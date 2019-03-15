12 Upcoming Dividend Increases, Including A Dividend King

An average increase of 9.5% and 4 have at least a 10% increase.

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividend next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 0 Contender 3 Challenger 8

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 10 2.83 18-Mar-19 3.02% Contender Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 59 2.63 19-Mar-19 5.66% King Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 15 2.93 19-Mar-19 11.11% Contender Kohl's Corporation (KSS) 8 3.91 19-Mar-19 9.84% Challenger U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) 8 0.97 19-Mar-19 17.39% Challenger Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 8 5.19 19-Mar-19 2.67% Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 8 6.33 19-Mar-19 2.56% Challenger QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Class A (QTS) 6 4.08 19-Mar-19 7.32% Challenger Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 5 3.08 20-Mar-19 20.00% Challenger Sempra Energy (SRE) 16 3.11 21-Mar-19 8.04% Contender LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 9 0.91 21-Mar-19 21.43% Challenger Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) 8 0.8 21-Mar-19 5.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent PLOW 0.265 0.273 3.02% CINF 0.53 0.56 5.66% BBY 0.45 0.5 11.11% KSS 0.61 0.67 9.84% USPH 0.23 0.27 17.39% LVS 0.75 0.77 2.67% MAIN 0.195 0.2 2.56% QTS 0.41 0.44 7.32% SNV 0.25 0.3 20.00% SRE 0.895 0.967 8.04% LMAT 0.07 0.085 21.43% HRC 0.2 0.21 5.00%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High PLOW 38.55 33.54 49.5 20.2 15% Off Low 22% Off High CINF 85.04 66.33 87.46 49.38 28% Off Low 3% Off High BBY 68.37 47.72 84.37 13 43% Off Low 19% Off High KSS 68.6 57.89 83.28 14.13 19% Off Low 18% Off High USPH 111.4 79.4 129.65 65.33 40% Off Low 14% Off High LVS 59.35 47.39 81.45 19.45 25% Off Low 27% Off High MAIN 37.9 31.95 40.47 13.5 19% Off Low 6% Off High QTS 43.14 33.47 46.69 0 29% Off Low 8% Off High SNV 38.9 29.93 57.4 11.24 30% Off Low 32% Off High SRE 124.34 100.49 127.22 38.22 24% Off Low 2% Off High LMAT 30.65 21.79 41.28 27.12 41% Off Low 26% Off High HRC 104.43 81.82 108.1 34.28 28% Off Low 3% Off High

Tickers by Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. I swapped back in the old rates from the CCC list as I work out some kinks with my own calculated rates.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MAIN 6.33 2.7 3 4.3 4.9 10.7 LVS 5.19 2.7 4.9 16.5 21.7 QTS 4.08 5.9 10.2 KSS 3.91 10.9 10.7 11.8 15.6 SRE 3.11 8.8 8.3 7.1 10.2 10.2 SNV 3.08 57.9 31 86.4 -4.2 89.5 BBY 2.93 32.4 25.1 21.5 13 24.4 PLOW 2.83 10.4 6 4.9 7.7 CINF 2.63 5.6 4.7 4.9 3.2 7.5 USPH 0.97 19.5 15.3 18.1 19.1 LMAT 0.91 33.3 20.5 19.5 20.4 HRC 0.8 11.1 7.7 8.3 5.7 9.1

Bonus Charts

Dividend King Cincinnati Financial is the highlight this week.Coca-Cola gets the spotlight this week. They offer insurance products through their different business segments. With the premiums they maintain a portfolio of investments.

Shares are perennially expensive. That's the price you pay for owning a company that raises its dividend year in and out. Shares are trading over 25x adjusted earnings right now and given the muted earnings growth expected this year, look to be rather overvalued.

(Source)

From SimplySafeDividends, the company scores in the 69th percentile for safety with both growth and yield only beating about 40% of other companies.

Running a stock return calculation between CINF and the S&P (SPY) since March of 2010, Cincinnati Financial has bested the S&P by about 4.5% per year. That difference has resulted in 130% difference in total investing returns and more than double the dividends received.

The blue trendline, representing CINF, was virtually better than the S&P the entire time since 2010. This was also coming out of the recession after shares fell over 50%.

(Courtesy: Stock Return Calculator)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

