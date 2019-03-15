Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb's Portfolio - Q4 2018 Update

The top three positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and CarMax and they add up to ~35% of the portfolio.

Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $10.87B to $9.08B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 61 to 57.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio article for an idea on their investment philosophy and our previous update for the moves during Q3 2018.

This quarter, Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~17% from $10.87B to $9.08B. The number of holdings decreased from 61 to 57. 27 of those stakes are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The top three positions are at ~35% while the top five are at ~45% of the 13F assets: Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, CarMax, Amazon.com, and Credit Acceptance Corp.

The firm is best known as the investment advisor of the Sequoia Fund (SEQUX) which has a venerable ~49-year track record (July 15, 1970 inception, 13.29% annualized return compared to 10.66% for the S&P 500 index). In Q4 2018, the fund was down 12.62% compared to down 13.52% for the S&P 500 index. For 2018, the fund outperformed S&P 500 – down 2.62% vs down 4.38% for the S&P 500 index. After new management took over in Q1 2016, the portfolio has seen a significant shift to information & services businesses from asset-intensive manufacturing & retail. The following significant stakes in Sequoia’s portfolio are not in the 13F report as they are not 13F securities: Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY), Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), Hiscox Limited (OTC:HCXLF), Koninklijke Vopak NV (OTCPK:VOPKY), a2Milk, and Melrose Industries plc (OTC:MLSPF). Bill Ruane was a Benjamin Graham pupil. To learn about Benjamin Graham's teachings, check out the classics The Intelligent Investor and Security Analysis.

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

Electronic Arts (EA): EA is ~3% of the portfolio position established this quarter at prices between $75 and $109 and the stock currently trades at $98.59.

Stake Decreases:

TJX Companies (TJX): TJX is now a minutely small 0.22% of the portfolio position. It was a very long-term stake and the holding period was over 15 years. The stock had seen a ~15x return over that timeframe. Recent activity follow: There was a ~17% selling in Q3 2017 at prices between $33.50 and $37 and that was followed with a ~22% reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $37 and $42. There was another ~50% reduction last quarter at prices between $47 and $56. The position was almost eliminated this quarter at prices between $41.50 and $56. The stock is currently at $51.94. Ruane harvested huge long-term gains.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock split last November.

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC was a minutely small position as of Q1 2016. Over 5M shares were purchased the following quarter at a cost-basis of ~$51. There was another one-third increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $49.50 and $56. Q1 2018 saw a ~36% reduction at prices between $51 and $66 and the position was almost sold out this quarter at prices between $43.50 and $54.50. The stock currently trades at $49.65.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is the largest 13F stake at ~19% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2008 and that original stake was almost sold out the following year. In 2010, a much larger position was built in the mid-200s price-range. Recent activity follow: Q2 2017 saw a ~15% increase at prices between $823 and $984 and that was followed with a two-thirds increase in the following quarter at prices between $899 and $980. There was another ~20% increase over the two quarters thru Q1 2018 at prices between $951 and $1176. The stock is now at ~$1193. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is the second-largest position at ~12% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term stake that was already their largest stake in their first 13F filing in 1999. Recent activity follow: Q1 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $159 and $177. The following quarter also saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $161 and $172. Q1 2018 saw another one-third selling at prices between $191 and $217. The pattern reversed next quarter: ~10% increase at prices between $185 and $201. The stock is now at ~$203. Last two quarters have seen minor selling.

CarMax Inc. (KMX): KMX is a top-three ~8% of the portfolio position. It was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $46 and $56 and increased by ~70% in Q4 2016 at prices between $48.50 and $66. Q4 2017 saw a ~30% selling at prices between $64 and $77 while next quarter there was a ~80% increase at prices between $59 and $72. The stock is now at $60.99. Last three quarters have seen marginal trimming. For investors attempting to follow, KMX is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: They have a 6.77% ownership stake in the business.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): AMZN is a top five 5.48% portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $719 and $845. Q4 2017 saw the stake almost doubled at prices between $957 and $1196. Last year saw a ~60% selling at prices between $1170 and $2050. They are realizing gains. The stock is currently at $1673.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC): CACC is a 4.55% stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $185 and $221. The stock has doubled in the two-year holding period and currently trades at ~$447. There have only been very minor adjustments in the last few quarters.

Note: They have a 5.60% ownership stake in Credit Acceptance Corp.

MasterCard Inc. (MA): MA is a fairly large 4.20% of the portfolio stake established soon after its IPO in 2006 at a split-adjusted cost-basis of $4.50 per share. The original position was huge at ~2.4M shares (24M shares after accounting for the 10-for-1 stock-split in 2014). It was sold down by ~72% over the next two years. Recent activity follow: There was a ~15% selling in Q3 2017 at prices between $121 and $143 and that was followed with a ~27% reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $183. Last quarter saw another ~22% selling at prices between $196 and $224. The stock is now at $227. Ruane is harvesting gains. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC): JEC is a ~4% long-term stake first purchased in 2012. Recent activity follow: Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $56.50 and $67 while last two quarters have seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at $73.06.

Facebook Inc. (FB): The FB position saw a whopping ~600% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193. Last two quarters had seen another ~27% increase at prices between $155 and $218. The stock currently trades at $172. The position is now a fairly large stake at ~4% of the portfolio. This quarter saw minor trimming.

Charles Schwab (SCHW): SCHW is a medium sized 3.73% portfolio stake purchased in Q2 2016 at a cost-basis of ~$29. Last few quarters have seen marginal trimming. The stock is now at $43.99.

Liberty Broadband (LBRDK): LBRDK is a 3.58% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $86 and $97 and increased by ~20% next quarter at prices between $69 and $85. The stock currently trades at $89.97. For investors attempting to follow Ruane, LBRDK is a good option to consider for further research. There was marginal trimming over the last two quarters.

Booking Holdings (BKNG): The 3.20% of the portfolio BKNG stake was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $1477 and $1789 and increased by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $1738 and $1911. The stock currently trades at $1736. Last three quarters have seen minor trimming.

Visa Inc. (V): The 2.26% Visa stake saw a 53% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $89 and $97 and that was followed with a ~13% increase in the following quarter. The stock is now at ~$152. It is a very long-term stake first purchased soon after the IPO in 2008. There was a ~30% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $114 and $126 and that was followed with a ~22% selling last quarter at prices between $131 and $151. This quarter saw a minor ~4% trimming.

Mohawk Industries (MHK): MHK is a very long-term 1.74% of the portfolio position first purchased in 2001. The stake became a significantly large position in Q3 2002 when close to 10M shares were purchased at a cost-basis of around $50. The position was reduced by around two-thirds in the 2012-13 timeframe at progressively higher prices. Recent activity follow: Q4 2016 saw a ~25% selling at prices between $177 and $205 and that was followed with another ~28% reduction in the following quarter at prices between $201 and $232. The stock is currently at $133. Last few quarters have seen minor trimming.

Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI): The very small 0.38% SBGI stake saw minor selling this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): Sequoia’s Q4 2016 letter disclosed a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One. They participated in Liberty’s acquisition of Formula One and acquired the shares at a discounted price of $25. There was a 24% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37. The stock is now at ~$34.35 and the stake is at 4.50% of the portfolio. Last two quarters had seen a ~13% selling while this quarter there was a marginal increase.

Note: they have a ~6% ownership stake in Liberty Media Formula One.

Fiat Chrysler Auto (FCAU): The 4.46% FCAU position was purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $9.50 and $11.60 and doubled the following quarter at prices between $9.70 and $11.65. There was another ~25% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $10.50 and $18. The stock is now at $14.49. This quarter saw a ~14% stake increase at prices between $14 and $18.

Altaba Inc. (AABA): The 2.56% AABA stake was established in Q1 2018 at prices between $69 and $80 and increased by around one-third next quarter at prices between $67.50 and $82. It is now at $73.59.

JD.com (JD): The ~2% JD position was first purchased in Q1 2016. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follow: Q3 2017 saw a one-third increase at prices between $38 and $48 and that was followed with a two-thirds increase in the following quarter at prices between $36.75 and $43. Q2 2018 saw a ~10% selling at prices between $35 and $44 while last quarter there was a ~44% increase at prices between $24.50 and $39.50. The stock is now at $28.11. This quarter saw a marginal increase.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): The vast majority of the 1.74% BABA stake was purchased this quarter at prices between $131 and $164 and the stock currently trades above that range at $181.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR), GTT Communications (GTT), and Yandex NV (YNDX): These very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) were increased this quarter.

Note: They have a 7.55% ownership stake in BLDR.

Kept Steady:

BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH): The very small 0.68% BMCH position was kept steady this quarter. Their ownership stake in BMC Stock Holdings is ~6%.

Note: Although the relative size as a percentage of the portfolio is very small, it is significant that they have a ~9% ownership stake in Netshoes (NETS). The remaining positions are all below 0.5% of the portfolio each and so have limited portfolio performance impact.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.