Investec plc (IVTJF) CEO Hendrik du Toit on March 2019 Pre-Close Briefing Call (Transcript)

Investec plc (OTCPK:IVTJF) March 2019 Pre-Close Briefing Call March 15, 2019 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Wainwright - Head of Specialist Banking

Stephen Koseff - Chief Executive Officer

Ciaran Whelan - Global Head of Private Banking

Hendrik du Toit - Joint Chief Executive Officer

Richard Wainwright

It’s 9 o’clock. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Are everybody here? So let’s – you’ll get the currency question late, but I think it’s 9 o’clock, is that right? Here we start. Stephen and Richard and Ciaran, is everyone in Johannesburg since then happy.

Stephen Koseff

Yes. We’re here.

Richard Wainwright

Good morning.

Ciaran Whelan

Hello, Richard, good morning.

Richard Wainwright

Now, let’s kick off. Thank you very much, ladies and gentlemen for coming to our financial closing 2019 pre-results update. This is the brief, but just important to get you in the right minds and short and the full-year in.

But before I start, I had two things. Firstly, I think, it’s appropriate in the morning like this just to – by our respects to people who were very unnecessarily quickly modernly driven overnight. I think it’s a kind of thing that makes you understand that we should work for data community, data life where people understand one another. And that in this world, every day seems like these will happen that when this headline data [indiscernible] community that’s been so hard hit.

Certainly, I don’t see anyone on the screen, but it is important today to thank one special person, Glynn Burger, our – currently, our Executive Director for Finance and Risk, who is retiring in 15 days time or 16 days time. Glynn has been with this group, as Stephen always reminds us since the 17th of December 1980, where you can calculate that is our lifetime of work.

And Glynn has always been the man someway just around Stephen and Bernard, but do a lot of the work that has not seen in public that really matters in tough times. And we always, as current management, Stephen and myself and the Board would like to thank him for his contributions until what he has done to build this group. Thank you. [Stephen, you can have.] [ph]

Stephen Koseff

Now you remember that approximately six months ago, we announced a strategic direction of the group in – no material see a leadership change. And that was all about bringing simplifying the group, focusing it and growing with discipline. And subsequently, with that two Capital Markets Days, one for the Asset Management business in November and then more recently for the Bank and Wealth business, where finally and the team presented that.

And we just want to reiterate that we are on a strategic path. We are not deviating from that subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. We will be demerging the Asset Management business and we will be pursuing this part of greater focus and disciplined growth in the long-term.

And as far as the Wealth and – Bank and Wealth business is concerned, Fani communicated some important strategic priorities at the Capital – recent Capital Markets Day with all around increased discipline in capital allocation, management of cost base for greater efficiencies, accelerating revenue growth where possible, expanding connectivity across the organization, i.e., harmonizing what we do for greater declines and ultimately, both doing our digital capabilities at a time when that is not an option anymore that is a necessity.

On the Asset Management side, the focus is really very much on the existing business and offering that leverages the unique global distribution reach that’s been built and investing and deepening and strengthening the investment and client offerings, so that continued growth can be assured.

I will talk more about that. There will be a Capital Markets Day for the Asset Management business, shortly after results in midnight. And finally, and the Bank and Wealth team will engage, again, with shareholders to reiterate its strategy during the shareholder communication’s post results.

There will also be a circular release between now and the results with additional details, particularly around the capital effective our plans. And certainly, the numbers that I know the analysts would like to see, so we’ll be well prepared for our May results presentation and the subsequent engagement with us after that.

I think, it’s important to just remind you of the operating environment we’ve been in, pretty tough that the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2018 was a pretty volatile one in terms of equity and currency movements. And also, of course, growth in our few core geographies for the Bank and Wealth business has been rather weak. And I think that does have an effect on the business and one cannot ignore that.

Overall group performance for the year till 31 March, so as it were the 28th February, though, revenue is – did has a clue, so where we are, revenue is expected for the full-year to be in line with the prior year. We’ve experienced substantial net inflows in the Asset and Wealth Management business. The loan books have grown in local currency. Our renewed income is introduced at the same traditional high level that we are used to.

Our credit loss charge, expected credit loss charge is anticipated to be significantly less than the prior year, and the ratios are expected to be between 0.3% and 0.35%, and I think that is well expected and signaled. Modest cost growth in the business, we’ve had some one edge continuous. We’ll explain them in the divisional review and the seasonal results, but we are offered to see cost and we’ll see increasing focus as we go into the New Year.

Taken together, adjusted operating profit is expected to be ahead of the prior year and overall, the group results have been impacted by the currency movements up to – within the February. In terms of the average rand right against the pound sterling, there has been a weakness of around – depreciation of around – on the average depreciation of around 4%.

And then, of course, as I said, the proposed demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management is on track, subject to final regulatory and shareholder approvals. 25 days to the divisional results and now we report – we were reporting that in the same format as in the past, but we see the group has two units now, Bank and Wealth and Asset Management.

The Bank and Wealth business is expected to report results ahead of the prior year and the Asset Management is expected to report results marginally behind the prior year. Our early drivers for the year really increased assets under management. The number at the end of February was £163.7 billion – it’s under £164 billion. Pounds under management for the whole group are [indiscernible] although the decrease in sterling have grown in mutual currency and in local currency with all these link and our customer deposits have increased by 1.1% to £31.3 billion and much more on a currency neutral basis.

Balance sheet and liquidity. We are comfortable with where the balance sheet is both from a liquidity point of view, which I think in the – in this kind of an environment, it’s certainly important, particularly if you think about Brexi. The uncertainties around that and our capital ratios all within our target.

The Investec Limited and Investec PLC. So one ratio, so I expected to remain in line with the target of 10%. We expect to implement further in South Africa in the first quarter subject to final regulatory approval, and our leverage ratios are robust and comfortably ahead of the target of 6%.

This is regarding the divisional review. Basically, banking is where the momentum was over the last reporting period, with a rising net interest income and on the back of a very strong performance from the UK Specialist Bank. The South African Specialist Bank is expected to report results behind the prior period, but on the whole, it will be a hit.

The net fee income will be flat. Strong advisory and structuring fees in the UK Banking business, offset by lower investment banking and corporate client activity in South Africa, which is consistent with the environment. And then other income is down largely, because realization is not taking place and weaker performance across the investment portfolio, both listed and unlisted.

The impairments have decreased significantly as we discussed earlier due to no further occurrence of substantial losses on the legacy portfolio. So we really won that concept legacy. Costs are up in the UK expected to be roughly in line with revenues. And in South Africa, it’s growing ahead of revenue, but there is a rental provision release, which helps it higher or led the costs look higher than the underlying cost growth, which you’ll see in detail in the group results.

Before going to the Wealth & Investment business, that is expected to be below the prior year behind. Net inflows still very good at £0.5 billion in this market and it’s mostly in the discretionary end, which is where the value is. But we have lost some assets in discontinued non-core UK services. And also as a consequence lower transaction-based commissions and, of course, the non-recurrence of the investments going into the – in the numbers last year. So solid business that with lower numbers for the – for this year.

On the Asset Management side, we’ve experienced substantial net inflows £6.4 billion to the end of February, which is really the highlight of the Asset Management results. Revenue growth was dampened by the considerable volatility in the final quarter of 2018.

You would remember how the average assets dropped over that quarter and recovered in the New Year, but not at this – in the final quarter 2018, and also been impacted by lower performance fees in South Africa, higher costs in the UK, which includes MiFID and new premises. So that’s the picture for the Asset Management business, £109 billion under management as of the end of February.

I think, it’s important to note that we should [indiscernible] tax rate. The tax is slowly increasing. But when you come from a financial crisis, your tax rate stays low for a while and that’s what you help me, our tax rate at group level is normalizing. It’s going to be – it’s expected to be approximately 13%, compared to the 9.6% in the prior year.

Net non-controlling interest of approximately £91 million related to the Asset Management business and the consolidation of the Property Fund. And then finally, the weighted number of shares and capital discipline is a big and important point for funding. But there are still some options and other things maturing, so the number of shares have increased to £942 million, that is an area of focus for us and we’ll talk more about that in – at results time.

So in conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, the group’s performance is being supported by growth in assets under management, substantial net inflows, loan growth and significantly a substantial improvement in the UK Specialist Banking business.

The growth – the group is committed to our strategy, simplification, focus and growth with discipline. And the Bank and Wealth business and the Asset Management businesses are dedicated to the ceiling this objective.

As outlined in the Capital Markets Day and making sure we deliver on those, not only the progress, but the few of those objectives doggedly and we’ll put more about that in both the Capital Markets Day with the Asset Management business and the results presentation. And we are hopefully be well prepared when reading the circular about the balance sheet statements – balance sheet statement of the group going forward.

Thank you very much. Any questions? Finally, would you like to add anything? Leishman? [ph] You can take a bunch of questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Hendrik du Toit

Any questions from Johannesburg?

Richard Wainwright

Hendrik, we do have a question [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning to you. Hendrik, I’m referring to the information provided on pages 24 and 25, Wealth & Investment Assets and Asset Management Assets. It’s very pleasing to see the increase in South African mutual funds over the years of 26.1%. And to note further that most of the growth came in the second-half. Why then is the substantial reduction of nearly 18% in the segregated mandates? And this position is very much committed if you refer to the Wealth & Investment assets for Southern Africa as well?

Hendrik du Toit

Number one, there’s a significant flow between those significant market movements. If I look at the South African segregated assets, we’ve had – in February 2019, we had £16 billion. In September 208, we had £18.5 billion and you had significant market movements against the – in that final quarter. So I would describe it largely to market movement, this is not a slow picture. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Then what explains the increase in percentages for mutual funds, i.e., the non-segregated section?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, apologies. There is a typo on page 25, that should correct that the mutual funds have increased by 5.1%...

Hendrik du Toit

1.5%.

Unidentified Company Representative

…and 1.5% on a segregated.

Hendrik du Toit

But there is somewhat down on segregated for the placements correct on segregated it down. And mutual funds had – and really that’s about the asset mix that you have, the asset mix in size and the flow mix. But the flow picture in South Africa has been pretty solid, as you know, if you look at the market.

But remember, that first quarter and again, in South Africa, your book is driven by the movement of very few stocks. And so 1% or 2% movement either way is not that significant. I think that percentage number must have confused you and attracted the things, my apologies for that. And then also a percentage number mistake under – if you look at the lower part. The – that 41.3 and it is also relatively 17.8 and 10.4 at the bottom-end of that page, okay. We reissue that table, so that you don’t have confusion.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Hendrik du Toit

Are there any more questions, Johannesburg?

Richard Wainwright

We have one more question Hendrik to follow.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]. There has been a surge in South Africa in new digital banks, either starting or about to start in the business – banking business arena. Do you see this is bringing any significant difference to your model? You’ve always been really strong on particular attention to your clients, do you think that the fact that clients no longer have to come to you, you have to keep data then? To a greater extent, you’re going to make a difference to your operating model?

Hendrik du Toit

I’ll take the question and I’ll ask Fani to add, if you think I haven’t answered it properly, because that is the main. But we have always been a business, where clients actually come – have to come to us. We’ve never been a branch operation historically. You’ve communicated the pipelines by telephone respond to them and now we’ve added very substantial digital investment to communicate.

If you look at the advertising campaign that we launched this quarter in South Africa at the beginning of the year in South Africa with all of our combining personal experience with digital efficiency and we operate at the upper-end of the market, where people demand more than just a click, I want to click, but I want a person as well.

And so we feel that Investec model is extremely robust and well suited and it’s not about when – if you have a big broad structure, it’s about cost savings. For us, it’s about serving clients and therefore, our digital investment. And if you look at our costs, when we report for the full-year, you’ll see the digital investment is substantial in this group. So we don’t feel as if anything is changing. In fact, the market is probably coming towards Investec, and we have the clients. Many people wants the clients, but we think we have a – more than a digital interface with them.

And I think in the Capital Markets Day, Ciaran Whelan have explained it really well. If you want to go and get along the answer, currently, the Capital Markets Day presentation, Ciaran is there. Maybe we can answer as well, Ciaran. But in the Capital Markets Day there, you did it really well about how we compete with digital competitors.

Ciaran Whelan

Thanks, Hendrik. I’ll just add to what you said. Yes, we do get this question a lot in South Africa. But some of the new insurers that are coming, both at the lower-end and people like the large insurance companies. One of the key differentiators that we have is that, we offer both local and international offerings to our South African clients.

So no other institution in South Africa can do that as seamlessly as we do, as the local banking, local interesting, offshore banking and offshore investing. And for any of you as a South African, we’ll try to get banking facility overseas, particularly in the UK, it is exceptionally difficult. It is long winded.

You’ve got to fill in a lot of forms that you don’t like doing, and there I know you. And we can provide those facilities easily, because overseas, if you’re a South African, you are deemed to be hard risk, because South Africa seem the high-risk country from the money laundering requirements, therefore, demand form filling is intense.

So we provide all of those, while confirming with the loss very well, because you are such – you are clients of our South African operations and we leveraged up all of the information and history we have. And we know that you’re generally not high risk, but we can help in those. And that is one of our key differentiators as a South African institution.

Hendrik du Toit

Thank you, Ciaran. I think that answers, but we know it’s certainly going to be a very competitive game. You can talk to Ciaran, Richard, others and the team of woods about what they are doing. My eyes are fully occupied with an ever-increasing competitive landscape and that is the case for all our businesses. Any other questions?

Unidentified Company Representative

Any other questions?

A - Richard Wainwright

It’s now morning in South Africa, Hendrik.

A - Hendrik du Toit

Thank you, Richard. Thank you very much. Any questions in London? I think the question is going to come at Capital Markets Day and results presentation time after the circular has been sent around. And we will, obviously, be available to communicate and respond to any queries and questions once you’ve got a time to digest the circular. Thank you very much. Thank you for attending, and we’ll see you later in the year.