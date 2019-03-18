Albemarle: New Dividend Aristocrat With ~20% Upside And Attractive Long-Term Growth Story

ALB's revenue diversity, leadership across several oligopolistic markets, and meaningful barriers to entry reinforce its relevance and position it well to benefit from expected future demand growth.

ALB is an ideal way to play the electrification of vehicles and the growing adoption of lithium-based energy storage solutions.

Today's article will discuss Albemarle (ALB), a long-term investment of mine that I have been holding since mid-2015. As the stock has come under pressure in 2018, I wanted to lay out and explain some of the risks/fears as well as my investment thesis for this position. The key elements of my investment thesis are:

Albemarle is a clear market leader with best-in-class assets. Its deep know-how and global asset base differentiate it vs. competitors and positions it well to execute its growth strategy.

The Company benefits from strong secular tailwinds, particularly in its Lithium segment. These tailwinds provide Albemarle with considerable runway for growth over the next decade (and beyond).

Albemarle operates in markets where the barriers to entry are immense due to the significant know-how required, high capital intensity, Albemarle's vertical integration driving superior cost competitiveness, and the deep entrenchment of existing suppliers in their customers' supply chain.

Driven by long-term contracts with largely locked-in prices, Albemarle benefits from significant revenue visibility and stability.

Albemarle is a strong dividend grower, recent addition to the Dividend Aristocrats, that is currently trading at a dividend yield above its 10-year historical average.

Further, I developed a multi-case DCF to quantify the various scenarios (both to the up- and downside) for Albemarle in the coming 5 years which reinforced my view that the business is currently once again trading in a price range that makes an entry (or in my case, further purchases) compelling, with ~20% upside to my fair value estimate based on a probability-weighted outcome.

I want to emphasize that this is a long-term recommendation (5+ year holding period) of mine for patient investors who will use temporary weaknesses in the stock price to build their position further. In my Base Case, the share price estimate in 2023E comes to $140, which would reflect an annualized rate of return of ~11%, which I believe to be a market-beating return in the years to come.

Introduction to the Company

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Albemarle is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty chemicals. Albemarle serves ~3,000 customers globally across a range of end markets, including automotive, energy storage, petroleum refining, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection, among others. The business operates across three segments: (1) Lithium, (2) Bromine Specialties, and (3) Catalysts.

Source: Albemarle March 2019 Investor Presentation

Lithium (38% of revenue/49% of EBITDA before Corp. Overhead)

Albemarle became the leader in the lithium mining and processing space when it acquired Rockwood in January 2015 (link to article). The Company develops and manufactures a range of lithium compounds, such as lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and other value-added products and reagents. These products are used in a range of applications, most prominently in batteries (where high grade, high purity lithium products are used), as well as greases/lubricants, elastomers for car tires, as reagents across special chemistries and as intermediates in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company is a market leader with an estimated ~33% market share based on production capacity (all market share estimates per initiating coverage report from BMO in Oct-2017) competing primarily with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM; ~26% share), Sichuan Tianqi (~17% share), and FMC (FMC; ~10% share), with the remaining share held by junior suppliers such as Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) or Ganfeng Lithium. Given the meaningful market share concentration across four players, the lithium mining market can be characterized as an oligopoly.

Source: Albemarle March 2019 Investor Presentation

Bromine Specialties (29% of revenue/26% of EBITDA before Corp. Overhead)

Albemarle is a producer and seller of elemental bromine and derivatives used in a variety of specialty chemical end products, such as flame retardants in electronics, brine drilling fluids, mercury control, in various pharma and agricultural reagents, or synthetic rubber products. Albemarle is one of the world's largest bromine producers with a ~30% market share (per initiating coverage report from BMO), competing with Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL; ~40% share) and Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF; ~30% share), which entered the market through the acquisition of Chemtura in April 2017 (link to article). As an oligopoly, the market has historically seen stable price levels, yet demand can be somewhat cyclical due its primary use is in flame retardants for electronics and as drilling fluid at offshore drilling rigs.

Source: Albemarle March 2019 Investor Presentation

Catalysts (33% of revenue/25% of EBITDA before Corp. Overhead)

Albemarle produces specialized catalysts that are needed by refineries in the conversion of crude oil into gas, diesel, and olefins (e.g. ethylene, propylene). The bulk of the segment's revenue is derived from two product types: fluidized catalytic cracking ("FCC") catalysts and hydroprocessing catalysts ("HPC"), which are different in terms of the underlying technology, their chemical composition, and the refining effects they have on crude oil (i.e. FCC used on long-chain molecules to break them down and make end products like gasoline whereas HPC is used to remove impurities such as sulphur, nitrogen, and others, and is used for the creation of diesel and other high-octane fuels). The catalysts market features a similarly concentrated competitive landscape, with Albemarle as a #2 market leader with a nearly 20% share and most relevant competitors being BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), W. R. Grace (GRA), Sinopec (SNP), Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF), and Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY). In light of the segment's focus on the oil & gas end markets, the Catalysts segment exhibits some demand cyclicality.

Source: Albemarle March 2019 Investor Presentation

As part of its strategy to gradually become a pure play lithium mining and processing company, Albemarle sold its Performance Catalyst Solutions division, which sells customized catalysts (aluminum, zinc, magnesium, etc.) used in the production of polyolefins (e.g. polyethylene, polypropylene) in April 2018 for a cash consideration of $416 million to W. R. Grace (article here).

2018 Share Price Performance and Related Drivers /Risks

After a significant run-up in 2017, ALB's stock has had a rough 2018, as investor sentiment deteriorated due to the focus shifting away from the long-term secular tailwinds to more immediate risks and challenges faced by ALB and the industry.

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

There were several drivers and risks that I believe were responsible for the underperformance:

(1) Supply increases caused price pressures: Spot market prices saw a meaningful run-up starting in 2015 as accelerating demand and constrained/lagging supply expansion caused shortfalls. According to Morgan Stanley research, junior supplier Orocobre reportedly negotiated lithium prices at $10.8k per ton in Q4 2018, driving a full year lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") price of $12.6k per ton, indicating considerable spot price erosion (article here). The chart below of Chinese spot prices and South American contract rates is evidence of the declining price environment which is likely the primary concern for investors and equity research analysts as lithium prices directly correlate to the profitability of lithium miners.

Source: Morgan Stanley Research, Asian Metal, SNL, Industrial Minerals, Roskill

I believe the trajectory of lithium prices is the most critical point of discussion between bulls and bears. While the steep price declines over the course of 2018 are concerning, there are multiple reasons why I believe that not only will this decline have no more than a temporary and muted impact on Albemarle, but also by causing significant price declines in 2018 they will have provided for a compelling entry point in an otherwise attractive long-term, secular growth story.

Albemarle's contracted business model provides greater pricing stability: Contrary to SQM, which sells almost entirely on a spot basis, Albemarle's business model sells on a contracted basis. In fact, according to several equity research reports (BMO, Jefferies, Oppenheimer), approximately 70-80% of ALB's sales are made under 3-5 year contracts with limited room for price movement. While having been punished for its lagging prices compared to spot market rates during the heyday in H2 2017, Albemarle's contracted business should result in greater margin stability during phases of lower margins. In fact, Albemarle's Q4 2018 earnings were a positive surprise in large part because of its greater pricing stability (link to release), as price development contributed a 4% increase to Q4'18 net sales above Q4'17 - even though spot prices in Q4'18 were significantly below prior year.

Secondly, while most investors look to the Chinese spot market for pricing trends, the lithium market is not fully commoditized as there are various forms/grades. On top of that, Albemarle makes sure not to disclose its contract rates in an effort to limit pricing transparency (and therefore be in a better negotiating position with customers in comparison to a scenario where its rates are widely available).

Expressing average lithium price is blurry… carbonate/hydroxide are relatively illiquid commodities in which there are many spot/contract lithium price benchmarks to follow, but details around actual prices being realized under contracts and spot is opaque." (BMO Capital Markets, October 2017) Furthermore, the quality between contracted and spot volumes can vary greatly; long-term contract prices usually stipulate that Li carbonate and Li hydroxide volumes must meet specified purity levels, while spot volumes can be a 'mixed bag.' Spot battery-grade Li carbonate prices declined significantly during the summer of 2018 as producers had to destock lower grades of carbonate because they didn't meet revised EV subsidy requirements in China. Meanwhile, contract prices held up." (Citigroup, January 2019)

I believe that not only can it be misleading to turn to spot pricing for general market trends because it is not a fully commoditized market, but also that the massive share price declines Albemarle suffered in 2018 do not reflect its economic reality and business model.

Low-points in cyclical commodity prices are attractive times to enter: As is also the case in many other metals and mining markets, the dynamic of relatively flexible demand coupled with more rigid supply causes short-term mismatches which typically result in meaningful price fluctuations. At low points with oversupply present, suppliers will come under pressure, with smaller, less efficient players being the first to really feel the pain. Investing in market leaders during such pricing troughs with otherwise positive secular trends therefore presents a highly attractive opportunity as one of the following scenarios is likely to happen: (1) Prices will decline further until enough players with higher per unit cost bases have shut down, eventually causing a stabilization of supply/demand and a recovery in prices. With excess production capacity out of the market, the remaining players enter a more benevolent environment supported by secular demand growth. (2) Demand catches up to supply levels quickly enough for there not to be any facility shutdowns, with the improvement in market fundamentals eventually being recognized by investors. In either case, so long as the market is pushed on by secular tailwinds, market leaders with inherent economic advantages will survive short-term troughs. In the case of the lithium mining market, the so-called junior suppliers are going to feel the pressure of price declines first as their cash cost base ranges from $5k/ton to $8k/ton. Meanwhile, equity research analysts assess that the leading market players boast significantly lower rates: "Many of the incumbents in the industry like ALB have $3-5k/t cash costs" (BMO Capital Markets, October 2017). As the largest lithium miner with access to some of the best and lowest-cost lithium resources as well as leading operational know-how and operational efficiencies (will be discussed further in the investment highlights portion), many competitors would be forced to shut down while Albemarle would be one of the last to close its doors. Therefore, as I believe the secular tailwinds are strong, Albemarle fits the profile of an attractive target when the industry goes through a short-term trough.

(2) Overall demand cyclicality: Given exposure to cyclical end markets and applications (e.g. consumer electronics, oil & gas/refineries, building and construction as well as automotive), Albemarle's demand profile is cyclical. The Company's historical financial performance shown below serves as clear evidence.

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

From my point of view, there is little to argue against this- any investor buying into this opportunity has to be aware that in the event of a macroeconomic downturn, volume levels and revenue are expected to decline. However, there are two reasons why I am willing to hold on to Albemarle as one of a few cyclical names in my portfolio this late in the economic cycle: (1) Albemarle's balance sheet is robust with limited net leverage at 1.1x as of LTM September 2018. Should the next recession hit within the next 12-24 months, Albemarle should be able to manage temporary declines and snap back relatively quickly as it did in 2009-2010.

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

(2) Given the snap-back type recovery of Albemarle in the last recession and the strong long-term outlook, any temporary events causing share price declines without fundamentally altering/deteriorating the investment thesis would present welcome opportunities to increase my position at discounted prices.

(3) Albemarle's key end markets are currently healthy and growing with no signs of a near-term reduction in sales:

Lithium demand - electric vehicles & energy storage: Electric vehicle sales posted stellar growth in 2018 with annual car sales increasing at a staggering 81% over 2017. Both the near-term and long-term outlook for electric vehicles remains healthy (to be discussed in greater detail in the investment highlights).

Source: EV Volumes

Driven by healthy EV growth rates and a similarly positive outlook for other battery storage applications, the Albemarle's demand outlook/estimates have been continuously lifted up in recent years, indicating the health of the market demand and the conservative estimations of management regarding lithium's market potential.

Source: Albemarle March 2019 Investor Presentation

Bromine demand: Similarly, demand for Bromine continues to be healthy and per channel checks performed by equity research analysts, a flat to slightly increasing growth in volume demand is expected across most critical applications.

Source: BMO Capital Markets, October 2017; Company & Industry Reports

Catalyst demand: The demand for catalysts is largely tied to our consumption of petroleum-based products and the level of activity in refineries. Looking at the US consumption of petroleum products, we notice that it has been growing at a healthy clip of 2% from 2012-2018 per the chart below. More interestingly, growth accelerated to 2.5% in 2018 compared to a 1.1% rate in both 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Source: Axia, data per US Energy Information Administration

In summary, while an eventual downcycle is likely to negatively impact Albemarle, (1) there are currently no signs/indications across any of its end markets of a more imminent downturn, (2) history has shown that Albemarle snaps back quickly, and (3) the Company has the balance sheet strength to weather such a short-term storm.

(3) Risks around Chile capacity expansion: Albemarle obtains lithium through solar evaporation at its facility at Salar de Atacama in Chile, which is regarded as the largest active lithium brine resource globally. To realize its growth strategy it is important for Albemarle to further expand its production and processing capacities, which it could do most profitably in Chile. However, the Company has been tied up with the Chilean government over a variety of concerns (addressed by Seeking Alpha's Yoel Minkoff here), prohibiting it in 2018 from executing its expansion plans. However, in late January 2019, Albemarle reached an agreement with the Chilean state agency (article here) that will allow for the capacity expansion at the La Negra facility to remain on track.

While challenges to its expansion plans are typically a net negative for Albemarle's investment thesis, there are also two benefits that act at least as partial mitigants: (1) By not getting the expansion projects underway, capital expenditures are limited, increasing free cash flow generation in the short-term. (2) Limiting new production capacities to come online should help in the recovery of prices. Generally speaking, Albemarle is not the only one facing challenges in expanding its production capacity, as it is broadly regarded as a challenging process, especially for less experienced new entrants:

We believe bringing on new mining, upgrading and derivative capacity is a difficult task that has resulted in many new players struggling for over a decade or going bankrupt. Furthermore, new producers are unlikely to have the technology and know-how that an experienced producer, such as ALB, has acquired over decades" (Oppenheimer & Co., August 2017).

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that management is working on a range of expansion projects in order to avoid reliance on any single project to accelerate Albemarle's growth. For example, in late 2018 the Company announced the agreement to acquire a 50% interest in Mineral Resources Limited's Wodgina hard rock lithium project in Western Australia and to produce spodumene and battery-grade lithium hydroxide (see the announcement here), which in the first two phases should add up to 100kt per year. This exemplifies Albemarle's ability to successfully pursue a range of expansion projects with attractive ROICs to accelerate growth and reinforce its market leadership.

(4) Lithium recycling may limit volume growth: Some investors are concerned with the potential for recycling lithium batteries, which could hamper demand for newly mined lithium and pose a threat to miners/producers achieving the volume levels targeted in the long-term bull cases. While technologically speaking several pilot studies (utilizing pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical routes) have indicated the viability of recycling lithium batteries, both Albemarle management and independent researchers/consultants like McKinsey assert that lithium battery recycling is in its early stages and has yet to achieve commercial viability.

Li-ion battery recycling is currently in its infancy. The industry is currently mainly concerned with the disposal of potentially hazardous used consumer electronic products rather than extracting the materials for reuse. We estimate that in 2017, 12 to 15kt of cobalt was recovered from recycling, while virtually no lithium was recovered… We expect that the industry once invests and finds an optimal recycling route when the first wave of 'exhausted' EV batteries becomes available, the industry will have higher volume with a more homogenous feed compared to what is currently available." (Source: McKinsey & Co.)

My view is that in 15-20 years, recycling of lithium batteries may reach critical mass and become a relevant component of the industry's value chain. However, Albemarle's runway for growth driven by a growing addressable market massively outdoes the potential curb recycling may have in over a decade down the road.

Current Valuation as Attractive Entry Point

Albemarle has achieved stellar revenue and EBITDA growth in recent years since entering the lithium market in 2015. The combination of meaningful share price declines over the course of 2018 coupled with robust fundamental performance has caused attractive compressions in valuation, with ALB currently trading at its lowest valuations since entering the lithium mining market.

Albemarle is trading at a forward P/E of 13.6x, 47% and 24% below its 2017 and 2018 averages of 25.8x and 18.2x, respectively. Furthermore, Albemarle is trading at the lowest valuation of the three major public lithium miners (-42% vs. SQM at 21.2x and -1% vs. FMC at 13.7x).

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

Furthermore, while Albemarle traded at a significant premium to the S&P 500 across 2017 and in Q1 2018, the Company is now trading at its lowest relative valuation vs. the S&P over the last three years.

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

On this point, note that Albemarle has seen healthy upward revisions to its EPS forecasts by research analysts in recent months, particularly after Q4'18 results were released that showcased the resilience in Albemarle's business model.

Source: Nasdaq.com

In sum, the share price declines in 2018 brought about a meaningful erosion in Albemarle's valuation against not only its historical levels but also its competitors and the broader market, despite a positive outlook, upward EPS revisions, and continued fundamental performance. Therefore, so long as one believes in the long-term investment thesis, I believe that the window for entering Albemarle at one of the most compelling valuations seen in years is still open.

Axia's Investment Thesis /Highlights

Having discussed the key risks and elements of the bear thesis on Albemarle which drove the share price declines over the course of 2018, let me now lay out for you why I held my shares through the 2018 selloff and have expanded my position thus far in December 2018 and early 2019.

(1) Market Leader with Diverse, Best-in-Class Assets

As you could read in the business introduction, Albemarle is a global market leader with #1 or #2 positions across each of its three key business segments and meaningful market shares of 20-30%. Moreover, both the lithium mining and bromine specialties markets are oligopolies where 3-4 players dominate their respective markets. This materially reduces the risks for price wars, irrational and unsustainable competitive decision making in an effort to crowd out competitors.

Secondly, Albemarle's leadership is reinforced through its access to some of the best, lowest-cost resource, which drives its inherent moat:

Albemarle has lithium mining assets across the two most critical regions: brines/salars in Chile and spodumene in Australia. The quality of Albemarle's assets and the cost points shown below highlight why the Company is a highly critical and competitive supplier.

Source: BMO Capital Markets, October 2017; Company & Industry Reports

Source: Albemarle Company Presentation

Similarly, Albemarle has access to the best and lowest cost brine resources in the Dead Sea and Arkansas. Particularly the Dead Sea is a critical resource to be an effective player in the brine market as not only is it the lowest-cost resource location globally, its supply is also regarded as "nearly infinite".

Source: BMO Capital Markets., October 2017; Company Reports

While access to low-cost assets serves as a key differentiator and reinforces the Company's inherent economic moat, its diversity across different segments/specialty chemical products and the required asset bases creates significant revenue diversity. As shown below, Albemarle exhibits meaningful asset and revenue diversity globally, limiting potential risks in case of operational issues in any single geography/asset (like the production capacity hurdles in Chile currently).

Source: Albemarle Investor Presentation, March 2017

(2) Strong Secular Industry Tailwinds

Positive long-term tailwinds are a critical element why I remain invested in this otherwise cyclical asset where product pricing has been compressing as of late. Specifically, driven by increased adoption of lithium-based battery technologies particularly for Electric Vehicles ("EV"), electricity storage, as well as for a variety of other electronics.

For one, Albemarle's management believes that lithium demand is set to rise at a 21% CAGR from ~270kT in 2018 to ~1,000kT of LCE in 2025, predominantly driven through EV adoption and the resulting lithium demand (projected to rise at a ~36% CAGR through 2025). While this growth rate assumption may at first appear aggressive, as the graphic below on the left side shows, it is in the middle of the pack across various of forecasts from several equity research analysts and other consultants.

Source: Albemarle Investor Presentation, March 2019

As another, independent data point, McKinsey in a recent market study titled "Lithium and cobalt: A tale of two commodities" reaffirmed the outlook for lithium demand, suggesting that the electrification of vehicles, increased use of energy storage solutions and a variety of other electronic applications will cause lithium demand to increase at a 15.4% CAGR from 214kton in 2017 to 672kton in 2025.

Source: McKinsey & Co.

While the actual future growth rate will likely differ from the latest forecasts of market participants or consultants like McKinsey, the general commitment shown by auto OEMs to EVs and the lithium battery technology required provides a solid level of confidence that the outlook for the technology is generally positive over the coming decade.

Source: Albemarle Investor Presentation, March 2017

All in all, it is fair to conclude that the long-term demand outlook for lithium is positive, and while some forecasts may turn out to be overly aggressive, I believe that a double-digit growth rate is defensible in light of the actions taken and announced by a range of end users that drive demand. This fundamental, long-term demand strength, coupled with Albemarle's leading position with inherent differentiators, serves as the backbone to my investment thesis and allows me to confidently increase my position during temporary share price declines.

(3) High Barriers to Entry

There is an extensive set of barriers to entry which prohibits competitors from effectively encroaching on Albemarle's market leadership (first four identified by management and further explained by Axia, the last identified by Axia):

Access to geographically diverse, low cost reserves in bromine and lithium: As previously discussed, Albemarle's access to first class resources provides the Company with an inherent, sustainable competitive advantage.

As previously discussed, Albemarle's access to first class resources provides the Company with an inherent, sustainable competitive advantage. Deep, long-term customer relationships: As one of the largest and most established suppliers, Albemarle has been able to develop a sizeable customer base (~3,000 accounts) which the Company serves predominantly (70-80%) under long-term contracts of 3-5 years. Its market positioning and extensive customer relationship tenures present a meaningful hurdle for new entrants aiming to displace Albemarle. Given the mission-critical nature of lithium resources, customers will be inherently reluctant to switch suppliers, further reinforcing Albemarle as the provider of choice.

As one of the largest and most established suppliers, Albemarle has been able to develop a sizeable customer base (~3,000 accounts) which the Company serves predominantly (70-80%) under long-term contracts of 3-5 years. Its market positioning and extensive customer relationship tenures present a meaningful hurdle for new entrants aiming to displace Albemarle. Given the mission-critical nature of lithium resources, customers will be inherently reluctant to switch suppliers, further reinforcing Albemarle as the provider of choice. Extensive process technology and application expertise: With a long operating history, Albemarle has developed an operational and technological know-how advantage. As lithium production has not achieved a commoditized state (i.e. not all manufacturers are producing highly comparable products, there are various quality differences among them), best-in-class technological and operational know-how inherently puts Albemarle ahead of its competition.

With a long operating history, Albemarle has developed an operational and technological know-how advantage. As lithium production has not achieved a commoditized state (i.e. not all manufacturers are producing highly comparable products, there are various quality differences among them), best-in-class technological and operational know-how inherently puts Albemarle ahead of its competition. Integrated operations drive low cost position: Albemarle is vertically-integrated, meaning the Company does not only engage in mining, but it also operates facilities to further process and refine the mined lithium. This vertical integration serves as a competitive differentiator and attractive value proposition to customers as they can be served more cost competitively.

Albemarle is vertically-integrated, meaning the Company does not only engage in mining, but it also operates facilities to further process and refine the mined lithium. This vertical integration serves as a competitive differentiator and attractive value proposition to customers as they can be served more cost competitively. High capital intensity: Maintaining and expanding production capacity is highly expensive, with Albemarle's capex averaging ~15% of revenue from 2016-2018, equaling $1.4 billion on a cumulative basis. The capital intensity is in my view one of the key drivers for why the markets Albemarle engages in are largely oligopolistic, as smaller players are typically unable to achieve attractive economics without meaningful upfront capital investment.

(4) Revenue Visibility and Stability

In addition to serving as a formidable barrier to entry, Albemarle's contracted revenue base also drives increased revenue visibility and stability. In essence, while many companies have a hard time knowing their demand profile 12 months out, causing frequent restating of guidance and mismanaging its cost base, Albemarle's contract-based volume and revenue with contractually set minimum volumes and price escalators allow management to more effectively manage its business, cost structure, and expansion plans.

(5) Sustainable Dividend Growth Story Trading Above Its Long-Term Historical Average Yield

Lastly, it is certainly worth mentioning that Albemarle is an attractive dividend growth story, having achieved consecutive dividend raises over the last 24 years (link here).

Since 2006, the Company managed to grow its dividend per share at a strong CAGR of 12.1%. In connection with its Q4'18 earnings release, the Company also announced a 10% dividend increase, which has turned Albemarle into one of the newest Dividend Aristocrats.

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

Furthermore, as a result of the share price declines in 2018 and the steady dividend increases, Albemarle is currently trading at a dividend yield of 1.8%, approximately 17% above its 10-year average yield of 1.5%. As can be seen in the chart below, it is the first time since summer 2016 that Albemarle is trading above its long-term average yield, further reinforcing that we are now at an attractive entry point to build a position.

Source: Axia, data per CapitalIQ

DCF Valuation

To further substantiate my thesis, I developed a DCF model for Albemarle including (1) an Upside Case, (2) a Base Case, and (3) a Downside Case. Based on a probability-weighted return across all three cases, I believe that there is a ~20% upside to fair value at current levels.

The DCF model is a levered DCF, i.e. the goal of the DCF is to identify the equity value (as opposed to enterprise value) by deducting interest expense from free cash flow. All three cases were subject to the same cost of equity (see table below) and assumed varying terminal valuations at the end of 2023E: 18.0x P/E in the Upside Case, in line with its 2018 average; 16.0x P/E in the Base Case, a discount to historical levels for conservatism; and 15.0x P/E in the Downside Case, in line with its valuation in 2009. The risk-free rate reflects the interest rate on 10-year treasury notes while the US risk premium is my own assumption but orients itself on a research note from KPMG.

Source: Axia

All three cases were built using a bottom-up approach with volume and pricing assumptions for sales across each of the three divisions as well as fully loaded costs for each division. A summary table of the projections is provided below.

Source: Axia

As you will see, the model cases primarily sensitize the impact of a range of outcomes on Albemarle's most relevant and heavily discussed lithium business.

Upside Case

The Upside Case illustrates what I believe would be a realistic yet optimal outcome for the Company over the coming years, with the most critical drivers being (1) stable to, in later years, rising lithium prices and a corresponding superior margin profile, and (2) a full realization (with steadily high capacity utilization) of its lithium growth plans with high capacity utilization - this inherently comes with highest capex levels to facilitate such growth.

Revenue: To grow at a +12.4% CAGR through 2023E, driven predominantly by the Lithium segment (+23.6% CAGR), with Bromine Specialties and Catalysts experiencing only moderate growth at +2.6% and +3.0% CAGRs, respectively. Assumption appears to be achievable as it is significantly below its 2016-2018E growth rate.

EBITDA & Margin: Driven by attractive pricing and increasing scale, EBITDA margin is expected to improve by ~550bps from 2018 levels to reach 35.4% in 2023E, resulting in EBITDA reaching $2.14 billion, which reflects a CAGR of 16.2%.

Capex: In line or above management's guidance (depending on year), reflective of the growing asset base and continued aggressive expansion plans.

WC: Steady on a percentage of revenue basis at 19.7%.

Tax rate: 23.0% (within management guidance).

Source: Axia

Base Case

The Base Case reflects my view of the most likely outcome for Albemarle. It reflects (1) a more meaningful reduction in long-term lithium prices to $11.0k per ton of LCE by 2023E, and (2) lower capacity utilization rates vs. the Upside Case to yield in lower revenue and profitability.

Revenue: To grow at a +8.1% CAGR through 2023E, driven by a +15.4% revenue CAGR in the Lithium segment and +2.6% across the Bromine and Catalysts segments.

EBITDA & Margin: Margin expansion of ~260bps driven by growing scale and unit economics, resulting in EBITDA growth at a +9.9% CAGR.

Capex: In line with the Upside Case to realize planned capacity expansion projects in 2019E-2021E, thereafter reduced in order for demand to catch up to expanded capacity.

WC: Steady on a percentage of revenue basis at 19.7%.

Tax rate: 23.0% (within management guidance).

Source: Axia

Downside Case

The Downside Case is an attempt to reflect (1) a worsening to declining lithium prices coupled with (2) a broader economic recession in 2021E-2022E, testing Albemarle's cyclicality.

Revenue: Essentially flat with growth at a 1.3% rate, driven primarily by a contraction of -3.2% in 2021E across all major segments, further sustained in 2022E (-5.1% growth rate) with only a minimal resumption of growth in 2023E (+3.0%). Note that this is materially more draconian than Albemarle's performance in the last recession, where it was able to fully recover in 2010 after a similarly meaningful revenue reduction in 2009.

EBITDA & Margin: Margin to contract by ~80bps to 29.1% in 2023E due to reduced operating leverage as a result of the revenue contraction previously discussed as well as lithium prices falling to $9.0k per ton of LCE. EBITDA, therefore, is delivering a flat performance at a 0.8% CAGR through 2023E. Note that EBITDA margin expands minimally (~30bps) in 2019E as that year reflects estimates of analysts and the Company's guidance.

Capex: Reduced capital expenditures once the recession hits in 2021E causing management to turn more cautious and halting growth projects.

WC: Steady on a percentage of revenue basis at 19.7%.

Tax rate: 23.0% (within management guidance).

Source: Axia

Final Words

I regard Albemarle as a highly attractive way to play the electrification of vehicles and growing adoption of lithium-based energy storage solutions, a trend I believe will have meaningful runway for growth over the coming decade and beyond. By choosing to bet on the market leader with inherent, sustainable economic advantages, a rock solid balance sheet to weather short-term challenges, and buying in at historically low valuations, this play is further meaningfully derisked. However, as its historical performance suggests and the DCF model highlights, Albemarle is subject to significant cyclicality, which can negatively impact its share price performance in the short-term. As such, I would only suggest for you to consider an investment if you believe in the long-term secular growth story of the lithium market and will perceive temporary micro- or macro-challenges as welcome opportunities to further build your position at attractive prices (so long as the long-term thesis remains intact).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.