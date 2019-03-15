Oxford BioMedica's (OXBDF) CEO John Dawson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford BioMedica PLC (OTCPK:OXBDF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Catherine Isted – Head-Corporate Development and IR

John Dawson – Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter – Chief Financial Officer

Amy Walker – Peel Hunt

Philippa Gardner – Jefferies

Daniel Wilkinson – Edison

Gary Waanders – Bryan Garnier

Julie Simmonds – Panmure Gordon

Brian White – Cantor

Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright

Caroline Palomeque – Maxim Group

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Oxford Biomedica Preliminary Results 2018 Webcast and Conference Call.

Catherine Isted

Good afternoon, and welcome to Oxford Biomedica's preliminary results for 2018. I'd like to thank you all of you in the room and those online and on the webcast for joining us today.

The word transformational is a word I believe is often overused. However, I do think it's correct to say that 2018 has truly been a transformational year for Oxford Biomedica. Not only have we seen our revenue grow by 70%, we have also become EBITDA and cash flow positive.

Importantly this year, we have proved to the markets that our dual strategy is working with both large platform and pipeline deals signed. We're now building for the future in every sense of the word to maximize the opportunity for Oxford Biomedica in this new, fast growing, cell and gene therapy market.

With that, I hand over to our CEO John Dawson and CFO Stuart Paynter to go through the results and the outlook for the year ahead.

John Dawson

Thank you, Catherine, and I would add my welcome as well to all of you in the room and on the phone. We're delighted to present our results for 2018 today, and we think we've had a very, very good year.

During the presentation, I'll be making forward-looking statements which cannot be relied upon. So into the meat of the presentation, firstly the 2018 highlights, three parts of that this year: the delivery of the dual strategy, strong financial growth and building the future.

Dual strategy, and that's something we've actually executed perfectly in 2018. Three deals which we're very proud of: the first one with Bioverativ around hemophilia with a viable value of $105 million.

The second one with Axovant around our Parkinson's drug, OXB-102 as we called it, AXO-Lenti-PD now, and a viable value of $842.5 million. And the third one for cystic fibrosis, a partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Gene Therapy Cystic Fibrosis Consortium, and Imperial Innovations; and this is quite a technical challenge for us, inhaled lenti for cystic fibrosis.

Again the second part, strong financial growth. Income grew 72% to GBP 67.9 million from GBP 39.4 million the year before, spectacular growth. EBITDA GBP 13.4 million versus last year's loss of GBP 1.9 million. And cash at the end of the year, GBP 32.2 million versus the year before GBP 14.3 million, reflecting significantly improved trading performance and placing of GBP 20.5 million gross.

Very importantly now, building for the future. We signed two new leases in 2018, firstly on an 84,000 square feet building, which would double our GMP suite numbers going forward in 2020. And secondly, another lease in December 2018 on a 32,000 square feet premises to establish a new discovery and innovation facility.

Staff, we're growing from 321 to 432 in 2018. And we'll be 600 by the end of 2019 to keep up with the growth in the business.

We signed an R&D collaboration with Microsoft during the year to improve cell and gene therapy delivery using artificial intelligence and machine learning. And of course, we have huge expectations for 2019 of further deals around our platform and also for our proprietary pipeline.

Before I go to the next slide, I'd just like to thank all of our staff, our wonderful staff, back at Oxford Biomedica who worked so hard to achieve these results in 2018.

Over the page, strategy. Still the backbone of our Company is our LentiVector delivery platform. Four main pillars to that: IP, patents and know-how; facilities, I'll talk about at length in a few minutes; expertise, brilliant people in the business, up to 600 by Christmas; and one of our real differentiating factors to us is quality systems. It's so important to attract new businesses to work with us.

We then like to partner the business, partner programs and OXB products. We've learnt a long time ago, to keep at the front of the LentiVector field, we have to keep innovating around our own platform. And we are working very hard to get better yields in our bioprocessing; quicker analytics, better analytics; and lower the cost back to the patients for treatments.

Partner programs are so useful to us. We have many, many income streams from those, process development fees and incentives; bioprocessing revenues and royalties, the all-important royalties. Customers that fall into these categories would be Orchard, Sanofi, Novartis, Boehringer, and of course the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Association.

The other side of the business, the products, we are investing now in internal and external asset sales, to take those forward to early critical stage. Here we can get deals that would get us up on some milestones, royalties and development funding. If you do a deal like Axovant of course as well, you then the ability to manufacture for them, get revenues from that also, so a very important part of our business in that respect.

Let me also talk about the deals we did in 2018, the first of those with the partnership with Bioverativ for hemophilia, the product development agreement for the factor VIII and factor IX for hemophilia A and B. It's a non-exclusive IP license. And the deal structure here was $5 million development upfront, with over $100 million potentially for development, regulatory and sales milestones.

We'd receive royalties and sales from the drug launches and can get slightly higher royalties should we embed further IP. Now these deals can take up very long time. This one took us up to 18 months to sign.

And just before we signed it, literally two weeks, Sanofi bought Bioverativ. Now these things can be very catastrophic at times On the part of my life, this has happened and deals haven't happened. So we were very happy to see this go through two weeks later. And we were very grateful the Bioverativ patent was precleared to deal with Sanofi, so that happened very quickly afterwards.

The work with the account is in process development stage for hemophilia A and B to allow successful production of materials for clinical development. Just to give you a feel for this market, sales in the products in this area was $6.7 billion in 2016, set to grow to $8 billion by 2026, a very exciting area to work in.

On to the second deal with Axovant around our Parkinsons' drug OXB-102, now known as AXO-Lenti-PD. It's a worldwide licensing agreement here. Headline value of the deal was $842.5 million. The $30 million upfront here, $55 million was specified development milestones, and a further $757.5 million was specified regulatory and sales milestones. So on the drug here, the royalties we get are higher than we'd normally get in a partnership deal. We get tiered 7% to 10% on sales.

In March 2019, Axovant reported their data from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial and are now planning to move into the second cohort of treatment in the second quarter. Very exciting in this, we're so excited where it can go.

Products in Parkinson's in 2016 sold $3.1 billion, set to rise on our forecast to about $8.8 billion by 2026. It's a huge market we are involved.

And the third deal of the year was with Boehringer, the U.K. Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, and Imperial Innovations around cystic fibrosis. This is a process development agreement. Where company is responsible for process and analytical development, scaled up manufacture and generation of material for tox studies. This has an exclusive option license agreement with it, and the terms are undisclosed currently. Our work here is working in preclinic with plans to manufacture materials for toxicology studies.

Again this is a very active growing market. In seven major markets, sales were in 2015, $2.2 billion, forecast to rise to $8.6 billion by 2025.

So investing in the future and building for the future. Our current footprint, that's our 2018 footprint before future building, was 110,000 square feet. By the end of 2019, that would have grown to 226,000 square feet. You now have the previous buildings ahead of Windrush Court with laboratories. Harrow House has two GMP suites; Yarnton, another GMP suite. Both of these are FDA and MHRA approved.

Now we're investing for the future. The first deal was the 84,000 square feet building for more GMP suites, four of those with two GMP suites as well. We'll finish building in 2019 and have these running and producing vector in 2020.

And more recently, we just had another lease for our discovery and innovation facility. This will have non-GMP research laboratories and space and office. Because of the rate of growth we have, we have to find people to definitely suit us effectively. Huge growth, but we do believe this is going to take us to a place where we can satisfy our demand in the future.

Next slide talks about the number of trials starting each year using LentiVector. You see us ever growing, and this has been heavily driven by some CAR programs.

If we look at the graph on the left-hand side, it also breaks down, these are numbered, actually each type of phase starting each year.

The bottom line is a selection, but not all of the companies working in preclinic and LentiVector clinical trials. This was integrated guys we are working with.

Now very, very pertinent to us were the comments by Scott Gottlieb, the FDA commissioner, back in January. He talks about by 2020, having another 200 IND applications per annum, starting with the 800 already in place, and further on by 2025, 10 to 20 cell and gene therapy approvals each year, massive growth.

Hence by building our business, and we predict internally that the market for lentivector manufacturing by 2026 could be as much as $800 million that would be brought by the success of cystic fibrosis or hemophilia.

Turning to our platform pipeline. Still two drugs from Novartis, one we can't talk about. Hopefully, we'll be able to talk about it later in the year when they go into the clinic with that.

A new deal with Axovant there, we're manufacturing for them. It's a platform part of the business as well. We have two drugs in Sanofi's hands at this point in time, hemophilia A and B, going forward with those in early stages Orchard have gone from strength to strength, having IPO-ed this year. We have three drugs with them, ADA-SCID, MPS-IIIA, and one with the company, undisclosed. And of course, our new collaboration with cystic fibrosis.

On the product pipeline, we now three drugs partnered with other parties: AXO-Lenti-PD with Axovant, and of course Sanofi Stargardt and Usher Syndrome 1B. I should comment of course about the press release earlier in the month that we see Sanofi to relicense these drugs, and that should clarify how this is happening.

Now looking for new partner, we expect to be the CMC partner for new partner intake. And of course, that could be very good to us. I would heighten and show you the GSK to OXB transfer, which were very successful. We expect to have something going forward. Phase 2 are the exciting drugs which have a place in the market.

For proprietary unencumbered assets, we have a few of these I should talk to you about. Corneal graft rejection, OXB-302, the CAR-T 5T4, liquid tumors, OXB-201 for wet AMD. Two new ones, genetic diseases LCA10 and RP1. And we're now working ALS as well. And a big drive this year was to bring new ideas forward. We've seen what we can do with platform ideas, and also the platform's so important to us to drive the business forward and create value. So we're working very hard internally to create new ideas, and we have a long list of things we're working on. Some have strict criteria with what we take forward, but there will be more drugs appearing in the coming 12 months.

At that point I'll pass to Stuart to talk about the financials.

Stuart Paynter

Thank you, John, and my welcome to everyone on the phone and in the room as well.

So firstly, to take you through the 2018 highlights, financial highlights, and as John mentioned, we're very proud to say that we've grown extremely strongly through the year. So, both revenue and what we call gross income, which is revenue and other operating income, have grown more than 70%. A large chunk of that is from the licensing deals we did with Bioverativ and Axovant, which are very positive.

The operating expenses have increased by 38% to just under GBP 32 million. And this is a consequence of as John mentioned, us really increasing the headcount to be able to cope with current and future demand. I mean we are a growth company, and we're investing on our infrastructure very aggressively, in order to see us as continued market leaders in our space in the vibrant gene therapy field.

Of course, what those two things do, increasing your revenue and increasing your costs, when you increase your revenue more than you costs, it'll lead to much, much more favorable EBITDA numbers. So, we were about GBP 13.4 million for the year. And you will recall at the half year, we were just under GBP 12 million.

So the second half was also EBITDA positive. And it's important that whilst we are aggressively investing back into the business, that we're also keeping a prudent view on how much money we have to spend on that. So we are managing that very closely. As John mentioned, and we'll come to in the outlook, we're looking to be at 600 people by the end of the year.

The operating profit was slightly higher at GBP 13.9 million, flagged unusually because we recognized about GBP 6 million of revaluating on the Orchard assets that we hold. So we hold post-IPO, just under 900,000 Orchard shares. And I think this is a really nice validation of the strategy of working with both big and small companies.

We signed the deal with Orchard a long time ago, and they were a seeded sort of VC ranked novel gene therapy company. We've helped them get to a position in the market with a successful IPO, as John mentioned. And with their ADA-SCID product, we hope that they'll be the second lenti-based product on to the market, probably in early 2020. So it showed that we can both while we're big companies. And if the science is good, we'll work with small companies and potentially take equity space. We'll be more flexible in the deal structures we have now.

Our licensing income, GBP 18.3 million, we said from Axovant and Bioverativ deals, GBP 10.2 million on the product and GBP 8.1 million on the platform in terms of how those revenues were split. And of course, that leads to a positive cash inflow in the year.

So the other thing we did was in order to fund our 86,000 square foot facility for the new GMP suites, we did raise back in February, March last year, very successful raise of GBP 20.5 million. And now we've got a fully funded pathway to expanding our capacity capabilities.

And how that played through to our cash position is we're north of GBP 30 million as at the end of the year. We're expecting we'd spend for OxBox, which is what we're calling our facility, to start really in earnest towards the end of last year and in the first 6 to 8 months of this year. We're spending, we are expecting to go through quite a lot of cash, but again fully funded.

And it's worth mentioning that we've also been very, very well supported by the government in the last 12 to 18 months. We've been the beneficiaries of 2 Innovate grants, one for the advancement of capacity of viral vectors, and the other one for the digitalization of the process and analytics, as John mentioned. And that really concluded in the deal that we announced earlier this week with Microsoft. So the government has been very supportive, and we appreciate the support.

So if we flip over now to Slide 14, what you can see is what I've already talked about. So on the top, we talked about gross income there. That's both revenues and other operating income, which is now very small. The accelerated growth there, very impressive growth, we know that we are a growth company and top line is key for us. So we'll continue to, as John mentioned, aggressively pursue opportunities in the marketplace to sign new deals, to allow us to grow our revenue base and reinvest that revenue back into the platform.

It is worth mentioning, at the half year, if you recall, the more predictable element of the revenues is the blue line. That's the bioprocessing and commercial development revenues. We highlighted the seasonality at the half year. It's worth mentioning that in the second half of the year, we grew 64% in the bioprocessing and commercial development revenues on the first half of the year. So we promised you an uptick, and an uptick is what we delivered.

And then the EBITDA, of course we have long been a product development company back in the years we're looking at there, 2014, 2015. And in 2016, we successfully pivoted our strategy in order to help Novartis pursue its goal. And you can see that that's paid sort of medium and long-term dividends. And it's enabled us to have the financial strength to have much more optionality now moving forward.

So Slide 15, we just take you through the segments. I mean it's clear even in 2017 that the platform stood alone and made a positive contribution to the business. That's been fortified in 2018 with the new deals we've signed, which has enabled us to expand the commercial development piece of our business very aggressively. It is worth mentioning that we have 3 clean rooms currently. And they're running at capacity and they have been for a number of years. So we are still slightly constrained by the capacity we have. We have invested to remove that constraint by the early part of 2020. So we are, through 2019, still going to be slightly artificially constrained there. And we should see the shackles come off in 2020 for revenue growth.

The other area we have constraints was laboratory space in order to do some analytics. So as John mentioned, with the new facility we signed for innovation and discovery, we have taken the constraint of our labs space as well. So we think we're well sett for the future.

And then you see on the product segment, that's necessarily going to be more lumpy. We signed a very good deal in 2018 of course, as John go through with that on some genetic therapies. This you can see on the operating loss line, the operating profit this year and the EBITDA, that these are sensible investments we continue to take. So we are obviously as I mentioned, we are going to try and identify those things that are going to help us grow, and invest in those in a very strategic and controlled manner.

So taking you to the outlook for 2019. The gene and cell therapy space is still very vibrant. We've seen a number of deals take place in the last few weeks. So there is a lot of interest from Big Pharma in the space, a lot of investment going into the area. We see our strategy as being very, very capable of taking us forward in maintaining and growing our market leadership in the lenti space.

We expect to see Novartis bioprocessing and royalty income going up of course as Kymriah is rolled out around the world. We have multiple revenue generating partners beyond Novartis, including some of the ones we've talked about like Orchard and Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim. And there is an expectation for new additional platform partnerships to be added during this year. Certainly there is. We – now we've always have trouble giving exact dates and times of these deals, but we have a vibrant pipeline of opportunities, which we are still bullish about closing.

And of course, what we've done with Axovant is we have validated our strategy of the hybrid model. Of course, that's a single point and we understand we've got to continue that trend. And with that in mind, we still have ambitions to outlicense one of our products this year as well.

In terms of the infrastructure in 2019, as we've gone through, we expect work to continue on the new manufacturing facility, again completely fully funded. And that's on track for completion and validation in the first part of 2020. We've already occupied the building in the office space.

We know that the cost growth in the business to 600 people will be required to meet the anticipated revenue growth we have. It's not good enough to our resources post these deals. You need to have the capacity for the Big Pharma guys and the smaller entities to be able to do their work in a timely manner. It's a competitive marketplace. And one of the use pieces we can give people is the ability to take their product to the market faster than our competitors.

And of course, we mentioned a modest investment back in our pipeline programs there. We're very excited about the internal pipeline. We have some very good candidates, we're looking to screen and bring forward. And as we mentioned too at the half year, we now have the latitude to take these forward ourselves into early stage clinical studies through Phase 1/2 to look to generate the next incremental piece of value. So the next value inflection point is what we're after. Some good human data really does give you a really marketable asset. So that's where we are for 2019.

And with that, I'll hand over to John to talk about the news flow.

John Dawson

Yes. Looking forward, we can see a lot of things happening over the next 12 months. The second CAR-T program from Novartis should go into the clinic. And we'll see higher royalties coming in from Novartis with the uplift of sales in DLBCL as well.

Orchard Therapeutics has filed their BLA for ADA-SCID during 2020. And we continue working with Bioverativ and Sanofi to take forward hemophilia A and B to have materials ready for clinical trials in the next 12 months.

Of course, our expectation is to sign further deals around our platform, very, very important to drive the business to keep that revenue growing. But we have to invest further in our platform to improve the volume and yield from bioprocessing and efficacy of vector transduction of target cells in the business too, key to our business going forward.

In-house products, we'll see AXO-Lenti-PD moving to cohort 2 of the Phase 1/2 trial. And we have huge expectations we're going to do another platform deal – sorry, I should say our pipeline deals of our products going forward as well. And I think this could be a very exciting for Oxford Biomedica substance going forward. So back to you, Catherine.

A - Catherine Isted

Well, we'll now take questions from the room followed by questions from the phone. [Operator Instructions] We'll start with Amy [Peel Hunt].

Amy Walker

Thanks. Hi, it's Amy Walker from Peel Hunt. I'll choose carefully. The release mentions that bioprocessing revenues rose 15% in the year 2019 – sorry, 2018. Based on your commitments as you see them right now, what do you expect that figure to be for 2019, particularly in the context of the commentary around capacity constraints?

Stuart Paynter

Well, as you know and you'll probably be frustrated, Amy, we don't give that level of guidance down to the individual revenue lines. We do expect to see some growth. But we are not going to see sort of growth that seven clean rooms against three clean rooms give you – gives you. As we move forward in the year, it's public knowledge that we're – we are currently running two cell factory two process A suites and one process B. One of those suites is being validated for process B now, so it'll be two in one in either way.

And the process B does give us the opportunity to run more campaigns. So it's a shorter campaign which produces more material. So to that degree, we can still squeeze growth out. We won't give a percentage growth number. But we can still squeeze growth out until we are deconstrained in 2020 with new suites coming online.

Amy Walker

And then debottleneckings to it, does that – I mean would that theoretically allow you – or kind of how material is that? Can you give us any kind of feeling for, just from a capacity footprint perspective, can you put a percentage on what that does for you?

Stuart Paynter

Well, it more than doubles our capacity. So we've got three clean rooms now. We'll have about seven clean rooms at the end of the process. All the clean rooms going into the new facility will be processed. They're all bioreactors. So yes, of course, we need to be able to fill those. And we will staff up in a controlled manner in order to run one, two, three, four clean rooms when the demand is there.

So it's going to be a slow ramp. It's not going to be an immediate double the revenues, but it enables us to sign new deals on the platform now with the ability to satisfy that demand in the future.

Amy Walker

Well picking up on that, in terms of signing new deals, can you just – can you help us understand what the main bottleneck for the rate of deal signing is? So it sounds like capacity, you've got some flexibility. So what is it? Is it the number of targets? Is it your bandwidth to do the due diligence? What's the key thing that is the rate-limiting step to new deal signing?

John Dawson

That’s finally feasibility testing. Most times, we went back to work in a drug commission we can work with LentiVector. We worked very, very well, so that's not a concern. It just takes time. And then it can go negotiate afterwards. I can take you back for example, or I can take you forward. Bioverativ took us 18 months. A deal can take us a year sometimes. It's very hard to predict exactly when they get signed as well. What we do know is we're very busy. We have a lot of visibility ongoing. And we do expect to sign further deals this year, but I couldn't give you a time on it.

Amy Walker

Okay, John, last one just on the debt and capital structure. What are your options for reducing the debt burden? And when do you think what's the timeline for repayment or refinancing or whatever option you're looking to use?

Stuart Paynter

Again we – there are no board decisions made on this. So we can give you an aspiration. So we see the debt as being absolutely be necessary for the growth of the business back in 2015 when we took the first step out. And then we refinanced that debt in 2017 as everyone knows. And that debt and the finances at the time enabled us to become the company we've become.

But we do acknowledge that it's a now debt which is not in line with the sort of risk profile of the company we now are. So we are actively looking at – at the corporate structure we have in order to make us a stronger company and release us from these legacy issues that we have. No timelines yet, but I can tell you that it's being actively looked at.

Philippa Gardner

Philippa Gardner from Jefferies. I was wondering, so on the Sanofi assets that they're looking to relicense, how actively is Sanofi actually pursuing relicensing? And are these assets that you might consider bringing back in-house and doing some further development on, and then looking to relicense yourself? And then my second question is just on your cost base, and you talked about growth this year with the 40% increase in employees. I mean how should we actually think about the R&D and the G&A lines for 2019?

John Dawson

First part on Sanofi, I'll take it. I'll pass the second part to Stuart. For Sanofi, they are very active. They have quite a big data in going, a lot of people in that. We find these assets very attractive and something we could consider. We haven't done so yet, but we expect it to get partnered. We expect it to be very attractive in the future. And these drugs do cure a lot of unmet medical need at this point in time. So we see them having a very attractive future. Stuart?

Stuart Paynter

So in terms of the cost base, very good question, I mean, we are looking and we have added a whole bunch of scientists into the organization, which is what you would expect for an organization like us. We have reached a bit of a tipping point in the size of the business where we have had to add some strategic G&A costs into the mix.

In 2018, John successfully employed another three members of the senior executive team. We were five, and now we're eight. And some of those in the R&D line, but this is part of the company we need to build the infrastructure around. So I think as you look at this going forward, I think you'll expect to see a bigger increase in the R&D lines because the vast majority of people will be working scientists. But that's not to say that we will need to make some strategic G&A investments as well.

Catherine Isted

Stefan? Okay.

Stefan Hamill

Thank you. Stefan Hamill from Numis. I'll try and do three. So on bioprocessing volumes. I guess, could you just clarify, it sounds like you're going to make quite a significant internal improvement before the new capacity comes on. Will you be able to achieve that in the first half?

Stuart Paynter

So I mean as you see in this year and I highlighted in the presentation, the first half tends to be seasonally slightly suppressed, given the cleaning schedules. So once a year, we have to close down the clean rooms and it's used just after Christmas. And it has been – we took that opportunity this year to switch our Yarnton facility from a cell factory to a bioprocessor, so that's going through validation.

So I would say the first half of this year isn't going to see a big increase. Because first of all we're making that change, and that makes us do validation batches. And second of all, it's a seasonal effect of the sort of clean, GMP cleaning schedules we have to do. I mean certainly for the second half that should be a validated facility. And we should be seeing the new norm in terms of the amount of throughput we can put through our existing three clean rooms with two bioreactors and one cell factory.

Stefan Hamill

So just expanding on I guess the self capacity constraint issue, I mean have you actually held back on the deal side, the business development side?

John Dawson

No. We would have been constrained by the end of 2019. Hence where we took action to start building in early – or late 2018 I should say, to be ready to use the new facility in the first half of 2020.

Stefan Hamill

So deals that land would now will land clearly after the seven clear – clean rooms...

John Dawson

Well, the time to actually be manufacturing, yes, it would be after the point of having new capacity, yes.

Stuart Paynter

It's typically, and I think we said this, Stefan, it's typically about a year between signing the deal during the process development work before you need GMP facilities. So well, you need GMP batch facilities. You need to do your testing in GMP facilities. But you – by the time you actually need to make a clinical batch, you usually see it to 18 months. So any new deals now will form part of the OxBox estate, the new facility estate.

Stefan Hamill

So in theory, you could accelerate?

John Dawson

Yes.

Stefan Hamill

Can we go that road now?

John Dawson

That is the hope. That's why we're building these things, yes.

Stefan Hamill

Okay, second question.

John Dawson

Come on.

Stefan Hamill

Okay, last question just on I guess also on Sanofi. I guess the widest significance was those assets were the most advanced lenti asset, ocular lenti assets. And you've just, I guess there was an overlap. You announced to a new lenti ocular assets I guess prior to Sanofi with this news. Can you just give us some comfort there's no clinical or technical red flags coming out until that decision by Sanofi maybe?

John Dawson

Absolutely not. It's a portfolio of a view. They stand – categorize their spend as to what was getting the best returns in and the future. And very much like GSK, they came out of rare diseases. These guys have come out of gene therapy and ophthalmology to give it to a player that better suits that business going forward.

Stuart Paynter

It's all commercial business.

John Dawson

Yes, thank you.

Daniel Wilkinson

Thank you. Daniel Wilkinson, Edison. I'm going to try and squeeze two questions into one, to start with. On the balance, growing the workforce, operationally how's that going? And do you have trouble acquiring talent too?

John Dawson

That's a very good point. We've worked very hard in 2018 to create the right culture and to have the right values and mission statements as well as the right reward systems. We have had no issues recruiting the people we've needed so far. The bump from, was it 321 to 432, in 2018 went smoothly. It's a lot to go after. It's a lot to get your arms around, but it's gone extremely well to get some brilliant people back at base. And we expect the same to be true in meeting 600 by year-end this year.

Daniel Wilkinson

Sticking with costs, your admin expense only grew about 5% this year where there, you went up about 35% in personnel. Is that mainly weighting to 2019 in these costs?

Stuart Paynter

There was a suppression in the admin numbers because we recognized a FX gain in those numbers. So the real numbers are little bit higher on the admin side. But yes I mean of course, there's an annualized effect of bringing new people very quickly. So it's a bit difficult to forecast, but we expect to see a continued annualized effect. But by the time we hit 600, like I said, if we – by that time, we sort of fully grow into our own shoes. So at that time, we'll have a more constant cost base. But it is going to be an annualizing affect over the next year and a bit.

Daniel Wilkinson

Okay. And then just a bit on the capacity side. I know you've gone on this a bit. But with Novartis, are they demanding more at the moment than you can give them? Or you've got it pretty well planned our for next 12 months to two years?

Stuart Paynter

It's pretty well planned out. We've got that forecast for the coming couple of years. And we know exactly what we need to do, and we have the ability to do it.

Daniel Wilkinson

Okay, thank you.

Catherine Isted

Gary? Yes.

Gary Waanders

Hi. Gary Waanders from Bryan Garnier, a couple of questions mostly around the theme of how long. So I noticed the statement in your announcement today that you're the only FDA-certified lentiviral vector manufacturer. Can I ask what...

John Dawson

Actually, most of that was absolute...

Gary Waanders

How long do you think it might take before that position is threatened? Is it alternative lenti manufacturers? Or is it actually the field moving away from those sorts of vectors?

John Dawson

That's a very good question. First of all, we have to pick up a second one as well with ADA-SCID and Orchard. We expect them to actually have that held for quite a long time to come. We don't see anything coming too quickly after that. But we might have something in other processes, and they'll be FDA-approved as well. I'm thinking about that probably around 2021, I believe that could be the case. But as far as competition goes and things to take away from LentiVector, in the things we're working today, we have potential competition coming in the future from other LentiVector manufacturers. There's no signs you can do what lenti can do with other things at the moment. A&D had this space of course, but that too can be complementary in the market.

Gary Waanders

And the other one was around the CF program. That's obviously quite – there are obviously quite a lot of technical hurdles to get a lenti inhaled. How long might it be before that program gets into Phase 1?

John Dawson

That's going to be a period of time. And I'd say we haven't got any exact date yet, so I wouldn't be able to share that with you. But it's something we're making quite hard at, and we're pleased with the results so far.

Catherine Isted

Any other? Julie? Yes.

Julie Simmonds

Julie Simmonds from Panmure Gordon. Firstly just on the staff you have, how many of them are working on your programs? And how many of them are working on your partners for this development?

John Dawson

So the beauty of the model is they do overlap sometimes. So we can work on both times, we have people in manufacturing doing our assets and other people's assets too. As far as discovery and research is concerned, we have dedicated people in that, but we do learn from the other parts of the business too.

So if you work in London working with somebody else, we learn a great deal about and think about doing our own drugs in that area too afterwards. So we don't split them out as you've asked the question there. But I'd say discovery and research on the platform and also around the product, with probably 600 by year-end, I'll put it probably between 75 and 100 people working on discovery and innovation.

Julie Simmonds

Okay. And just secondly, obviously Axovant put out some news earlier this week on the Parkinson's product. Do you have any comments on the data compared to what you've seen previously?

John Dawson

Encouraging. Early stage, but encouraging.

Catherine Isted

Let's get one back there.

Brian White

Brian White from Cantor, a couple of very general questions, if you don't mind. Just in terms of when you're speaking – on the platform. So when you're speaking to potential partners, are they agnostic to a particular vector? Or are they wedded to a particular vector?

John Dawson

It depends upon what they're working in. If they're working in courses and they can't go to AAV for example, so yes. But in other place you can work in the eye with AAV or lenti. People have their choices to make. But certainly, the people that come to us tend to want to work only in lenti. And we have a very good track record to prove that we've done it before and can get people to market generally quicker with our processes compared to competitors.

Brian White

And just in terms on your comments about the expectation of platform delivery from new and existing partners. What proportion do you think are going to come from new compared to existing partners you have?

John Dawson

Because we haven't signed the deals yet, it's a tough question. But I can say we are working on both equally at the moment of current partners who have other things for us to do as well as new people coming in. But I'd say the demand from new people coming in and talking to us what we can do for them, it's in early stage of course, but it's quite significant.

Catherine Isted

Amy?

Amy Walker

It's Amy of Peel Hunt, just a couple of read across the questions, if I can please. Novartis and their manufacturing situation, I think I remember on the 30th of January, they said that they've got an expansion of the viability specification in Europe, and they expected the U.S. to follow suit very soon. Has that happened yet? Do you know the timelines for that or…

John Dawson

That's one we can't answer, unfortunately.

Amy Walker

Okay.

John Dawson

Yes.

Amy Walker

Can you answer if it didn't happen, or if it was delayed through the end of the year, will there be any material implications for you and your budgets on bioprocessing?

John Dawson

Not at this stage, no, because everything we're making for them is set in stone at this point in time as far as the batches are concerned. The need for them is still significant to meet the market. They have a date for pediatric ALL and DLBCL. So we don't see issues for 2019.

Amy Walker

Right. And then very lastly, Voyager in January increased its target enrollments for its Phase 2 trial. And I think the expectation is that will therefore be fileable and they could be on the market 2023, 2024? Can you compare and contrast – or don't compare and contrast. With that as background, what is your expectation, your lens when you might get to market?

John Dawson

Depending on the path we're taking, and there are choices, that is a possibility to match or maybe afterwards.

Stuart Paynter

To answer that’s quite many.

Catherine Isted

I think we'll now go to the phones to see if there's any questions.

[Operator Instructions] The line of Joe Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright is now open.

Joe Pantginis

Joe Pantginis, H.C. Wainwright. For John, and maybe Kyri if he's there. I'm not sure if he's in the room. My question could be focused on Novartis, but really of all your lentiviral research and processes. But for Novartis as an example, without obviously giving out proprietary info, can you give a sense of how the lentiviral program has evolved between Kymriah and the next CAR-T you're working on with regard to say efficiencies, manufacturing, vector design, et cetera that allow you to be – keep your leading status and being competitive and well positioned in the lentiviral arena?

John Dawson

Kyri's not here, so I'll do my best to answer them in full. And if I cannot answer, we'll refer back to him later. As far as the evolution of the process is concerned, we have moved with Novartis from the cell factory to the bioreactors, to the bioreactors. And thereby we've moved and given them a much better cost of goods effect to the patients. So that step has been significant. We are continuously working to improve that as well. And we have many potential Novartis coming through in the coming years around our LentiVector platform.

The line of Caroline Palomeque from Maxim Group is now open.

Caroline Palomeque

This is Caroline Palomeque from Maxim Group. Just wondering if you can talk about the parameters that you consider when looking to outlicense some of your in-house assets? And will the focus be on ophthalmology or the cancer space?

John Dawson

We have enough mind to both, of course, but what we have specialized in the past has been ophthalmology, brain and obviously RI. Now we're looking at lung and liver as well. And if we see the right term opportunity of the CAR-T people, we would have gone to that as well because effectively, that has a great potential for the future. As far as assessing what we license out and what we keep, and if we've got a host of a criteria, I could bore you with the day on that.

We're trying to. But certain things we'd look for like breakthrough status, we keep to ourselves. People are looking to actually make sure it's something we can handle the size of trials. Ourselves as well, we've had people who've asked in the past. So looking at how we do the things and what we license out is a fairly complex process. It takes a matter of probably a month or so to actually get to the bottom of it in each particular case.

Catherine Isted

Any more questions from the room? Stefan?

Stefan Hamill

Just a quick one. I'm Stefan from Numis. On – and that's with the Microsoft. Have you – is there some sort of principle there in terms of a potential yield improvement that can be achieved by digitizing?

John Dawson

No, this is just a deal for them to investigate what they can do with obviously your cloud, working with us around machine learning and artificial intelligence. The idea is that we get so much data that it's impossible for the human to interrogate that adequately to see what you can do differently or kind of affect the yields differently. So working with them, we can actually interrogate far more deeply and find ways to improve our volume and yields from these actions.

Catherine Isted

If there's no more questions from the room, I'd say thank you very much for your time today, the people in the room and also on the line and on the web. And well, have a good day.

John Dawson

Thanks very much. Goodbye, everybody.