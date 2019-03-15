Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Balfour Beatty PLC (OTCPK:BAFBF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Leo Quinn - CEO

Philip Harrison - CFO

Howard Seymour - Numis Securities Limited

Stephen Rawlinson - Applied Value Limited

Andrew Nussey - Peel Hunt LLP

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Leo Quinn

We'll get started if that's okay with everybody. Obviously, when we announced our results, we sort of talked to the press very early on. And we sort of get the various headlines and you got a little bit of a tinny echo on the mic. That's great. And one of the sort of comments we've made is that, this is a fantastic transformation of an internationally diversified engineering company, which happens to be based in the UK and is 110 years old. And I thought that was a sort of a nice summary. The quote was mine by the way. But if we actually look at the benefits that are still being accrued through our Build to Last program, this is a cracking set of results.

First and foremost, we delivered on our Phase 2 promise of industry standard margins across the entire portfolio. If I remind you and wind you back 2 years, we had our Phase 1, which was £200 million cash in, £100 million cost out, we delivered on that as well. Our order book is up double-digit 11%. And what's more important about that is improved margin, but even more important is the terms and conditions on which we're contracting, meaning that we're not accruing a long term liability in the portfolio. So, much more strength in terms of the quality of that order book. Look, cash has always been our compass. We paid down 40% of our debt and we paid down the convertible at £253 million in total. So that was concluded in that period of time.

Again, construction services' margin is up 32%. You only have to go back to those days of KPMG and it was 89 distressed projects. That really is a thing of the past. There will always be challenges in our industry, and there will always be challenges on projects. But I mean, there's been a complete transformation of the underlying quality of the business, which is a real accolade to 26,000 employees and our Build to Last program.

We always said that we would measure our progress and performance in Build to Last through Lean, Expert, Trusted and Safe. If I remind you, that Lean was about £200 million cash in, £100 million cost out, and also investing in the infrastructure for the future. We've invested over the last 4 years, £450 million in the portfolio and I'll touch on that later. But you can see from a cash point of view, if you look at '14 versus '18, £500 million, at it's peak is the improvement in cash flow.

If I look at Expert, we're looking at employee engagement, and you can see the trend there. The key thing around employee engagement is that in the future, our issues are not going to be around market growth. They're going to be around having the talent and the capability to deliver on the projects, which is going to demand that we are more selective. But it means that we have to hire, train and retain the best people. So making it a great place to work and sort of being the UK Google of the infrastructure industry is really our goal.

If I look at Trusted, we do it through customer satisfaction. And, again, the trends have improved there. And this is backed up by our risk review process in terms of our G ticks, our Project on a Page. And all of those things are trending in the right direction. And of course, the thing about Trusted, which is most important, is that we deliver on our promises.

And then finally, in terms of Safety. Safety is really our license to operate. And if you're not safe in this industry, you're not going to be in this industry for long. We've effectively halved our LTI or AFRs. That, I have to tell you, is a phenomenal achievement. And if you actually look around sites that are clean and tidy and safe, usually they perform better than sites that aren't. So this really is a leading indicator in terms of future performance and behaviors across the company. These are all the benefits that are actually being delivered through our Build to Last program.

And then if you want to look at some numbers that you can actually tie back to our annual report and our balance sheet, here is our average net cash. So the way I think about it is, we used to be on average overdrawn by that £400 million 4 years ago. On average, we've got £200 million in the bank today. If I look at our earnings from our earnings-based businesses, we're running at £150 million loss. Today, we're running at £150 million profit. And this here is -- this here, to me, is a phenomenal achievement in terms of -- this is -- think of it as overhead. We've gone from £450 million -- and you can tie this back to the balance sheet, down to £280 million, which is about £170 million. I actually think the number is actually much bigger than that. But what's fascinating about that number is, I can't tell you anything that's missing, stuff that somehow or other we used to do in the past that we're not doing today.

And if we're doing it today, we're doing it actually better. And this all comes around our consolidation of our systems, our processes and everything else. I mean -- but that's a great achievement and the good news is we haven't stopped there. We're going to look to even improve that number more in the future.

And then, finally, if I go back to employee engagement and talent and retaining expertise, our attrition rate was running at about 16%. We're now down at about 12% and we're heading towards 10%. So keeping the best and brightest is a reality for us and it actually positions us very well for the future growth market.

And on that note, I'm now going to pass over to Phil to talk about our financials.

Philip Harrison

Thanks, Leo. Good morning, everyone. Let's look at the headline numbers. As Leo said, these results demonstrate the value being created through Build to Last. I'm particularly pleased with the average net cash, up at £194 million. In this industry, you need to run with average net cash. And this result underpins the strong financial position we have built. Another highlight is the order book, which not only increased, but as we'll come to later, is also of a higher quality as we continue to work -- win work through our Gated Lifecycle process.

Profit from operations increased 5%. Profit before tax by 10%, and following the recognition of deferred tax assets for some of the group's UK historical tax losses, EPS increased 26%. Given this performance, the board has recommended a final dividend of £0.032, taking the recommended full year dividend up to £0.048 per share, a 33% increase on prior year.

Balfour Beatty is now operating from a position of strength, with the financial flexibility to take advantage of the market opportunities as we see ahead of us.

Let's now look at this result -- at the results in detail. Turning to underlying profit from operations. In the earnings-based businesses, there was an increase of 25% to £141 million, which contributed to the overall 5% increase in the group's underlying profit to £205 million.

Looking at the constituent parts. Construction Services improved by 32% to £95 million, with increases in all 3 geographies. Support Services improved 12% with underlying profit from operations of £46 million. And following significant disposals in 2017, Infrastructure Investments profit from operations decreased to £97 million.

If we move to the order book. As you can see, the order book has increased £1.2 billion from year-end 2017, 11% increase in the period, 8% at constant exchange rate. Importantly, the quality is also increasing, with the gross margin of work won in 2018 higher than the previous year, consistent with the higher margin thresholds. The construction order book increased by 18%, 14% at constant currency, primarily due to increased orders in the U.S. Within the first half, we booked our share of the LAX People Mover at circa $600 million. And in the full year, we booked over $1 billion of new school and higher education projects, mainly in California and North Carolina.

The UK order book increased 11% to £3 billion. This does not include our share of the HS2 £2.5 billion civil's work or the £1 billion Old Oak Common station in London. Work is underway to deliver detailed plans and costs for the civil works for Lots 1, N1 and N2, under an Early Contractor Involvement scheme now expected to conclude by the end of the year.

At Support Services, the order book decreased 10% to £2.8 billion as growth in the transportation sector was offset by an expected decline in utilities. In an environment of rising infrastructure spend in the UK, U.S. and Hong Kong, the group continues to focus on disciplined bidding to generate a high quality order book capable of delivering profitable growth.

Now let's look in more detail at each segment, starting with Construction. Importantly, the group achieved its Build to Last industry standard margin targets for the UK and U.S. construction in the second half of 2018. Whilst revenue was down, the underlying profit from operations continued to improve as all geographies had an increase in profit and margin percentage. In the UK, profit from operations was £28 million, with a material increase in the second half as the group moves on from its legacy projects.

In the U.S., revenue was 5% lower at constant currency, following the managed reduction in order book during 2017 as we focused on higher quality work. Importantly, both profit and margin percentage continued to improve. At Gammon, profits increased to £23 million as the business moved back towards a more normalized financial performance. In conclusion, all our construction businesses are now delivering industry-standard margins.

Now turning to Support Services. As you can see on the slide, profit from operations and margins increased year-on-year. The 5.2% profit margin in the second half is actually above our Build to Last industry-standard margin target range of 3% to 5%. For the full year, the profit margin was 4.2%. Breaking down the constituent parts into a bit more detail.

In power, the business continues to undergo restructuring cost removal. The business is now focused on core clients and markets. Recent contract wins demonstrate this focus, which will contribute in the medium term. Gas and water, the business is moving towards the end of its current regulatory cycles. In water, the group has started to engage on the AMP7 planning cycle, including negotiating the renewals of current contracts.

At transportation, the underlying highways market is good with multiple local authority contracts coming to market, whilst the Rail, our Track Partnership contract with London Underground, was re-awarded at the start of 2019.

These comments with regard to the market relate to the medium term. In 2019, the group expects a revenue decline in Support Services following the conclusion of the Area 10 highways maintenance contract and a reduction in power transmission and distribution. Although we expect Support Services underlying profit from operations to be broadly in line with 2018, the PFO margin is expected to increase.

Moving to Infrastructure Investments. This business delivered another strong performance, having continued its strategy of optimizing value through the disposal of operational assets while also continuing to invest in new opportunities. Following significant disposals in 2017, underlying profit from operations decreased to £97 million, with both pre-disposal operating profit and profit from disposals lower than the prior year. Pre-disposals' underlying operating profit decreased to £17 million as a result of the prior year disposals, refinancing costs on the Connect Plus M25 asset and write downs on two investment assets, partially offset by overhead savings. Profit on disposals were at £80 million after material sales during the year. The group continues to see opportunities to invest in high quality projects, with good returns and we will continue to look to time asset sales to realize optimum value to the shareholders.

Turning to the Director's valuation. Looking at the moving parts, we invested £58 million in new and existing projects. Whilst cash yield from distributions amounted to £89 million, and as the portfolio continues to generate cash flow to the group net of investment, in 2019, we expect to invest around £50 million in new and existing projects. The sale proceeds of £187 million are predominately from the partial disposals of our M25 Connect Plus asset and student accommodation projects in the UK and U.S.

The group also made a full disposal of its interest in 5 hospital, such that we now only own 1 UK PFI health care project. The unwind of discount was circa £100 million, with the year-end valuation, again, rounding to £1.2 billion.

If we move to cash flow, we saw a good average net cash performance for the group, as I said earlier, with average net cash of £194 million for the full year. This is substantially higher than last year. We expect 2019 to improve and range between £220 million to £260 million. The total cash movement in the year resulted in a £2 million increase to group's net cash position of £337 million, with proceeds from Infrastructure Investments disposals, largely offset by cash used in operations and investments in new infrastructure assets.

Cash used in operations was impacted by the reduction in working capital, which was caused by significant outflows on the AWR project, the expected decline in revenues in U.S. construction and improved supply chain payment processes. Going forward, as operations have normalized, we expect the group to continue to operate at a low double-digit working capital percentage.

Now turning to financing and tax. Normally, for the balance sheet slide, we show the condensed set of numbers. This can still be found in the appendix but today I want to take the opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our balance sheet. Most important, as Leo has already mentioned, we have reduced our gross debt by over 40% in the year. In fact, over 45% since we started to pay down the convertible bonds early in November 2017. In 2018, we repaid the remaining £231 million. The debt repayments means that the groups' interest charge in 2019 is expected to be lower than 2018 at approximately £20 million, net of any interest income lost on investment disposals.

Balfour Beatty has not needed to use its £400 million revolving credit facility. In fact, this facility has remained unused since January 2017. In 2018, we officially closed our supply chain financing scheme, which had never been material to the group. On taxation, please also note that going forward we expect effective tax rate on U.S. profits to be around 26%. And in the UK, as we've said previously, in the short term, the group expects the effective tax rate on UK profits to be around half of the UK statutory rate.

In summary, the strength of the balance sheet not only reduces the costs of doing business, for instance, we have reduced the collaterals that support our U.S. funding program, but also provides the financial flexibility to make the right value decisions for all stakeholders.

So finally, our capital priorities. We've ordered our priorities to provide a greater clarity on cash use for the group. Our number 1 priority is to continue to invest in the business to drive and support our managed growth, whether that be via our equity investments as stated earlier around £50 million this year, new plant and equipment to be used for our growing backlog, and the market opportunity that we see ahead, digital innovation and increasing the capability of our employees. We will continue to pay down borrowings, over 40% repaid this year.

And although there's nothing due in 2019, in 2020, there is approximately £35 million of U.S. private placement, followed by the next significant repayment, £112 million of preference shares in July 2020.

The recommended dividend has increased 33% this year and shareholders can expect a continuation of this progressive dividend policy going forward. And finally, we will return surplus capital to shareholders. Consistent with Leo's comments back in August, we remain open to this in the medium term.

So that concludes my remarks and I'll now hand you back to Leo.

Leo Quinn

Well done, Phil. Just a quick summary. If I can bring you back to Build to Last just for a few moments. Build to Last has always been focused on how we build a sustainable platform, and we've said for the next 100 years. And I think it's really important to realize is that, this is not a sprint, this is a marathon. So year in, year out, it might seem relentlessly boring but what we're doing is we're building up our strength in terms of entrepreneurialism, innovation, governance and control. And that's all about building a company for the future. I think I said a couple of presentations back that I'd like to think of Balfour Beatty as a share that you buy, you put it in your bottom drawer, you come back 10 years later and think, haven't I done well?

So there's no quick fixes in this type of the business, because the types of projects we engage in are very long cycle. They go on for 5 to 10 years. And although we're 4 years into this transformation, we're only now just finishing up projects which were actually sold back in 2013, 2014. So you can see how long some of these things actually run for.

The key point about this slide, and I've used this time before, is that this market is very large. It is growing and my forecast is that this is probably the largest infrastructure growth market we've seen in 25, 30 years. And Balfour Beatty is uniquely positioned in this international market to take advantage of it. We're not going to be constrained by market growth. And I think that's the key thing.

So if we actually think about what does that mean, it really means that we have choices. And the idea is those choices are that we're going to be very much selective. And in being selective, that coins our approach to risk and we start by thinking about risk in terms of our circles of risk, in terms of what capability and what team do we have, and what types of projects that they want to engage in. This all seems very obvious, but these are quite strategic choices.

The second thing we look at is our customer. And I can't tell you how important this is, because at the end of the day, in the future, we are only going to do business with customers that actually have the same value set as us. And what do I mean by that is that, it's very interesting, you could have great customer relationships when things are going well, but when things are going badly, you sort of really do understand what you've entered into and the relationship that you've got.

And if you think about the fact that there's a large, growing infrastructure market where we have choices, then we're going to actually work with those customers that we've worked with for 10 or 15 years, that we know how they behave in bad times. So, for example, customers like Heathrow, customers like Highways England, people that we have a long track record with, and this is really, really important. And it means that there are places and parts of the country and internationally, where there are large infrastructure spends that we won't be participating in because the behaviors of those clients means that you can't make a sensible return. And so, therefore, in the future, we'll be very restricted in those areas.

The next area we look at is a type of contract we enter into. Because it's a little bit like, you make your money at the beginning of the contract, not by sort of killing yourself to get the schedule finished at the end. So the terms you sign up to early on in terms of your liquidated damages, your NEC Option C contract, whether it's a pain, gain or whether it's a fixed cost, all of these things are where we actually put all of our effort at the front end. And if we get these things right 5, 10 years from now, you're going to have very, very good outcomes.

And then in terms of the geographies that we play in, we'll be very selective about those regions of the world that we play in where we know we can get a return. And as you know, our geographical strategy is very clear. We're about £1 billion in Hong Kong, we're under £4 billion in the U.S., and we're about £3.5 billion in the UK. Those are the 3 geographies that we're going to continue to play in. And as you know, our order book is up double-digit this year. And I think we can forecast that growth will continue in this market over the next 3 to 5 years.

In terms of our engineering capability, I want to go back to this and we're going to show you a very short movie at the end. So don't leave your seats, the best is yet to come. But the kind of things we do are truly amazing and truly extraordinary. Some of the projects we've engaged in, in the last year in the Dorenell Wind Farm, whereby we've applied our new composite poles, which are plastic. The terrain was so difficult to traverse, the pylons had to be brought in by helicopter. We're in the process of actually delivering a 50-kilometer cable through the Channel Tunnel.

And if you go down and actually have a look at that, we've actually built an entire train set to pull that cable through the tunnel and to fasten brackets to the wall. We've assembled a helix, which actually takes 2.5 kilometers of a high voltage cable, which is to be installed in the tunnel because the air in the site is so restrictive you can't lay the cable out on the ground. In the case of Hinkley, we've got a factory, which is a pre-casting unit. It's part of our 25 by 2025, where 25% of our work is actually done off-site, which is currently done on-site. Those panels are then used to build the shaft and the tunnel, and the tunnel is actually -- goes out into the Bristol Channel and takes the cooling water back in. And you'll see a picture of the tunnel boring machine in the video in a few minutes. We're also well-positioned in terms of all the M&E contract that will go on with Hinkley for the mechanical and electric controls of the nuclear power station which is up and running.

And then on AWPR, I know this has been a challenged project, which has got lots of negative press. But if you actually go up to Aberdeen and you drive this, this is a truly remarkable feat of engineering. It's a 58-kilometer highway. It has 72 structures on it. It sculpts the entire landscape and it's a brilliant project. The fact of the matter is, it was sold at the time and it's run over on cost. And we have a large entitlement and claim there. Shouldn't detract from the fact that this is a brilliant piece of engineering. When you hold this capability and you hold all these skills, you then have the choices as to where you want to apply them. And this actually is the actual pipeline that we're working on at this moment in time in terms of large jobs. And rather than quote a particular size is that something of this diameter is actually a billion plus, and something of this is under a billion.

But you can actually look at the UK, you've got HS2 and N1, N2, you've got Old Oak Common, you got Network Rail in terms of CP6, you got the AMP projects that Phil referred to, you got the A303, which is the Salisbury road. We may not actually decide to bid some of these, but the fact is we have the opportunity at this moment in time. You got Heathrow and the list goes on.

If I look at the U.S., we're currently working on bidding I-35, which is an interstate which joins The Southern Gateway, which joins Horseshoe, both projects that we've delivered and are in the process of delivering, both over $500 million a piece. We're working with Microsoft. We're working on the I-45, which is in Houston, another billion plus highway. You got the high speed Texas, and somewhere up here, we've got high speed rail. Again, you've got a large emerging infrastructure market in the UK. You've got the same in the US. And if you go to Hong Kong, we've recently bid the third runway. We're bidding the Kowloon tunnel somewhere along here. Even in Hong Kong now, we're seeing the infrastructure market starting to take off. So it really is around the fact that with our capability and, remember, people is the limiting factor and not market, we can choose where we deploy those resources.

In terms of the other part of our portfolio, which is a really important store of value. And that's our investment portfolio. And this is still valued at about £1.2 billion. Over the last 4 years, we've yielded over £600 million of cash from the portfolio. And whereas we will sell assets at the peak of their value, we're also investing strategically in those assets so that we've got future value that accrues to us. This is the one area where we're able to capitalize on the true value added of our expertise combined with our project financing in order to deliver an optimal outturn. So this is an area that we want to concentrate on to make sure that we're continuing to grow.

An exciting part of our portfolio and again, lots of choices there, our biggest success last year was winning the LAX People Mover and Phil announced or talked about that in his presentation.

If I look also at the risk in that portfolio, there's been a real transformation. Over the last 4 years, we've effectively switched the distribution from the UK into the US, where nearly 60% of the portfolio is now in the U.S. and 40% in the UK. As I said, the portfolio is valued at about £1.2 billion. And we see this as a unique area to continue to invest in, in order to capitalize on the returns from our project financing and from our engineering capability and expertise.

Moving on, all of this business in terms of our construction business and our infrastructure business, is actually founded on what I think is our entire corporate overhead and infrastructure. And I see this as a real source of competitive advantage for us. Between investments and investing it back in the capability of the company, we've invested some £440 million over the last 4 years. And some of the returns that we're now seeing, you can see on this slide here, in terms of our systems integration, we're driving towards a single instance, single country enterprise system.

So in the case of the UK, we've got R12. In the case the U.S., we've got JD Edwards. We've effectively, in '15, we've 6500 employees on the system. We've now doubled that. We're about to add -- this week, we've added another 1500 in terms of moving the Rail business onto it. Back in 2014 in the UK we were zero people on R12. So this is an incredible movement of resource onto a scalable platform. The important thing is, as I've seen more companies fail through implementing these types of systems, for us, it absolutely works and it's a source of competitive advantage.

In terms of just back office processing, I'm only picking out one example here, but we've now integrated the back office payroll and everything else onto R12. And in the UK, our payslips, for example, used to cost £6 a payslip, they're now 2. And again, it's all of those things which service our contracts and actually are a source of competitive advantage we're getting leverage out of, where in the past they've been an overhead.

If I look at actually our supply chain, 2015, we had 37,000 suppliers. We're now down to 9500. All of those 9500 suppliers are actually certified or accredited to work with Balfour Beatty. So, again, we're ingraining more quality to our systems and processes.

And from an IT point of view, back in 2014, our hardware didn't work and our software didn't work. Today, in 2018, everything works, which is quite a statement when you're referring to IT. But our expenditure is effectively in that area halved. Now why is this important? Why is it a source of competitive advantage? If you look at the large growing infrastructure market as we go forward, what we're going to find is that the incremental contribution of growth through to the bottom line is going to be far greater for us because of the ability to actually scale this platform. As we actually grow our revenue, we don't have to incrementally increase our costs at the same level.

So in summary, I mean, our proposition -- let me go back to this. Not only have we managed to actually take out costs in our corporate overhead, we are now moving to the point where we're looking to actually take the incremental gains. I'm a great believer, and in my last 2 companies, both De La Rue and QinetiQ, we launched something called My Contribution. And My Contribution is about how do we actually deliver the marginal gains that exist in the business. The best innovations and the best ideas come from your employees. And My Contribution is about how do we capture those ideas, how do we make the individual responsible for delivering them, and then how do we track them through to a conclusion. And I'm comfortable that the benefits of this will actually derive directly to the P&L and further reduce our overheads over the next 3 years.

So in respect and in summary, I think our value proposition going forward is very, very simple. First and foremost, we're positioned extremely well in a large international growing infrastructure market. So growth is not the constraining factor for us, it's about people and capability. We're in a market where we can afford to be selective, where we can choose projects with the right risk profile and the right engineering capability where we can be confident that we deliver. We have an overhead structure, which is uniquely scalable. So as we add revenue, we don't have to add incremental overhead costs to make that work. And then finally, we have a strong balance sheet, which at the current time is a source of competitive advantage because customers want to do business with a company that's going to be around for the next 10, 20 years. And we've seen, by virtue of the consolidation that's happening in the industry, is that we're getting much more favorable terms, and that our customers actually value the balance sheet that we have.

And on that note, I'm going to let you see a very quick video, which just emphasizes the scope and scale of our engineering capability and what differentiates Balfour Beatty, I think, from many of its competitors.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Thank you. So we'll hand over for questions. Phil can answer anything you might wish.

Q - Howard Seymour

Thank you. Howard Seymour from Numis. Two for Phil and probably one for Leo, I think, if that's okay. The first one, quite specific, I am afraid. On the investments, just note that in the UK on the JV's in the infrastructure businesses, they're actually in loss. Is that the write downs that you alluded to? Can you just clarify that for us a bit, please?

Secondly, on the supply chain, you alluded to sort of supply chain terms changing -- you helpfully gave us a sort of feel on overall working capital. But in the UK do you perceive that sort of supply chain issues continue to become more onerous, you continue to see pressure in the UK?

And then thirdly, on a general basis, in terms of rightsizing the business, 2 areas: one, because obviously the U.S. went down a bit last year. Is that now rightsized as far as you are concerned? And secondly, UK regional, because clearly, I suspect Aberdeen would have been regarded as that. Do you perceive that, that business going forward is at its right level? Thank you.

Philip Harrison

Thank you, sir. Yes, we had 2 write-downs in the UK that put the UK business into loss but as we go into '19, we expect that to come back into profit. That's a one-off in nature.

Supply chain, we have varied levels of payment terms in -- that we operate in. I would say that actually what we've seen is actually, as Leo alluded to, we've been improving our own internal processes. So actually to some extent, this is ourselves actually driving better payment processes to our supply chain, as we get our slicker internally. I don't actually see -- there will be some shift. There's project bank accounts coming in on government work. So we do see that. I still believe we're going to operate in the low double digits on working cap, certainly for the next couple years. Again, it's dependent upon how the model may change.

One thing I will say is that, there's 2 ends to a model. People concentrate on the pay terms, but if the model changes significantly, we'll have to look at margins. So that's going to be a debate with the clients.

Leo Quinn

In terms of size of the business, we've sort of contracted over last year by about £400 million. I think over the last couple of years, we've also contracted. I think that's really around being selective, and it's about the right terms and the right pricing.

In terms of the UK and the U.S., if I look at the order book and look at the future, I would see that -- in the UK construction services, you are going to see some growth. But it will be managed growth. We're not interested in driving the top line for the sake of it. So it's really around being very, very selective in terms of where we take the growth. That should accord with improving returns, both at the GM level but also on our scalable platform, which we get incremental fall through to the bottom line. Remember, it all doesn't happen in the first year, given project recognition. But 2020, 2021 should look very bright.

Howard Seymour

Okay. Thank you.

Stephen Rawlinson

Hello. Stephen Rawlinson. Three, if I may, and all on Support Services. Firstly, you spoke quite glowingly about your relationship with Highways England. But you came out of Area 10, so could you just sort of talk us through how that happened?

Secondly, you alluded to higher margins in Support Services this year. Is there some sort of release of provision in there, and because we're getting into the end of AMP7 and other regulatory periods. And what do you expect to be the ongoing margin in that area?

And thirdly, just in terms, again, of Support Services for the UK utilities, there's quite a lot of -- going on there in terms of the supplier base with 3 players in some form of transition, Morrison, Amey and Nicolas. Could you just sort of talk a little bit about the competitive environment in that as we approach AMP7 please?

Leo Quinn

I'll take the first one, it's very easy. Area 10 came to its natural end in terms of life cycle. It was a challenge contract. It was booked 5, 6 years ago. It did lose money, so it would be a bit stupid to sort of carry on, continue to lose money despite the good relationship. And the fact of the matter is we delivered on our responsibilities. And the client is now looking to place that contract in the future. It might be that we look at it again if we can -- if we think we can make a return on it. If we don't, we'd look to -- look elsewhere to apply our engineering expertise. There is no shortage of road capability required in the UK at this moment in time.

Philip Harrison

On margins, no, there weren't any particular one-off items at end of cycle. I see that we're going to operate pretty much in the kind of 3 to 5 range and work our way up that range in Support Services. There is opportunities, as we alluded to, in power, that's had a period of consolidation, recovery. But it has recently won a couple of launch projects around Hinckley. So we announced that in January, high voltage line, very core area of our business. We've always made good margins in that area. So I can see that we're going to continue to operate in this industry standard ranges and work our way up. That's that one. Do you want to handle [Indiscernible]?

Leo Quinn

Up to you.

Philip Harrison

I don't mind. I think for us in the sectors that we meet those individuals, I think we're -- again, we're selective in our power business. We've been selective in rail, where they also operate, we're again selective. In water, we don't come up against them particularly, to be honest with you. So I think where we operate, we are going to maintain our discipline and bid looking at margins rather than revenue first. And you've seen that because we've actually made sure that we're not bidding -- we don't want to bid non-profitable work in Support Services.

Leo Quinn

I think just in that tone, if you look at competition and you take all the players you just named, I mean, they are in total disarray. So it does give us a source of competitive advantage when talking to the customer because at the end of the day, they like the solidity and the comfort that Balfour Beatty brings. That does allow us to ensure that we strike a sensible contract with sensible terms and conditions at a sensible price. So I think the market is moving favorably in our direction at this time.

Andrew Nussey

Andrew Nussey from Peel Hunt. Couple of questions as well from me. First of all, there's obviously 5 of the legacy projects still to reach financial completion. There's also 1 very big obvious one. I just wondered in terms of the other 4 what the time line might be on those. And secondly, in this original UK construction business, by virtue of the overall margin performance, I'm assuming that's now firmly in the black. But have you got any comments around particular regional performances or if there's any areas for further improvement in that business?

Leo Quinn

Do you want to do the 5 legacy? I don't think the 1 that you referred to is the obvious one, but do you want to?

Philip Harrison

On the 5 legacy, we have -- of the 5, there's 2 that are associated with Crossrail. Crossrail, I think, the current stand is it's indeterminate when actually Crossrail is going to finish from -- actually Crossrail itself, but we're well ahead of where we need to be. We have supplementary agreements in place. We don't see any exposure on Crossrail. We've got 1 road in Essex due to complete first half of '19. We have a retirement village, and we have a student accommodation, and that's it.

Leo Quinn

I think the output of those last remaining 5 is quite managed and controlled. We don't anticipate surprises in that area at all. You might have been referring to example for Aberdeen. That will be resolved in the fullness of time. As far as we're concerned, the cash has gone out. And so therefore, the cash return is the important thing to the balance sheet, which will strengthen the balance sheet further.

In terms of the performance of the regional business, the regional business continues to make good progress. London was a particular area where there was huge losses historically. That's now back into profit. It's a business which is half the size what it used to be, but again, that's well managed. Our Scottish business is well managed, and we have some big projects in the Midlands, which are all performing in terms of their outputs to forecast. So I see our regional business having made good progress. But I think there's still a long way to go in terms of delivering solid sustainable market returns.

Andrew Nussey

Okay. Thanks.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. I have a few questions as well. So the first one is on excess capital. Can you give us some kind of idea how you define that and how you look at it? Obviously, you mentioned that you think the business should be running with an average net cash position. So that's question number 1.

Question number 2 is there's been some media noise on the military housing in the U.S. If you could just give us your perspective on what's going on there? And to what extent it has any impact, if any?

And then finally, in terms of just to be clear, perhaps tying back into the capital allocation, are you -- M&A clearly doesn't feature at all, obviously, it's not something you've done before. Now that the business is stable, is this something you'd consider, or is it basically off the table and you'll just focus on organic?

Leo Quinn

I better take the balance sheet question, otherwise, Phil will be giving away our money. Our definition of excess capital is money we don't need within the business. If you look at the calls on capital over next 24 months, we've got a pref in June next year, not pref -- yes, preferred shares, 210 million. That would be our first priority, along with investing in the business. We still continue to look at an attractive portfolio of opportunities in terms of investing capital in our infrastructure business. Those are the first calls. And if we have some cash which is truly surplus, then we would look to have you return that -- to all stakeholders. And particularly, it could be share buyback, it could be return of capital, whatever is the most tax-efficient, economic way to do that sort of things. So there's nothing really new there. It's the same old, same old.

Military housing, as you know, we operate about 47,000 homes in the United States. We're 1 of 4 major suppliers. There's no doubt there's been some adverse PR around that particular subject. It is only in a small, very small minority of cases. It's very disappointing that we haven't delivered the accommodation to the standards that we would normally deliver to. But as I say, it is an industry-wide challenge. We're working to make sure that those issues that have been pointed out to us have been rectified and restore the portfolio to normal. We have about an 85%, 84% customer satisfaction. We measure it regularly. We're putting new systems and processes in place where we can get real time data back in terms of any issues that arise. We had one particular problem around a plumbing application where the plumbing fitments didn't work, and so we've actually had to refit. I think it's about 350 homes in terms of their water plumbing systems.

But that's something we're 80% of the way through. And we've been working out for the last 18 months to get it all rectified and fixed. So we will remain diligent and focused on that to make sure we achieve the high standards that we've delivered in the past.

And then capital allocation. That was -- remind me what the question was.

Philip Harrison

Acquisitions.

Leo Quinn

Oh, right. Look, I'm on record to having said that if I want to lose money in this business, I can bid a project directly. I don't need to buy an intermediary. So on that note, we're not out to acquire. But at the end of the day, if there's a really good deal that comes up and is a contract that we know and that we want to take it on board, we wouldn't sort of turn a blind eye to it. But we're not really in acquisitive mode. I mean, there's enough growth out there that we can manage and acquire under our own hospices, with our own capabilities and apply our risk assessment to it. So we're in a business that we turned into an era of managed growth. We're going to manage the revenue we take in order to deliver our returns. We're not in the business of forced growth, which I think the service industry, the construction industry has managed through over the last 10 years and is now all coming to roost with an awful lot of noise and fanfare around it.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you.

Marcin Wojtal

It's Marcin Wojtal from Bank of America. So the first one is on your PPP portfolio and future divestments. I mean, in the last few years, pretty much all divestments have been in the UK, and going forward, the UK is a much smaller part of the portfolio. So could we see some disposals in the U.S.? Is it actually easy and practical to sell some of those U.S. Military housing projects?

And question number 2 is on your profitability targets. You used to include all those margin ranges for UK construction, U.S. construction, et cetera, in the release. And if I'm not mistaken, this is not included this time. So I just wanted to double check if there is any change, why is that not included.

Leo Quinn

Okay. I could just pull out some facts. We are -- our strategy around the investment portfolio is to sell assets when they're at the optimum of their pricing and return for us. We are indiscriminate whether it's Singapore, U.S. or the UK I think you'll find the U.S. market is slightly less mature than the UK. So therefore, UK gives us a more optimal return. The military housing in the U.S., although we categorize it as one large asset, it is actually multiple bases. And if you wanted to break it down, you could. We don't choose to because there are economies of scale of managing it as a whole. So we'll dispose of assets irrespective of geography under the same principle when we feel they're optimal in value.

In terms of margin ranges -- go ahead please.

Philip Harrison

This year, or 2018, we did make our first sales in -- of the U.S. assets. So we did sell U.S. student accommodation. So the team does look at the right optimal time in all markets.

Leo Quinn

And in terms of margin ranges, I'll let Phil give the answer, then I'll make sure he says it right.

Philip Harrison

Well, clearly we -- when we took on the business in 2015, I think we needed to be very clear about where we need to get the business back to. I think we're much, much more confident now about the business going forward. And I think we're looking at, as Leo said, it's all around about this profitable managed growth as we go forward now. So I don't think we need the necessity of those targets.

Leo Quinn

Yes, I think that's fair. Early on, I mean, there were lots of question marks over the capability and competence of the company. We delivered on Phase 1 Build to Last. We just delivered on Phase 2. I think it does say that we've earned the right to be thought of as just a normal infrastructure construction company that, here is within the normal bounds of reasonable and forecastable. So I think we are sort of at that point going forward in the future.

Well, if there are no more questions, I'll just summarize by saying, again, I mean, this is a market that we're not constrained by opportunity. It's a large, growing international market. We are in the advantageous position that we can be selective, and therefore, our future strategy is really around managed growth. We've put a great deal of money, time and investment into building a scalable infrastructure behind this business, which will allow us to incrementally drive more profit to the bottom line than without it. And that we're uniquely positioned with a strong balance sheet, cash in the bank, and a 1.2 billion infrastructure portfolio, which the customers are looking to because it is clear that we're going to be around for the next 10 years. And they want to make sure that they've got relationships with people who are here for the long term. It does help us that the competition is in disarray at this moment in time.

And so, therefore, I think we're uniquely well positioned as I speak. Thank you.

Philip Harrison

Thank you.