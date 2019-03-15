Valens GroWorks: First-Mover In Specialized Cannabis Extraction

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:MYMSF) is a Canadian cannabis extraction and cultivation company. The cannabis extraction industry is gathering momentum in recent months as a few leading players began to expand. We believe the extraction market is likely to continue its recent momentum as LPs move up the value chain and outsource extraction to specialists like Valens. Compared to peers in the extraction space, we Valens offers both value and growth complemented by its testing lab and a cultivation facility under construction.

(All amounts in C$)

Company Overview

Valens GroWorks is a Canadian cannabis company with three separate segments: extraction, testing, and cultivation. The extraction business is the most mature segment as it has secured multiple partnerships with established industry players. The lab testing business is less developed and so far has shown no clear path to profitability after Valens sold one of its two Dealers licenses for $11 million to an Australian company back in October 2018 while retaining the remaining assets to form a similar operation. Lastly, Valens is building its own cultivation facility in British Columbia called Valens Farms under a joint partnership with a local real estate developer.

Valens' most important business and near-term value driver, in our view, is its extraction business, which it has managed to build scale and establish early market share. The company offers services to other licensed producers ("LP") where it helps them process and produce cannabis concentrates from dry flowers and trims. It also plans to launch its private label business whereby it procures cannabis flowers and trims to produce concentrate products. It could then either sell the products back to the LP or directly to the market. The company completed an expansion of its processing capacity to 240,000 kg which puts its current capacity ahead of MediPharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) and Neptune (NEPT).

As one of the only three major competitors in the market, Valens has secured a number of extraction deals with top licensed producers in Canada. Some of the most notable wins include multi-year contracts with Canopy (OTC:CGC) and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) and a 15,000 kg/year extraction contract with Tilray (TLRY). Under these extraction agreements, partners will ship bulk dried cannabis to Valens for processing into cannabis resins and other concentrate product forms. In return, Valens will charge a fee for performing the extraction service which should provide stable margins during the contract terms.

While the extraction business will likely become the main source of revenue for Valens in the near term, it is also worth mentioning the large cultivation facility it is building in Kelowna, British Columbia. The company has formed a joint venture, Valens Farms, along with its 50/50 local partner to pursue this 400,000 sq ft cannabis cultivation facility. The initial budget for the facility has been set at $75 million, and the JV partner, Kosha, will contribute land and all development costs. Both partners will share the revenue and assets equally once the facility is up and running. The facility is not yet licensed or fully operational, but future production could be used by Valens to produce its private label extract products for sale in the wholesale market.

Financials

Valens remains an early-stage company with no substantial sources of revenue just yet. It earned negligible amounts from certain consulting services it provided, but it hasn't reported revenue from its main extraction business. However, as the company has signed multiple extraction service agreements with credible parties, we think revenue will ramp up substantially in the coming quarters. The key thing to watch would be utilization and margin levels, especially when comparing to other extraction peers (MediPharm and Neptune). The company has $41 million of net cash as of August 2018, which indicates no near-term financing need.

The most recent financing for Valens was when it raised $27 million at $1.95 per share back in October 2018. The company has 93 million basic shares outstanding in addition to 16 million warrants and options. The diluted market cap is $265 million based on last Friday's closing share price of $2.70 on the CSE. This compares to its extraction peers of MediPharm ($365 million) and Neptune ($375 million, including an est. $100 million for non-cannabis business). Most of the extraction pure-play companies are still in the early stages of their development despite many service agreements being announced in the last 6 months. We think Valens is one of the better-positioned players due to its strong network of vendors and the potential of vertical integration upon the completion of its cultivation site.

Valens is attractively positioned due to its established service contracts with recognizable partners and the largest capacity that is currently operational. However, MediPharm has been making strides in its private label business with over $85 million of future sales announced. Due to higher margins within the private label business, we think Valens needs to catch up in this regard. However, the lack of progress in private label is somewhat offset by its ambition to operate its own cultivation facility which could be used for internal consumption, including the private label products.

Valens has been public for a few years, but its pivot into cannabis extraction and cultivation has brought the stock to new highs. The stock just recovered to trade near its 52-week high during the first two months of 2019 along with the rest of the cannabis sector. The rally was spurred partly by the recovery in the broader equities market and the cannabis sector along with its execution. The slew of announcements on extraction partnerships and its upcoming cultivation facility have fueled investor interests in the stock.

Looking Ahead

Valens is an important player to watch in the cannabis extraction sector as it was one of the earliest players to focus on cannabis extraction in a specialized way. The company received its Dealers license back in May 2017 which allowed it to begin cannabis oil production. A sales license was obtained in November 2018 which allowed it to begin selling cannabis products. Overall, we think Valens and MediPharm are probably two of the stronger players in the segment with the latter slightly better-positioned within the all-important private label business. We would suggest investors look at both stocks as ways to invest in the growing cannabis extraction segment.

