How To Protect Your Portfolio Against Falling Interest Rates

In this article, we discuss how to protect your income when interest rates fall and how you can actually benefit from it.

Interest rates impact asset valuations in a similar fashion to how gravity impacts matter: the greater they are, the more downward force is applied to asset valuations.

As the economy slows this year, the Federal Reserve will be forced to slow, if not halt its interest rate hikes.

According to projections by the Federal Reserve and numerous other well-respected economists and businessmen, economic growth is projected to slow over the next several years, with some even calling for a recession to hit sometime in the next 6-18 months. While all of the major economic indicators such as the unemployment rate and GDP growth continue to signal a solid economy, there are numerous warning signs that a significant slowdown and/or recession may indeed be just around the corner. These reasons are, in our view, what has caused the Federal Reserve to reverse its strategy of raising interest rates towards a more "wait and see" - if not dovish - approach.

Trading Partner Slowdowns: Data from major economies across the globe - particularly in those with significant trade ties to the United States - are showing signs of slowing, if not shrinking economic activity. Italy is already in a recession while data from other European trade partners (even Germany) is pointing towards a slowing. Japan is also flirting with a recession while China's economy shows significantly decelerating growth. Given these countries' significant ties to the U.S. economy, it is only a matter of time before these trends hit American shores. The only reason it likely hasn't yet is due to the still-rippling boost from the 2018 tax cuts as well as the significant rollback of regulations from the Obama era. However, our view is that, regardless of the outcome of the trade war between the United States and China, the tailwind from the tax and regulation cuts will begin to run out of steam over the next year or two as the deteriorating economic growth outlooks in our major trade partners begins to overwhelm it. Heavily Leveraged Economy and Misallocated Capital: Thanks to over a decade of quantitative easing and artificially low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, household, corporate, and government debt levels have spiked to new record highs. This has created a bubble-like economy where growth and profits have been juiced by applying excessive amounts of cheap capital while discouraging savings. As a result of this environment - which has pushed asset valuations ever higher - investors have had to allocate capital to increasingly risky assets in order to maintain their previous levels of profitability. In the process, economic calculation has been disrupted due to market-level capital costs and consumer demand being artificially tampered with by government/central bank planners. The result is a very fragile economy and capital market that is highly sensitive to even modest interest rate increases.

This flimsy state of affairs was displayed during the stock market declines in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the Fed's tightening and interest rate raising approach spooked investors. This shows that the Fed is in a tough spot: interest rates cannot be cut too much at this point without pushing the economy into a further overleveraged state, resulting in possibly too much malinvestment, overheating, and eventual collapse similar to 2008; at the same time, however, interest rates cannot be raised too much without causing a crash due to the vast amount of heavily leveraged capital that has been allocated based on the current low interest rates.

Interest Rate Outlook

Due to these factors, the Federal Reserve will be forced to keep interest rates close to their current levels. However, if/when a global recession hits and/or malinvestment reaches a point that leads to a bursting of the bubble and a meltdown in the United States, the Federal Reserve will have to return to quantitative easing and cutting interest rates once again. Interest rates have already fallen nearly 50 basis points since this past November:

While the long-term impacts of these sustained historically low interest rates are uncertain and perhaps even highly concerning - possibly leading to more malinvestment and an enormous economic meltdown - that discussion is beyond the scope of this article and is one of several reasons why we are also diversifying into precious metals right now.

A Great Time For Fixed Income

As interest rates decline, fixed income assets - by their very definition - will see valuations rise. This is because fixed income assets pay out a fixed (i.e., unchanging) amount of income per share or bond. Therefore, as interest rates fall, the price investors are willing to pay for fixed income assets increases due to their increased value relative to competing investment options (ceteris paribus).

As a result of this dynamic, it will become even more challenging for retirement investors to find attractive and quality yields to fund their lifestyle in their golden years, while those who already hold these assets will not only have locked in higher yields but will also likely experience significant capital gains. Given that the yields we are seeing today are unlikely to last, it is imperative that investors act now.

Why We Like REIT Preferreds Right Now

In a recession, almost every equity sector declines in price. This is inevitable as investors panic and sell-off risk-based investments to increase cash levels and reallocate into safer investments. In preparation for this seemingly inevitable event, while still bringing in sufficient income for our portfolios, we at High Yield Landlord are increasingly shifting our capital into preferred investments. To help guide our members through this process, we recently produced a new series of articles entitled Recession Proof Investing. The focus is solely put on our Safe-Haven Portfolio which consists primarily of defensive Preferred Share investments backed by real-assets, targeting an 8% average dividend yield along with lower volatility. The portfolio is best adapted to more conservative investors looking for high and sustainable income with lesser risk.

The Preferred Shares of REITs are one of our favorite places within the fixed income sector to allocate capital today because:

As already discussed, we believe that we are in a late cycle economy with decelerating growth, high uncertainty, and increasing risk of a recession.

Preferred shareholders are senior to common shareholders in the capital stack - making them safer investments with greater priority for dividend payments and liquidation proceeds.

Someday in the future, as the market turns south, REIT preferred shares are set to outperform as they continue to pay high dividend yields and experience lesser volatility.

Finally, many preferred shares are undervalued right now and provide additional upside as the focus shifts from rising interest rates to decelerating growth.

Preferred shares combine features of debt, in that they pay fixed dividends, and equity, in that they have no fixed maturity. As a result of the latter, they can sell at wide discounts to par value much more easily than debt does since debt - in addition to being more conservative in structure - has a set maturity date and, therefore, trades according to a yield to maturity metric. The details of each preferred share depend on a case-by-case basis, but generally speaking, they are senior to common shareholders when it comes to dividends and any liquidation proceeds.

Moreover, most preferred shares have a "cumulative" feature which means that all preferred dividends (including unpaid ones) must be paid first before a dividend can be paid to common shareholders. Therefore, even if the preferred dividend is temporarily suspended, the company would need to first pay all the missed payments before it could pay anything to its common shareholders.

Finally, when you mix in the seniority of preferred shares to common shares with the fact that REIT preferreds are backed by real assets, these investments are very near bond-like, but with generally higher yields and upside potential. This is because REITs are required by law to pay out 90% of their taxable income to shareholders, generally, produce stable cash flows relative to other business models, and are broadly diversified with low price-to-book values relative to many businesses which have high price-to-book values and are not nearly as diversified. Therefore, our view is that REITs are best positioned to continue providing preferred shareholders with solid cash flow through even fierce recessions while also giving them the best chance of not being wiped out in the event of bankruptcy due to the significant level of underlying assets backing their shares.

This theory was also proven during the last recession as very few REITs entirely eliminated their common dividends, meaning that preferred shareholders continued to receive theirs, untouched.

Even in the event that a preferred dividend is reduced or eliminated, as long as the company survives the recession, it will pay back the accumulated dividends from the recessionary period during the upswing. As a result, we have great confidence in the long-term sustainability of this income. While we can never fully protect ourselves from a loss or a dividend cut, we believe that as a whole, the diversified portfolio is set to provide high and recurrent income in the long run, including during recessions.

At the moment, we hold 10 different securities in this portfolio that we purchased when they met the following criteria:

A minimum 6% yield with cumulative feature. A share price that is below par to allow for upside potential if and when the shares are called back, the company gains a credit upgrade and/or interest rates are lowered. A lower share price also reduces our downside risk. The underlying properties and balance sheet allow for stable cash flow with no major downside in a recession.

In the coming weeks, we intend to present additional investment theses for our highest conviction Preferred stock investments, each presenting us with an opportunity to earn an asymmetrical risk-to-reward with ~8-10% annual return potential within the safety of a preferred stock. Some that we have already covered include Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) (SRC.PA), QTS Realty (QTS) (QTS.PA), and Global Net Lease (GNL) (GNL.PA).

We like SRC.PA because it yields over 6.5% backed by a very defensive business model with significant upside catalysts coming from expected credit upgrades and/or share redemptions by the company. QTS.PA is also highly attractive thanks to its 7% yield backed by high-quality assets in a hot sector (data centers). Other REIT preferreds in the same sector trade for much lower yields, making these shares appear particularly attractive given that QTS's business and balance sheet appear to be on sound footing. Finally, Global Net Lease yields over 7% - despite a recent strong run-up in price - offering investors another great opportunity to lock in an attractive yet defensive yield. Despite some controversy surrounding the safety of its common stock dividend, we believe the preferred dividend is safe due to the company's solid net lease portfolio, giving it plenty of margin of safety.

Bottom Line

With an economic slowdown imminent, interest rate hikes decelerating rapidly, and growing geopolitical uncertainty, income investors and retirees should start to position themselves defensively relative to their asset allocation strategy. Now is time to prepare for the eventual market downturn. Some of the best ideas come in the form of dividend stocks, long-term and short-term bonds, and preferred stocks alongside a healthy exposure to cash and precious metals.

At "High Yield Landlord", we are all about finding creative ways to earn attractive and sustainable income from property investments. Discounted preferred shares of REITs fit the bill very well here as we find great value in the higher resilience of preferred shares due to their:

High income with limited risk of a cut Lower volatility and downside risk Diversification benefits to a broader portfolio Asymmetric risk-to-reward in buying at discounts to par

We believe that a large allocation to preferred stocks - REITs in particular - is the best defensive strategy that is likely to result in most profits - both capital gains and high income.

