issues that cause some of the stock and the bonds to be priced where they are, not specifically Chaparral issues.

So we are trying to show what we believe is the potential for our set of assets in the STACK. So we are being fairly consistent. And you are right, if you look at the numbers, you could have an additional outspend in 2020. We believe that as we proceed through that, that we will continue to have more than enough liquidity that will justify that outspend.

And I think the thought process is, if we can really hit the targets that we have got, we are going to show that you can create value, that we can get to cash flow neutral and I believe that the stock will recognize that, that we will differentiate ourselves between other players in the basin, which we have an operational execution that allows us to show a return on our assets and that just hasn't happened yet in this basin.

Earl Reynolds

Yes. Just to build on it. Just to Joe's point, the performance of the equity and now more recently the bonds, it really is a challenge for us to get our head around what's driving that, clearly at least in context of our results, right. So our results have met and exceeded expectations ever since we have emerged. And so, as a simple way we think about it here is, if we are getting returns materially above our cost of capital, then we should be reinvesting that capital. And granted, that requires an outspend and we are doing that, as you very well pointed out, in 2019.

But we believe that with a mindful eye of capital discipline ensuring that we don't do anything that's way in front of our understanding and learning of our capital program, which is what we have never done, we have always stayed in front of ourselves relative to that, we will be able to get to cash flow neutral in the period that we have talked about. And we feel confident with that and that's really our goal. Unfortunately that requires us to outspend in this year and that's exactly we have been very clear on that point.

But as it relates to what's going on around us, look, it's pretty clear that's happened. Some other companies have not focused on that and have not had the same execution results and we are very mindful of that and we don't expect to have the same issues with our execution program at all. And candidly, we have a lot of differences between what we are doing and what other companies have done.

I am happy to go through those if you are interested. But it's just our view is a little different and that's how we view our execution. It's been the foundation. We believe over time, the market will understand that and say there is a difference. And as a result, our equity prices and our bond prices should be back to where it should be.

Philip Higson

Got it. When you look at the Encana deal when they bought Newfield, both of them were actually moving towards free cash flow neutral. From Encana, I know the scale is way different. That acquisition was possible because they were free cash flow neutral. I think the answers to why everything is so depressed, we have had obviously had the drama around your space with the other names. But I do think that people are just uncomfortable with the runway with the free cash flow negative at such a great level. So that's just an observation from somebody that doesn't know much about your business. But it would be great to see that runway really get closer to, say, a $50 million overspend rather than a $150 million. Everything else being equal, I still think that would be enough to get the shares to be moving and people feeling they are not being squeezed out by the debt-holders over time. Anyway, thank you for your answers.

Earl Reynolds

Yes. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Operator

There are no more questions at this time. I would like turn the call back over to Mr. Earl Reynolds for closing remarks.

Earl Reynolds

Okay. Thank you. Before my closing remarks, I would like to once again thank Joe for all he's done to help Chaparral grow over the years. I also want to take this opportunity to introduce Scott Pittman, who, as was recently announced, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer after Joe's departure tomorrow. Scott has more than 14 years of senior E&P financial management, commercial and investment banking experience. We believe his background and experience will be very beneficial to Chaparral going forward and welcome him to our management team. Scott?

Scott Pittman

Thank you Earl. I am very excited to be joining the team and look forward to building on the great momentum already here in place at Chaparral Energy.

Earl Reynolds

In closing, as you have heard this morning, we are very excited about our operational progress, the outstanding results we have seen to-date and the solid financial foundation we have built. Our derisking success in Garfield and Canadian County reinforces the value of this underappreciated acreage, where we are achieving excellent economics and capital efficiency. We are excited about Chaparral's future in our differentiated STACK and Merge acreage.

We remain confident in our operations team and the strong culture of continuous learning, along with applied science and technology, which sets our drilling and completion execution apart from our competition. We will continue to conduct additional spacing tests and where appropriate, full-section development as we move into the next phase of our growth and evolve and optimize development plans for our deep drilling inventory.

We are extremely excited about where we are and what we have been able to accomplish thus far and believe with continued operational and technical excellence, we will further demonstrate Chaparral's tremendous value potential. Scott and I look forward to speaking and meeting with you in the near future and hope to see many of you at our upcoming conferences. Thank you.

