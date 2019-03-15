Corbus And Lenabasum In Systemic Sclerosis, And The Market Assessment

If the clinical efficacy reported in Phase 2b trial is confirmed in the ongoing Phase 3 trial, lenabasum will become the first ever FDA-approved drug candidate for SSc.

Lenabasum provides clinical differentiation by inducing resolution responses rather than immunosuppression effects to induce clinically meaningful benefits in SSc.

Lenabasum is a cannabinoid receptor type 2 agonist and the lead clinical asset currently in Phase 3 trials for Systemic Sclerosis and Dermatomyositis.

Market Assessment

Lenabasum by Corbus (CRBP) is a pro-resolution drug candidate and CB2 agonist in Phase 3 studies for SSc and dermatomyositis and in Phase 2 studies for cystic fibrosis and lupus. Lenabasum is pharmacologically and mechanistically different from most test drug candidates in clinical development for SSc. Lenabasum induces a resolution-driven anti-inflammatory response termed "pro-resolution" to provide therapeutic benefit. The novel seminal concept of pro-resolution was pioneered by Dr. Charles Serhan:

Most therapeutic agents provide clinical benefit(s) by suppressing inflammatory mediators that promote the onset of inflammation. An understanding of the mechanism(s) that control the resolution process during acute inflammation has provided novel insights on disease prevention and treatment in different organ systems. For this reason, the crux of the pro-resolution concept is to exploit endogenous pathways that propel resolution of inflammation for therapeutic benefit.

Inventiva (IVA.PA) recently announced that lanifibranor, a new generation Pan PPAR (α, δ/β and γ) agonist in Phase 2b clinical development for SSc did not meet its primary clinical outcome. Due to the absence of competition in SSc in the interim, lenabasum therapy should have an addressable market of 170,000 patients in the US/Europe/Japan with high pricing power, all to itself in the first few years following potential approval.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Corbus: The latest 13F filings revealed Institutional ownership at 41% with 90 Institutional holders accounting for total shares of 25,929,536. Holders include BlackRock Inc. and Knoll Capital Management. Analysts from 7 firms recommend a Buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $24.43.

Financially, the recent license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceuticals for the Japanese market suggests that Corbus is already planning ahead for future marketing of lenabasum. Per press release:

We licensed the commercial rights to lenabasum in systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis in Japan to Kaken Pharmaceuticals. Kaken is an excellent partner for Corbus as we look to enter the Japanese market which represents a significant opportunity for lenabasum with approximately 28,000 systemic sclerosis patients and 9000 dermatomyositis patients. Under the terms of the partnership, Corbus will receive $27M upfront, up to $173M in milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales. Kaken will have exclusive in-country rights to lenabasum for the two indications.

Corbus also strengthened lenabasum intellectual property protection through 2034 with issuance of four U.S. patents (#’s10,154,986, 10,085,964, 9,801,849 and 9,820,964) covering composition of matter and broad use in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. At the end of Q4/2018, cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $41.7M. This excludes the $40M public offering completed in January 2019 and the $27M up-front payment from the Kaken licensing deal. Current cash and cash equivalents is expected to fund operations into Q4/2020, based on current planned expenditures.

Giving CEO Dr. Cohen the last word:

Looking ahead, we are focused on positioning the Company for a successful commercial launch of lenabasum, following potential U.S. FDA approval in 2021. We are excited for the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to develop meaningful solutions for patients, while driving value for our shareholders.”

Market Outlook

The scientific development and ultimate approval of lenabasum should be a remarkable accomplishment for the scientific and medical communities. But more importantly, for the patients diagnosed with this progressive multi-organ disease with no therapeutic option but high mortality. It is my opinion lenabasum is a therapy that could positively impact clinical outcomes that improve quality of life due to the diverse pathophysiology of SSc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.