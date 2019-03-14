Leagold Mining Corporation (LMCNF) CEO Neil Woodyer on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCQX:LMCNF) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 14, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Neil Woodyer - CEO

Attie Roux - COO

Doug Reddy - Technical Services

Doug Bowlby - Corporate Development

Harpreet Dhaliwal - CFO

Meg Brown - IR

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Neil Woodyer

Welcome everybody to our Q4 and full year 2018 results. With me today I have Attie Roux, COO; Doug Reddy, Technical Services; Doug Bowlby, Corporate Development; Harpreet Dhaliwal, CFO; and Meg Brown, IR of course. So I'll give the introduction. And I'll hand over to Attie to go through the operations for the year. And then Doug Reddy will take us through the development projects and then we'll do a wrap up followed by Q&A.

So if I can take you now to the Page 3 of the presentation. We now operate four gold producing mines, Los Filos in Mexico and three smaller ones recently acquired in Brazil. Last year, our production was 302,000 ounces, but this only improved as the partial year for the acquired Brazilian assets. Our guidance this year for 2019 is 380,000 to 420,000 ounces. We now have 7.1 million ounces of proven probable reserves. We have two growth projects, both of which have now had published independent bankable feasibility studies, one being the expansion of Los Filos and the second being the restart of Santa Luz. We're advancing the construction planning and optimizing the sequencing of the different projects and then major components as part of our timing to determine the best path forward to a potential 700,000 ounces a year.

Looking at the next page 2018 results. From a strategic point of view, first all, in May we acquired Brio Gold and therefore its Brazilian assets, which transformed Leagold into a diversified multi-mine operator. This acquisition of Brazil we've been restructuring and refocusing the Brazilian operations. We're focusing on improving mine plans, reducing operating costs and additionally, we've already more than half the management overhead. We are making each line a standalone business unit and profit center with local responsibility and accountability. On the acquisition, we halted the construction of Santa Luz that was in process. And we redone the feasibility study and rethought many of the issues. The revised study, which we published in October, will significantly improve the projects' economics and its short term cash flow.

Looking at our strategic moves at Los Filos, we installed a glomerator, we completed the Bermejal Underground mine ramp down to accessing ore and we also completed a site wide expansion feasibility study and the resulting 43-101 was filed earlier this week. From an operating point of view, in 2018, gold production was 302,000 ounces. And as I say it's just a partial year for the Brazilian assets. In the last quarter, Los Filos delivered record production. The year's revenue was 376. Our income was 15 million or $0.07 a share. We attained an all-in sustaining cost of 974 an ounce. Our all-in sustaining margin was 83 million. And we finished the end of the year with 53 million in cash. Looking forward from those assets, our guidance for 2019 is 380,000 ounces to 420,000 at an all-in sustaining cost of 920 to 970.

I will hand you over now to Attie to take you through each of the mines.

Attie Roux

Okay. Thanks Neil. If we move straight on to Slide 6, I'll take you through the results of Los Filos mine. Los Filos had the full year in 2018 producing 195,000 ounces at the all-in cost of $995 per ounce. We have given 2019 guidance off about between 200,000 and 220,000 ounces at the all-in cost of $925 to $975 per ounce. The 2018 December quarter achieved the new record of 58,000 ounces for Los Filos, which is the highest since the acquisition earlier in April 2017.

If you look at mining, specifically ore mine, quarter-on-quarter there was a significant increase in both the open pit and underground ore mine, which was delivered through the pad. On the processing side, we have seen some gold recovery rates increasing on the acreage and steadily start normalizing following the increase of material placed on the pads earlier during the previous two quarters. As Neil mentioned during quarter four, we completed the 1.3 kilometer ramp to access the Bermejal Underground orebody. And at the bottom of the page, you can see the statistics. If we turn to Page 7, I'll talk you through the RDM mine. RDM has been in operation since 2014. Leagold acquired the mine in May 2018. During the period that Leagold owned the mine, we produced 29,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $1,009 per ounce. For 2019, we've given guidance of between 72,000 and 80,000 ounces at the all-in cost of between $900 and $950 per ounce.

Quarter four production was particularly poor at 4,900 ounces, mainly impacted by six rigs shutdown due to the regional drought in the area. What we've since done is a lot of water conservation initiatives and also we are benefiting from full rainy season in the new catchment that was constructed. And at this point in time, we're in a much better position than we were this time last year.

The completion of the construction of the power line and commissioning has been completed, and the switch-over to the grid power is expected by the middle of this month. This is anticipated to give us savings of about $6 million per annum. And the full grid power will also allow us to maximize the power to the mill, which will allow us to increase the steel load with increased tonnage resulting from that. Also final grind and higher percentage recovery will give us more ounces. And you can see the statistics for RDM at the bottom.

If we turn to Page 8, Fazenda mine. Fazenda is quite an old mine, has been in operation since 1984. Leagold acquired the mine in May 2018 and has produced [486,500] ounces at $838 an ounce since acquisition. We've been giving 2019 guidance of between 63,000 and 70,000 ounces at between $900 and $950 per ounce. The 2018 quarter four production was 19,000 ounces at $927 per ounce. The unfortunate underground blasting incident in February this year is still under investigation and we hope to get a final report by the end of this week. It's quite a nice steady state operation and you can see the statistics at the bottom as well.

If we turn to Page 9 talking about the Pilar mine. Pilar has been in operation since 2014. Again, Leagold acquired the mine in May 2018 and that produced 31,000 ounces at $1,077 per ounce since acquisition. We've given 2019 guidance of between 45,000 and 50,000 ounces at the all in cost of between $950 and $1,000 per ounce. And this, in particular, quarter four last year production was 11,500 ounces.

And at this point, I would like to hand over to Doug to take you through the projects.

Doug Reddy

Thank you. Before I dig into the two feasibility studies, I just want to note they both came to completion in Q4. Although, the Los Filos expansion feasibility study was reported in January. I do want to note the hard work both of these from our teams in Brazil and at Los Filos, and also the hard work by the engineers that have independent engineers who brought together these studies with our teams.

So looking at Page 11, Santa Luz. On October 25th, we reported the updated feasibility study. It shows potential for 100,000 ounces per year gold production within 10 months of the restart of the construction. This also we highlighted a phase start or an opportunity for a phase start where we can do a smaller pit initially that allows us to reduce the strip and pushes off a decision point. So if you look at the table down below at $1,200 per ounce gold, phase one of the life of mine ultimately produces net cash flow of $290 million versus life of mine total of $302 million, the difference between the two being a capitalized stripping that would be required in year three. So the transition from phase one going to life of mine, we can push that decision out to year three and ultimately benefit by going life of mine or potentially going underground on Santa Luz and getting additional contribution from being underground. Down at the bottom of that table, the all-in sustaining cost on phase one is $788 per ounce. The upfront CapEx for either the life of mine or phase one is $82 million. The CapEx payback period is less than two years and IRR after tax is 63% on phase one or 47% on the left mine at $1,200 per ounce gold.

Do you want to turn the Page to 12. Again, we show the production profile and operating costs summary. Phase one, we have contained gold of 774,000 ounces versus life of mine of 1.2 million ounces and ultimately phase one would produce 700,000 ounces versus life of mine of 1.1 million ounces. The mine life of Phase 1 is seven years versus life of mine of 11 years. And if you go down to the cash costs $788 per ounce versus $856 for life of mine. We have the opportunity to be able to add underground production, either from the bottom of or below phase one or from below the life of mine pit.

Please turn to Page 13, the Los Filos expansion feasibility study was filed just two days ago. The feasibility study shows significant increase in the net life of mine cash flow to $884 million at $12.50 per ounce gold; the expansion opportunity includes the development of the Bermejal Underground mine; the enlargement of the Los Filos opens pit mine, rephrasing Bermejal open pit into two distinct sections, both Bermejal and Guadalupe. I will know the Guadalupe has always been a phase of the Bermejal open pit but it was at the back end of the development of that pit and now we've separated it and brought it forward in the schedule to be able to improve the overall cash schedule -- cash flow because of the higher grades that comes from Guadalupe. Now, the expansion also includes the construction of a 4,000 ton per day CIL plant, which will be operated in addition to the continued operation of the heap leach pad.

So overall, the expanded Los Filos mine is expected to produce 3.2 million ounces of gold over a 10 year mine life at $740 per ounce all-in sustaining cost. The capital cost is $180 million, principally going towards the development of Bermejal Underground and the CIL plant and related infrastructure. Bermejal Underground, the EIA has been approved and the restart of the development is fully permitted. The EIA for the CIL plant and the tailing deposition area are also approved, they are one condition that just final confirmation of the locations for both of those. If you note the bottom bullet, the construction creates 475 new jobs and life of mine, there's an additional 275 jobs that are related to the expansion.

Moving onto Page 14, the Los Filos reserve growth since acquisition, overall the net growth is 2.8 million ounces. I'll note that's a net of depletion. So actually it's closer to 3.3 million or 3.4 million ounces that's been added at an average cost of less than $10 per ounce.

Looking at Page 15, the production and cost profile on the left hand side you can see that as of 2021, we're producing in excess of 400,000 a year from 2021 through to 2024. And I'll note that beyond that we have significant opportunities for additional resources that can be converted to reserves in other as where we believe we can add to the production schedule and increase the production rate in those years as well. On the right hand side, the processing method breaks it down into heap leach versus CIL. It's roughly 50-50 on the contribution overall on the life of mine. So post-expansion, we expect to produce 3.2 million ounces. Annual production in 2021 to 2024 is exceeding 420,000 ounces a year. The addition of the CIL plant gives us the opportunity to process higher grade ore and get a higher recovery on that higher grade ore. We will continue to operate the heap leach and process lower grade open pit ore on the heap leach pad. And CIL also gives us ability to process some ore types that were not amenable to go into a heap leach and therefore, we were able to convert them to reserves.

On Page 16, the capital cost summary provides a breakdown; Bermejal Underground, the development capital was $55 million; the CIL plant including contingency is $76 million; the tailing filters system is $26 million; transmission line is $1.8 million and the new substation is $6.5 million. And then we have a preparation of a filter tailing deposition area for $4 million, bringing the total expansion cost to $180 million.

Moving on to Page 17, I want to emphasize some of the highlights. We get 3.2 million ounces of total gold production during the 10 year life, $740 per ounce of the all and sustaining cost. The net cash flow after-tax at $1,250 per ounce gold is $884 million and the 5% discount NPB is $670 million. Overall, expansion CapEx IRR is 86%. So we acquired Los Filos in April 2017 for $350 million. We've invested $30 million that includes the large scale exploration programs that we've completed at Bermejal and Los Filos underground. We've developed 1.3 kilometer ramp to access the Bermejal Underground ore body. And we've completed the mine design for Bermejal, and done comprehensive meteorological test work to support CIL plant design. And that's all contributed to the expansion feasibility study and a site wide integrated production plan.

The results are a reserve growth going from 1.7 million to 4.5 million ounces and NPV of 5% of 675 million is the growth that we've seen in the NPV overall. The results being long life low-cost operations. Obviously, we have significant scale and we have additional upside potential at this property.

So I'm going to pass it back to Neil.

Neil Woodyer

Okay. Thanks very much Doug. And let me just conclude by giving a brief summary. And also give you some idea about thinking. So after two years, we have full producing gold mine, one in Mexico and three in Brazil. And as stated earlier, our guidance for the years is 380 to 420. We have 7.1 million ounces of reserves and importantly, we had two growth projects, the expansion of Los Filos and the restart of Santa Luz. Both projects are very robust and share extremely good rates of return. And both will strengthen the company and enhanced shareholder value. And we must now determine what's our best pathway forward for our shareholders to reach 700,000 ounces with which our own assets we can do. [Technical Difficulty] construction planning, optimizing the sequencing of the major expansion projects and the component parts as part of our financial planning and we're looking to reduce the upfront capital costs by phasing.

We're currently in discussion with banks and other financial institutions and sources for future finance. We're looking at ways to mitigate risk and to limit or eliminate shareholder dilution. And in parallel, we're also discussing the social, economic benefits created by these opportunities with our employees, contractors, unions and communities. So now we've come out of the steady stage, we're now in the stage of the best way to implement, the best way to finance and the best way to move forward these projects and take us toward that 700,000 ounces and substantially increase shareholder value.

That ladies and gentlemen is the formal part of our presentation. And if I could pass back to the operator to operate the Q&A session, I may do that.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Bryce Adams with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Bryce Adams

In opening remarks, Attie, you mentioned that Fazenda is really a steady state producer. I'm just looking at the Q3 production at 20,000 ounces, Q4 production was pretty close to that. So it does look steady state. But looking at that trend rate, guidance is only 63,000 to 70,000 ounces for '19. I'm wondering what you think will drive that that steady state production down a touch?

Attie Roux

I'll just give a quick answer on that. obviously, we're looking at the mix of material coming from the open pit and the underground is there will be slight change in the mix, which will obviously drive the grade a little bit down but in general not too much. So that's the reason for the slight decrease in ounce production.

Bryce Adams

So the blended grades have been very steady state right around 1.8 grams a ton, 1.8, 1.9. So you think there'll be a little more than…

Attie Roux

Yes, we anticipate little bit lower and it depends on where we might as well. Again, it's really a mix issue between the underground, which is the majority of the material and then the little bit from the open pit.

Bryce Adams

And then throughputs have been pretty consistent in the second half of '18 as well. Is that a good run-rate to use for '19 and through…

Attie Roux

Yes, I don't see too much change in that.

Bryce Adams

Just quickly on the Los Filos, the open pit grades looks pretty solid for Q4. Is there any carryover into Q1 and what the expectations are for the open pit grade profile this year for Los Filos?

Attie Roux

Certainly, if you look at the material replaced in the last two quarters of last year and continuing forward into the first quarter of this year, it's very similar. I don't see too much change in the first quarter.

Bryce Adams

Well, Q3 was actually a bit lower I think and then Q4 was certainly higher at 1.26, so that will carry through into Q1…

Attie Roux

Yes, I believe the grade in Q1 will be fairly similar to the last quarter.

Bryce Adams

And just I was looking at the book value for the Brazilian assets. Looks like there is quite a few moving parts in quarter-over-quarter from Q3 to Q4. RDM went from $141 million down to $115 million, Fazenda went to $88 million up to $149 million and Pilar went from $90 million down to $57 million. So some pretty big variances there from the Q3 stated value to the Q4 numbers. I just want to get some color on that please?

Neil Woodyer

So do you want to take that one? Or do you want me to…

Doug Reddy

No, just a quick comment on that is the technical reports that were completed on the Brazilian assets were completed in October. So the TPA analysis that was done was revised to consider those technical reports that we have done in October. And those technical reports have an effective date in them of May 31st, so very close to the acquisition date. So it was really just having access to additional information that allowed us to refine that analysis.

Neil Woodyer

Well, thanks operator. Firstly, we've given you a good view of what's happened last year, how we've developed the company over the 12 months. And a good indication of the direction that we're going this year with a solid 400,000 ounces but also the two projects that we are assessing now from a financial point of view and an operating point of view to how to move forward. So we look forward to updating you at the next quarterly report and obviously anything that we decide and see will come out in news releases in the meantime. So thank you very much everybody for attending. We appreciate it. Thank you.

