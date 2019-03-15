Can Pacific Drilling Be Brought Back From Death?

Honestly, I am not bullish when it comes to PACD, and the reason is that we are nowhere near a sharp recovery in the floaters' segment.

Image: The drillship Pacific Bora.

Investment thesis

Luxembourg-based Pacific Drilling (PACD) is a pure Ultra-deepwater play, with a fleet composed of seven State-of-the-Art drillships built between 2011 to 2014. On November 19, 2018, the company successfully emerged from chapter 11 proceedings.

Honestly, I am not bullish when it comes to PACD, and the reason is that we are nowhere near a sharp recovery in the floaters' segment and competition is extremely harsh for small companies such as Pacific Drilling.

Furthermore, daily rates are still meager and do not offer sufficient profit margin. One potential is that Pacific Drilling will end up being acquired by a bigger fish as Transocean (RIG) did with Ocean Rig UDW recently. Also, the Zonda settlement could eventually give a boost in Q2'19.

Thus, I recommend waiting until a clear trend with line support will appear in the chart before thinking of accumulating the new PACD.

John Boots said in the conference call:

As you're all, no doubt, aware that fourth quarter of 2018 was an eventful quarter for the company. We emerged from Chapter 11 on November 19, our shares were relisted on the New York Stock Exchange on December 18, and since then the management team has made substantial progress in realigning our cost structure with current market conditions.

A - Fleet Status And Backlog

No. Name Year Built Specification UDW Contract End Day Rate K $/d Client Location 1 Pacific Bora 2011 Samsung 10000 design 4/19 150 [ENI] Nigeria 2 Pacific Mistral 2012 Samsung 10000 design Smart stacked - Las Palmas 3 Pacific Scirocco 2011 Samsung 10000 design Smart stacked - Las Palmas 4 Pacific Santa Ana 2012 Samsung 10000 design 4/19-5/19 7/19-6/20 n/a 296 [Total] [Petronas] Senegal/Mauritania 5 Pacific Khamsin 2013 Samsung 12000 design Transition to hot Stacked - Las Palmas 6 Pacific Sharav 2014 Samsung 12000 design 8/19 9/19-11/19 551 n/a [Chevron] US Gulf of Mexico 7 Pacific Meltem 2014 Samsung 12000 design Smart stacked - Las Palmas

Note from the conference call:

We have initiated the ramp-up of the Pacific Khamsin from smart stack to hot stack in anticipation of opportunities in the market commencing in the fourth quarter of this year.

Source: To access the full fleet status on March 3, 2019, please click here.

The total estimated backlog as of March 12, 2019, is ~$221 million.

The Zonda arbitration. The fair value of the assets is estimated at $204.7 million.

On October 29, 2015, Pacific Drilling exercised its right to rescind the construction contract of the drillship Zonda due to SHI’s failure to deliver the drillship on time. On November 30, 2015, the company asked SHI to reimburse $181.1 million in payments made under the Construction Contract, plus interest. The issue was brought to court, and the Tribunal in August 2018 heard the oral closing submissions. The company expects the Tribunal to render its award within the next several months.

Based on our assessment of the facts and circumstances of the rescission, we believe the estimated fair value of our assets related to the Zonda Arbitration was $204.7 million on the Plan Effective Date.

Note: The Zonda debtors filed a separate bankruptcy proceeding and are not debtors of PACD bankruptcy and

will emerge from their separate bankruptcy proceedings after the successful resolution of the arbitration. If the Company is unsuccessful in the arbitration, the Company expects to liquidate the Zonda Debtors.

In short, If the arbitration case is lost, there are no adverse effects to Pacific Drilling. For more details read page 20-21 of the filing Form 20-F.

B - Pacific Drilling: Q4 2018 Financial Snapshot - The Raw Numbers

PACD 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 82.11 65.02 82.07 66.56 56.67 59.56 Net Income in $ Million −157.5 −129.7 −96.1 −103.7 −144.8 −1837.8 EBITDA $ Million −35.0 −23.6 −10.9 −16.0 −29.0 −1742.4 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −7.38 −6.08 −4.50 −4.86 −6.78 −85.09 Cash from operations in $ Million −33.1 −37.0 −40.6 −26.7 −25.5 −41.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million −19.4 −3.9 3.9 6.9 4.3 2.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −52.4 −40.9 −44.5 −33.6 −29.8 −44.5 Cash and short term investments $ Million 349.8 308.9 264.5 230.9 199.5 389.1* Long term Debt in $ Million 3,044.0 3,044.0 3,044.0 3,044.0 4,055.0 1,039.3 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.3 75.0

Source: Pacific Drilling filings and Morningstar

* cash and cash equivalent are including the $21.498 million restricted. "Excluded from this cash balance is approximately $34 million of cash that is collateralized with a bank to support a temporary imputation bond in Nigeria for the Bora and to support a bank guarantee to Petronas for the Santa Ana." indicated in the conference call.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow.

1 - Revenues

Fourth quarter 2018 contract drilling revenue was $59.56 million, which included $2.9 million of deferred revenue amortization. It compared to third quarter 2018 contract drilling revenue of $56.67 million, which also included $5.3 million of deferred revenue amortization.

The increase in revenue rose primarily from the drillship Pacific Bora commencing its contract with Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited, a subsidiary of Eni.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow is an essential financial component, and I always indicate it in my analysis. However, it is a little early to draw any conclusion, and we will need a few more quarters to understand what is going on.

3 - Net debt and cash.

Note from the 20-F: The $1,039.3 million comes from the aggregate outstanding principal balances of the First Lien Notes and the Second Lien PIK Notes.

The new capital structure reduced the debt from approximately $3.04 billion to $1.04 billion now. The debt consists of first and second lien note with the first maturity in October 2023, no amortization payments until the maturity of the first lien debt, and no financial maintenance covenants.

Pacific Drilling has a liquidity balance at the end of the year of $389.1 million and cash on hand of $367.6 million.

Interest payment is now reduced to ~$63 million per year.

4 - Share buyback program

On February 22, 2019, PACD shareholders approved a share repurchase program for a total expenditure of up to $15 million for two years. As of today, the company hasn't purchased any stocks.

Conclusion

We are too early in this process to venture a reasonable guess regarding the direction of the stock going forward. Too many unknown variables will have to be factored in, and basically, we need time for the whole process to settle down. Pacific Drilling is very specialized in the Ultra-deepwater segment, and while its drillships are one of the best in this segment, the company will have a hard time to compete with stronger companies and the service they can offer.

In general, a company which emerges from chapter 11 will ultimately go down at least 30%-50% within the first six months. A simple look at Seadrill (SDRL) is quite impressive. SDRL stock went from over $20 to now less than $9, and we may experience the same trend in PACD's case. Perhaps the $15 million share buyback will eventually absorb some of the selling pressure, but it remains to be seen.

