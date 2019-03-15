Townsquare Media: The Ups And Downs Belie A Steady Business Underneath

Until the market readjusts, the 5% dividend is very well covered and will reward investors for their patience.

The stock is very underfollowed and could be contributing to the wild swings seen over the past few months.

On March 12, Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) reported 4Q18 and full-year results (for a complete background of the company, read this article). They beat slightly on revenue and missed slightly on EPS, and gave 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance that are more or less identical to 2018’s results (revenue is expected to grow 3.5%, and adjusted EBITDA will decline 1.5%, both on an absolute basis).

What’s important to take away from the earnings is that 2019, at a minimum, should offer the same level of cash generation that we saw in 2018.

Beginning in 4Q17, TSQ undertook a strategic review focused on its underperforming live events segment. Two of the live event verticals, Premium Music and Holiday, have been discontinued. Two other live event verticals have been sold (North American Midway Entertainment (NASDAQ:NAME) was sold in May 2018, and Mountain Jam was sold in June 2018).

Their 2018 GAAP income statement, therefore, is not so clean due to the inclusion of business realignment expenses, impairment charges, and net loss from discontinued operations. To see what the core remaining business will look like in the future, we should focus on the metric “Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex, and Taxes,” a proxy for the amount of cash they generate.

In the table below, we can see that for both 2017 and 2018, the underlying core business generated about $44M of cash each year. (Note: As discussed during the 4Q18 earnings call, TSQ continues to maintain significant tax attributes, including $189M in NOL carryforwards and other tax shields relating to tax amortization of their intangible assets, and does not expect to be a material cash taxpayer for several years.)

Based off of 2019 guidance, we think it’s reasonable to expect that 2019 will also generate about $40M+ in cash. Given the market cap of $104M, we think TSQ seems very mispriced, with a forward P/E of under 3x.

There are some possible reasons why TSQ is so cheap.

First, for being a microcap company, their debt load of $560M is high. However, only $5M is due within the year, and the majority of it ($275M for the term loan and $300M for the 6.5% senior notes) is not due until 2023. Their cash from operations is more than enough to cover the quarterly interest payment.

Second, perhaps investors want stronger growth out of the core marketing solutions segment. The revenue guidance is for a growth rate of +3.5%. However, even if growth stays flat, the continuing operations have consistently generated cash of $40M+ for the past two years, and so this remains mispriced even assuming no growth. (Note: Ex-political revenues are expected to grow 5%, with political revenues expected to decline by $7M in 2019. TSQ does see a big bump in advertising revenues during campaign season, and this past midterm election was no exception. But since political advertising revenues end after the campaign season and are therefore not recurring, management breaks out the ex-political revenues as well. As mentioned previously, adjusted EBITDA will be down in absolute terms, but will be up YOY excluding political revenues.)

Judging by the low number of Seeking Alpha followers it has (898), TSQ is a very underfollowed stock. It’s unclear whether, absent some incredibly good unexpected news or large insider purchases, the stock will move back up again dramatically. In the days leading up to earnings the stock did rise about 15%, but after remaining relatively flat after earnings, at $5.51/share (as of March 13), it’s still well below the 52-week high of $9.75/share that it reached after 2Q18 results in early August 2018.

The frustrating thing about the financial markets is that the movement of a company’s stock price is often amplified (in both directions) and becomes unrepresentative of a company’s underlying performance. TSQ’s recent stock price movements seem to be demonstrating that. The wild swings of the last 6 months (due not only to the earnings results but also the late-2018 market sell-off) are not indicative of the company’s steady performance over that time period. TSQ has a solid business model that consistently generates cash to easily service their interest payments and 5% dividend (which, at $0.30/share, equates to about $8.4M per year). Until (if) the market reprices TSQ with a more deserving P/E of 8-10x, we see limited downside and are happy to collect the 5% annual yield while we wait.

