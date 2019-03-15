Facebook's Bull Run May Be Over

Facebook's (FB) stock has stalled out after its big run-up following last quarter’s results. But more negative headlines continue to come out against the company, and now the technical charts and an options market analysis suggest the stock is due for a significant pullback of almost 10%

The last time I wrote on Facebook was back on Jan. 15. At the time I noted that the Bears Were Turning To Bulls. In that article, I pointed out that the stock could rise to around $166 from its price of $149 at the time. The stock's rise exceeded my expectations, increasing all the way to $173.

Bulls Turn Back to Bears

After multiple attempts of trying to rise above $173, the stock is finally turning lower again. The chart shows that the stock tested and failed at technical resistance around $173 three times after reporting better than expected quarterly results at the end of January. Now the stock is falling below technical resistance around $166, and that could indicate that the stock refills a technical gap at a price of around $149 created following those strong earnings results.

Additionally, the relative strength index has now started to trend lower after reaching overbought levels above 70 on Feb. 5. It suggests that all that bullish momentum is now rapidly leaving the stock. Meanwhile, volume levels have been declining in recent days as the stock has been falling, suggesting that the number of buyers is finally waning.

Option Bulls Turn to Option Bears

An analysis of the options market suggests that the stock rises or falls by over 13% from the $160 strike price of expiration on June 21, using the long straddle options strategy. The implied volatility is at 30% for that expiration date, which is more than double the implied volatility of the S&P 500 for the similar expiration period. It would suggest that the stock is due to enter a period of heightened volatility.

Additionally, the put options at the $160 strike price for June heavily outweigh the calls by a ratio of almost 2 to 1, with nearly 23,000 open put contracts to roughly 13,000 open call contracts. It would suggest that the shares fall in the weeks ahead.

More Bad News Weighs Heavily

The company continues to get hit with many negative headlines that create a cloud of uncertainty for the company. Recently, the New York Times reported that Facebook's data deals are under criminal investigation. Meanwhile, it was reported on March 14 that Chris Cox, whom some regard as the companies number three leader behind Mark Zuckerberg and Sherly Sandberg, is leaving the company.

With all the murkiness surrounding the company, investors seem to be expressing their concerns regarding the stock as demonstrated by the chart and the options market. While shareholders have no voting rights when it comes to the company, they appear to be voting their discontent by selling the stock.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.