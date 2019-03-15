RWE Aktiengesellschaft's (RWEOY) CEO Rolf Martin Schmitz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gunhild Grieve – Head of Investor Relations

Rolf Martin Schmitz – Chief Executive Officer

Markus Krebber – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Gilles – Crédit Suisse

Alberto Gandolfi – Goldman Sachs

Deepa Venkateswaran – Bernstein

Peter Bisztyga of Bank – America Merrill Lynch

Sam Arie – UBS

John Musk – RBC

Ahmed Farman – Jefferies

Martin Tessier – MainFirst

José López – Millennium

Nick Ashworth – Morgan Stanley

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you very much. Good morning to everyone on the phone and to those of you who are joining us via webcast. I’m joined here by Rolf Martin Schmitz and Markus Krebber for the presentation on Fiscal Year 2018 and the Outlook for 2019. Rolf will give you a strategy update focusing on the progress of our transaction with E.ON as well the status of the discussions around the German coal phase out. Markus will provide details on our 2018 financial performance and the outlook for 2019. As always, in order to focus on your questions, we have kept it short.

So let me hand over to Rolf.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Thank you, Gunhild, and hello, ladies and gentlemen. 2018 has been pivotal for RWE’s future. We have laid the foundation for the transformation into a fully operational company again with a strong and sustainable platform for future growth. With the envisaged asset swap with E.ON, we are creating the leading renewables player. The combined platform will be the third largest in Europe and number two in offshore wind globally.

More than 60% of our generation portfolio will be CO2-free or low-carbon emitting. And there’s also this part of the portfolio in which we will focus on our future growth efforts. The execution of the transaction is well on track and fully within our time line. We are also making good progress with integration planning to ensure a swift and smooth integration of the new businesses.

After intensive analyses and works, the Commission on Growth, Structural Change and Employment presented its final report at the end of January. While the Commission’s proposals will have wide-ranging implications for RWE, we believe that they provide a good basis to achieve neutral consent on plant closures, providing planning certainty for our lignite operations. Irrespective of the discussions of the coal phase out, we continue with our own efforts to reduce RWE’s carbon emissions with changes to our generation portfolio.

And last but not least, we decided to pose – to propose to this year’s AGM the conversion of our preferred shares into common shares. With this step, every share will bear a voting right, which is customary on international capital markets and called for by many institutional investors. The proposed conversion aims not only to strengthen our corporate governance but also to improve our shares’ trading liquidity. This is in the interest of all RWE shareholders.

Let’s now have a look at the progress of the transaction with E.ON. We are well on track with the execution of the transaction and have taken important steps in the integration planning. Since our last results call in November, we have reached some major milestones. Most relevant filings with competition authorities have been submitted. We have appointed the future renewables management team under the roof of the RWE, and we have formulated a high level strategy for Renewables business.

Slide 6 gives you an update of the transaction time line. Let me underline that – let me underline here that we are fully in line with the original timetable which we communicated when we announced the transaction. As highlighted on the slide, we have submitted all relevant filings to the respective competition authorities. E.ON also filed their part of the transaction with the EU Commission on the 31 of January.

I’m pleased to say that the European Commission has already given competition clearance for our acquisition of the E.ON and Innogy renewables operations. At the same time, the German capital office approved our acquisition of a 16.7% stake in E.ON, both approvals are good progress for the transaction. Outside the EU and Germany, we have filed the acquisition of the E.ON stake with the CMA in the UK, and the acquisition of the U.S. E.ON asset associates antitrust authorities will follow shortly. We still expect the transaction to close in summer this year, and we are very much looking forward to that.

On the 17th of January, we announced the future management team and presented the target operating model of the combined Renewables business. The team will be headed by Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, our Chief Executive Officer, who is currently the CEO of E.ON’s Renewables business. It will further consist of Holger Himmel as Chief Financial Officer and Tom Glover as Chief Commercial Officer, who will be in charge of the commercial management of the renewable assets.

Holger is currently the CFO at Innogy renewables, and Tom brings his extensive expertise from RWE, where he’s currently responsible for the commercial asset optimization of our conventional generation fees. The team will be completed by three Chief Operating Officers who will lead the operation units and be responsible for project development as well as construction operations. We are excited to have been able to nominate a highly qualified and diverse management team with extensive expertise and international experience in the field of renewable energy.

Before Christmas, we also concluded our high-level strategic considerations. The transaction is going to create a leading renewables player in Europe with a strong position in the U.S. However, our clear strategic ambition is to take this newly created platform and create a truly global renewables player. The focus will be on these three leading technologies: wind onshore, wind offshore, and solar PV added by choice technologies. But we continue to cover the whole value chain from development through to commercialization. We will continue to grow the portfolio in Europe as well as the Americas but also want to enter selective new markets in Asia Pacific.

We have a growth ambition of some 2 to 3 gigawatt per year, for which we have roughly EUR 1.5 billion per annum of our own funds available. This is a net figure, which will be complemented by potential turndowns, partly in external financing. We see – these are ambitious aspirations, but we are excited by how the two Renewables business have progressed over the last 12 months, and we are confident that the new team will drive the business forward once the transaction is closed. They will also develop and define the high-level strategy further on which we will provide more details after closing.

Let’s now have a look at our current business portfolio. Slide 9 provides an overview of selected focus areas of our three segments. Within the Lignite & Nuclear segment, we have turned our particular attention to the decommissioning concept of our nuclear power plants. We have developed a new process focusing on end-to-end dismantling approach, the influence built in a 0-waste attitude in order to optimize the total decommissioning cost. We have been starting this new approach, this year, at our Biblis nuclear power plant and rolled it step by step out to the complete fleet.

Moving on to the European Power segment. In October, we have decided to demothball our Dutch CCGT Claus C with the capacity of 1.3 gigawatts. Improved generation spreads in market perspectives led to this decision. The first commissioning activities will start December 2019 and close Claus C to be fully commissioned latest by Q4 2020. While Claus C is being reintroduced onto the Dutch market, we are also looking at the opportunity to connect the plants to the Belgian grid.

This will depend on the details of the capacity remuneration mechanism that the Belgium government is planning to introduce and its ability to construct a direct line in connection to the Belgian grid. We will also continue with the conversion of our Eemshaven and Amer 9 hard coal-fired power stations to increase the biomass co-firing capabilities. The current co-firing capacity at Amer 9 amounts to 50% and is targeted to reach approximately 80% by early 2020. We are also working on diversifying our biomass sourcing and focusing on identifying additional sources of biomass.

So focus in the UK is clearly of the management of our generation fleet during the suspension of the capacity payments. The UK government is pursuing the reinstatement of the capacity market. It is continuing to operate the scheme, short of making payments to ensure that capacity providers may be eligible for deferred payments. We continue to maintain the availability of our power plants and are in constant dialogue with relevant authorities and other stakeholders to manage the suspension and the impact on our portfolio.

For Supply & Trading, the focus remains on growing its global LNG business and to expand the Asian business. In late December 2018, we signed an agreement with the Australian oil and gas company, Woodside, for the midterm supply of LNG. This transaction represents another key building block in the further development of RWE’s flexible LNG portfolio. Supply & Trading also realized further milestones in its Asian expansion. The Singapore office converted into a principal trading enterprise, which is now concluding both physical and financial transactions in most energy and energy-related commodities. We also expanded our presence in China by successfully establishing a wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai with a branch office in Beijing.

Ladies and gentlemen, Germany should end coal-fired power generation latest by 2038. This, together with significant early plant closures, was a recommendation by the Commission for Growth, Structural Change and Employment in their final report. That report did not provide specific details on which plants to close, the majority of early lignite closures are expected to take place in the Rhenish mining areas. RWE is prepared to shoulder the lion’s share of the measures until 2022. However, the implementation of these recommendations will have right ranging implications for our lignite operations and employees. It is, therefore, only right and consistent that the Commission stipulates adequate compensation for these plant closures.

And it is also obvious that the compensation must be significantly higher than the one paid for earlier shutdowns. In contrast to the security results, the suggested additional plant closures will also have an impact on our mining operations, including substantial redundancies. The Commission also expressed its desire to preserve the Hambach Forest. We are currently analyzing the technical feasibility of this respect – request. What is already clear is that’s maintaining – that maintaining the forest will cost additional burden. Having said all that, we believe that the Commission’s proposal is a good basis for discussions with the government. We have a clear chance to reach an agreement on the phase out of coal-fired power generation in Germany, which will be supported by a broad public consensus. It would ensure that the energy sector will reach its ambitious climate targets and provides planning certainty for operators.

Ladies and gentlemen, RWE is fully aware of its environmental and social responsibility, especially when it comes to climate change. We, therefore, have set ourselves ambitious CO2 reduction targets, and our efforts are paying off. Since 2012, we have been on a continuous task to bring down our carbon emissions. In 2018, we saw another reduction of 10% compared to 2017. This means that we have now lowered our emissions by more than 50 million tons or 30% compared to 2012, which puts us fully on track to achieve our 2030 target. With the implementation of the Commission’s recommendation, we would accelerate our emissions reductions and end coal-fired power generation by 2038 at the latest.

Coming back to the more immediate future, it is clear that 2019 will be a transformational year. We are working full steam ahead on the execution of the transaction in preparation for the integration of the Renewables business. We are excited and looking forward to become a leading renewables company as well as developing and expanding the business further. By the end of the year, we also hope to have planning certainty for our lignite operations in order to grow up and implement a revised operational trend. This will set the stage for strong operational earnings, which will support our growth ambitions and can attract an attractive dividend.

With this, I conclude my remarks and hand over to Markus.

Markus Krebber

Yes. Thank you, Rolf. And at least for the U.S. and UK, still good morning, ladies and gentlemen. 2018 was not only an important year for the future shape of RWE but was also challenging when it comes to our ongoing operations. Despite the negative headwinds, such as the suspension of the UK capacity market, we met our financial targets. Our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are well within the guided range for 2018. As a result, we can deliver on our target to increase the ordinary dividend by 40% to EUR 0.70 per share.

Our hedge strategy has also shown to be beneficial in light of the recent development in spreads, as you will see later on our hedge slide. And against the backdrop of a volatile and rising CO2 market, our strategy to hedge our portfolio against higher CO2 prices prove to be the right decision. As part of the optimization of our capital structure, we announced at the beginning of February that we would exercise the right to redeem the EUR 750 million British pound hybrid in the first call date on March 20 this year. Due to the solid financial position and improved earnings prospects, after the envisaged asset swap with E.ON, we have decided not to refinance the canceled hybrid with the new hybrid bond. After the redemption, we still have hybrid bonds with the combined value of approximately EUR 1.1 billion outstanding.

Another important step to optimize our capital structure is the planned conversion of the preferred shares into common shares. We will propose to the AGM to convert the total of EUR 39 million nonvoting preferred shares to voting common shares without additional consideration at the ratio of 1:1. As Rolf mentioned, this will strengthen our corporate governance and is in the best interest of all our shareholders. With this, I would like to explain the major financial developments of 2018 and the outlook for 2019.

Let me start with the development of our adjusted EBITDA on Slide 15. For RWE stand-alone, adjusted EBITDA came down by EUR 0.5 billion to EUR 1.5 billion in 2018. This is mainly the result of a decline in generation margins and lower generation volumes and to a smaller extent, the absence of positive one-offs, which we realized in 2017 in European Power as well as the slightly below average earnings level at Supply & Trading.

Slide 16 provides the details of Lignite & Nuclear division. Adjusted EBITDA came down to EUR 356 million for fiscal year 2018. Net earnings decline of some EUR 300 million for adjusted EBITDA is mainly driven by the expected lower realized generation margins and volumes. The reduction in volumes is primarily the result of the closure of our Gundremmingen B nuclear unit at the end of 2017.

Further cost improvement had a positive effect. By the end of 2018, we had reached our efficiency improvement target of EUR 200 million, targeted for 2019 compared to 2016 for the most part. CapEx in 2018 remained on a relatively high level. This is driven by accelerated resettlement activities in our lignite mining business. We currently recognize an increased interest from affected residents in the mining area to move location in light of the ongoing uncertainty. We expect a similar trend in 2019.

Looking at the current year, we expect the division to reach an adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 300 million and EUR 400 million. We will see a positive impact from the fact that realized margins for 2019 are slightly higher than in 2018. But this will be offset by the negative earnings impact from the production restriction at our Hambach mine, after the decision of the Higher Administrative Court in Münster from early October last year.

At that time, we say that the expected – that we expect an annual earnings impact of approximately EUR 100 million to EUR 200 million for the years 2019 to 2021. After optimizing our hedging and operations, we now expect the negative impact at the lower end for 2019 and toward the upper end for 2020 and 2021. The outlook does not yet include any potential impact from the proposal of the Growth, Structural Change and Employment Commission, we have to await the outcome of the negotiations with the government. While it remains unclear what impact the proposed coal phase out will have on our earnings, we currently don’t expect major implication for our adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

The European Power division shown on Slide 17, and realized an earnings decline of approximately EUR 130 million. Out of this, EUR 80 million refer to nonrecurring items in fiscal year 2017, mainly from the sale of real estate in the UK Our hard coal and gas plants realized lower margins. However, we saw higher revenues from the UK capacity market, but this was less than we had originally expected. Under the UK capacity market regime, we had secured payments of approximately EUR 100 million for 2018. For Q1 to Q3 2018, we received payments of around EUR 50 million. The remaining EUR 50 million for 2018 are outstanding as the UK capacity market was suspended in November last year after the decision of the European Court of Justice.

The UK government has indicated that it wanted to maintain the capacity market, which prompted the EU to open an in-depth investigation last month. We will have to await the EU Commission’s decision to know if we will receive the suspended payment at a later point in time. Operating cost improvements were another positive factor. Similar to our Lignite & Nuclear division, we have already achieved our efficiency target that we had set ourselves for 2019 for the most part.

At European Power, there’s an annual efficiency improvement of EUR 100 million compared to 2016. CapEx increased to EUR 245 million. This is driven by higher maintenance CapEx for our generation fleet and growth projects such as our biomass conversion in the Netherlands. These CapEx – we expect CapEx to stay on this level in 2019. We will see a peak in inspection and overhauls of our gas and hydro assets in 2019. For our earnings outlook for 2019 of EUR 250 million to EUR 350 million, we don’t assume any income from the UK capacity market as long as the legal situation is unclear. Originally, we had secured revenues of approximately EUR 180 million for the fiscal year 2019.

Now to our current hedge position on Slide 18. Average hedge prices for our outright position in 2020 and 2021 increased by EUR 1 and EUR 4, respectively, compared to the level we’ve reported in Q3. The gain of EUR 4 per megawatt hour for 2021 is mainly due to the increase in hedge ratio for more than 80% to more than – for more than 60% to more than 80%. Additional hedges were concluded at market prices, which were significantly above the average hedge price. However, locked in carbon cost also increased to EUR 7 per megawatt hour. This increase in carbon cost is rather moderate because the financial carbon exposure above the market had to affect us whilst hedged in the past at favorable prices.

The outright volumes showed on this slide reflect the expected production restrictions from the court decision on the Hambach Forest. Due to optimization matters, we expect only a negative impact of approximately 5 terawatt hours for 2019. But for 2020 and 2021, our expectation is more towards the upper end of the corridor of 9 to 13 terawatt hours. The slide does not yet include any impact from potential further plant closures as a result of the proposal from the Growth, Structural Change and Employment Commission as it is still unclear which plants will close by when. We hope to have more clarity by the end of this year.

On Page 19, you can see the development of fuel spreads until the end of December 2018, which are relevant for our hedge prices you saw on the previous slide. Fuel spreads showed quite a volatile development but recovered in the second half of last year. As we expected, the price hitting spreads of calendar years 2017, 2018 and 2019, closed at around the same level at the end of the year prior to delivery.

Let’s move on to Supply & Trading on Slide 20. Adjusted EBITDA fell slightly short of our average earnings level of approximately EUR 200 million by trading close to year below last year’s level, and our Principal Investment business suffered from a value adjustment. Our gas and LNG’s activities, again, showed a very strong performance. Looking at 2019, we assume that our Supply & Trading business will reach an average earnings level. However, due to the normalized volatility – normal volatility of this business, we expect an adjusted EBITDA in a corridor of EUR 100 million to EUR 300 million.

Slide 21 provides the earnings drive us down to adjusted net income. Our adjusted net income amounted to EUR 591 million for 2018 compared to EUR 973 million in the previous year. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was partly offset by an improved adjusted financial result. Besides the typical adjustments for the non-operating result and the corresponding taxes, we have many corrections on the financial results driven by the mark-to-market valuation of securities under the new IFRS 9 rule as well as the impact from adjustments of discount rates for long-term provisions. Furthermore, taxes are adjusted for deferred taxes.

Now on to distributable cash flow on Slide 22. In fiscal year 2018, distributable cash flow amounted to EUR 261 million compared to EUR 533 million last year. This is mainly a result of the decline in adjusted EBITDA and higher CapEx spendings. The latter is even above our original expectation of approximately EUR 400 million, mainly due to a higher CapEx for plant maintenance and intensified resettlement activities in our lignite mining business. We expect a similar situation for 2019, hence CapEx is expected to, again, be in the order of EUR 0.5 billion. Furthermore, the distributable cash flow is lower than we expected in Q3 2018, when we guided for a positive change in operating working capital. This is a timing effect due to higher gas inventories as well as unusual high net accounts receivable. We expect this to reverse in 2019, which said our respirables will have a positive effect of approximately EUR 250 million on our change in working capital for this year.

Change in provisions and other non-cash items came down compared to the previous year mainly on the back of a lower utilization for legacy provisions. We expect a further significant decline in the amounts used for legacy provisions as already indicated in our Capital Market Day in March 2017, hence total change in provisions and other non-cash items currently expect to reach around EUR 0.5 billion in 2019.

Cash interest came down as expected after the redemption and buyback of hybrids. They were slightly increased in 2019 as a result of the implementation of IFRS 16 among other things. Minority and hybrids are at EUR 64 million. This will be a similar amount in 2019, despite the fact that we will call the British-pound hybrid in March. The cash outflow reflected here is a retroactive interest payment for the period March 2018 to March 2019. Different to the distributable cash flow, the P&L only showed the pro rata interest cost of this hybrid in 2019.

Details of the development of the net debt are shown on Slide 23. At the end of the year, net debt stood at EUR 2.3 billion, approximately EUR 2.2 billion lower than at the end of fiscal year 2017. This mainly results from changes in variation margins, which will revert once the underlying transactions are realized or commodity trends turn around. Net debt increased by about EUR 1 billion from the change in provisions of which EUR 0.8 billion relate to pension provisions. This is mainly due to adverse capital market developments resulting in a decline of pension assets, furthermore, discount rates for our German pensions – provisions came down.

Now onto RWE stand-alone outlook for 2019 on Slide 24. Irrespective of the timing of the closing of the transaction with E.ON, we will provide KPIs and the outlook for RWE stand-alone over the whole year. Based on the development I explained for the individual divisions, we expect adjusted EBITDA to reach between EUR 1.2 billion and EUR 1.5 billion. Let me remind you, again, that this outlook does not include any payment from the UK capacity market. It does include a dividend from energy of EUR 700 million and is different to the proposed Innogy dividend for 2018 announced yesterday by the Innogy management. The EUR 700 million is based on our agreement with E.ON on the sale of our energy stake.

Adjusted depreciation will increase towards EUR 650 million, 1 reason for this is a first time implementation of IFRS 16. While we expect a flattish development of our adjusted financial results and adjusted taxes, we see an improvement for the hybrid cost after we will have called the British-pound hybrid as of March 2019. As a result, adjusted net income is expected to reach between EUR 300 million and EUR 600 million in 2019. Net debt, which totaled EUR 2.3 billion at the end of 2018, slightly to rise substantially in the fiscal year underway. I just mentioned, last year was characterized by high cash inflow from variation margins. Once the underlying contracts are realized, some of which mature in 2019, the effects will be reversed.

This brings me to our dividend outlook for 2019. This will be the last year that we will base our dividend on distributable cash flow. On that basis, we are targeting a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share for fiscal 2019. This represents a further increase and delivers on our target to pay a sustainable dividend with further upside potential. Once the transaction with E.ON is closed, we plan to change our dividend policy. For the new RWE, we see a traditional payout ratio as more appropriate to define the dividend. The payout ratio will depend on the ability to fund attractive future growth projects. However, we want to at least maintain the absolute dividend level of fiscal year 2019.

This concludes my remarks, and we are now happy to take your questions. Gunhild, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Gunhild Grieve

Thank you, Markus. And so to everybody on the phone, if you register your questions, and the operator will put you through. So operator, please, the first question.

Operator

Thank you, Gunhild. We received the first question, it comes from Vincent Gilles of Crédit Suisse. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Gilles

Yes, thank you. Good morning, good afternoon everyone. Two questions. The first one is on compensation for early closure of coal and lignite plants. Mr. Schmitz, you’re quoted in Reuters today talking about 1.2 gigawatts to 1.5 per gigawatt – sorry, billion, obviously, per gigawatt. I get it right at the end. Question is, obviously, whether you really said that, it’s reported by the press but I don’t really trust them, and on which basis you can come to that number. We start – we’ve seen that number in the past. But also maybe if you can share with us why you’re coming out with this number because you have a high degree of certainty, it’s reasonable or you had a conversation with the government, anything you can share with us. That’s question number one.

Question number two is on renewables. Over the last 10 days, all of us have gone through CMD’s presentations from large utilities in Europe. And the magic number seems to be 2 to 3 gigawatts of renewable capacity per year. I’m wondering whether there will be enough projects actually available given the number of candidates now. And my question is, how can you – or what will be your unique selling points, in a way? What will you be doing differently from the crowd that will ensure us that you will be creating value in renewables at the time of very high competition for a limited number of assets?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Thank you for the question. First a commendation, there is no other number and there will be no other number than EUR 1.2 billion to EUR 1.5 billion per gigawatt. We – just expecting the discussion with the government, and these numbers are coming from the compensation which we see for chances which we have with our power plant for next years, especially these numbers come from the problems of – on the numbers, which we need to have another recultivation and another setting of provisions and so on in the lignite mines. But I would say we will – we have set this number in the room, you know it does not have too low numbers if it is customs in resemblance.

Later on, we will see – we see these numbers and we will see what’s possible to get. But you know, we have to do a business judgment, and we have to be very clear for our shareholders that we will not lose money by regulation from the government. The 2 to 3 gigawatt, yes, and other people who try to do the same, but on the other year, we have now the – release of this year, that we have more than EUR 300 billion investments – billion-dollar investments per year. And I would say that’s enough for us, this – our small amount of 2 to 3 gigawatt.

Gunhild Grieve

Unique selling points.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

The unique selling points, Gunhild said to me here, we can always show you our pipeline in the past and say we do our best to do better further on. They are not operational as a business today. Therefore, I have not seen direct insight to the business, but we see that they are successful on that, deliver the numbers.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Alberto Gandolfi of Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you. Afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two questions which are on the Renewable business. The first one is on this 2 to 3 gigawatt, let’s say EUR 1.5 billion net investment, if I understand, right, what do you expect to be the IRR or the IRR minus WACC? And would it be fair to assume that you’re broadly expecting to deliver about EUR 150 million of incremental EBITDA per year, maybe depends a bit clearly on the composition offshore versus sold at onshore? The second question, maybe – could you a little bit go a bit more in depth on how you intend to fund these? Because on the 2 to 3 gig, is the EUR 1.5 billion, the equity component? Or is it, as I think I understand, a net investment, i.e. 2 to 3 gigawatt is gross, then you’re going to be farming down or divesting some assets?

So the EUR 1.5 billion is CapEx. So what should be the net contributions? It’s not 2 to 3 gig will be a bit less. And talking about funding, can you maybe elaborate how do you see the E.ON stake and how do you see any compensation for loss profit on lignite in this context? Would you use these two elements, the E.ON stake and potential compensation, or loss profit, not a recultivation, just loss profit, would you use it as potential incremental funding maybe for longer-term, offshore projects? This would upgrade, clearly, your return in the medium to longer term versus a 5%, 6% dividend yield you might be getting from an infrastructure utility.

Markus Krebber

Yes, Alberto, this is Markus. Thanks for the question. I mean, the first thing, how is the difference between – I mean, how can you build to 2 to 3 per gigawatt with EUR 1.5 billion investment? What we mean by net is net after farm downs and also after partly debt financing, that means depending how you structure the projects and so on. We currently assume that the gross funds needed to build 2 to 3 gigawatt depending on which technology you have. And the more offshore, the higher the number. It needs to be EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 3 billion gross investments.

And yes, of course, I mean, on the net investments, you should at least – or should expect something around a 10% EBITDA contribution, I mean, which is reasonable. But please, when you model it, keep in mind that it has a – there is some delay. I mean, it doesn’t kick in immediately once you have construction time of depending on which technology you are talking about of a year to 2 years. The question regarding the E.ON stake, I mean, that depends. I mean, what we think about how attractive the valuation is, what other funding sources are available, we currently see that the EUR 1.5 billion, which we expect to invest net, is the earnings or the cash contribution of the operating business. So the EUR 1.5 billion can be funded by our operating business.

And then, of course, if you use the E.ON stake, it might come on top. But it’s always a question when to sell and where to invest, so we will take that totally opportunistically. On the compensation, I mean, I would not mix up compensation with investment opportunities. I mean, compensation is, clearly, compensating potential losses. So what we – I would more consider it as, if he has a damage from early closures, they will need – we need to increase our provisions, and the potential compensation we get or we can claim later is offsetting the debt side, but it’s not something which is available for investments.

Alberto Gandolfi

Clear. Thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you, Alberto. Next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Deepa Venkateswaran of Bernstein. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Two questions from me. So firstly on – there was a ruling this week from the Cologne Court on the Hambach legal case, saying that there’s no legal basis for stopping. So how should you view this? Does this trend in your hand in your negotiations with the government? And do you see the appeal to this finalizing before you end up your negotiations? Maybe just some color on your timing on negotiations is helpful.

I think the second question is a sort of net debt adjustments because of the deal. So last year, you said that there would be around EUR 2.8 billion of that, that will be transferred from E.ON and Innogy, that would move into your business. Now we’ve got results from both E.ON and Innogy. And triangulating between all your 3 financials, I see that E.ON has classified roughly EUR 2 billion as debt of the discontinued business.

And I kind of work on looking at your stand-alone and your group financials of continued business that, that’s probably EUR 2 billion sitting kind of in the Innogy businesses that you will retain, so that’s around EUR 4 billion. So is it fair to assume that it’ll be like EUR 4 billion of debt moving from E.ON and Innogy kind of accommodating for all the lockbox adjustments plus any provisions and, I will think, moving over?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Coming to the first question, yesterday’s ruling yesterday from the Cologne Court was very positive for us because we have won in the past. But it doesn’t have anything in the moment directly because of – in relation to the Hambach Forest because it will directly go to the next court. And therefore, we expect that there will be a ruling that we can really go to cut down the trees end of 2020 or in 2021.

Therefore, the discussion with the government – yesterday, our first meeting, and just coming a little bit around, look into the process and so on, the – we expect that the – that we will need this year for the discussions with the government because first they want to do the structural change, legislations then come later, also the things belonging to the coal phase out. And that will be finished then in Q1 or Q2 next year because in each – this was a legislative process. Therefore, the impact now from the Cologne Court is good but it does not give any direct embedded, just support our discussion that we are able and we are legally able to cut down the trees in Hambach Forest.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. And so...

Rolf Martin Schmitz

I think the – oh, sorry. Please.

Deepa Venkateswaran

So just on the timing, so you mentioned that – so what would happen in Q1 of next year, is it just your negotiations on compensation will conclude then? Is that what you said on the time line?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

No. The legislation will be then finished until the coal phase out. I think that we have – we’ll have to be early with our contract but the contract is under the permission that the legislation will be then in duty.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. But you can get the contract or the draft of the contract agreed by the end of this year?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

They added – we added – there’s some nuclear things and saying maybe we had a contract. We have a draft to it, and then we waited for the legislation. And that must fit then because after the legislation, we can really underwrite the contract. And this will be next year. But I think the contract will be finished in Q3 maybe, I hope.

Markus Krebber

I’ll take your question on the debt side deeper, of course, the 2 numbers you mentioned are correct. How does that reconcile with the EUR 2.8 billion we have mentioned when we announced transaction? The EUR 2.8 billion was without an – the IFRS 16 effect, which is for the Renewables business alone, a bit more than EUR 0.5 billion. And then please take into account that we still have the lockbox mechanism in place. And so for example – I’ll give you an example, the turn down proceeds for Triton Knoll are, of course, not reflected on – in the balance sheet part, which Innogy shows, but we are entitled to get that from the lockbox mechanism, which is then a positive effect. But overall, yes, I mean, with all uncertainties, the number will be around that area of EUR 3 billion to EUR 4 billion.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you, Deepa. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from Peter Bisztyga of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Peter Bisztyga

So my first question is just on your 2019 guidance. If I add up the different components of your divisional EBITDA guidance, I’m getting to a range of EUR 1.2 billion to EUR 1.6 billion, whereas you’ve gone first of agreed EBITDA guidance of EUR 1.2 billion to EUR 1.5 billion. So I’m just wondering why you’ve decided to skew towards the bottom end of the range and if it’s just you being conservative. My second question, back on the issue of compensation, can you comment on the legal opinion published by the German parliament, a while ago, that there’s no legal basis for compensation for coal generators?

Markus Krebber

Yes, Peter, let me start with the first question. You are right. But please keep in mind that maybe we were not explicit enough also in our communication, which we sent out this morning. In the – other than consolidation, we expect for 2019 around close to a EUR 100 million cost for the integration of the Renewables business and also the full separation of Innogy because we need to split the IT system, which usually is very expensive. So this is a clear one-off, and this is included in the full company guidance. Of course, we will classify that. We will make it transparent, when the numbers are in the accounts that these are clearly one-off effects. And we should expect a lower integration cost and separation cost amount in 2020, but then we are through, so these are clearly one-offs.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

To the legal basis of compensation, this was only one report which was delivered from the government, or from people in the government. We have some other reports this year, contradictory results. Therefore, the Commission said very clearly, there should be compensation and there should be a consensus between the government and the companies. And therefore, for us, it’s clear there must be compensation. We have a legal basis for this. We – also, we have the studies for this. And though I would not – to see the legal opinion of the scientific service or, say, the government as too strong.

Peter Bisztyga

Thanks very much.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you, Peter. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from Ahmed Farman of Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Gunhild Grieve

Ahmed?

Operator

You can ask your question now. Your line is now open.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Is it on?

Gunhild Grieve

Let’s take the next question and maybe you can contact him.

Operator

Okay. Then we go to the next question, it is from Sam Arie of UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sam Arie

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for the presentation. I’m kind of a ways on the list of questions, so we’re down into some detailed points. But I’d like to just clarify a couple of things on the transaction and maybe one on the compensation discussion. So on – starting with the transaction arrangements with E.ON, I mean, I think – I would say yesterday that Innogy’s announced a lower dividend than expected. But my understanding is you’re protected on that by the agreement with E.ON, so you still receive the dividend at the level expected a year ago, just wanted to confirm if that’s correct.

And also on – in terms of valuing the sort of, let’s call it, 17% stake in E.ON that you’re going to have, I have come across a bit of confusion on this in conversations. But I think the correct way to do that is to take the 440 million shares by the current E.ON share price or whatever the E.ON share price is expected rather than to take 17% of the market cap that displays on terminals at the moment, which doesn’t take into account the rights issue or the issue they’ve shared to you that E.ON has, obviously, announced it’s going to do.

So in words, the 17% of EUR 25 billion market cap on today’s price, which will give you a number of about sort of EUR 4 billion or EUR 7 per RWE share, so I just want to check if that methodology sounds correct to you as I think I come across both out there? And then just my quick question on the compensation is, am I right that it’s your expectation that competition will cover loss profits as well as any additional cost of early closures and not just compensating for the increase provision and so on but, actually, the loss of value in the assets that close?

Markus Krebber

Sam, yes, let’s start with the last question, which is the easiest one. Of course, yes. I mean, our expectation is clearly – and we are also – the management team have our duties, and we need to protect the right of our shareholders. So we can only accept agreements with the government where we are not only compensated for lost earnings or profits, but also for additional cost, and to be clear, especially on the current market prices, if you don’t take the hedges into account, the additional cost are the major items, which need to be compensated, especially the much higher recultivation cost for replanning and just maintaining the mine until we bring it into the final state.

So the cost side will be the more relevant one for compensation then the loss earnings. On the other questions, yes, you are right on both ends. The right way to calculate the value in E.ON is to take the 450 million shares we received, multiplied by the current share price because we should not expect that the share price decline significantly because of the issues they do. So it’s not 17% of the current market cap because they will increase that capital by around 10% – by 20%. And that resulted to the stake of 17% after they increase by 20%. On the dividend, we have the same agreement that E.ON has offered to the minority shareholders, which have tender and that is – that’s regardless what Innogy propose to pay, E.ON will add up until EUR 1.63 per share. So EUR 1.63, that is the level we will get for 2,000 – or EUR 1.64?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

EUR 1.64.

Markus Krebber

EUR 1.64, sorry. EUR 1.64. So we’re going to receive then in the combination of payments from Innogy and E.ON, around EUR 700 million for 2018. Yes, 2018, 2019.

Gunhild Grieve

Thanks, Sam. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from John Musk of RBC. Your line is now open, please ask.

John Musk

Hi, everyone. Three questions, I guess on the existing generation business. The – you talked a bit around the work you’re doing on nuclear decommissioning. Can you remind us as to what you may have already included in your provisions and how material that might be? Is that something we should be factoring in around low and new provisions? And then secondly, you’ve hit all your efficiency targets, I think it’s the EUR 400 million in total a year early. Is there more that we should be thinking about to still put in for our numbers for efficiencies going forward?

Markus Krebber

Let me take – let me start with the second question first, John. It was EUR 300 million not EUR 400 million. EUR 200 million in Lignite & Nuclear, EUR 100 million European Power. I mean, they have – we achieved close to that number, so a bit will come in 2019 but we are almost there. So far, we have not set up additional efficiency programs. We actually don’t see any in Supply & Trading nor renewables nor European Power, whichever you go.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Into the new nodes

Markus Krebber

But in Lignite & Nuclear, of course, with the potential agreement on early closures, but this will then be a mixture of – I mean, of course, we do whatever we can to reduce cost as fast as possible, but that will also reduce our losses but we’ll come at restructuring charge. But this entire stuff will be part of the compensation discussion with the government. So I would focus on assumptions, what is the net-net on compensation rather than spread it into individual parts of gross losses and then offsetting efficiency program. On nuclear decommissioning?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

This year, going forward, normally – and we try to be better than the provision that you have, but you know that we are starting with this process and it would be too early because now we try to use a new process which we have made and so on in Biblis, it would be too early to give some hints in this way.

Markus Krebber

Yes. I mean, the EUR 5.9 billion we have in provisions are still conservative, and I think we have said it in the past that we of – we first want to need – want to see a track record over a couple of years before we take an assumption of how much it would cost for the remaining lifetime. And I mean, even if we go aggressive and say it’s going to be EUR 10 million – 10% cheaper, it is for the remaining lifetime of decommissioning a number of EUR 30 million, EUR 40 million per year. So it’s too early to adjust the provisions already now. But when we have new indications, we will, clearly, give an update.

John Musk

Okay. Thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thanks, John. Next question please.

Operator

Now – we now take the question of Ahmed Farman of Jefferies. Please your line is now open.

Ahmed Farman

Just 2 from my side. I just want to first come to the Slide 19. And if I’m reading it correctly, the spread chart or the spreads that you’re showing us here are in backwardization, so the ’21 spreads are below 2020 and ’20 is below ’19. Is that surprising to you? Because I thought sort of your implicit fuel hedging strategy was all sort of based around a bit more optimistic view on spread development. And given all the – sort of the news story that we’re hearing about closures or upcoming closures, so interested in your thoughts there. And that is – my second question is on the coal phase out.

When you mentioned earlier that you expect to have the agreement with – the draft agreement with the government, so does that mean that by Q3 also, you’re hopeful to have the necessary clarity on the compensation or the values of the compensation? And are there any parallels that you think that we control between this process and the process you went through in the nuclear liability fund? Because at that time, I remember, there was an auditor that was appointed and there was a review of the assumptions around the liabilities, which then formed the basis of the actual settlement. So it’s just interesting to us if you think that we may have – we can see some parallels here to that.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Coming to the second one, we will see – we hope that we can really be – come into a contract or draft of the contract in Q3, maybe Q4, because the government needs this contract as the basis for the legislation that it has to do afterwards and which needs some time. And there – the methodology to find now ways, maybe easier in this case because we know in which way it could go further on this normal business. You have some outlook to this and some planning to this, which provisions you need and so on. And if you need which power plants you have to take out, then you need what’s going on with your mines, and then you can go to people who can really direct you on the neutral way, say, "Now you have to deliver these provisions. Now you have to deliver that and that. We know what frustrated investments are, and we think it’s not so complicated to come to an end.

Markus Krebber

And then Ahmed, your question on Page 19, the spreads. On the right-hand side, you see that the spread level which is shown – where the number 1 is displayed, it’s a little – this is actually the month prior to delivery. So actually December of the year before delivery, and you’ll see that the spreads are slightly increasing here from calendar year 2017, then maybe a couple of some higher 2018 and then almost a year higher in 2019. In 2020, spreads have recovered significantly already earlier. So not closer to delivery but they are already on the level which is EUR 2, EUR 2.05 higher than 6 months ago. And on 21, it is still low. And I mean, it will not surprise you if I tell you that we think that the spreads which you can take away from the financial markets for 2021 are currently quite low. And we keep our spread position open because we expect development to be positive as we have already seen prior to delivery for the years ’18 in ’19.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from Martin Tessier of MainFirst.

Martin Tessier

I have first question on your 37.9% stake in the Australian company, Kelag, that you will take on with the deal with Innogy and E.ON. Could you give us more information on how you consider this participation? Whether you consider it as core, noncore or under assessment? My second question relates to your Supply & Trading business. So on Page 9 of your presentation, you mentioned a strong increase in the LNG portfolio in terms of a million tons. But if we look at the performance of this business in fiscal ’18, EBITDA and EBIT were down by more than 30%. Also guidance stays the same with an expected long-term range of EUR 2 million – EUR 200 million, sorry, of EBITDA. It looks like a quite counterintuitive. Could you give us more detail on that, please?

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Yes. So let’s look into Kelag. Kelag, the main business and the main source of results coming from hydropower plants. And therefore, for us, it’s core business or near-to-core business. And therefore, we are happy to have it back in our portfolio to us before, now we’re full, it comes back now because as I related to renewables, we are building up a wind portfolio JV and so on. They go to Southwest Europe for smaller hydropower plant, and therefore, its core business. And this LNG, it’s Markus answering.

Markus Krebber

Yes. On the Supply & Trading business, I mean, this result on the Supply & Trading, so the EUR 200 million EBITDA we expect on average, it is a combination of 4 business lines: it’s trading, then it’s gas and LNG, Principal Investments and then commodity solutions for the large customer’s business. And the gas and LNG business was very strong, again, in 2018 as it was in 2017. If you compare the numbers, the decline was driven. We had a valuation adjustment in the Principal Investment business, which was a medium, double-digit million number and we had a slightly weaker trading business in 2018 and 2017. But LNG was above expectation and as strong as in 2017.

Martin Tessier

Thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you, Martin. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from José López of Millennium. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

José López

Hello, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I just have a question about – earlier this month, a group of NGOs from different countries, they filed a suit in the European General Court in Luxembourg. And the suit is asking the court to prevent the EU countries from counting for us with a – as a renewable energy source under the 2018 revised renewable energy directive. Now do you see any risk to the subsidies received by your Dutch call to biomass conversion plants? And how would you manage this risk? Would you just be seeking to perhaps ask the Dutch government for a letter of comfort, so you can carry on with the CapEx and if regulation changes, you – you’re guaranteed to be compensated for the executed CapEx in the event that you cannot count biomass anymore as a renewable energy source? What’s your thinking around this issue and how to manage this risk? Thank you very much. Thank you.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

We have not got any hint that it will not go further on as it is planned. And therefore, we do not see this risk at the moment. And if there would be some, then we have to claim against it. But you must not wake up sleeping dogs, and therefore, it’s better at the moment, nothing to do.

Jose Lopez

Okay, thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

The next question is from Nick Ashworth of Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Nick Ashworth

Thank you, afternoon everybody. A couple of questions from me as well. Firstly, I think, Rolf or Markus, one of you mentioned the potential for a time lag between compensation and provision and/or cost increases coming from call exit. Is that something which is a possibility? And then secondly, sort of connected to that, I think, Markus, in one of the answers to the questions, you talked about operating cash flow funding, renewables CapEx from here. If there is a time lag, does that put that under any pressure? But also right at the very beginning of the presentation, I think, Rolf, you said future growth is going to be focused on renewables. Does that also mean that – you’ve talked about renewables CapEx, is there any CapEx which is going to go towards thermal generation aside from maintenance from the 2020 onwards?

Markus Krebber

Nick, your first question, I think I would not expect a huge time deal – no, I wouldn’t expect a time delay on building provisions and also considering already the compensation because I think the trigger events for a reassessment of the provision level is signing the contract with the government. And signing the contract with the government will also entitle you to compensation, so that goes hand-in-hand. And then we’re going to set up our own efficiency program, if you assume restructuring charges that will also be part of the compensation discussion. So there could be a time delay between – in the cash flows, but definitely not in the building of provisions or...

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Balance sheet.

Markus Krebber

Yes, so on the balance sheet and on the debt side. On the operating cash flow and renewable investment side, yes. As – typically, renewable projects, you have a lead time of investments. And that needs to be factored in, be it a year or two. And then future investments in...

Rolf Martin Schmitz

So generations, if there would be chances, for example in gas, in our core regions, yes, we will find some money to invest to do this, but we do not see it at the moment. And maybe later on, the security for supply will need some more. But in relation to the whole CapEx, which we see for the next year, it’s only a small amount, which could be invested in gas-fired power plants or gas turbines.

Nick Ashworth

Okay. Thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thanks, Nick. Next question please.

Operator

Thank you. We’ve received a follow-up question of Deepa Venkateswaran of Bernstein. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. I had one question, this is on the global growth aspirations and renewables that you’ve put out. So one question is – I mean, you’ve not really shown any type of generation against India. Is that deliberate? Or – I mean, i.e. indicating that, that is probably not as advanced? And then for some of the other countries, for instance, the Asia Pac offshore wind or even U.S. offshore wind, right now, you – I mean, in neither E.ON nor Innogy have any leases or any partnership, so how’s your thinking about these absolutely new countries? And then I also see that solar PV looking quite big in the U.S., which has traditionally not been an area of focus for either of them in such a big way. So I just wanted to know whether you would think of making additional acquisitions or partnerships to go into these new countries or technologies.

Markus Krebber

Yes. I mean, on India, Deepa, if something develops in offshore in India, we find the right partners that could be part of the strategy. For the time being, we have excluded onshore NPV in India because – I mean, I think it’s important to give the management team [its first year] and not to get lost in too many optionalities. On the other thing, yes, you are absolutely right. Both companies, for different reasons, have currently not a foot in the door in offshore in the U.S., but they have already started – to planning the market end free and partnering for the Asian markets. And when we have access to the operating business, so that’s too really now to discuss or speculate, we will also look into opportunities to accelerate market entry via acquiring development platforms. But we do that at – together with the management teams. And currently, for competition reasons, we cannot sit together, the three of us, and discuss it. So it’s currently too early. We currently rely on what those companies are doing on a stand-alone basis. The moment the full clearance of the transaction is there, we can sit together and come, make specific plans.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Thank you.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you, Deepa. Next question.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up question of Ahmed Farman of Jefferies. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Ahmed Farman

Yes, hi. Thank you for taking my follow-up question. I just – one more on the – sort of the policy discussions in Netherlands, where there’s also a proposal for a coal phase out and probably will affect your Eemshaven plant. Is there a – as part of the discussions there, is there, at this stage, a proposal for compensation on the table there as well? And if not, what is your strategy to that? Because I think the way the policy proposal is that you may have to close Eemshaven by 2029.

Rolf Martin Schmitz

Yes. You asked – so first, we’ll close in 2025 and then the last in 2029 or 2030. There is the – there’s no compensation plans, and we have to claim against it. But you know in 10 years, the policy should – could change very often.

Gunhild Grieve

Okay. Thank you. Are there any more questions?

Operator

At the moment, there are no further questions. [Operator Instructions] We haven’t received any further questions. I would now like to – oh, no, we’ve received another question, it’s a follow-up of Sam Arie of UBS. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Sam Arie

Thank you. I thought I’d squeeze the last question. I apologize, actually, if you may have commented on this already, but just to make sure we’re clear. On the process of the UK capacity market, what’s your expectation about when we will next know something? And I think we’re asked – a person with a question and they thought that there might be some kind of update in coming months, but I wondered if you’re in line with that. I have had some people in the market talking about an extended process which could drag on for a year or 18 months. And obviously, you’re probably closer to them than we are, so any kind of indication what the time line is from here would be very helpful.

Markus Krebber

Yes. Sam, to be honest, I don’t know. Because it’s not our process and there is no standard process to resolve this issue now. The only thing we know is that both ends, the European Commission as well as the UK Government, they want to resolve it as soon as possible, but that can mean a lot. And so we currently don’t have any indications. We are in constant contact. The moment we know something, I think – but then everybody knows, it will be public. So currently, there is no clear process where we actually have indications when we get more clarity. It can go quick, it can also drag on. I don’t know.

Gunhild Grieve

Sorry that was probably not what you wanted to hear. But...

Sam Arie

No, I mean, that’s an honest answer to the question, so that’s exactly what we wanted. But I think everyone is keen for an update, so let’s hope they come with something very soon.

Gunhild Grieve

Yes. Okay. Thanks, Sam. So, I guess there are no more questions?

Operator

There are no more questions.

Gunhild Grieve

Thank you very much everybody. And I hope we will see many of you soon on various roadshows and enjoy the rest of your day. Bye.