The Differences Between The 1920s And The 2010s

There may be many resemblances between the 1920s and the 2010s, but there are also plenty of significant differences.

As I observed in my previous article discussing seven ways in which our current decade resembles the 1920s, history may rhyme, but it does not repeat.

For all the relevant similarities, there are also relevant differences - indeed, more differences than similarities.

Perhaps the most obvious one, which I won't discuss directly in this article, is the gold standard of the 1920s versus the fiduciary (fiat) money system of today. The monetary base did increase during the twenties, mainly due to (1) increasing mining efficiency and output as well as (2) gold inflows from war-battered Europe. And yet, prices held steady, rising a mere 0.4% over the course of the decade (David Pietrusza, Silent Cal's Almanack, p. 19). A stable currency, as we will see, marks one of the major differences between the two decades.

But I'm getting ahead of myself. Let us begin our exploration of the differences between the decades by addressing what seemed to many readers a glaring omission in the Similarities article: tax cuts.

1. Both decades witnessed major tax cuts, but the details of the cuts were quite different

Not all tax cuts are created equal. Though it is true that tax rates were cut in both the 1920s and in the 2010s (beginning in 2018), examining the details of these cuts reveals more differences than similarities.

In the 1920s, tax cuts were simply a reversion back toward the pre-WWI mean. From 1913 to 1915, top marginal tax rates were 7%, rising somewhat to 12% in 1916, then skyrocketing to 66% in 1917 when the US entered the war, peaking at 77% in 1918. Quite simply, after the war ended, the federal government didn't need to spend nearly as much, and thus it also did not need to tax nearly as much. So, the Harding and Coolidge administrations lowered top rates to 58% in 1922-23 and finally to 25% in 1925. Note, however, that even after the dramatic tax cuts of the twenties, top marginal tax rates were still double their highest pre-war level.

Moreover, though the reform resulted in a huge net tax cut, not all tax rates were lowered. I quote James Grant's The Forgotten Depression:

The [corporate] excess-profits tax was repealed, but the corporate income-tax rate was raised to 12.5 percent from 10 percent. Surcharges on high earners were capped . . . at a rate of 50 percent, not [Andrew] Mellon's preferred 32 percent. A special rate on capital gains was instituted; for many investors, it would be 12.5 percent, with no specified holding period. [p. 147]

The cuts were also offset by federal spending cuts and a budget surplus. From 1790 until 1916, federal government spending as a percentage of GDP averaged around 3%, spiking significantly higher only during the Civil War. From 1920 to 1929, federal spending dramatically shrank from the wartime peak of 23% of GDP down to a historically average ~3%.

In 1921, the Senate Finance Committee investigated the efficacy of the then-current tax system, concluding that cutting tax rates in half would yield more revenue. Why? Per James Grant:

Sky-high marginal rates, the committee said, were driving capital into municipal bonds and "encouraging taxpayers to avoid the tax through the device of gifts, division of their income, refraining from profitable sales and placing their money in investments which promise well for the future, but yield no immediate return." [p. 146]

Indeed, as the committee discovered in their due diligence, far more tax filers reported high incomes prior to the imposition of high wartime surcharges. In 1916, 1,296 tax filers admitted to incomes of over $300,000. In 1919, that number of American tax filers shrank to 679, despite the number of total filers increasing twelvefold (Grant, 145).

The tax cuts in the first half of the twenties were significant enough to lure capital back into productive investments rather than tax avoidance schemes and state and municipal bonds.

Could it have added fuel to the fire of the stock market bubble? Certainly. Some of the money previously invested in tax-advantaged muni bonds, for instance, may have shifted into stocks. But personal and corporate investment in productive purposes such as capital expenditures (CapEx) and research and development (R&D) also rose significantly in the early twenties, fueling rising earnings and wage growth. Moreover, even if much of the tax cuts wound up in the stock market, publicly traded companies took advantage of their high stock prices in the latter half of the decade by issuing shares in order to raise equity capital (far different from the behavior of corporations today, buying back $1+ trillion of their own shares annually).

In other words, stock prices rose based on solid fundamentals and corporate profitability rather than mere multiple expansion (i.e. rising P/Es). Since corporate profits were rising speedily, even the market run-up in 1928-29 only resulted in P/E ratios for the S&P 500 of 15.47 and 17.77, respectively. The index peaked in September 1929 at a 20.17 P/E ratio. The stock market boom became bubbly in quality in the latter half of the decade when stock investment became popular even among the middle class, who did not benefit nearly as much from the tax cuts.

In the 2010s, the tax cut was not offset by spending cuts but was rather pared with spending increases. As such, it increased the deficit. And while the sharp cut to the corporate rate repatriated hundreds of billions of dollars in corporate income (having lowered the effective rate from 29% to somewhere probably in the high teens), it came at an inopportune time, for a few reasons.

First, it was enacted eight years into an economic recovery when many of the planned corporate investments had already been made or were already in the pipeline. Second, it came at a time when wage growth has been tepid for many years, resulting in an average consumer not strong enough to merit a significant increase in corporate investment. The cuts to personal income tax rates, on the other hand, were too slight to produce a significant shift in capital allocation.

The tax cut in 1921, unlike that of 2017, came at a time of economic weakness and high unemployment and thus acted as a springboard for growth and recovery. It freed up capital for productive investment and fueled job growth.

Tax cuts work far less well as an economic stimulant when investment and employment are already strong.

2. The American population grew much faster in the Roaring Twenties than in the 2010s

Population growth is an integral component of GDP growth. Populations that grow faster tend to produce and consume more. Of course, population growth is not the only factor in GDP growth, but it's an important one. Let's compare the population growth of both decades:

Source: Gene Smiley

Source: Brookings Institute

As you can see from the first chart above, population growth averaged around 1.4% during the twenties and corresponded with immigration inflows. Growth subsided after immigration-restrictionist legislative measures in 1921 and 1924. Population growth in the 2010s, on the other hand, has averaged 0.7% per year, half that of the 1920s. A falling birthrate in the current decade has been tempered by only modest immigration inflows:

Source: Brookings Institute

The faster population growth during the 1920s goes a long way in explaining why GDP grew around 7% annually from 1921 to 1929 versus the tepid 2% average annual growth in the present decade.

3. Nativism is too weak today to effectuate its immigration restriction goals

"Nativism" is defined as "a policy of favoring native inhabitants as opposed to immigrants."

In the 1920s, nativism took the form of immigration legislation that severely restricted inflows of certain ethnic groups. For instance, only a few hundred Asians were allowed in per year. Inflows of Southern and Eastern Europeans were sharply diminished as well, while entry of Northern and Western Europeans remained effectively unlimited. Ironically, Central American immigration went unchanged as Californians enjoyed the cheap migrant labor from south of the border (America: The Essential Learning Edition, p. 804).

Nativist policies, though currently experiencing a spike in popularity on the political right, are much less likely to be enacted today. The nation in 2019 is far more ethnically diverse - including both major political parties - than it was in the 1920s. The Trump administration's order to block immigration from Muslim-majority countries was met immediately with court challenges, and his signature campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border did not make it through Congress.

As pointed out by Richard Yeselson in The Atlantic:

The desire for social, cultural, and racial homogeneity is much harder to sustain and impose in the United States today than it was in the 1920s. On the whole, it is a weaker phenomenon now than it was then. But its political impact is no longer regionally and politically diffused; it is concentrated within the Republican Party.

4. Prevailing economic policy was drastically different in the 1920s

Reading the economic policy statements and speeches of politicians and government officials of the twenties rings foreign in the ears of a 21st century observer.

Laissez-faire ("let it be") ideology dominated that era, and those who favored government activism felt that they bore the onus of proof to justify their stances. It was an age encapsulated by the most famous saying of President Calvin Coolidge: "The business of the American people is business." Government back then was not predominantly thought of as "what we do together" but rather as what some people force upon everyone else.

Today, government is expected to be the guarantor of the economic well-being of individuals and the nation alike. Those who espouse a laissez-faire view bear the onus of justifying their stances since government activism dominates.

The severe but short-lived recession of 1921 was presided over by laissez-faire-minded federal authorities such as Andrew Mellon, Warren Harding, and Calvin Coolidge. There were only two policy responses during the recession: (1) At the urging of Mellon, the Fed discount rate was gradually lowered from 7% in 1921 to around 4% in mid-1922. But many months before the rate-cutting phase ended, the economy had already gotten back on its feet. (2) The 1921 tax cuts were enacted, although they were not really motivated by the recession at all and likely would have happened regardless.

Coolidge - "Silent Cal" - famously "chose not to run" for president in 1928, despite presiding over one of the most prosperous times in American history. The accidental president (only ascending to the job after the sudden death of Harding in 1923) was perhaps the most committed presidential devotee of laissez-faire in the 20th century. Even in October 1930, after the severe market crash and onset of a recession, Coolidge wrote in a newspaper column:

If business can be let alone and assured of reasonable freedom from government interference and increased taxes, that will do more than all kinds of legislation to relieve depression. Local governments are justified in spending all the money necessary for direct relief of distress. But the nation and the states will only increase the difficulties by undertaking to restore confidence through legislation. It will be the part of wisdom to give business a free hand to supply its own remedies. [Pietrusza, 54-55]

Instead of Coolidge presiding over the crash of 1929 and the ensuing recession, that job fell to the much more energetic and activist Herbert Hoover, whom Coolidge often referred to as "Wonder Boy."

In today's context, who does our current president more resemble: "Silent Cal" Coolidge, or "Wonder Boy" Hoover? If a recession struck this year or next, would most Americans prefer a hands-off leader or an active manager? I submit that, like nativism, laissez-faire thinking has significantly diminished as a trait of Americanism.

5. Federal budget surplus/deficit, then and now

The federal government ran a budget surplus every year of the 1920s, even while cutting tax rates several times.

Compare this to the federal budget deficit ran every year of the 2010s (so far):

Indeed, the United States has not enjoyed a federal budget surplus since 2001. While the nation in the 1920s used its prosperity as a chance to pay down debt and shore up its financial health, during the current decade, the federal government's fiscal situation has eroded even in the good times.

6. Total debt and federal government spending were a much smaller percentage of GDP in the 1920s

Fed government spending began in the 1920s at 7.6% of GDP, ending the decade in 1929 at 3.64% of GDP - halving in a mere decade. The following is a chart of total government (federal, state, and local) spending as a percentage of GDP, which also fell, though more faintly.

Source: usgovernmentspending.com

Federal spending as a percentage of GDP has likewise fallen in the 2010s from above 24% to around 20%:

But unlike the 1920s, this is solely because of rising GDP and the phasing out of expensive stimulus programs enacted early in the decade. While federal government spending gently fell in the twenties, it has swelled by 22% in the 2010s.

What about total (private and public) debt? Again, the two decades are far apart.

Total debt in 1920 sat at 148% of GDP (Grant, 8), while it ended the decade at a little above 180% of GDP. In the 2010s, total public and private debt began the decade at 292% of GDP and now sits at 307% of GDP. (Other calculations of total debt to GDP put the percentages much higher.)

7. Productivity growth surged in the Roaring Twenties but has languished in the 2010s

Let's start with the current decade this time. Sadly, productivity growth has slowed to a crawling pace compared to many decades of the 20th century, especially the 1920s and 1930s.

Total factor productivity (TFP) growth in the 2010s has expanded at an average annual rate of 0.84% thus far.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, business productivity growth in the past decade has been slower than any time since the stagflation of the 1970s.

The manufacturing sector is even worse for wear when it comes to productivity, clocking in at a dreary 0.7% growth in the last ten years.

Compare this to the productivity boom of the 1920s.

Methods of increasing production efficiency exploded during that decade. According to Marquette University economic historian Gene Smiley,

Some changes, such as the standardization of parts and processes and the reduction of the number of styles and designs, raised the productivity of both capital and labor. Modern management techniques . . . were introduced on a wider scale.

An important means of productivity growth was the shift to using electricity in the manufacturing process, especially electricity generated off-site and purchased from utility companies. Writes Smiley:

By 1929 about 70 percent of manufacturing activity relied on electricity, compared to roughly 30 percent in 1914. Steam provided 80 percent of the mechanical drive capacity in manufacturing in 1900, but electricity provided over 50 percent by 1920 and 78 percent by 1929. An increasing number of factories were buying their power from electric utilities. In 1909, 64 percent of the electric motor capacity in manufacturing establishments used electricity generated on the factory site; by 1919, 57 percent of the electricity used in manufacturing was purchased from independent electric utilities.

Likewise, the shift from coal to oil and natural gas cheapened energy and increased its efficiency. As might be expected, most of the productivity gains (around 84%, according to Robert Shackleton of the Congressional Budget Office) were concentrated in manufacturing, which enjoyed an average annual growth rate in TFP of 5%.

As Smiley documents,

"Labor productivity grew much more rapidly during the 1920s than in the previous or following decade. Capital productivity had declined in the decade previous to the 1920s while it also increased sharply during the twenties and continued to rise in the following decade."

To put this into numbers, annual labor productivity growth in the decade from 1899 to 1909 averaged 1.3%; from 1909 to 1919, 1.14%; from 1919 to 1929, an impressive 5.44%; and from 1929 to 1939, back down to 1.95%. Average annual capital productivity was actually declining from 1899 to 1919 between 1.5% and 2%, but then turned around in the twenties and jumped up to 4.21%, slowing a bit to 2.38% in the thirties.

This dynamic and innovative environment spawned some of the nation's (and, in some cases, the world's) most successful companies, including: Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) (1921), RadioShack (1921), CVS (NYSE:CVS) (1922), the Walt Disney Corporation (NYSE:DIS) (1923), Burlington Coat Factory (1924), NAPA Auto Parts (1925), Winn-Dixie Stores (1925), Supervalu (1926), as well as AMC Theaters, Pep Boys, Kenworth, Ace Hardware, AT&T Laboratories, Florida Power & Light (now owned by NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)), McKinsey & Company, and many others.

Santa Clara University economist Alexander Field has argued that the 1930s were the most productive decade of US history in terms of multifactor (labor and capital) productivity growth and technological progress. This is bolstered by Shackleton's research, which shows a ~3% average annual growth rate in TFP during the thirties.

How could there have been such impressive growth during the Great Depression? In a previous article, I discussed Ester Fano's observation that private employment of scientists and researchers exploded in the thirties and concluded that one of the primary reasons for this was the fact that wage deflation had made them inexpensive to employ.

Perhaps one of the springboards for innovation in the 1920s was the wage deflation in the early years of the decade. This brings up the next difference.

8. The deflationary reset of the 1920s and the lack thereof in the 2010s

The 1920s began with a recession that brought a strong bout of deflation. Wages fell along with all kinds of prices - wholesale, consumer, and asset.

Source: Trading Economics

This acted as a "reset" to the economy, wiping away the inflationary excesses of the war years and reconnecting prices with the fundamentals of the economy. After this sharp and painful deflation, prices remained fairly stable for the remainder of the decade.

Compare this to the early, recessionary years of the 2010s, in which prices were kept from falling through a combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Source: Trading Economics

Instead of stable prices, inflationary stimulus has helped prices to rise by an average ~1.8% per year. Likewise, wages were not allowed to fall, causing pent-up wage deflation which may still not be fully worked out.

9. Wage growth was much faster in the 1920s than in the 2010s

Let's just take nominal wages for now. In our own time, nominal wage growth fell from a healthy range of 3-4% prior to the Great Recession to around 2%, bottoming out at 1.5% in October 2012, before edging back up to 3% by Q3 2018.

Source: Economic Policy Institute

Compare this to the nominal wage changes of the 1920s:

Source: Gene Smiley

Notice, first, the 10-12% nominal wage deflation experienced during the recession of 1920-21. This is right in line with the fall in consumer prices (meaning real wages stayed flat). Next, notice the 11.8% nominal wage growth for skilled or semi-skilled male workers between 1920 and 1929. This equates to a 1.18% average annual nominal gain. Or, if you measure from the depth of the recession in 1921, nominal wages rose 24.5% (2.72% annually). Unskilled male workers enjoyed a 25.7% increase in nominal wages from the depth of the recession, or 2.85% annually.

It is often pointed out in summaries of the 1920s that output increased by 70%, while nominal labor income rose only 11%. Surely part of the reason for this is that capital claimed a larger percentage of the generated wealth. And surely, the relative weakness of unions played a part, too. But there are other, perhaps more significant factors.

For one, according to Smiley, the labor force participation rate grew faster than the population during the twenties. More competition for a scarce amount of jobs suppressed wages. But the composition of the workforce played a part as well. The labor force participation rate for men fell slightly, while the rate rose slightly for women. The wage gap between men and women in that era was much starker than it is today. "Unskilled males received on average 35 percent more than females during the twenties," writes Smiley. More women competing for jobs with men also suppressed wages, and unfortunately, nominal wage growth for women rose only 1.7% between 1923 and 1929.

I might add that African Americans were becoming more integrated into the workforce during that decade as well, and though I don't have the data to back this up, the wage gap between whites and blacks in the 1920s was also probably quite pronounced. More African Americans filling job posts would surely drag down average wage growth.

But, of course, it needs to be stressed that real wage growth (accounting for price levels) of 22% was double the nominal growth, largely because wages fell less than prices in 1920-21 and rose faster than prices for most of the rest of the decade. (See Pietrusza, p. 19.)

Moreover, numerical data about wages doesn't include the value of improved working conditions. Per Smiley: "Electricity brought about improved illumination, ventilation, and cleanliness in the plants, dramatically improving working conditions." It also increased safety via electric machines that reduced workplace accidents and made manual labor less strenuous.

Compare this to real (inflation-adjusted) wage growth since 2010:

In Q1 2010, real median weekly wages were $344. In Q4 2018, they sat at $355. That's a 3.2% gain over a nine year time span, or 0.35% annually. Compare this to the 2.2% annual real wage gains enjoyed in the 1920s.

10. The Fed's balance sheet was much smaller in the 1920s than in the 2010s

I mentioned this in the Similarities article as it related to the Fed's selling off of its Treasury holdings in the late twenties. What I didn't discuss was the total size of the balance sheet, then versus now.

Source: St. Louis Fed

This chart only goes through 2012. Here is an up-to-date one:

Notice the Fed's balance sheet assets peaked in 2015 at a little over 23% of GDP, roughly the same as the peak of the Great Depression. Even today, after a long economic recovery and stock bull market, the Fed's balance sheet is above 20% of GDP. Compare this to the ~5% of GDP at which it stood prior to the Great Depression.

Any further Fed asset purchase programs (aka "quantitative easing") would lift the central bank's balance sheet assets into historically unprecedented territory.

Conclusion

I'll let the reader draw their own conclusions about the similarities and differences between these two decades of American history. The reader can probably discern my own perspective about the potential link (or lack thereof) between the Roaring Twenties and our own time simply based on the points I've curated. For those interested, I've got one more (much shorter) concluding article coming which will wrap up my thoughts on the lessons to learn from the 1920s.

