UBS Is My Favorite European Bank

The risks are limited, and the company also enjoys several growth opportunities. Together with the fundamentals, and the low valuation, UBS looks attractive.

Introduction

UBS Group (UBS) is the largest Swiss bank in terms of asset base. The company, like most of its peers, suffered during the financial crisis of 2008 and the sovereign debt crisis of 2010. The company was too leveraged and didn't have enough liquidity. Investors suffered from massive dilution and a dividend cut as the company had to access capital. Since then, the company is improving and it still trades for a low valuation.

Investors should focus on the improvement in the past several years, and the bright outlook due to the successful restructuring plan. The dividend is growing again and buybacks are on the table once more due to the lower leverage and higher liquidity levels. The profitability is also impressive and improving, and the return on equity is higher than its peer Credit Suisse (CS).

Investors should also remember that there are still risks in this investment. The company still must deal with large expenses regarding its restructuring process and impairments due to legal fees and fines. In addition, the recovery of the company is still relatively fragile, and therefore aggressive buybacks and quick dividend growth are not secured.

The company is suitable for dividend growth investors who look for exposure to Switzerland and the Swiss Franc. They also should take into account that the company is riskier than the typical bank as it still recovering, and the payout ratio is a little high. It is best to combine it with several of its peers like Credit Suisse, Barclays (BCS) and Santander (SAN).

UBS Group provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Fundamentals

Over the past several years, UBS has managed to achieve top line growth. Although it was modest in the past year, the growth is still impressive when we compare it to some of its peers that struggle to achieve growth. The company manages to grow even when it is going through the restructuring process, and in the medium term, the growth will continue to be modest at low single digits.

The restructuring plan has led to fast growth in the net income and the EPS. The company managed to lower its litigation expenses, and as restructuring costs are declining as well, the earnings grew quickly. In the past year earnings grew by 19%, and since 2014, the CAGR is higher than 20%. The company offers a positive outlook in which earnings will continue to grow at double digits pace in the short term.

The dividend was cut when the company had to increase its liquidity levels, but since then, the company continues to raise it. The dividend for 2018 will be 0.7 CHF, and it represents a dividend yield of 5.7%, which is probably among the highest yields in the banking sector. The payout ratio is safe at 54%, but it is a little bit on the high side when compared to its peers. The company plans to keep raising the dividend by 5%-10% per year.

The buybacks are crucial in this case. The shareholders were heavily diluted during the financial crisis. The company plans to allocate a significant amount of its FCF for buybacks, and 70% of the total FCF will be paid in the forms of dividend and buybacks. The company is sticking to this target even after the fine it received from the French regulator.

Valuation

The valuation of UBS is attractive. The shares are trading below their book value, and while it is more expensive than Credit Suisse, the bank's fundamentals are also in a better shape when compared to Credit Suisse. The current valuation is attractive when we take into account the dividend and the fast-growing net income.

The P/E ratio strengthens my position that the bank is cheap. The current forward P/E is below 9, and it is similar to the valuation of Credit Suisse. Investors are obviously suspicious after the dividend cut and the weakness in the near past. However, if the company continues to execute its plan, the share price will appreciate dramatically.

The bank is cheap. It is not only cheap when compared to its peers or to its book value, it is cheap when compared to its fundamentals. The revenue and the income are growing, share count is going to be lowered with buybacks, and the dividend is forecasted to grow at a fast pace even with the entry yield already close to 6%.

Opportunities

On the expenses side, the restructuring process has been fairly effective. The bank managed to lower its expenses and increase its efficiency ratio. At the same time, less funds are needed for the restructuring process itself. Therefore, the company is becoming leaner and has less expenses. In 2008, the company reduced the restructuring cost by $600 million as it is on its way to improve its capital optimization.

At the same time, the company is focused on its profitable segments. The company is one of the largest wealth management firms in the world, and despite some hiccups in this segment, the return on equity is improving, and the bank is more profitable than Credit Suisse for example. Despite a difficult Q4, the ROE for 2018 was 13% and the target is to reach 15% in the near future.

While the company improves its bottom line by slowly increasing revenues and improving profitability, investors have the dividend. The current yield alone is a reason to hold onto the company. 5.8% entry yield, which will likely grow at 5%-10%, serves not only as a floor for the share price, but also serves long-term investors. With the company's improved liquidity and lower leverage, the dividend is safe. The company satisfied both Swiss and American regulators and its position seems safe.

Risks

The first risk is the risk of litigation. The company was hit last month by a $5.1 billion penalty in a French court. Litigation can be very costly for the company, and the company will appeal this ruling. The bank rejected a compromise, so this legal battle will continue. Over the past several years, the bank paid $5.4 billion as a litigation provision. While this is obviously unpleasant, the company already announced that it will have no effect on its dividend and buyback plan. In addition, the legal fees are one-time expenses, and they have no effect on the long-term, and therefore, I don't think it is enough to justify the current suppressed valuation.

The company suffers from weakness in its wealth management business. The income of this segment is down by 14% in 2018 due to the challenging market conditions and the complicated Q4 2018. While this is a real risk, as the company sees wealth management as a growth driver, as the company still enjoys a leading position in the market worldwide. However, the competitive environment may keep dragging growth in this segment and it is a medium-term risk.

The leverage of the bank is a long-term risk. Deleveraging is a long process, and while the company managed to reach leverage levels that are okay with regulators, the current payout ratio and the ambitious capital allocation plan make it riskier. In case of stress, the bank won't fail, but it will be forced to cut its dividend and suspend buybacks. The company is still working on improving its liquidity, and I hope that it will maintain a lower payout ratio that will make it more recession-resistant.

Conclusion

The fundamentals of UBS are great, and they're still improving. The current valuation is cheap and, in my opinion, cannot be justified by the risks that the bank will have to face in the future. The main risk for the company is its leverage, and the aggressive dividend. However, investors should also take into account the penalty by the French authorities. I believe that the growth prospects can offset the risks.

UBS is still riskier than the American banks. It is similar to other European banks who are also still recovering from the 2008 and 2010 crises. I still believe that investing in several of them will create a small ETF-style grouping that will offer higher than average return while mitigating the risk. If I had to choose only one European bank, I would go with UBS.

